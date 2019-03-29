Pingtan Marine Enterprise: Ready To Spawn A Multiple

Investment Thesis

Due to a troubled past, including an unsustainable IPO level, massive unfriendly share dilution, and suspension of fishing in Indonesian waters that affected the majority of its fleet, Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) has been branded as a distrusted and failed corporate entity lacking investor and institutional sponsorship.

Our thesis asserts that this view is long outdated, as the company has re-asserted itself as a profitable downsized entity, has established credibility with Chinese governing bodies as evidenced in significant vessels approvals, is operating in a permanent and rising demand environment, and is now operating in high-growth mode with greatly increased harvest capacity per vessel, which will likely lead to its revenue and earnings tripling in 2019. We will attempt to demonstrate below that the market's consensus valuation as a no-growth company - pricing the stock at 2-year lows - is based on superficial analysis and erroneous conclusions. With the stock price still at depressed levels, further 50% top line growth in 2020, and a fully de-risked major event-driven catalyst waiting in the wings, PME represents a stellar investing opportunity at this early stage in the cycle with the potential for multi-bagger price appreciation.

I Love Fish: China and Market Dynamics

The world loves fish, and nobody loves fish as much as China. The country is the runaway leader both in fish consumption and fish capture. According to WorldAtlas, China is the largest consuming nation of fish on the planet, with estimates as high as 2 million tons per annum. It is also the largest harvester of fish, reaching a catch level of 16 million tons in 2016. China’s population of nearly 1.4 billion consumed more seafood in 2013 than the next nine countries combined.

But then in late 2017, the Chinese government stepped in to enact policy that would reduce the levels of fish harvested in order to promote sustainable industry. See here. Illegal fishing would be clamped down on, and quotas would be enforced. So, what happens when an insatiable appetite meets government controls? That's right, prices go up:

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)'s latest State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture report states that, according to its modeling, fish prices are set for a rise.



The sector is expected to enter a decade of higher prices in nominal terms, it said. Factors driving this tendency include income, population growth and meat prices on the demand side; and the potential slight decline in capture fisheries production as a result of policy measures in China, the slowdown in the growth of aquaculture production and cost pressure from some crucial inputs (e.g. feed, energy and crude oil) on the supply side.



"These higher prices, coupled with high demand for fish for human consumption, will stimulate a 25% increase in the average price of internationally traded fish by 2030 relative to 2016.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise is a global fishing company based in China. It harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, reef cod, conger eel, and squid, with its owned and licensed vessels in international waters. The company owns 141 vessels, of which only 41 were operational as of December 31, 2018 (more on this oddity below).

Against this background of secular growth and rising prices, Pingtan is also in the fortunate position to be receiving government backing when much lesser concerns are getting shut out. In the last year, as will be explained below, Pingtan has actually received two separate Chinese Ministry of Agriculture approvals (April 09, 2018 and March 05, 2019) to rebuild and modify a chunk of its fleet, which will result in increasing its marine harvest volumes by a multiple of 4-6 times its 2017 catch. But it was not always this way for the company.

Troubled Background Drives Investors and Analysts Away

Almost from the get go, Pingtan was challenged: its $9 IPO price range proved to be too lofty after the company heavy diluted the share count in mid-2013, sending the price down to the $3 range. And just as the company was growing rapidly in 2013 and 2014 to meet the seemingly insatiable Chinese appetite for fish, the unexpected happened - its corporate boat caught major water. In December 2014, the Indonesian government imposed a moratorium on all fishing vessels in its waters due to concerns of illegal fishing, thereby effectively shutting down 117 of the company's 129 vessels. While the moratorium officially lasted 6 months, the Indonesian government has not permitted any renewal of fishing licenses until today. Accordingly, Pingtan's revenues and net income spiraled downward, and this was reflected in the stock price, which traded at just over $1:

Data by YCharts

The Company Resurrects Itself as a Profitable Downsized Entity

Then, after two dismal years of losses in '15 and '16, Pingtan was forced to make inroads into other waters independent of the Indonesian basin. The results of having to reposition itself began to bear fruit, as the company returned to profitability in Q4 of '16, followed by gradual improvement in 2017 and 2018, both solidly profitable years - although still considerably lower than the "golden Indonesian water years" of '13 and '14. The stock price recovered strongly to the $3-4 range, where it plateaued through much of 2017 and 1H18.

