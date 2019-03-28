Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX) CEO Jess Jankowski on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTC:NANX) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jess Jankowski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Lieberman - Revere Securities

Jess Jankowski

Thank you, Mark. And good morning, everybody. I appreciate everybody being here and those choosing to listen later online. We're happy that you're able to join us to discuss our fourth-quarter and record full-year 2018 financial results and, of course, business updates. I'll discuss the growth we're seeing with our Solesence products, some temporary setbacks within our Personal Care Ingredients business and, critically, the improving outlook for minerals-based sunscreens. These market dynamics continue to validate our strategy of focusing on the sun and skincare markets.

Our CFO, Jaime Escobar, is unable to attend today's call. So, I'll cover the financial component of this call in my comments as well.

Our 2018 total revenue was $14.2 million, a new all-time record. It was up by 14% or about $1.7 million from 2017.

Solesence had a good year, but we're expecting even better in 2019. We had $1.3 million in Solesence product revenue in 2018, which fell short of our expectations by about $600,000, most of which we expect to recoup in 2019. in addition to further growth.

We'll expand on that later in the call, but suffice it to say Solesence has some nice traction. This excellent progress was somewhat offset by a reduction in demand for our architectural coatings products of about $1.2 million and reductions in the other industrial businesses, some of which may be temporary, but going forward we don't expect these products, part of our Advanced Materials business, to be a growth driver.

The rest of the increase in 2018 revenue was driven by a temporary upswing in unit volume of almost 40% in our Personal Care Ingredients business, which is composed mainly of active ingredients for skin and sun care products.

We don't expect this new revenue to be repeated in 2019, leading to lower revenue volume from Personal Care Ingredients this year. I'll speak more to this developing situation in a few minutes.

Throughout 2018, we continued to invest in product and market development for our Solesence suite of fully formulated skincare products. We also worked through many startup related issues in delivering these products to a new and different market, relying heavily on outside contractors for processing and filling, often a cost that's significantly exceeded our estimates.

Let me give a quick overview of financial results first. Then I'll follow with more discussion of our strategy, its execution and business development. Please remember that all financial information is stated in approximate terms.

Our 2018 fourth-quarter revenue was $3.1 million compared to $2.6 million in 2017. We experienced an increase in our net loss quarter-over-quarter at $1.1 million or $0.03 per share in 2018 compared to $0.2 million or $0.01 per share for the same period in 2017.

These poor results reflected a series of things, some that also impacted our financials throughout 2018, some unique to Q4. The biggest factor in Q4 was our inability to get approximately $600,000 of Solesence finished products shipped.

There were several contributing factors, the top one being that we couldn't get our outside vendors to fill, pack and ship our finished products as quickly as we expected.

Let me get through the full-year results and come back to discuss some of the expenses in a year-over-year context. 2018 revenue increased to $14.2 million, achieving a new Nanophase record, up from $12.5 million in 2017, which was also a record revenue year.

In terms of our cost of goods, two general areas require further explanation. In our Personal Care Ingredients business, unit volume was at an all-time high. This volume came on suddenly, generating added fixed costs and heavy overtime charges. Additionally, due to the structure of our contract with our largest customer, this volume brought us to the lowest-priced volume peer, accounting for approximately $500,000 of our second half loss when compared to the prior-year pricing.

This impact is more acute because the peak efficiencies in our production process are reset significantly lower levels of volume than we experienced in 2018.

In cost of good for Solesence, as I mentioned, we rely heavily on outside vendors to process, fill and pack our consumer-ready finished products, and a cost that significantly exceeded our estimates.

Some of this was due to our newness to the business and a bit of trial and error learning on our part. Some was due to the nature of any new product launch and some was due to small volumes being less interesting to some of our vendors and, in some cases, we paid to expedite things to avoid holding up any of our customers' launches.

We have a plan in place to reduce a good deal of this cost relating to Solesence in 2019, with initial savings seen in Q1 2019 and maximum savings expected to be realized later in Q3.

For 2018, we also saw increases in operating expenses relating to three areas. We incurred additional R&D costs for added staffing to support new Solesence formulations, outside testing and legal work relating to new patents.

In SG&A, we expanded our product marketing costs, which we believe will continue to lead us to good results for Solesence going forward.

