Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Church & Dwight to Acquire FLAWLESS Brand Conference (Transcript)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Church & Dwight to Acquire FLAWLESS Brand Conference Call March 28, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Farrell - CEO

Rick Dierker - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Bonnie Herzog - Wells Fargo

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Steve Strycula - UBS

Christina Brathwaite - JP Morgan

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Church & Dwight Conference Call.

Before we begin, I have been asked to remind you that on this call, the Company's management may make forward-looking statements regarding among other things Church & Dwight’s financial objectives and forecasts. As you know, risks and uncertainties involved in Church & Dwight's business may affect the matters referred to in forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company's performance may materially defer from those expressed or indicated by such forward-looking statements.

Church & Dwight will be utilizing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in its discussion. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certainly items may vary to independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating their business. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and competitive purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding GAAP measures.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Matt Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of Church & Dwight. Please go ahead.

Matt Farrell

Good morning, everyone. We have some exciting news today. This morning, we announced that we've entered into an agreement to acquire FLAWLESS, FINISHING TOUCH from Ideavillage. I'll begin with my thoughts on the pending acquisition, then I'll turn the call over to Rick Dierker, our Chief Financial Officer. Rick will provide the financial details and comment on our updated 2019 earnings outlook, and then we'll open up the call for some Q&A.

So, FLAWLESS, FINISHING TOUCH is the number one women's electric hair remover providing simple, fast, dermatological approved solutions, focused on the face and brows. In the past two years, the brand has grown to be $180 million business. It's quickly become a beloved brand by look-conscious consumers who want to be selfie-ready at any moment. Over the past few years, we have been building a specialty hair care business with the acquisition of Batiste Dry Shampoo, Viviscal hair thinning supplements and Toppik hair fibers. FLAWLESS represents a powerful addition to that portfolio.

As many of you know, Church & Dwight is an acquisition platform. Adherence to our acquisition criteria has been key to our strong track record. In FLAWLESS, we have identified a business that is consistent with that criteria. FLAWLESS is a number one brand and we expect double-digit growth for the next three years, well above our 3% evergreen organic sales growth target.

The acquisition comes with the pipeline of new products to drive double-digit sales growth. Gross margin exceeds 50%, well above our consolidated average gross margin and the businesses is asset-light.

International is a significant growth opportunity. Today, international represents 10% of sales and is sold in over 30 countries. And it fits well with our own international footprint. We expect our international footprint and sales expertise to drive significant sales growth via new distribution and further expansion in international markets.

As mentioned in the release, we have a long-term services agreement with Ideavillage to continue to manage the FLAWLESS brand. Idea village is led by its founder and CEO, Andy Khubani. Andy has a passion to innovation and has a 20-year track record of successful new product development. This success with FLAWLESS is a result of years of work in women's hair removal. We are very excited to work with Andy and the Ideavillage team on this brand. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter and remain subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Now, let me turn the call over to Rick to provide you with the financial details of the acquisition.

Rick Dierker

Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everybody. I'm going to provide a few comments on the transaction, in particular valuation, synergies and leverage, and I'll start valuation.

The purchase price for this acquisition is about $475 million, as you read in the release, plus an additional earn-out payment of up to a maximum of $425 million, in cash, based on a 12-month net sales target ending no later than December 31, 2021. This sales target represents at least 15% sales CAGR over the next three years. FLAWLESS's net sales for the trailing 12 months through December 31, 2018 were approximately $180 million with gross margins that are accretive to Church & Dwight.

FLAWLESS’ trailing 12-month EBITDA margin was approximately 30% or about $55 million. Remember Church & Dwight’s trailing EBITDA margin is 23%. During the short term, the Company does not expect material synergies as a multi-year service agreement is in place.

In terms of what multiple we paid, the right way to think about that is we bought a business that’s going to grow at least 15% over the next three years, each year. So, EBITDA also grows 15% each year. So, we expect to pay $900 million in total provided by higher EBITDA number. And with that, we expect the multiple of around 11 times, similar to the WATERPIK acquisition. The acquisition will be debt financed, and we continue to expect to be below 2 times debt-to-EBITDA by the end of 2019.

Acquisition is expected to be neutral to 2019 EPS, inclusive of a one-time transition costs and acquisition-related expenses, higher interest expense and intangible amortization expense. Therefore, our full-year adjusted EPS outlook remains at approximately 7% to 9% growth. As a reminder, we are focused on cash earnings and this acquisition is 4% accretive to 2019 cash earnings.

Finally, as a bit of housekeeping, there are now liabilities required to be adjusted quarterly through 2021. This creates a non-cash quarterly adjustment that will be included in the Company's reported results but excluded from the Company's adjusted EPS outlook.

Back to you, Matt.

