Hookipa Pharma Files Plan For U.S. IPO

With promising early-stage results for its lead candidate and a significant collaboration with Gilead for others, HOOK will be an IPO to watch.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for infectious diseases and cancers.

Hookipa Pharma intends to raise $86.25 million in a U.S. IPO.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) intends to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing immunotherapeutics for various infectious diseases and cancers.

HOOK is still early stage, but has promising trial results so far, potentially large markets, and a significant collaboration partnership with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Company & Technology

New York-based Hookipa was founded in 2011 to develop therapeutics that use the patient's immune system to induce a powerful killer T-cell response for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Jörn Aldag, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously CEO at uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE).

Hookipa has developed VaxWave, a replication-deficient viral vector, and TheraT, an attenuated replicating vector that target dendritic cells in vivo and activate the immune system to induce a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies.

Hookipa's lead drug candidate HB-101, based on the VaxWave technology, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of cytomegalovirus infections.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Source: Company website

Investors in Hookipa include Sofinnova Partners, Forbion, HBM Partners, Hillhouse Capital, BioMed Partners, Gilead, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Ventures, Invus, Redmile Group.

Source: Hookipa

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the market for treatment of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections in the seven major markets was found to be $840.6 million in 2016.

The total sero-prevalent population for CMV infections was estimated to be around 162.8 million in the US for 2016.

Major competitors that are developing related treatments include:

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

bluebird bio (BLUE)

Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

Replimune Group (REPL)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Immune Design (IMDZ)

MedImmune

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

HOOK's recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment candidates.

In 2018, the firm received some collaboration and licensing revenue from its collaboration with Gilead.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $48.6 million in cash and $23.9 million in total liabilities (Unaudited, interim).

IPO Details

HOOK intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will have the right to convert their shares into common stock. Both shareholder classes will be entitled to one vote per share.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares for a currently undisclosed amount at the IPO price. Investor support is typical of successful life science IPOs, and this is a positive signal assuming the final registration statement includes a significant commitment.

Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

To advance HB-101 through completion of our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial; to advance HB-201 and HB-202 into and through completion of Phase 1 clinical trials; to advance HB-301 into and through completion of a Phase 1 clinical trial; for ongoing research and development activities related to next generation programs; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, SVB Leering, RBC Capital Markets, and Kempen.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