The Story Gets Really Interesting from 2H 2018 to Present

But the second half of 2018 until today is where the story begins to get really interesting: First, in April of '18, Pingtan announced that 27 of the company's non-operational vessels had received approval from China's Ministry of Agriculture to allow for modification and rebuilding of these vessels. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 41 vessels in operation, but earlier in the year, in April, only 23 of the vessels were in operation. So, this announcement of 27 vessels approved for rebuilding would more than double the company's number of active vessels from a year ago. And much more importantly, these modified vessels would increase catch volumes by a multiple of 4-6 times due to significant increase in tonnage capacity. From the company's April 9 press release (see link above):

Among the 27 fishing vessels, 7 will be modified as light luring seine fishing vessels with annual harvest capacity of 6,000 to 8,000 tons per vessel, primarily focusing on harvesting tuna, sardine, blackbody trevally, anchovy and mackerel fish products, and the other 20 vessels will be modified as squid jigging vessels with annual harvest capacity of 2,000 to 3,000 tons per vessel focusing on capturing squid products. The 27 fishing vessels are expected to significantly increase the Company's total annual harvest capacity by 80,000 to 110,000 tons (or 80-110M kilograms). For the year 2017, the Company's annual sales volume was 17,986 tons, revenue was $63.2 million and net income was $32.5 million.



Light luring seine is a method of fishing that employs lights to lure fish into a fishing net called "seine" that hangs vertically in the water with its bottom edge held down by weights and its top edge buoyed by floats. Squid jigging is a technique which uses a lead sinker with a hook molded into it to attract squid. After modification and rebuilding, the gross tonnage of the light luring seine fishing vessels and squid jigging vessels are expected to be 1140 tons and 1100 tons respectively, a significant increase in unit gross tonnage compared with the unit gross tonnage range of 192 to 480 tons before modification and rebuilding.

Investors Jump Ship as Protracted Vessel Release Disappoints

This announcement was highly significant, and yet, aside from a brief bounce following the news, investors kept ignoring this unfolding turnaround story. As it became clear that these new vessels re-mods would not be released overnight, short-term horizon investors pulled out, causing the stock to drift lower in spite of good but not anticipated spectacular Q3 results.

Data by YCharts

Like almost all long-term trends, one important virtue is required: patience. 27 vessel modifications and rebuilds are not performed overnight. Pingtan began slow-releasing the vessels in installments, beginning with 4 in early November, 3 in late November, 12 in late December, and the last 8 in March. This 7+ month wait proved too taxing for most quick fix investors.

And when Q4 results came in March 25 showing a $3 million loss, jittery investors jumped ship. We will analyze this superficial view of Q4 results in depth in the Kicker 2 section below, where we will show that these views are behind the market's erroneous consensus valuation, which is really offering a low-cost entry point for more discerning investors.

Spawning Begins Now

For Q1 '19 (January-March), all the 27 re-mods will have launched, leading the company to guide on its Q4 March 15th earnings release (see link above) for harvest volume of 20 million kilos - which compares to 18M kilos for all of 2017 and 26M kilos for all of 2018! With only 2 weeks left in the quarter, that "guidance" is really more of a preliminary release - what has, in fact, transpired.

It's important to keep in mind that 8 of the 27 re-mods were only released in the final 2 weeks of the quarter - which would mean no contribution to harvest volume or revenues from these 8, as it takes a few weeks just to reach a destination in the Indian Ocean. That would imply an additional 30% of harvest volume from the last 8 remodified vessels in coming quarters (Q2-Q4) on top of the 20M kilo projected for Q1 or approximately 26M kilo/quarter, leading to an estimated 98M kilo 2019 run rate.

The company has historically produced revenue at a multiple of 3 times harvest volume factored in for variations in catch and price mix. For FY 2018, harvest volumes were 26.3M kilos (9-month volume + Q4 volume) and revenues were $64.3M for a multiple of 2.4. For FY 2017, volumes were 18M kilo (2017 FY volumes) and revenues were $63.2M for a multiple of 3.5. For 2014, volumes were 76M and sales were $233M for a multiple of 3. (As mentioned, 2015 and 2016 were atypical years due to the moratorium, and are therefore not included here.)