Matt Farrell

Okay, Rick. Okay. Long-term, we believe this acquisition will help us to continue to achieve our long-term TSR targets. That ends our presentation. I’ll now open the call to questions that you may have which Rick and I will do our best to answer. Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] And our first question is from Kevin Grundy from Jefferies. Your line is now open. Pardon me -- it's actually Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Rupesh Parikh

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question, and congrats on the acquisition. Starting, I guess, on the distribution side. If you can give us more color in terms of what the distribution looks like in the U.S., and just more clarity in terms of what percent is online do you see within the business?

Matt Farrell

Yes. I mean, the way to think about this is 10% online today. The business has only been around for two years. I mean, the initial product was launched in June of 2017, and that was the face product. And then, the brow product was in mid-2018. So, the brand is only just getting started. So, we think there's a whole lot of growth ahead of it.

If you look at the size of the category, it’s difficult to get your arms around it, because about half the category is non-measured channel, so companies like -- retailers like ULTA for example. So, it's about 50% share as we measure it, Rupesh, if you look at the whole category. And we think there is a lot of growth ahead, particularly in the food class of trade. But, we think -- since this is a brand new category, we really think there's an opportunity to expand out. We're attracting non-users to the category; we're fulfilling an unmet need. So, we think there’s going to be more and more distribution in all channels as we go forward. And that's just domestic. So, to think about international, and 10% of the sales are international, and this is a product that as I said is an unmet need that we think we're going to be able to blow out outside the U.S. So, we think, there is a lot of growth ahead of us here.

Rupesh Parikh

And then, I guess two housekeeping or financial questions. So, in the press release, you mentioned that inventory is going to be purchased later in 2019. I wasn't clear what that is and whether that was included in the, I guess the purchase value. And just like it, I don't know if you guys have any comments in terms of the accretion potential in 2020 and beyond?

Rick Dierker

Rupesh, you’re right, one liner there that we're going to need to purchase working capital, really largely inventory. We’ll do that as we take over from a system's perspective and we start placing the POs and stuff. So, that'll really be an incremental cash outlay, but really, just as we ramp up and have the product in our warehouses and such. So, that will probably happen in the next six months. In terms of 2020 outlook, we just said that, look, we believe that this deal is going to be cash accretive in 2020 as well, but this is just way too early to talk about 2020.

Operator

Our next question is from Bonnie Herzog from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Bonnie Herzog

I wanted to ask a little bit more on the earn-out. If you guys could provide us few more details on it. I just wanted to make sure I understood, is it pay-down over time, or just when you guys hit? Is that a 12-month sales target? I just wanted to really understand that. And then, how realistic is the sales target? And then, is there a chance you could hit that target earlier? Just trying to understand the mechanics of the earn-out.

Rick Dierker

Yes, sure. Bonnie, it's Rick. So, it's an earn-out, and we expect by the end of 2021, and I said in my comments that that sales target represents at least a 15% CAGR each of the next three years. We haven't been specific on what the actual number is but we wanted to give a general idea that it’s at least the 15% growth rate each of the last -- next three years. If that number is hit before that, then yes, we would pay it out ahead of time. And if it’s -- it's kind of pro rata. So, if they get 90% of the target, then 90% of the target will be paid out. We fully expect based on the growth and just the management team and the innovation that they’re going to hit the sales target.

Bonnie Herzog

Okay. That’s helpful. That’s what I wanted to clarify. And then, I did want ask maybe little more on the long-term service agreements with Ideavillage. So, just trying to get a better sense of what they bring to the table in terms of capabilities. And then, you mentioned something about a really robust innovation pipeline. So, curious to hear more on that. And can they continue to develop new products that you might have access to, maybe in other areas, and/or would you guys have first dibs [ph] on other products that they currently produce or maybe create in the future?

Matt Farrell

Yes. Hey, Bonnie, this is Matt. Look, Ideavillage has been around for a few decades and they have a 40% team in Wayne, New Jersey that moves really fast and it’s been known for their ability to identify trends and disrupt categories. So, they’re going to be the lead management on this brand for the next three years as we get to 2021. So, we definitely want them on the team. And the beauty of this is that this is a business and a management team that is extremely entrepreneurial, brings ideas to market very quickly. And we of course have the muscle of a large CPG company to help them, anywhere where they need help. And so, together, we see the tremendous amount of sales growth coming down the pipe. We wouldn't disclose the terms of the service agreement other than to say that it’s multi-year. There is a robust innovation pipeline that comes along with the business. So, it’s not a one-trick pony. We’ve got things coming out in 2020, 2021. So, we feel really good about the sales prospects for this brand and fully expect to hit the numbers and pay the $900 million.

Operator

Our next question is from Joe Altobello from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Joe Altobello

Thanks. Hey, guys. Good morning. So, I guess, first question, I'm curious why the deal is structured in a way it was? I mean, it seems like a pretty large earn-out. It’s usually not almost half of the total purchase price. I’m curious what benefits, either to you or the seller from this sort of structure.

