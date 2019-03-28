McCormick: Lock It In

The valuation has become stretched and we think it is best to lock in profit.

McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) is a name that we initiated as a buy call in the summer of 2015. Here we are in March 2019 and the stock is up nearly $70 bucks a share, or 88% from that call, excluding the impact of dividends. When the stock plummeted in January, we called it a strong buy for a bounce over at BAD BEAT Investing:

The name looks set to approach $150 again, but the story has changed. In our opinion the momentum is positive, but the valuation is stretched, and the performance of the name, while strong, suggests it is time to take profit, and wait for a pullback to buy. We think it is time to lock in profit after these gains:

However, on another significant pullback, we could look to ride the stock higher. Why do we think this?

Our take on sales

Well to answer that question, we need to have a sense of performance and expectations moving ahead. That said, in its most recent quarter, the company delivered some decent results, but nothing spectacular. McCormick's first-quarter sales were up 1.7% compared to the year-ago period. In constant dollars, sales rose 4%. That is solid. However, currency issues did hit some of the segments. The consumer segment saw flat sales, and that included a 3% hit from unfavorable currency. Regionally, sales are growing very modestly on a constant dollar basis. Consumer sales in the Americas rose 3%. In EMEA they rose 1%, and in Asia/Pacific they rose 2%.

The flavor solutions segment saw sales rise 3%, but was hit by negative currency of 3%. Once again we will reiterate that the company continues to see growth because each year it comes out with new and exciting products that are usually well received, and the company continues to effectively marketing its classic products. Flavor solutions continue to have strength, and our bullishness earlier this year was driven by our expectations for continued growth here. Well timed acquisitions have continued to help the company grow. In addition, the company continues to build brand equity internationally, and performance was particularly strong in its emerging markets.

Flavor Solutions stands out

While competition remains tough, the company continues its slow and reliable growth. Regionally, there was strength globally, except for in Asia/Pacific where sales were flat from last year. That said we're very pleased and surprised by 9% constant dollar growth in EMEA, and impressed with 7% growth in the Americas. Strength here offset what we believe to be a rather bleak quarter for the consumer side of things.

We are unimpressed by margins

Expenses have been kept in check thanks to cost savings initiatives as well as the effect of higher-margin flavor solutions products being sold. However, margins are down from the 39-40% levels when we first covered the company. While they remained flat from last year, they are now at 37.9%. Because of higher revenues and flat administrative expenses, the company increased operating income slightly to $196 million versus $181 million last year, the result of higher sales and a flat gross profit margin. Still, considering the valuation, we were unimpressed.

Value stretched

Make no mistake. We like the company, but the stock is pricey here at $148 per share. It is not the same value we saw at $120. Take earnings growth for instance. Earnings per share rose once again. They came in at $1.12 compared to $1.00 in the year-ago period. That is nice growth, but growth of only 12%. Looking at annual growth expectations, the expected EPS for the year for McCormick is $5.17 to $5.27 on the back of flat margins and sales that rise a midpoint of 3%. Considering 2018 fiscal year EPS were $4.97, this EPS growth will be a max of 6%.

What changed?

Here's the deal. We were willing to pay 22-23 times forward EPS in January because historically the stock has always traded at a mid-20s multiple. and sometimes higher. But considering the stock is pushing $150, and we have registered a 25% gain in the stock, we think it is time to take profit given that we are now trading at nearly 30 times forward EPS. With the gains locked in, a higher valuation, it would be irresponsible to recommend buying at these levels. We hold the company and the stock in very high regard, but we think you need to take something off of the table.

Looking forward

At the end of the day, the company still has a nice dividend along with share buybacks. It is a profit machine, and while margins are crimped relative to a few years ago, they remain strong. However, the stock is ahead of itself based on the growth we can expect. Let the stock pullback to a mid-to-low 20X forward EPS, and then let's get back into the name. For now there are other Bad Beat opportunities that are out there.