For the purpose of this thesis, we are going to apply a conservative multiple of 2.5 revenue-to-volume going forward. So, just shy of 100M kilo of harvest volume implies top line growth approaching $250M for 2019 - which would be more than a triple from 2018 or 2017 sales. The dropdown impact of this anticipated revenue growth to the bottom line is likely to be substantial, as costs are fairly low and stable, as will be described in the valuation section below.

Kicker 1: Second Approvals Will Lead to Another 50% Revenue Hike

Three weeks ago, the company was granted approval for modification and rebuilding of an additional 24 vessels by China's Ministry of Agriculture (see March 5, 2019 link above). This, again, will significantly bump total harvest volume to a conservative estimate of 175 million kilos per annum, or 75% over 2019 levels. This may another take 7-11 months to unfold, but when it is completed, it will begin to impact top and bottom lines the way the first mods have begun to do. These numbers would easily surpass the harvest volumes even prior to the Indonesian moratorium, which, at its peak in 2014, was 76M kilos. At this juncture, applying the revenue of $2.5 per kilo of harvest volume multiple leads to revenues surpassing $400M in 2020.

Kicker 2: Q4 Results Mask Underlying Growth and Provide a Low-Cost Entry Point

On the surface, 2018 Q4 results (see link above) looked horrible, but on a more in-depth analysis, they were not only not negative but were actually positive and bode well for upcoming results. First, the company reported a $3M loss. On closer examination, the loss was due to a $9.7 M non-cash impairment charge associated with deregistering the 24 vessels before receiving new MOA approval to rebuild these vessels. Absent the impairment charge, the company actually earned $6M.

Second, PME reported gross margin for the quarter of 36% compared to 74% y/y. Keep in mind that 19 of the 27 re-mods became "operational" in the quarter. What does operational mean? Well, 4 set sail on November 7, 3 on November 20 and 12 on December 27. These 19 ships had to be fully fueled. Bear in mind that fuel costs account for approximately 50% of cost of revenue. In addition, these ships, per the CFO on the earnings call, take between 20-30 days to reach their offshore locations in international waters. Those 25 travel days are, therefore, non-operational days from a revenue perspective. So, instead of thinking of 19 operational ships for the quarter or 1710 operational days (19 vessels x 90 days), when we deduct the travel days, there were really only 157 operational days (112 for the four November 4th vessels that operated for 28 days + 45 days for the three November 20th vessels that operated for 15 days). In spite of being revenue producers for only 1/11th of the quarter and simultaneously having to shoulder full fuel costs, margins still came in at 36%! This lends to our thesis that the re-mods, with their much larger capacity, are capable of producing much higher gross margin numbers than the older vessels. We believe this will be validated in coming quarters.

Third, revenue came in at $25M, which was a sequential improvement of almost $11M. Given the 19 additional vessels in the quarter, the superficial view would have been to expect a much higher number. In April, the company guided to annual harvest volume of between 80M and 110M kilos for the 27 re-mods. If we take the mid-point of guidance, 95M kilos, and apply revenue of $2.5 per kilo of harvest volume on 19/27 vessels, that brings us to $41M for the quarter. The calculation is as follows: 95/4 (quarters) x 2.5 (revenue to volume) x 19/27 (vessels) = $41.8M. If we estimate $15M for the 23 older vessels, that leads to total sales of $56M. Looks like sales came up considerably short. But as pointed out above, those 19 new mods were operating at 1/11 of full production, which, in this case, would have been translated to only $3.7M. Add in the $15M from the older vessels for a total of almost $19M - $6M short of the $25M actual results. This, again, leads us to the conclusion that the re-mods are producing volumes and revenues higher than guidance. So, these 3 superficial views of a losing quarter actually present a low entry point before the really good news starts to hit beginning next quarter.

Icing On The Cake: Potential Fully De-Risked, Event-Driven Catalyst

If the Indonesian government ever decides to allow foreign vessels entry back into its waters, and if Pingtan is granted renewals of its licenses, that would mean an additional 77 vessels would become operational. The company has voluntarily allowed these vessels to remain docked in Indonesian waters, without objection from government authorities, in anticipation of an eventual license renewal process. When added onto the 41 currently operational vessels, this would more than double the active part of the company's fleet to 118 vessels. This event-driven catalyst could easily double the stock from whatever price level it may be trading at. While this remains a great story without this event ever occurring, investors in this resurrected company will be in line for this perk at absolutely no cost, as there is no further downside risk associated with the moratorium.