Matt Farrell

We will disclose the negotiation, Joe, but the way we looked at it was as I said earlier. This is a brand new category that is starting to form up now. And the products have only been around -- the facial product, as I said, it was June of 2017, brows was July 2018. So, it’s early days, early innings. So, we're sort of throwing in together to make this a big, big success. As I said earlier, we bring -- each party brings a lot to the table. And we'd like to have a big party in three years, that’s what we’re shooting for.

Joe Altobello

It looks like that the seller could have a big party in three years.

Matt Farrell

Yes. I think, we're going to get invited though. I'm pretty confident of that.

Joe Altobello

I would hope so. Secondly, Rick, you sort of alluded to some synergies, I may have missed them. But, yes, how should we think about potential synergies over the next two, three, four years?

Rick Dierker

Yes. I actually said that we really don't expect material synergies over the next two, three, four years, because we do have a service agreement in place. Of course, we're going to blow this out internationally, like Matt said. We're going to help from a supply chain perspective and maybe the back office in terms of making things more efficient and easier. But, we're not calling or quantifying any synergies because we're focused on just, like Matt said, making them hit their number $900 million earn-out and have the support that -- and the tertiary would have given and innovation and those kinds of stuff.

Joe Altobello

And just one last one for you. Is there a consumable portion to this product? I’m not that familiar with it.

Matt Farrell

You mean like replacement heads?

Joe Altobello

Yes, exactly.

Matt Farrell

Yes. I mean, better way to think about it is this is a -- because it's a $19.99 product, it's typically one that's going to be just replaced.

Operator

Our next question from Jonathan Feeney from Consumer Edge. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Feeney

Good morning. Thanks very much. I was wondering, maybe a couple of questions. Does this culture of the deal, I guess, maybe reflect, to follow-up on Joe’s question, the seller’s belief that there's a huge distribution opportunity here? I did notice, in terms of retail distribution, it's still very, very small, but it's grown considerably year-over-year, if I have that -- if I'm getting that statistic right from IRI. And how much distribution expansion in North America can there be and what impact that has on the business? Thanks.

Matt Farrell

Yes. The distribution is going to be driven somewhat by the innovation and the new products that are coming behind it. But, since it is early innings, typically you can get more facings going forward. You correctly point out to the category has grown a lot. It is FLAWLESS that has driven the category. Absent FLAWLESS, I think you would find that the category went backwards; at its best, flattish. So, retailers have a great deal of interest in this product. And this emerging category, which is essentially way we think about it is the intersection of hair removal and beauty. So, this is something where you remove peach fuzz, makeup goes on smoothly, shape the eyebrows. And we live in a selfie -- you want to be selfie-ready world. And millions -- I don't have the stat but millions of selfies are taken every day. And these products appeal for women of all ages. So, it's got a whole lot going for it and retailers are excited about it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question from Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Steve Powers

So, just a couple of -- just a cleanup on the -- from the financials. So, in the reported results, as you go forward, would you be adjusting out or at least calling out the earn-out liability impact to bridge between what's reported and what's -- your going in guidance?

Rick Dierker

Yes, absolutely, we will. Yes.

Steve Powers

Okay. And then, in that $55 million base of EBITDA, I'm assuming there's not that much D&A, but if there is, could you just maybe call it out what the OI is versus the EBITDA? And then, is there any estimate on the go forward intangible amortization impact?

Rick Dierker

Yes. The base was $55 million of EBITDA, Steve, not 65. And very little D&A in that base $55 million, very asset light, maybe some molds, but very immaterial. So, on a go forward basis, we think it's probably going to be around $30 million to $35 million of amortization, largely because what Matt alluded to, it’s -- the brand has only been around for two years. So, we are pretty conservative when we do the accounting.

Steve Powers

Okay. And just to be clear on the services agreement, so is the services agreement essentially there running the business, as they would before and essentially -- essentially they are running the business and the value add that you are providing is incremental sales and distribution support but all of the base logistic -- base operating expenses, there incurring, you’re essentially paying for cost? Is that the way to think about it?

Matt Farrell

The way to think about it, Steve, is that Ideavillage has -- they have grown this business to $180 million and we expect them to drag the business going forward. So, they will be handling the day-to-day operation of business. Every aspect of the business, whether it’s sales, marketing, R&D, supply chain, we will bring to bear any and all help we can to make them even more successful. But, they are the front end of the business. We own it, but together, we're going to run it.

Steve Powers

Okay, fair enough. And then, lastly, if I could, just is there anything you can help us on in terms of what is the replacement cycle for these products? Granted, it’s a new category but is there any feel for what the replacement cycle is or has been, and anything you might have in terms of IP protection, patent protection on the intellectual property that's in the market today?

