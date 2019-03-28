Greek Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (GOFPY) CEO Damian Cope on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Greek Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCPK:GOFPY) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Damian Cope - CEO

Michal Houst - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Draziotis Stamatios - Eurobank Equities

Kourtesis Iakovos - Piraeus Securities

Pease Victoria - Edison

Damian Cope

Thank you very much, Gilly, and good morning or good afternoon to everyone. I’m delighted to welcome you to OPAP's Q4 2018 Investor Conference Call. As always, we will provide you with a review of our results and performance and look ahead to our plans for 2019. We will then answer any questions you may have. And where appropriate we will also make reference to specific slides within the 2018 results presentation which was made available earlier today on our corporate website.

To begin with let me pass you over to our CFO and Deputy CEO, Michal Houst who will go through our numbers and comment on some of the underlying economic trends. Michal, over to you.

Michal Houst

Thank you, Damian, and good afternoon, everybody.

So starting with demand growth, economic indicators would move upwards and grow in line with expectations. GDP growth reached 1.9% for the full year as a result of a record year in prism, growth in exports, reduction in unemployment and a gradual recovery of disposable income and a subsequently private consumption and retail sales.

Heading to 2019 we shared the confidence that it will prove to be another growing year, but note that the anticipated growth levels depend heavily on an increasing number of uncertainties, some of those included in election, tourism flows given the recovery in certain competitive countries and early signs about a potential slowdown in EU which may have domestic experts.

In this kind of environment private consumption which is OPAP performance closes proxy has been regardless of GDP at 1.1% versus 1.9% and that is probably not expected to change this year as well. However, 2019 figures clearly prove there is a result of our strategy OPAP continues to standout in clear outperformance in every metric.

Full year 2018 GGR increased by 6.3% while the Q4 figure demonstrated an acceleration in this revenue fee based reaching higher 7.6% at the same time setting a new record since 2010.

NGR wise, the picture remains the same with full year and quarterly numbers increasing by 6.9% and 8.1% respectively. I think it's worth noting that entitles where macro recovery has been more evident OPAP managed to report substantially stronger numbers including sports betting where we face intense competition in both retail and online.

Turning to our profitability, EBITDA in 2018 marked an increased by 15.4% to 353.6 million. EBITDA in Q4 increased by 31.5% or 21.1% on like-for-like basis which is after adjusting for one-off cost of 7 million which are included in other operating expense line in the last quarter last year. Once more setting a new multiyear high, the material improvement on both on annual as well as quarterly basis is mostly a result of the continuous monitoring of our cost.

In more detail, Q4 operating expenses declined by 9.6% at 76 million on the back of the conclusion of our technology transformation project which set aside operational benefits also brought in material savings. As for 2019, we expect that we will achieve additional savings on the IP front in the order of 15%.

On top, marketing expense declined by 2.4% in line with our commitments despite the launch of several initiatives including sports betting online. Finally personnel cost reached 76 million and now reflects where we should stand probably in 2019 as well.

Below the EBITDA line profitability was high by 17.5 million impairment of NEUROSOFT reflecting a partial miss of our expectations regarding the company's performance in some of its operating segments. Although this is clear that we are not satisfied with this development on the other hand we do note that having NEUROSOFT is part of the group has decisively helped into delivering our key targets pertaining to the much demanding and obviously critical VLT rollout at the same time assuring that our public is consistently getting high quality services.

At the same time, we have now been focusing on NEUROSOFT's core business things such as field service, FinTech and Cybersecurity and we anticipate that the company's operating performance will improve as early as this year.

Investment wise, our full year cash reached 109 million stemming mostly from the first part of Stoiximan acquisition along with CapEx mainly related to the IT and network infrastructure.

In 2019, we will conclude detail of our three years investment program with investment of up to 30 million obviously excluding the second tranche related to Stoiximan acquisition which will be completed upon competition operated approvals turning towards normalize levels of CapEx around 15 million to 20 million from 2020 onwards.

Overall our cash reached 191 million which together with our gross borrowing of 650 million shaped to net debt to EBITDA ratio that comfortably stands lower than 1.3 times. Our sustained financial strength enables us to remain firm to our dividend promise and we will propose to the AGM the distribution of our - regarding remaining dividend of $0.60 per share on the top of already paid interim of $0.10 per share.

Going forward, we stick to our long-term commitment of distributing the bulk of the free cash flow set aside all the new investments by sole shareholders.