And we also increased spending in outside consulting and IT, some of which was related to personnel changes and the related backfilling earlier in the year and some of it was to help absorb the increase in transaction volume that accompanies a growing and consumer product focused business like Solesence.

Looking at our balance sheet, we also executed two significant loan agreements in Q4 of 2018, one for a term loan of $500,000 along with another for $2 million receivable base revolving line of credit. This liquidity has helped to reduce some of the working capital pressure as we continue to invest in building the Solesence business.

In terms of where the business is going in 2019, I need to start with a refreshed definition of our product areas, each of which has a different strategic focus. We're now going to add a third product area, splitting out our Personal Care Ingredients business from Advanced Materials.

The three areas will be Personal Care Ingredients, Solesence, and Advanced Materials. The bulk of our sales as a company are currently of active ingredients, specifically into the sun and skin protection markets. We refer to this as our Personal Care Ingredients business. This is where we sell coated and uncoated powder, occasionally in dispersions, to manufacturers of sunscreens or their suppliers.

BASF is our largest customer here. The structure of our agreement keeps us further away from the ultimate users of our products, but we have a strong franchise here that is well-known and well appreciated in the sun and skin care markets.

Our second area is for the products marketed under the Solesence umbrella. These are fully formulated, consumer-ready products that we sell directly to various cosmetics brands to be sold to consumers under those brand names and through their channels. This is where we're looking for the fastest and most significant growth going forward.

Our third product area, with the newly amended definition, is what we refer to as Advanced Materials. This area captures our industrial products relating to coatings, a diverse grouping of customers buying higher value specialties and the surface finishing or polishing products sold through our partner, M&S.

Advanced Materials represented about $2.3 million in sales for 2018 and remains good business for us, but not where we're investing for future growth.

Most of Advanced Materials is composed of long-standing customers whose use of our material has remained fairly consistent over the years, but has not grown significantly nor is it expected to grow significantly in the future. This is not an area for investment and development.

Our continued support here will be through providing the high-quality products these customers have come to expect.

In a minute, you'll see why the first two categories have become such a strategic focus for us as we discuss the market dynamics and the future of Personal Care Ingredients and Solesence.

We talk a lot about the advantages of minerals-based sun and skin protection versus chemicals-based alternatives. The markets we serve are seeing more and more demand for our mineral products and the demand keeps going up.

There's been a worldwide shortage of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, most notably to us beginning in late Q1 of 2018. This shortage is demand driven and we're now in a position to increase capacity to meet new demand.

In 2018, the increased volume for Nanophase was rapid and temporary, exacerbated by other producers reaching their capacity limits before we did. Global capacity will surely expand, but industry sources have been predicting a 300% increase in demand for zinc oxide, our primary mineral product over the next five years.

We don't know what share we'll gain from that growth, but it certainly supports all the strategic moves we've been making to increase our focus on skin and sun care, whether on the ingredients side or on the finished product side.

After those estimates came out about the expanded market, there's been some more good news. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration announced the first new proposal on sunscreen ingredient safety in decades.

Our feeling is that this will potentially further increase demand for our ingredients as finished products. The proposal is out for comment and will probably be modified somewhat before it becomes law, but the FDA's initial approach was quite surprising.

Of the 16 active ingredients currently listed in what the FDA calls the monograph for use in human sunscreens in the United States, they've concluded that two are unsafe for humans. The FDA then classified 12 more of the 16 actives in a group saying that there is not enough data to determine if they're safe for human use. Combined, those 14 active ingredients represent all the ingredients currently allowed in the monograph that we refer to as chemicals based sunscreens. That's 14 out of the 16.

Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, the only two remaining options in the current monograph, are the only two that the FDA has deemed to be safe for human use.

I don't know where this will all end up, but it's a good thing for minerals and it's also a different criticism than we've been saying recently of several chemicals-based sunscreens.

The FDA is responsible for human safety. The chemicals-based actives have been subject to scrutiny and regulation in other areas as well. You may recall that, over the past few years, some of the most common chemical sunscreens have been banned due to their environmental impacts.

Australia, Palau, Hawaii and the Florida Keys have banned these chemicals due to the fact that they contribute to coral reef damage. They've not found this to be the case for the two mineral products.

These macro issues have been good for minerals-based products generally and are therefore good for Nanophase and Solesence. But it gets better. Historically, zinc oxide has been viewed as a healthy choice, but not necessarily a happy choice.

