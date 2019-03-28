Pending Home Sales Drop Slightly In February

The NAR explains that "because a home goes under contract a month or two before it is sold, the Pending Home Sales Index generally leads Existing Home Sales by a month or two."

By Jill Mislinski

This morning the National Association of Realtors released the February data for their Pending Home Sales Index. Here is an excerpt from the latest press release:

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said February's pending home sales decline is coming off a solid gain in the prior month. "In January, pending contracts were up close to 5 percent, so this month's 1 percent drop is not a significant concern," he said. "As a whole, these numbers indicate that a cyclical low in sales is in the past but activity is not matching the frenzied pace of last spring." (more here)

The chart below gives us a snapshot of the index since 2001. The MoM came in at -1.0%, down from a 4.3% increase last month. Investing.com had forecast an increase of 0.1%.

Over this time frame, the US population has grown by 15.8%. For a better look at the underlying trend, here is an overlay with the nominal index and the population-adjusted variant. The focus is on pending home sales growth since 2001.

The index for the most recent month is 20% below its all-time high in 2005. The population-adjusted index is 28% off its 2005 high.

Pending versus Existing Home Sales

The NAR explains that "because a home goes under contract a month or two before it is sold, the Pending Home Sales Index generally leads Existing Home Sales by a month or two." Here is a growth overlay of the two series. The general correlation, as expected, is close. And a close look at the numbers supports the NAR's assessment that their pending sales series is a leading index.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.