Baytex Energy: 2019 Outlook Brightens

However, even allowing for those differential changes, Baytex appears to be somewhat undervalued, with an EV to 2019 multiple of only 3.4x.

Leverage may be reduced to 2.0x by the end of 2019 with the debt reduction. Its 2021 bonds are trading around par.

The outlook for Baytex Energy (BTE) in 2019 has improved over the last few months with the partial rebound in oil prices along with improved Canadian differentials. In December 2018, Baytex was looking at roughly flat production along with breakeven cash flow. I had noted at the time that an improvement to high $50s WTI oil would allow Baytex to pay down its debt by around C$200 million (US$149 million) though. With 2019 WTI strip prices now at around $58.50 and Canadian oil differentials narrowing during the first part of 2019, Baytex looks capable of paying down its debt by around $164 million USD now.

All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Baytex has not changed its production expectations or capital expenditures for 2019. Oil prices have improved considerably since I looked at Baytex in late December though. Current 2019 WTI strip prices are around $58.50 compared to around $50 in late December. Canadian oil differentials have also narrowed since then, so based on current strip prices, Baytex would realise around $10 more for its light oil and condensate and $12.50 more for its heavy oil now.

Thus Baytex may generate around $1.322 billion in oil and gas revenue in 2019 at current strip prices. Baytex only has a modest amount of fixed hedges (and fairly high floors and ceilings with its three-way collars), so its hedges add a bit of positive value with higher oil prices still. Including hedges, Baytex is expected to generate $1.331 billion in revenue during 2019.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million USD Heavy Oil 9,362,250 $33.50 $314 Light Oil and Condensate 15,950,500 $54.00 $861 NGLs 3,467,500 $21.00 $73 Natural Gas 35,368,500 $2.10 $74 Hedge Value $9 Total $1,331

Baytex's cash expenditures are estimated at $1.167 billion in this situation, resulting in US$164 million in projected positive cash flow at current strip prices while keeping production approximately flat compared to Q4 2018.

$ Million USD Royalties $264 Operating Expenses $285 Transportation $34 Cash General And Admin $33 Cash Interest $85 Capital Expenditures $448 Leasing Expenditures $5 Asset Retirement Obligations $13 Total Expenses $1,167

Leverage And Valuation

Baytex had around US$1.563 billion in debt (at the end of 2018), which is approximately 2.2x its projected 2019 unhedged EBITDA at current strip prices. Being able to reduce its debt by US$164 million during 2019 would now result in its net debt dropping to around 2.0x 2019 unhedged EBITDA.

Baytex does have some upcoming debt maturities, such as the need to get its credit facilities (maturing in June 2020) extended and US$550 million in bonds maturing in 2021. The market is currently comfortable with Baytex's debt situation though, with its 2021 unsecured bonds trading at around par.

With its stock at only US$1.74 per share, Baytex's enterprise value (based on forecasted year-end 2019 net debt) is down to 3.4x its projected 2019 unhedged EBITDA at current strip prices. A rebound to a 4.0x multiple would increase Baytex's share value to around US$2.54 per share, and a 4.5x multiple would make it worth around US$3.16 per share.

There are lingering concerns about the Canadian pipeline situation, with Canadian oil futures anticipating some widening of differentials again by late 2019. Thus it would probably be hard for Baytex to achieve a significantly higher EV to 2019 EBITDA (which incorporates narrower differentials over the first part of the year) multiple until the pipeline issues get solved for the longer-term. A 4.0x to 4.5x target doesn't seem to be that aggressive still.

Conclusion

Baytex's 2019 outlook has improved substantially due to the rise of US oil prices along with narrowing Canadian differentials (at least during the first part of 2019). This should allow Baytex to generate around US$164 million in positive cash flow while keeping production roughly flat.

Canadian oil differentials are expected to widen a bit by late 2019 and the LLS premium is also expected to narrow a bit, but with those differential changes, Baytex would probably still be able to generate positive cash flow (while keeping production flat) at mid-$50s or higher WTI oil.

With its relatively reasonable leverage, Baytex seems to be somewhat undervalued at the moment, even allowing for Canadian pipeline concerns to keep its valuation multiple constrained.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BTE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.