Minerals can have a major whitening effect, either due to their formulations or the quantity of active ingredients required to achieve good protection. This has been a market impediment.

With our multiple technologies in this area, first applied to the ingredients we've been selling for some time to our largest customer and now our patented Active Stress Defense technology that we bring to market via Solesence, we're able to provide people with a much more pleasant experience than was typical with minerals-based sun and skin protection.

We expect our Personal Care Ingredients business to continue to benefit from this, but the leverage created through our Solesence strategy will allow us to achieve much more rapid growth, while requiring a lower investment per margin dollar.

Further, the Active Stress Defense technology also allows us to formulate with non-nano materials and achieve the same performance. This presents another marketing advantage as it is an important feature to many consumers of cosmetics, particularly prestige cosmetics.

In terms of consumer benefits, I mentioned that we spent a good amount of money on product testing in 2018. Much of this was undertaken to help our customers more effectively differentiate the products we develop for them under Solesence.

Some of the key benefits we've proven are comprehensive environmental protection, including protection against pollution, broad-spectrum UV protection protecting the skin from damage that can be caused by both UVA and UVB light, and stopping the formation of free radicals which contribute to premature aging such as wrinkle formation and skin discoloration.

These claims for Solesence products help the brands to provide evidence of antiaging benefits which continue to be one of the biggest drivers of demand from consumers.

We've also produced some world-class formulations that feel great. That relates to our investment in formulation expertise and to the way our Active Stress Defense technology enables more effective and luxurious formulations.

We're marketing Solesence products to luxury and prestige brands and we're having good success, not just in terms of effectiveness, but in terms of feel and appearance. As we discussed in the press release, we enjoyed another product launch through a leading natural skin and body care products company in Q1, resulting in low six-figure launch revenue for the first quarter of 2019. This product has already received recognition as being one of the best in its class.

We had $1.3 million in revenue from Solesence in 2018 and we expect to achieve a multiple of that in 2019. Q1 looks good and we're excited about our Q2 prospects with launches currently planned for seven new products.

I know that many of you would like to know specifically which customers are launching which products. We aren't at liberty to disclose their names, but if you follow our Instagram and Twitter feeds, you'll get a much clearer idea of the types of companies we're working with.

It's also fun to see the way we've transformed the company and the way we're really enhancing people's lives through healthy skin. I think you'll find the excitement to be contagious.

In addition to following us on Instagram and Twitter, I suggest that you visit the Solesence website which is constantly evolving. We're at www. s olesence . com .

Regarding the outlook for our Personal Care Ingredients business, we expect dollar volume to be down by up to a third in 2019. Our internal planning is for $3 million reduction in revenue in this year compared to 2018. This is due to a combination of events, none of which we believe are indicative of market weakness.

There was a panic in Q1 of 2018 when many suppliers simply ran out of zinc oxide. We scaled up quickly to meet as much of the demand as we could, reaching peak production in Q3.

Turns out that there were some spots buys and some inventory building that we've been told not to expect to be repeated in 2019. The inventory buildup appears to have been throughout the supply chain, but was not identified early enough to avoid some of the expenses we incurred.

Additionally, we think other manufacturers ramped up production later in the year and absorbed some of the demand and there may have been some amount of customer reformulation.

While we're not thrilled with this near-term reduction in Personal Care Ingredients demand, we do expect increases in Solesence revenue to offset this reduction.

While building this business, we're all working to increase profitability through better execution, cost management and entrepreneurial thinking to limit as much of the outside processing and filling as we can.

I've been talking a lot about our investment in Solesence and the rapid growth we're experiencing. In light of that, I'd like also to talk a little more about working capital and our outlook in that regard.

As many of you may have seen a few weeks ago, we renegotiated our agreement with our largest customer, BASF, to change the composition of the contractual quarterly cash minimums to a blend of cash, certain receivables and inventory.

Effectively, our cash requirement at quarter close has been reduced from $1 million to $0.5 million. For those of you that may be new to this discussion, slipping below this cash requirement could lead to a triggering event in a technology transfer. This is embedded within the BASF agreement and it's something we've been dealing with for years.