Risks

Any further Chinese government intervention that limits fishing quotas or which enacts a reduction in fishing vessels is likely to materially thwart the company's growth targets. In our Low Case model described below in the Valuation section, these risks are taken into consideration, in which we assume a 50% reduction in harvest volume and corresponding revenues. In addition, PME is highly sensitive to fuel and labor costs: fuel costs account for 50% of cost of revenue, while labor costs account for another 20%. If either of these factors or a combination of the two increases significantly, this will create an adverse impact on PME's earnings prospects. To account for this sensitivity, we will assume a 10% reduction in the net margin from the Base Case.

A second concern: the CEO owns a majority of the shares. This would not be the first time a Chinese company was taken private and then relisted elsewhere. The company's auditor since 2014, BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP, has expressed a positive opinion regarding the company's internal controls and financial statements for 2018 and 2017 in the March 15, 2019 10-K filing, page F3.

Valuation and Price Target

Pingtan operates in a market with sustained, long-term demand that keeps rising as world population grows. Rising prices as a result of demand and government quotas bode well for established players in this niche market. A survey of the specialty fishing landscape includes salmon producer MOWI ASA (OTCPK:MHGVY, MOWI:NO), South Africa's Oceana Group (OTCPK:OCGPF, OCE:JS) and Norway's Bakkafrost (OTC:BKFKF, BAKKA:NO). These companies trade at P/E values of 18, 10 and 18 respectively. Pingtan has higher margins and is just entering a rapid growth stage, and therefore, should trade at least in line with industry peers.

It is highly recommended that investors review the Q&A session from the Q4 earnings call via the earnings transcript, which can be found here, in which yours truly was able to elicit some pertinent information regarding forward guidance and the company's conservative stance. I have chosen to follow the company's conservative tone in the Base Case but allow for more upside in the Best Case, based on the CFO's comments.

The company's net margin in 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2018 were: 37%, 37%, 51%, and 40% (after excluding the $10M impairment charge in '18). We exclude the 2 post-moratorium years of 2015 and 2016, which were clearly highly atypical.

In all cases, we take a conservative approach and apply a below-industry average P/E value of 10. In the Base Case, we assume a conservative 25% net margin on $250M in sales. In the Low Case scenario, we assume a 15% net margin on $125M of revenues. And in the Best Case, we apply a 30% margin on $300M in sales. The share count is 79.1M.

Revenue Margin % Net Income EPS Applied P/E Implied Price Base Case $250 25% $62.5 0.79 10 $7.90 Low Case $125 15% $18.75 0.24 10 $2.40 Best Case $300 30% $90 1.14 10 $11.40

As can be seen, even the Low Case, which assumes an extreme adverse 50% reduction company guidance and utilizes a historical low 15% net margin, still leads to an implied price slightly above current levels. The Base Case implies a 3.5 multiple, while the Best Case would net investors a 5-bagger.

The above price modelling does not factor in any contribution of the 24 recently approved vessels (March 5th link above) for 2019. Should they start to become operational in '19 (by comparison, the first group of 27 vessels took between 7-11 months to be re-launched), then the numbers will all go up. Even if the 24 vessels do not become operational at all in 2019, as mentioned in Kicker 1 above, that still means 50% revenue growth in 2020 to over $400M. The 2019 model gives no weighting to Indonesian re-approval, which, as mentioned, would likely double the stock price from any level.

Current price levels between $2 and $2.30 represent a highly attractive entry window. Price action has been weak following the "disappointing" Q4 results, which, as mentioned, may prove to be a blessing in disguise. Speculative investors may elect to enter at these levels, while more conservative players may want to wait for market confirmation above $2.50 or until next quarter's results are released, although that would likely mean entering at higher prices.

Based on the confluence of factors described above, we believe the stock will be an easy double in 2019, with quite a bit more upside as more and more qualified retail investors and institutional sponsorship come aboard as a result of the greatly increased earning model being validated by record quarterly and annual results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.