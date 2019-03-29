Floods, Trade, Drought, E15, And Corn

April starts on Monday, and that means the winter of 2018/2019 has come to an end. While there is always the chance of one of those nasty April snowstorms, it will not be long before the warm winds of spring give way to hot summer days.

Grains are the crops that feed the world, and the United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and a leading producer and exporter of wheat. Each year is a new adventure in the agricultural markets as the weather is the driving force when it comes to producing enough of these products to meet the growing requirements of the world. Each quarter, the world adds anywhere from 18-20 million more people that require nutrition. In many ways, the US is a nation that is the breadbasket to the world. Aside from the fickle nature of the weather, the agricultural markets face an additional challenge this year. The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China has caused prices of corn and beans to move lower. Protectionism and subsidies can create dislocations in markets as it interferes with the free flow of products from producers to consumers. While there is currently optimism that the negotiators in Beijing and Washington, D.C., will compromise and develop a framework for trade that ends the period of protectionist policies, there are no guarantees as farmers prepare to plant the corn and beans that will satisfy the rising level of global requirements. Demographics mean that the demand side of the fundamental equation for grains is an ever-rising factor; supplies will depend on the weather over the coming weeks and months.

When it comes to the corn market, the grain is entering this crop year substantially below the price it traded in 2012 when drought conditions took corn to a high at $8.4375 per bushel.

Source: CQG

As the semi-annual chart of CBOT corn futures dating back to 1968 shows, at $3.74, the price of corn is at less than half the level as in 2012. Moreover, the price trend shows that corn has made higher lows over the past half-century which likely reflects the impact of ever-rising demand on the agricultural commodity. The price pattern and demand characteristics are a sign that any supply issues could quickly send the price of corn to an even higher level than in 2012. Therefore, at under $3.80 per bushel, the risk-reward dynamics of the corn market suggest that the downside is limited and the upside when it comes to price is potentially explosive.

The most direct route for an investment or trade in the corn market is via the futures and futures options offered by the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those who do not venture into the volatile and highly leveraged world of the futures arena, the Teucrium Corn ETF product (CORN) provides an alternative.

The 2019 crop year is getting underway with lots of moisture

April is a month where the seeds that will grow into the crops that feed the world begin to go into the ground. This planting season is getting off to a slow start because of unprecedented flooding across vast areas of the fertile plains of the United States.

Over recent weeks, the floods that hit the Great Plains of the US may be the start of a very wet and destructive spring season. The world flood risk is in the Central and Southern US, along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Some of the states suffering the most include the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri.

Source: NOAA

As the chart shows, the Spring Flood outlook is centered around the upper half of the US breadbasket as the 2019 planting season is just getting underway. The wet conditions are likely to delay planting over the coming weeks.

Farmers are planting more corn than beans this year

Each year, farmers decide how best to utilize their acreage as many have a choice of planting corn or soybeans. One of the tools they employ in making their decision is the price differential between corn and the oilseed. Over the long term, the median level of the corn-soybean ratio stood at an average of around 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the price of CBOT soybeans divided by CBOT corn futures dating back to the 1960s illustrates the median at the 2.4:1 level. When the price relationship is above the median, farmers tend to plant more soybeans than corn, and when it is below, they favor corn planting over the oilseed. Farmers are business people, and as such, they use their land for the optimal economic result each year.

In 2018, the ratio was around the 2.8:1 level, meaning they planted more beans than corn last year.

Source: CQG

The chart of new crop November soybeans divided by new crop December corn futures in 2019 shows that this year the relationship is at the 2.3214:1 level, meaning that farmers will plant more corn than beans in 2019 as corn offers a better financial result as the agricultural product is more expensive than beans this year compared to last year.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of May corn futures shows that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the market, has increased from 1.592 million contracts at the end of 2018 to its current level at 1.822 million, a rise of 14.3%.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of May soybeans futures shows that the open interest metric rose from 665,638 contracts at the end of 2018 to its current level at 724,765 contracts, an increase of 8.9%. The more significant rise in corn open interest on a percentage basis is a sign that producers are hedging more corn than beans as we head into the 2019 crop year which validates their crop years for this season.

Planting is only a part of the supply picture

Planting never guarantees the amount of the annual crop. In 2012, drought devastated crops in the US as plants withered and died in the hot summer sun causing the price of corn to rise to almost $8.45 per bushel and soybeans to move to their record high at $17.9475 per bushel.

With the severity of floods across the fertile plains of the US, planting is likely to be delayed by days at the minimum and possibly weeks. If the floods of spring give way to drought in late spring or early summer, plants that will be taking root later this year may not be able to survive a hot and dry spell as well as they would if they were planted early in the season. The crop year starts with planting, but the growing season over the late spring and summer is the make or break time of the year for crops that lead to the fall harvest. A perfect bullish storm could develop this year if floods give way to dry conditions. Corn is not only a product that feeds the world, it also provides energy.

E15 increases demand

Meanwhile, the EPA is currently in the process of lifting the ban on E15, gasoline with a 15% blend of the biofuel. The move has lifted the price of ethanol futures over recent weeks.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of ethanol futures highlights, the price of the biofuel rose from an all-time low at $1.198 per gallon wholesale to over $1.40 recently. It is likely that the rise in the price of the biofuel is a function of the move to lift the ban over the summer months on E15.

In the US, corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol production. Therefore, rising demand for the biofuel translates to increased demand for corn.

At the same time, the trade dispute weighed on the prices of both soybeans and corn in 2018 as it caused falling demand from the world's most populous nation, China. A trade deal would likely lift the demand and prices for the agricultural products.

Corn futures and the CORN ETF product offer upside potential

With corn futures at under $3.75 per bushel on the nearby May futures contract and at under $4 on the new crop December futures, risk-reward favors the upside in the corn market as we move forward into what could become a challenging crop year in 2019. A bumper crop could send prices lower, but E15 and rising global demand for food will likely cushion any price declines. The upside could become explosive when it comes to the price of corn if floods lead to drought in an environment where ethanol demand is rising. Therefore, risk-reward favors the upside in the corn market.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of new crop December futures shows that historical volatility at just over 6% is at the bottom end of its range. Since option premiums are a function of price variance, call options in the corn futures market for the December contract are not expensive at the current price level. Call options offer market participants limited risk as the only capital at risk is the option's premium, and any price move above the strike price will pay off on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

For those who do not wish to enter the futures or futures options arena, the Teucrium Corn ETF offers exposure to the price of the grain. The fund summary for CORN states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund invests under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Corn Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

The CORN ETF is not a future, but its top holdings include CBOT corn futures contracts, so it does an excellent job reflecting the price action in the corn futures market.



Source: Yahoo Finance

CORN is a liquid product with net assets of $55.3 million, with an average of 42,150 shares changing hands each day.

The jury is still out if 2019 will be another year of a bumper corn crop in the US. However, with the rising level of demand, the risk-reward profile for corn is attractive as we head into the uncertainty of the 2019 crop year.