We believe that the trigger risk has now been materially reduced. This is a welcome and timely change because we're still subject to a good deal of working capital pressure due to our growth trajectory and some of the inefficiencies we're working through.

To that point, it's likely we're going to need to finance additional working capital this year to ensure that we can continue to execute on our Solesence strategy. The unexpected variability in our Personal Care Ingredients business has only added to the working capital pressures we are under for 2019.

Given this likelihood, we expect to receive a qualified opinion from our auditor, RSM, for the 12/31/2018 audit that's always part of our annual report on Form 10-K.

For an unqualified opinion, often referred to as a clean opinion, to be granted, the going concern standard under the GAAP accounting rules requires that a company show sufficient liquidity to fund current operations for the 12 months following the date of the opinion.

In our case, that will take us through Q1 of 2020. I believe we'll be able to raise additional capital and reduce expenses if necessary prior to a liquidity shortfall. But since we do not have any committed financing sources at this point in time, we fail to meet the GAAP 12-month standard.

We're still working through the appropriate disclosures for the 10-K as well as completing some analyses and supporting information for the finalization of the document.

Given that timing, we're going to request the standard 15-day extension through the filing deadline tomorrow. We shouldn't need that much time, but we'll need the better part of next week to get everything tied up.

When you review our 10-K, you'll see in addition to the footnotes that I think you'll appreciate, we've begun to break out the revenue generated by our three different product areas. Given that we found a growth engine in Solesence and it's the area of our business where we can exert the greatest degree of influence, I'm looking forward to reviewing our progress in future calls as we discuss our ongoing strategy.

Although most of our investors listen to the webcast or review the transcript after the live call, I'd like to invite those participating in today's call to ask any questions you may have or to share your comments. Mark, would you please begin the Q&A session?

Of course. [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of James Lieberman of Revere Securities. Your line is now open.

James Lieberman

I'm actually going to say congratulations on being at this point in your development because it really means things are beginning to happen. And, of course, for any company, this is always the critical moment where you're managing your cash flow while building inventory. And it shows a great deal of mastery to be able to do this, in fact. And it sounds like you're looking at all of the issues involved and what you need to do to get there. And really, this indicates to me that you really are starting to see a significant adoption of your technology and the rollout of possibly numerous new products this year. Am I understanding this correctly?

Jess Jankowski

You really are. We are seeing significant adoption. Kevin is going to be in in-cosmetics next week in Paris. He's had very good receptions there. We'll be at Cosmoprof again in Vegas in a few more months. And everywhere we go, people are very impressed at how good the products feel and how good the products look, with the efficacy of them being not quite as important initially. There's just an assumption. Can you make this stuff with minerals-based material that feel great, look good and they're healthier for me? I love you guys. We're hearing some of that.

Relative to your other comment about working capital and managing inventory, it's been a slog and it's something that we are all over spending time on. Initially, initial order quantities and dealing with a lot of new vendors takes effort and it creates a drain. On the other hand, what really creates the drain is the fact that we're growing rapidly. We went from $50,000 revenue in 2017, which was essentially development revenue to $1.3 million in 2018 and we're going to do a multiple of that this year in 2019.

James Lieberman

So, in the past, you've been reluctant to talk in those terms in terms of a multiple of. You've always said you hope to do a few percent, 10% or something of that sort or given some very modest expectations. To my mind, this is also a very different take on where you really see yourself right now. And if I were looking at you objectively, this looks like the best time to be raising money. I understand the nature and the concerns and sometimes in the market, sometimes gets it wrong, but this is actually probably the most exciting I've heard you and the most excited I am in years, to say the truth.

Jess Jankowski

Well, I appreciate that, Jim. This call is late enough that we'll be working on the 10-Q fairly soon and we're looking at something on the order of $900,000 to maybe $1 million in revenue in Q1. And Q2, we expect, would probably be in that region. And then, we've got plans for more growth in the second half. Now, all that isn't as clear yet. Q2 is more clear, obviously. But this is all building. And the other piece of it will be dependent on the reorders from the sales last year.

Last year, we launched five products. I hope I have the number right. Maybe four or five products. And essentially, there were initial orders, there were some follow-on orders. We're expecting a lot of that happen again this year in addition to new products. Some are launched, the launch I mentioned first in first quarter was with a new customer. Some are additional products going into those product lines. So, there's a high degree of optimism around here about it. It's exciting. And we're moving and shaking to get it done.