Turning to our segment performance, [indiscernible] demonstrate a substantial turnaround in the fourth quarter turning to minus 2.2 Q3 rates to plus 3.7%. Although this outcome is mostly the result of jackpot being more favorable, we mostly focus on KINO site with introduction which has decisively helped overall KINO numbers.

As you may remember in our last call we expressed our belief that KINO dilution from reality would be efficiently contained let us considerably better than initially expected, and we are now in the position to say that this become a reality.

Going forward, KINO numbers are expected to remain solid. Betting on the other hand was hurt by tough comparables in some part of Q4, 2017 when it comes to sports, as well as natural attrition of virtual games. Overall it’s no secret that 2018 ended with a year-on-year drop in our sports betting revenue figure while we believe that our actions taken over the course of the year such as a replacing our sports betting IT vendor at the same time substantially increasing SSBT footprint and relaunching of our online platform will definitely lead to both the improvement of customer perception, as well of our product offering.

Jumping to VLT it is evident that the sub game substantially drowned in our segmental breakdown. GGR for the year managed to exit 200 million while reaching 68 million in Q4 alone. Our performance KPR for the quarter which caused for the GGR per VLT per day for those VLTs that were operational for the full course of the quarter stood at €47 versus €48 in Q3. This obviously comes as a result of seasonality but more importantly December was a month that generated record figures for [indiscernible].

The [OPAP] wise performance decoupling intensified with gaming host continuing to perform substantially better versus the agencies. There is more than well come for a number of different reasons including minimizing product substitution, as well as achieving better and sustainable returns for gaming whole franchisees will only benefit from a single source of business. When it comes to a rollout machine installation picked up pace in Q4 and we just managed to reach 19,000 machines by the end of the year.

With that, I am passing you over to Damian who will comment on our business progress over the quarter and our plans going forward.

Damian Cope

Thank you, Michal.

The strong financial performance in Q4 that sets new multiyear highs in both revenue and profitability indeed provided a positive finish to FY 2018, and a fitting conclusion to our 60th anniversary year. 2018 was also another major step towards the delivery of our 2020 vision with major progress across all of our strategic priorities.

While the most visible changes were seen across our retail and gaming hall networks which I will cover shortly, we also advanced well in every part of our 2020 vision program. This included good progress and a deeper understanding of our customers, the launch of additional product derivatives, in store SSBT is now totaling over 6,000 across Greece and Cyprus and in development of our people with OPAP's first award from the great places to work organization.

The completion of our technology transformation project was undoubtedly a significant achievement with installation of more than 50,000 new devices across our retail network and in addition to the operational improvements and benefits of these changes delivered, are also now enjoying meaningful cost savings that will continue into 2019.

We should also mention our work in the area of CSR and Responsible Gaming, and particular the award for both OPAP and Hellenic Lotteries of the WLA Responsible Gaming Level 4 certification. Within our CSR program, we completed the renovation of another two wings of the Children Hospitals in Athens, extended our OPAP Forward program where we are now supporting 40 companies and provided medical examination to over 10,000 people as part of our OPAP in the Neighborhood program.

Finally, our 60 year anniversary celebrations concluded in December 2018, with a gala dinner event, where, thanks to the kind of generosity of OPAP's many friends, suppliers and partners, we hope to raise over €300,000 for two children's charities.

Turning now to more details of our retail network, and on Slide 16, you remember the end of Q1 we moved to the new contract in commercial terms with our retail agents, and over 600 agents left the network. This also allowed us to move to the next phase of our network improvement under the banner of REX 2020 or Retail Excellence 2020, and during the year we opened over 500 new stores which were either brand new shops, renovations or relocations.

As you can see, this meant that at the end of 2018, we were operating in a state of just over 3,900 shops in Greece. A combination of smaller shops closing and bigger shops being opened, consequently met that our average store size continues to grow and this also helps to improve the overall customer experience.

Similarly, we are pleased to see that the total average commission earned per active agent, grew by 7.1% in Q4 and by 5.4% for the full year. As stated before, we continue to work hard by central procurement agreement, another method to seek to further reduce the costs incurred by agents, and maximize their individual P&L's.

2018 was also an important year for our young Play Games business. On slide 17, you'll see we almost doubled the number of machines deployed from 10,000 to just under 19,000; and also extended the number of gaming halls to 351. The performance during the seasonally strong Q4 period was encouraging, of €47 year per VLT per day, especially the deployment continued at a consistent pace during the year.