Matt Farrell

Yes. They do have a sizable patent portfolio, not just in the U.S, but outside the U.S., largely design patents. What was your other question, Steve, the first part of that?

Steve Powers

Just the replacement cycle, given it’s not...

Matt Farrell

Yes. I wouldn't say we have really good data on that just yet. What happens over time is that makeup can clog up the workings of the device. But, because, like I said, it’s $19.99, it’s replaceable and come in different colors at some point.

Steve Powers

Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Lauren Lieberman from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Lauren Lieberman

Thanks. Good morning. I was curious you could talk a little bit about just manufacturing this product, if it's coming in from China, any dynamics around tariffs? And if down the road there is sort of -- I know we’re talking about not focusing on synergies at the moment, but synergies vis-à-vis Waterpik supply chain?

Rick Dierker

Yes. Hey, Lauren, it’s Rick. I would just say, right now this is not influenced at all by tariffs, right? This would be in that tier 4 that hasn't even been implemented yet, when anything and everything from China could be impacted. So, no impact from tariffs right now. They are working through just to backup supply in other countries in case whatever to happen. So, from a tariff perspective, or China manufacturing costs, I think we have that covered. From a synergies perspective, again, from Waterpik, we didn't get any manufacturing synergies. That footprint is in china and is doing extremely well. And I’d probably draw the same analogy of this as we have no plans to do anything different from a manufacturing perspective.

Lauren Lieberman

And then, while we have you, if it's okay to ask, just looking at Nielsen data of late, the laundry category seems to have gotten a little bit more active from a promotional standpoint. I personally have a little trouble making heads or tails sometimes of what Nielsen is and isn't telling me. But, if there is any commentary you could offer on what you’ve been seeing in the marketplace lately in laundry, it would be great.

Rick Dierker

Sure. It's Rick again. I would tell you, our outlook for organic, for example was 3.5 to 4, if you look at Nielsen information. We're right in line with that. I think it's 3.9, as an example.

From a commercial perspective, I think, I saw your note other day that said Henkel had stepped up. When you look at it year-over-year, it's not that impactful. And I think year-to-date year-over-year Henkel is maybe up 6 basis points versus a year ago, a lot of that's happening with their personal brand at the premium end. So, yes, we have seen a little bit more promotional support. Remember, we told you guys in New York that our gross margin was going to be down in the first half, up in the second half, largely because of commodities and because promotional spending comes down in the second half. You just couldn't get out to change those quick enough. And so, we still have a little bit higher promotional spending than we would want long-term.

Operator

Our next question is from Steve Strycula from UBS. Your line is now open.

Steve Strycula

So, a two-part question for me. The first part would be to dovetail on Steve Powers’ question. Just want to understand the customer acquisition, not the cost here, but kind of like the strategy. What has been the marketing messaging for like attracting in new consumers or has it really just been facing display at new points of retail?

Matt Farrell

Yes. Display has been a big part of the go-to-market strategy. There has been some advertising, but there’s been a tremendous amount of word of mouth, because this product is meeting an unmet need. And if you look at it, this is a really beautiful product. It's in a -- one of this is in a lipstick case. It's portable. It's really convenient. And women have really taken to it. And it's women of all ages. So, displays have been important to us so far. ULTA had named it product of the year. So, the beauty retailers have gotten behind it. And it's getting a great deal of exposure.

Steve Strycula

And then, I thought, I heard you say to previous question that the incremental points of distribution that are most attractive or biggest white space, did you say food and grocery? I just wanted to make sure I heard and understood you correctly?

Matt Farrell

Yes. If you had to pick one, that would be the one that would have the greatest awards, food.

Operator

Our next question is from Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Christina Brathwaite

It’s Christina Brathwaite for Andrea. Thanks for taking our questions. So, two more housekeeping kind of questions, first on the services agreement with Ideavillage. Does that come with any incremental EBITDA margin impact? Is there any kind of additional costs associated with the service agreement to Ideavillage? And then, on the cash earnings versus quarterly earnings delta, what's driving that delta? Is it the timing of the working capital requirements or what's going on there? Thank you.

Rick Dierker

Yes. Sure. No problem. Your first question is, is the multi-service agreement incremental to any cost there. That's implicitly in the $55 million of trailing EBITDA. So, it's already considered in that number. Your second question is really on the cash earnings. The bulk of that is really that $30 million, $35 million of amortization expense. So, that's all book related and cash related

Matt Farrell

Okay. We are going to call it right now, folks. We'll talk more about this in the future. But, we’re really jacked about this acquisition. It’s going to bring a lot of growth to the company, a lot of exciting new products. And we'll talk about it again I'm sure when we do a call at the end of the quarter. So, we'll talk to you then.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect.