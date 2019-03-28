Kraft Heinz: Good Things Come To Those Who Wait

Kraft Heinz is a great company that needs time. Eventually, it will be a good stock to invest in.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is an excellent company with beautiful products and brands that create a strong moat, but it is not the time to buy it.

Considering the risks and uncertainties the company has, it is unclear if the past quarter was a bump in the road or the beginning of the end for an iconic company. Wise investors will wait to see if this is a value trap or a diamond in the rough.

Fragmentation vs. Savings

The food and beverage requirements of the population are changing fast. The days where food and beverage companies could rely on a few SKUs to drive their sales are gone.

Bernardo Hees, CEO of Kraft Heinz, pointed this out during the last conference call. However, the strategy put forward does not fully account for the engineering and production hurdles the company will face by this effect.

Our industry has been and is likely to remain challenged on several front, continued fragmentation of consumer demand, a general lack of affordability to reinvest in brands, retail competition where assortment is likely to grow in importance and, finally, in the short term, ongoing cost inflation. - Bernardo Hees Q4 earnings call 2018

The strategy the company has for revenue growth is to cover "White Spaces" with new products or SKUs. The hope would be to capture new markets and revamp sales in existing ones to increase revenue while working hard to deliver savings.

The issue is that, while the strategy will increase revenue in the long run, it will make it very complicated to streamline production and materialize savings in the short term.

The strategy Kraft Heinz is taking for actively managing the portfolio is perfect for the commercial side, but the plant production capabilities will suffer, and savings will take time to materialize.

Source: Production Schedule - Author's Charts

As the chart above shows, increasing the number of SKU implies an increase in Cleaning and Sanitization (C&S) and Changeover time. This reduces the actual production time of the lines and product-making equipment, driving costs higher.

Another option to manage an increased number of SKUs is to produce SKUs in longer runs but less often. The result of this strategy is an increase in inventory.

Neither of these options is ideal, and while capital investments can be made to mitigate these issues, without significant sacrifice, these improvements take time, cost, and a relatively stable portfolio.

Source: MarketWatch

The past year showed that the new SKUs made small improvements in revenue, while the cost of revenue increased by 7%. In the long term, small SKUs can become profitable ones that drive significant revenue for the company, but for now, I foresee Kraft Heinz will continue to find it challenging to materialize savings.

The Valuation

The valuation from Simply Wall St is quite encouraging. However, a closer look at the risks puts things into perspective.

Source: Simply Wall St

According to Simply Wall St, the earnings of the company will recover by December of this year. It is easier to calculate the company's fair value then, so we will do just that.

Source: Simply Wall St

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author Charts

Assuming the $1.6 dividend per share holds, we can apply the Lynch formula for dividend stocks by considering the net dividend as the percentage of the fair price. By doing this, we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

The average fair price is $31.08 compared to the $31.90 current price. Only 3% above the fair price, with the risk of dropping to $28.75 or rising to $35.88 (which I strongly doubt).

This price does not take into consideration the assets of the company, its debt, nor the possibility of yet another dividend cut.

Source: MarketWatch/Author's Charts

The assets of the company could offset its debt and arguably give an $11.24 additional bump to the fair price. But since last quarter proved the Goodwill number was quite fickle, it is unwise to count this portion for the valuation. So, neither the assets nor the debt is included in the fair price.

Conclusions

The price of the stock is slightly above the fair price if we neglected the risks that the company faces. The dividend it offers in return is not neglectable, 5% is quite generous, but many excellent companies do not have such risks and provide a better dividend and growth prospects. For example, AT&T (NYSE:T) has a promising future ahead and a 6.7% dividend, and smaller companies like Flexible Solutions International (FSI) that has recently declared a dividend on the 7% range could be much better risk-reward options.

I see no compelling reason to rush and buy the stock at this time and price. Its long-term prospects are likely as low as $26.44, which would represent a 17% drop or a possible high of $33.65, which is only 6% above the current price.

The $35.88 price could happen if the risks disappear, and the company surprises us all at the end of the year, a possibility that I would not entertain as an investment thesis.

The reasonable decision is to wait until the dust settles, and we have a better appreciation of how hard will the risks impact the company's performance and how reliable is the earnings forecast.

Last year, the company tried to increase revenue and deliver savings and ended up accomplishing neither. If the company grows its capital investments and starts moving the needle on profitability, then it might be time to invest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSI, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.