As of today, we now have just under 20,000 machines deployed and the final phase of the rollout will continue throughout 2019, while we also continue to work hard on the ongoing optimization of machine placement and vendor performance. We've been asked previously to provide more information on our VLT business and I'm pleased to share with you today some more detailed numbers on our player activity.

From the chart on Slide 18, you'll see that we experienced meaningful growth in the number of active customers during the second-half of 2019. This was partly driven by our early CRM activities, but also supported by the ability for the first time to undertake some limited marketing activities, including specific Christmas promotions. Our registered customer base reached 288,000 at the end of 2018, and we saw over 100,000 customers active during the month of December alone.

In Q4, we saw the average spending per visit was standing at around €32, slightly higher than previous quarters due to the seasonality. We believe that this also demonstrates that when implemented on the strict Responsible Gaming criteria, VLTs can be a safe form of leisure entertainment. It's worth remembering that the regulatory environment for VLTs in Greece is one of the most responsible in Europe with mandatory player cards, mandatory loss limits, and a maximum of just €2 per spin.

As a result we believe that Greece is demonstrating that it is possible to build by the commercially attractive and a responsible VLT gaming business. Benefiting from the foundation that have been set during the last three years, the Company remains committed to it's eight strategic priorities. But now, looking forward to 2019, we'll be specifically focusing on five key themes; entertainment, online, new ventures, information and high performance.

I'd like to briefly update you on our plans within each category, starting with entertainment on Slide 19. We know that the improvement in the overall customer experience drives greater customer satisfaction and overall entertainment. That is why we'll be continuing our comprehensive REX 2020 program within our OPAP shop network. We also plan to develop more of the successful Mega Gaming Hall concepts, ones that have 50 machines and a dedicated bar area, in addition to the two locations we have today in Volos and Athens, as we see particularly high levels of customer engagement in these venues.

In terms of driving even more entertaining products, we'll be launching in Q2, the new VLT Jackpot product, which will allow every player on every game on every VLT machine to have a chance to win progressive amounts up to a maximum of €100,000. While we are cautiously optimistic about the success of this product, we certainly believe it will provide a strong competitive advantage against the remaining illegal gaming machines operators.

During 2019, we'll also be enhancing the television broadcast content in our shops both for sports betting and gaming products and leveraging our investment made in 2018 in a new digital signage platform. Finally, it's also worth mentioning our collaboration in the area of CSR, and our partnership with Sakis Rouvas, one of the most popular and respected entertainment stars in Greece.

Customer search confirms that our association with him, which started in Q4 last year, is positive. And while it is not permitted for him to be linked to any of our gaming products, we're looking to sensibly create additional ways of working with him to further enhance OPAP's image as a true entertainment brand.

Online, on Slide 20, is a clear focus for OPAP with its overall online market continuing to demonstrate strong growth. As stated previously, we have a clear dual strategy, and we believe that significant progress will be made in both parts during 2019. As a reminder, in December 2018, we concluded the acquisition of a 36.75% stake in the mother company of Stoiximan Group, TCB Holdings Limited, for a consideration of €50 million.

The second part of the transaction for the acquisition of 51% of Stoiximan Group's Greece and Cypriot operations is still pending waiting regulatory approvals that we hope will conclude in the coming months. Nevertheless, we thought it'd be relevant to share with you some data from Stoiximan Group, and you'll see that in 2018 Stoiximan continued its strong year-on-year growth in both revenues and customers.

As for OPAP's own online platform, sports betting was re-launched during the last quarter of 2018, and while it is showing very strong year-on-year growth in both active customers and revenues, it remains a small part of the group. We are also today launching the first lottery game online in Greece, Joker. Joker is the game with the highest awareness among the Greek population and given OPAP's exclusivity, we believe it will become a powerful online customer acquisition tool.

As with sports betting, we have an agreement in place with our agent network that rewards them with the same commission rate for any online Joker play from affiliated customers. On new ventures, we continue to pursue our path in the area of non-gaming services, and are working hard in the development of the TORA ecosystem, that will complement OPAP's products.

We now have around 2,200 agents certified by the Bank of Greece, which allows them to carry out a number of regulated services. This began with bill payments and we're already seeing an encouraging number of weekly shop visits and transactions. During 2019, we plan to increase the number of certified agents and further enrich the offering, including the launch of a TORA mobile application that will enable customers to perform various day-to-day tasks such as cash withdrawals and deposits, money transfers, easy top up OPAP online accounts and many more.