James Lieberman

Well, that's great. In terms of the overall corporate structure, are you taking on, you think, too much basic sort of fixed cost overhead or is a lot of it really tied into the rolling out of inventory and meeting the product demands?

Jess Jankowski

I'd say it was a combination. On the working capital side, inventory is a big feature. In terms of the P&L, we have added to our formulations expertise. We've added to our marketing. We're probably spending 70% to 80% of our business development and creative energy, if not more, on Solesence. So, certainly, that has an impact.

On the other hand, this is an area that we have a much higher degree of control over because we're dealing directly with the brand who is dealing with the customer. And many of them – we have a lot of expertise here in these areas, and many of them are inviting us to speak to their sales forces, to weigh in on better ways to achieve what they wish to achieve. We're working as a partner. And because of that, you end up being really close to the market. So, I look at it and say, as a company, with all the resources we have and the fantastic technology and great people, where can we have the most impact and where can we exert the most control. And I think, clearly, the Solesence business is the place where time to market is faster, our effort is more quickly rewarded, and we've got a little bit better visibility than we do in the other markets, including Personal Care Ingredients where, occasionally, it could take up to three years for somebody to put a material in a finished product. In our case, we're putting the material in the finished product. We're running it through testing. It's approved and they're selling it, and I think I don't have the information in front of me, but I think our record time to market might be in the six-month range right now. And those things are possible whereas they're really not possible with Advanced Materials generally speaking or with an ingredient that is so far away from the ultimate product.

James Lieberman

Thank you very much. I'm looking forward to this year rolling out. Thanks.

Jess Jankowski

Thank you, James. I appreciate it.

And our next question comes from the line of Ronald Prater [ph]. Sir, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Can I understand you to say that the order you expect – or the order you have past filled [ph] in Q1, it's from a new customer?

Jess Jankowski

Yes. The order we mentioned in the press release was the one I mentioned in the script as well, is a new customer.

Unidentified Analyst

And the orders you're expecting in Q2, are those from new or existing customers?

Jess Jankowski

There are seven launches. A series of them are from existing customers and there are a few new customers in there. We had two major customers last year with the rollout – the beginning of the year, earlier year rollout and then we had a rollout in Q4 into Q1. I don't have all the statistics right now available, but those are things that, in the future, we'll be more able to share. And with the disclosure I mentioned in the K, that's something that I think will be really useful because these are the things – this is what I focus on every day. This is what our Board of Directors is focused on. And internally, the entire management team – really, the entire company is excited about Solesence, very focused on. We're ringing the bell every time we get new purchase orders, new products coming out, and it's invigorating.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you expect to be cash flow positive in Q1?

Jess Jankowski

Probably, but I'm not sure. In terms of total, in terms of operating results, be close. The reason it's hard to say right now is that we don't have March closed. I happen to know what the sales are because it's the easiest thing to tell, it's the very tip of the reporting sphere. I don't have all the rest of it through yet. We don't have all the AP and all these other things you have to do. But, certainly, cash, working capital is going to be an issue this year.

Unidentified Analyst

And if you expect the legacy businesses to be stable and the personal care results as you forecast at $3 billion less than 2018. And with Colorescience meeting its minimum order expectations, do you plan to be cash flow positive in 2019?

Jess Jankowski

Our plan as it stands has us being adjusted EBITDA positive for the year, which is proximate to operating cash flow. Some of that is going to depend totally – total cash flow will be on a combination of things. We're investing in some capital equipment. And, of course, depending on how the volume flows this year, we are also expecting Q1 of 2020 to be a bigger quarter, which will require working capital investment in Q4.

Unidentified Analyst

Colorescience's minimum quantities increase in 2020 over 2019?

Jess Jankowski

I don't have that information handy. I will say that they significantly exceeded their minimum quantities in 2018. And my expectation is that they'll do that again this year. They do increase. I don't have in front of me. It's not something right now that I'm familiar enough with from memory to tell you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. But, generally, they increase over time over the next few years?

Jess Jankowski

Yes, they increase over time and they also have requirements relative to the number of products being developed and launched.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. What financing options are you exploring? And when do you expect it will be necessary to have those in place?

Jess Jankowski

I don't want to get into too much detail there regarding which types of options we will explore. I will say that, originally, we expected that, in Q4, based on growth, we were going to need some support for working capital, thinking we were going to have a significant growth going into the following year. That's going to get pushed up potentially and possibly not. It's just very close. And when you're an auditor versus a CEO, you'd have a different horizon and a different level of willingness to accept risk, I guess. And it may be that we don't need to do it. If we do, we will. And, certainly, towards the end of the year, my hope is that we'll need it and that it will be readily available from traditional sources based on the growth we're expecting.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can you explain again the reason for the reduction in personal care sales that you expect in 2019?

Jess Jankowski

Sure. A few things happened. There was some spots buys. So, that's typically indicative of somebody who may have had us as the second source couldn't get materials from their normal source because capacity was so limited and came to us or came to BASF, in that case, to do it. And that appears to have been a significant volume piece in the year, and that wasn't necessarily known as what it was earlier in the year. Going into – by the time we got into Q3, we were pretty excited about the thought that this might be repetitive volume. That was a large piece of it.

I also think there was a reaction. I'm not as close to the customers in this business, the end users. Some of this is intuition or trying to deduce what happened. But I think there was a panic because people couldn't get material in Q1. And I think there was almost a global buildup of material and inventory to a degree, which is causing the downturn in this year.

The market will be higher in 2019 than it was in 2018 and they're talking about growth beginning in – one of the studies I've seen talks about growth beginning in 2020 at a 35-plus percent annual growth rate, and that's before the latest regulatory information. So, I do think that a lot of that will swing back. I think the market is really strong. I think we're in a great position.

We now have – our capacity increase was twofold. We increased to a 24/7 kind of a Canadian style, four-shift operation as well as we refitted some of our equipment to expand capacity. We're now in very nice shape relative to being able to react to capacity. We could satisfy more capacity than we did last year with the physical assets we have in place. We would, of course, need to increase people power. But in the sense of our ability to respond, it's pretty high.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And one last question. how much money do you think you'll need to raise to roll your existing loans and meet your working capital requirements?

Jess Jankowski

It depends. At this point, I don't know because, as I said, it's quite possible we're not going to need to do it until we get towards the end of the year, which was something that would be driven by growth. If we do that, it could be $1 million in credit or something like that. I'm not sure. And it's hard to even speak to because of the fluid nature of things. The business going up and down – one of the things that the long-suffering investors in this call know is that, to a degree, we don't have a high degree of control over much of our business.

The Advanced Materials business, we provide excellent service, we've provided some excellent technology, we haven't seen the growth there, but we also can't do much to influence that growth other than push our customer, who is often selling to another customer downstream or potentially selling to a distributor who is selling to another customer. And that market, as well as the ingredients market, has a long lead time. Hard to control that. I think, on our side, it's much easier for us to determine where we're going to be Solesence based on the constant feedback literally daily from a lot of these customers we're getting. So, rolling out of 2018, rolling into – when we made some decisions that we were going to expand our capacity as quickly as we could based on an understanding that we thought this was a more permanent set of demand.

We all recognize the risk that this is a large single customer who are the kind of company that, when you have a 60% to 70% customer, they have an outsized impact on you, and there's certain degree of lack of transparency that you have just because of the nature of the markets, coupled with the fact that everybody is switching to just-in-time type inventory. So, when you're supporting a consumer product, it's a little different. You've got a launch. You've got somebody who needs to know darn well when that material is going to be in their warehouse because they're distributing it, selling it directly. We knew there was a risk that this could happen. We were all surprised at the magnitude of the downturn. And we all are looking at it as a temporary thing and feeling that it will come back.

Unidentified Analyst

The million dollar number you threw out there, is that for incremental working capital requirements or is that also sufficient to roll the existing loans?

Jess Jankowski

That would be incremental. And I literally threw that out there. It may not be that. It could be more. And it really depends on how the rest of the year winds out and what our outlook is going into 2020 because, typically, your launches – you start activity the quarter before. Q1 is a fairly vibrant quarter in the business. So, can be Q3. It just depends on timing where it is. And on top of that, the ingredients business has a season. And much of it is North American centric. And so, both of our businesses – it's looking like we're going to get some business for Solesence on the other side of the world. But until both of our businesses are a little more distributed geographically, we are also subject to the cyclicality in the ingredients business, which usually somewhere in Q3, they refer to that as filling season and you start finding out what next year is going to be. So, there's a lot of – a lot happens between, call it, August and early October in both these businesses.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, thanks very much. Good luck.

Jess Jankowski

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Ronald Richards [ph]. Sir, you line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Jess. Can you hear me?

Jess Jankowski

Hey, Ron. I can. How are you doing?

Unidentified Analyst

I'm pretty good. You?

Jess Jankowski

Good. Good. I got your message. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I guess that doesn't change substantively, does it?

Jess Jankowski

No. Just for the rest of the group. Ron had mentioned there is a note referring to the outstanding shares on the balance sheet for 2017 that actually has a share number from 2016 on it. And I'm happy that we have investors that are looking at all these things. That was a typo. It shouldn't have been there. It won't be in the upcoming 10-K. And it was correct in the prior 10-K in the last three quarters. So, that was a miss, but it's an informational disclosure anyway. But I do appreciate the fact that you're looking at it and I was happy to get the feedback.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. Jess, I'm looking at these liabilities and stockholders' equities figures. You're using three different terms over the course of the last year that I'm wondering about. Line of credit related party, line of credit bank and short-term debt. How did it all come about that the line of bank – credit from the bank disappeared and the related party came in. Does that involve any concern from the bank about company's financial status?

Jess Jankowski

No, let me explain. And part of this is again part of the GAAP and SEC regulations. So, the line of credit bank, that's the loan that we have had for a number of years with Libertyville Bank. It's a short-term loan, as in days that we take out towards the end of a quarter if we need it and move it back in. So, that used to be our only credit. So, the reason it changed partly is we had to classify the new balances differently.

The line of credit related party is the Beachcorp $2 million facility that's driven by accounts receivable as a borrowing base. And the reason that it has to say related party is because we have a – our largest shareholder is involved with the entity that granted that loan. So, that's something we have to disclose. Similar to the long-term loan, that was a fixed term loan from the same long-term – from the same related parties. So, we had to break that out.

I realize it's confusing, but it's essentially – another way to look at it is the line of credit related party and the long-term loan related party are funds we're using to operate with the long-term loan being more capital expenditure focused. You've also got long-term debt related to our capital lease obligations, which are slowly starting to wind down. And see your confusion and it really has to do with the nature of the new financing we just have.

Unidentified Analyst

So, does the line of credit with the bank still exist?

Jess Jankowski

Yes. We didn't need to use it and it costs money to exercise it. It's a very efficient – all of these loans are very capital efficient. Surely, more efficient than a capital lease. And this one in particular, we take it when we need it. Interest is – I don't remember off the top of my head. It's prime plus 1, but it's only for the amount of days you use it, which is typically 8 or 10 days in addition to a usage fee and there was no need to pull that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, that's encouraging. Are you ruling out a secondary offering?

Jess Jankowski

I'm not ruling out anything at this point. I would say that anything that would require shareholder approval takes a while. Generally, I would prefer not to delude anybody. But there are realities to consider. And I think as we get further into the year and we see how not just the Solesence business unfolds, but how the rest of the business balances out, I'll have a better idea of that. This discussion relative to the opinion is a relatively fresh one for me. I hadn't expected it. And we are just dealing with it within the last five days, four days, five days.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. Is there any particular reason the CFO is not present today?

Jess Jankowski

He's got some family business to attend to. He is out this week. He'll be back. And I'm just holding the fort without him.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. Well, good luck. It sounds potentially promising.

Jess Jankowski

It is promising. We've got a business here in Solesence that is really looking good. And I think as it expands and the investors/shareholders can see the differentiation between the two parts of the business, I think there will be a recognition that we really have something here that's going to be a growth engine going into the future.

Unidentified Analyst

That's what I like to hear.

Jess Jankowski

Yeah, me too.

And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Mr. Jess Jankowski for closing remarks.

Jess Jankowski

Thanks, Mark. Thanks again to all of you who've taken the time to listen and to support Nanophase and Solesence. These are exciting times for all of us at your company. These are also times that will require hard work, better execution and aggressive growth to become the exciting company we all envision. I expect 2019 to be an excellent year for Solesence and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to discuss the business with you again soon. Hope everybody has a great opening day and go White Sox. Thank you.

