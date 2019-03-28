Apple Could Win The Content War Thanks To Its Platform

The quantified benefits from the subscription services could amount to hundreds of billions of dollars over the next years.

Apple's imminent move to the services segment is now official

It is not a secret Apple (AAPL) has been actively transforming the business model toward focusing on content and services, but after the recent presentation, which the company held on March 25, the move became official.

During the presentation, Apple introduced several service-focused offerings:

Apple Arcade, a gaming-on-subscription service that is similar to Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox Game Pass, but with a focus on mobile titles.

Apple News Plus, a news-on-subscription service.

Apple Card, the company's take on the credit card and banking businesses.

Apple TV App, the company's "vision for television."

Apple TV Plus, the analog of Netflix (NFLX) with its own original films, TV series and shows.

It is not a surprise that the corporation has been considering moving into the services and original content fields, as the hardware sales have been slowing over recent quarters. Hence, in the latest quarter (FQ1 2019), Apple's product revenue has plunged by around 7.5% year on year from $79,164 million to $73,435. It can be argued that this is still a huge amount of money, but the trend is obvious - the hardware market has become saturated as the new products, like the new iPhone devices, do not offer dramatic improvements over the previous generations. As a result, consumers tend to stick to their older phones longer than before.

The good news for Apple, however, is that people have bought a lot of Apple products over the years, which led to the user base reaching an enormous number. Apple claims that there are now 1.4 billion active Apple devices, which means around 15% of the global population is on the Apple platform. This fact, coupled with Apple's favorable (for the company) fee structure and solid cash pile, will likely help the company win the content war and profit from the services sector even more than it can appear.

Platformization of Apple products will allow the company to move quicker than other players due to several competitive advantages

Although the concerns of whether Apple is too late to the game are being raised, the company's chances for success are great.

The primary reason for this is Apple's focus on platformization, which has made the corporation's products feel polished in terms of hardware-software and hardware-hardware integration. Hence, Apple Watch works great with Apple iPhone, calls can be answered with a MacBook, and all the content bought in the Apple Store can be enjoyed on devices like Apple TV. As a result, consumers tend to stick to the Apple environment once they possess at least one device made by the company.

Therefore, it is clear the new services will likely be well integrated into the Apple environment. And here, an important note should be made on the fee structure introduced by Apple with its subscription offerings, as it determines how the platform-focused strategy will help Apple remain competitive.

First of all, it is reported Apple News Plus will retain around 50% of the revenue generated by the platform, with the rest being distributed to the content providers that consumers are engaging with. On the one hand, the number may seem aggressive and could theoretically repel some media corporations from being present on the Apple platform. However, on the other hand, the very fact that Apple offers a comprehensive platform means most media companies would like to be a part of it in order to get exposure to Apple customers. This is evident by the significant number of magazines that will be present on the service. As The Verge explains this:

The emphasis is on curation, high quality, and trust, all of which Apple considers essential for a news and magazine consumption app. There will be over 300 magazines, such as The New Yorker, Esquire, The Atlantic, National Geographic, Men's Health, and Vogue, and Apple News Plus will be "the only place" where you'll be able to get all of them at once.

The most interesting point, however, is how much other content providers are being charged for using the Apple payment system. It is reported by Financial Times (the information is also available on The Guardian) that the corporation has introduced a 30% fee for using Apple Pay on the platform, which applies to all digital content providers, such as Spotify (SPOT). Spotify CEO says that Apple leaves the content providers "as having no choice than to accept the 30 percent fee put in place."

Apple has also introduced a 30 percent fee, applying to Spotify and all other digital content providers, for using the Apple payment system, while other apps, such as Uber and Deliveroo, are not subject to the fee.

It can be assumed that the list of reasons for such a high fee includes not only the desire of Apple to generate high returns from the platform but also to make Apple's own content more competitive from the commercial point of view. Hence, it is clear that since Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade are the internal products, the 30% fee is not applicable, and the revenue generated by the services is fully retained inside the company. This should allow Apple to not only achieve higher margins from its content offerings but also retain more money for bigger shows, films, or games, thus making the platform even more competitive.

As a result, even though creating original content is an expensive business, evident by significant investments made by Netflix (NFLX), Apple is well-positioned to achieve solid results due to strong competitive advantages provided by the company's platformization strategy.

Apple's new offerings could generate more than $500 billion in revenue over 5 years

Regarding the monetary aspects, Apple has not disclosed the pricing for any of the offerings except for Apple News Plus, which will cost $9.99. Therefore, it is difficult to predict how exactly the new services will affect the corporation's bottom line. However, based on the prices for such services as Netflix and Xbox Game Pass, it can be expected Apple TV+ will cost around $13-18 a month per account, with Apple Arcade pricing being in the range of $5-10 a month.

Taking the average revenue per subscribed device of $10-20 and the subscriber base of 20-50% of the total of 1.4 billion devices, we can identify possible scenarios for Apple's 5-year revenue from the subscription offerings. Given that Apple already has more than 50 million users subscribed to Apple Music, it can be assumed that the new offerings will also be popular among consumers, so the number of 30-40% of the total devices being subscribed to at least one of the services seems reasonable in the long term. The average price of $15-20 should also be reachable considering the current prices for similar services like Netflix or Xbox Game Pass.

(Scenario modeling for Apple's 5-year nominal revenue from the new offerings)

As a result, it is seen that the 5-year nominal revenue (not discounted to the present value) from the new subscription services can amount to about $400-500 billion, which is a significant number that alone can contribute to more than 20% growth in the stock price over the period, based on a 30-40% profit margin. This will also enhance the company's business diversification, decreasing the risks of holding Apple stock in the long term.