Our focus on information, on Slide 22, touches every aspect of the Company. But the primary focus is around maximizing the benefits from our different customer databases. In addition to registered VLT and online customers, we have around 0.5 million monthly unregistered users of our retail mobile apps, who check game results or other information related to our retail products. Over time we hope to be able to build a single integrated OPAP wide database of registered customers who'll be able to enjoy both online and offline services.

As we build this database and also maintain high levels of marketing opt-in approvals, now around 65% of VLT players, we believe that we'll see further customer engagement. Similarly, we intend to develop an increasing range of more targeted promotional campaigns as we further optimize and segment our customer database. This will be supported by the introduction of the first phase of promotional and loyalty functionality across almost all of our products by the end of 2019.

Our final area of focus on Slide 23 is around high performance. And this is particularly notable around the change in the commission structure with our agents. 2019, will be the third year since the change of the contractual relationship with OPAP to an NGR based model. What has changed in 2019 is that as previously agreed and communicated half of the 2% commission reduction from 37% to 35%. So 1% of the total network NGR will actually be redirected as a bonus to certain agents based on various performance criteria.

These will include operational performance against targets, REX 2020 certification and full compliance with both the commercial and responsible gaming policies. We believe that this type of performance management provides the right form of commercial incentives that also further enhances the quality of our network. Separately, we're also still looking at further optimizing our cost basis in part through the ongoing automation and digitalization of various internal systems and processes.

So to conclude, we believe that 2018 was both an historic year and a positive year for OPAP and we are confident that our key areas of focus for 2019 will drive further growth for the rest of this year and beyond.

With that, I'd like to thank you for your attention. Michal and myself are now at your disposal to answer any questions you may have.

The first question is from the line of Draziotis Stamatios with Eurobank Equities. Please go ahead.

Draziotis Stamatios

Well three questions, if I may, please let me first start with one on sports betting maybe if you could just help us understand a bit more the performance during the year. So sports betting posted double-digit declines in the last two quarters and clearly you're lapping a tough comparative due to the virtual games base affect but the underlying performance seems to have been - to have stayed sorry, relatively weak.

So just wondering whether there was any unusual element related to this decline and just wondering what your target is for 2019 especially following the launch of your digital platform. You said you expect recent actions to deliver results in 2019 what does this mean exactly have you actually been seeing signs that sports betting is close to reaching the trough that was the first question so I would probably let you answer this before I move on to the next one?

Damian Cope

Yes, we were disappointed with Q4 performance and you're right I mean we were also going to be realistic so it was a World Cup year and as you will know it's a very attractive opportunity for betting companies - online betting companies all over the world as a vehicle to acquire customers. And if you look at the performance of the overall online market we've seen good growth from all of the major operators. So we knew we were going to have a little bit of challenge there.

I would say in relation to the comments that we made, the trends in Q4 are much improved in Q1 particularly around our sports betting product. I’d say virtuals is probably maturing as a product, but again it sort of one of our portfolio of products it sits well. But in terms of sports betting specifically, we’re definitely having a better time of things.

I think you will already know from the market that February was a particularly good month for all betting operating margin wise. But even in turn we’re seeing some better trends in Q1 so when we share that with you in May you should be encouraged by that.

Draziotis Stamatios

And just following up on that - have you - is there the improvement let's say sequential improvement consistent both offline and online. So have you actually seen a pickup of activity for your digital platform?

Damian Cope

Yes, we absolutely have. I mean we’re not breaking it out yes because it's still relatively small but we do intend to do that in the future. But no we are seeing significant growth, I mean again as I shared with you previously it was a very small business so we should expect to see good growth. But we’re seeing significant growth both in customers in GGR It's still a much smaller business compared to our retail operations.

But as I just said we are seeing some much more encouraging trends in retail business generally SSBT a usage continues to be strong. We've introduced some new features there are a number of new things that we are going to be introducing by promotions and functionality over the next three to six months.

And I think I also touched on some improvements we’re going to be making to the broadcast contents of how we broadcast sports betting content both sports and horseracing into our shops. And ultimately as you know that's what drives activity particularly with live betting where we continue to see good year-on-year growth in that line of business.

Draziotis Stamatios

And two more questions on VLTs, firstly just wondering it seems that the base of installation has actually moderated to an extent in Q1. Are you finding a bit more difficult to secure a good locations or has there been some other unrelated reason let’s say why the pace has accelerated. And lastly on VLTs, you referred to the step up of VLT daily drop to 47 for the machines in full operations in the start of the last quarter. Could you tell us what the oldest batch of machines deal on a year-over-year basis i.e. relative to the 53 figure euro figure you had reported the same period last year please?

