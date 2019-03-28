Westlake Chemical Partners: Breakout Coming?

Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) released its annual report this month. From a valuation perspective, the stock looks very attractive at present, especially when you factor in the generous dividend yield of well over 7%. In all of our value plays, what we are trying to do is to invest in stocks which offer a significant margin of safety. One way to attain this safety, which incidentally stacks the odds in our favor, is to buy companies which are trading below their book value. For example in Westlake's consolidated balance sheet for fiscal 2018, $934 million was the reported figure for shareholders' equity. At present, the market cap of Westlake is $722 million. This straight off the bat gives us a very attractive book multiple of 0.77.

On further inspection of the balance sheet, we can see that total liabilities for 2018 came in at $528 million. This gives us a total liability to equity ratio of 0.56, which again is very attractive. The company is profitable as it reported almost $350 million in operating profit for 2018. Therefore Westlake seems to have a sound financial base, is profitable and, as mentioned, pays out a 7%+ dividend annual yield. Therefore this stock justly demands more research. Let's dig in.

We first like to look at the technicals to get a feel for where this stock has traded up to this point. As we can see from the chart above, shares were basically in a multi-year uptrend until they topped out in August of last year. Since then, the share price has been in a sustained downtrend, although we did have a temporary bounce in December of last year. What is encouraging though from a technical aspect is that the down-cycle daily trend line now has three visible points which are incidentally lower lows. In fact price looks like it is setting itself up for another retest of that down-cycle trend line. From a bullish perspective, if price could successfully close above this trend line, then what was once resistance would automatically become support. Only then and there could we contemplate long positions which would be consequently protected with a tight stop just underneath the trend line.

When a company pays out a dividend this high, it must be researched to ensure a potential cut is not on the cards. Obviously we've already mentioned that the firm made $350 million in operating profit last year. If we go to the cash flow statement of the annual report, $53 million was paid out in dividend distributions last year. Furthermore, the firm was able to generate almost $400 million in free cash flow. However, dividend investors may be preoccupied by the low net income figure of $49.3 million, which was due to the non-controlling interest in OpCo. This means that the dividend payout ratio is actually over 100% when calculated off net income. However, income or earnings do not pay dividends, but rather cash does. When calculated off free cash flow for example, the payout ratio comes in at an ultra low 14%. Moreover analysts who follow their stock expect around 20% growth in earnings in fiscal 2019 with something similar the following year. These earnings trends should keep operating cash flow elevated which will ensure the viability of that dividend payment going forward.

As mentioned though, it is all about shares being able to break above that heavy resistance of that down-cycle daily trend line. We have a weekly swing low in place at present, but price is still trying to close above the 10-week moving average. If price can convincingly break above that resistance level, then there would be every opportunity that price could break above that down-cycle trend line. We just need to see buying volume follow through here to give us a buying signal. Let's see how the rest of the week plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WLKP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.