Damian Cope

Okay, I'll cover one and then I’ll give to Michal for two. On the rollout, I mean we did 10,000 year one. We did almost 9,000 year two, so I guess technically that’s a deceleration, but it felt like we were maintaining a pretty good pace. We're just under 20,000, literally we’re about I think it’s about 60 machines short of 20,000 as of today right now. So we’ve got another 5,000 by the end of the year. So we are confident that we will hit the 25,000 target by the end of the year.

But you are right as we are installing more machines there are fewer gaps, fewer white spots if you like and we want to make sure that where we place them is commercially attractive as possible. So I guess in that respect we’re taking a little bit more time certainly this year we will be because we’re going to have about half the number that we deployed in previous years. But we’ll still hit our 25,000 target and will probably just spend a bit more time deciding where we place the remaining 2,000.

Draziotis Stamatios

Sure, thank you.

Michal Houst

And then on the VLTs, I don't think it makes too much sense how to - too much think about ratio of GGR better machine in this market of 20,000 machine which is quite matured - quite saturated let’s say the machines. So of course the older venues or gaming goal venues are performing very well, we had a new venues more than 50 rows even more 60 rows which are the old ones in the seasonality.

We were having venues having like very, very small number so much higher than this. But I think now we are basically getting to something that, let’s say a lot of VLTs are becoming mature and also I think you wouldn't see like a huge pickup in these metrics. I think what we are now looking at is rather the total revenues coming from the VLT's, which is still growing quite nice from quarter-to-quarter, and as all the activity of the players and active players and as well the new players. Again, this is a metric that is growing quite nice from quarter-to-quarter. So this is, let's say, our main KPIs we have to recognize and this is still growing.

Draziotis Stamatios

Just a follow-up on that, do you -- with increase in the number of active players, is this on a like-for-like basis, A., have you been seeing more players visiting existing shops?

Damian Cope

Yes, it's both. It's both. Let's say more player per show including the existing, including the old stores. So even in the old store you'll see the pickup in the players, so in the more mature stores. And as well as the function of let’s say the more stores than the more acquisition on the new players there. But I think as David mentioned, there is a, let's say, improved activity in the CRM and as well improved activity in the communication. We are doing our best to increase the opt-in rates as much as possible from new players to be able to communicate to them.

So I think we have now found a way how we are communicating to the players while we are engaging the players. That's why the gaming goes almost stronger channel because we can better engage new player being that for entertainment you know doing some, let's say, domestic events and stuff like that. So, this is, let's say, this is rolling business development. And, yes, it's correct; all the venues including the mature ones are improving the numbers in terms of number of players playing there actively.

The next question is from the line of Kourtesis Iakovos with Piraeus Securities. Please go ahead.

Kourtesis Iakovos

On the VLT's front, my first question, if you could provide us with a number of net drop per VLT per day for the full year period 2018, based on weighted average machines in place. And do you have target that you could share for us for 2019, what would you say the whole thing going? Then second thing has to do with your dividend policy. Once more you guided that your target to distribute bulk of free cash flow back to the shareholders, however consistently in the last years you distribute the - the dividends you distribute to exceed the free cash flow generation?

If you plan to go on with these and your net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at the moment is 1.3 times, should we still consider that 2 times would be the limit where you would be happy with this? And third question, you guided - you provided us JOKER today is going online to your new online platform, and what about Kino and Lotto, could you please identify when they will be going online? And finally on Stoiximan, would I be right to assume that the full consolidation of Stoiximan will take place, Stoiximan numbers will take place in the second-half of the current year?

Damian Cope

So, just that last question again on Stoiximan.

Kourtesis Iakovos

Stoiximan is about, would I be right to assume to that the full consolidation of Stoiximan to your numbers will take place in the second-half of the current year?

Damian Cope

On the last one as we've said before, we're very much in the hands of the authorities to approve the deal. So, that will be subject to that. But in principle if the deal was approved then we would be consolidating those numbers. On Joker online, you're right, we're starting with this one because we know it is the one that's best known by people all across Greece. It is likely that we will then conclude with Lotto and subject to all of the necessary regulatory approvals we would extend then to other numeric products including Kino.

Michal Houst

And I will answer the other questions. So, on the VLT's, I think I kind of answered in the previous answer but let's say, the total GGR per machine per day for the full year 2018 is 41, let's say, of course we believed there will be a growth in 2019, and as I answered, we are basically looking into the number of venues, number of players, number of players per venue, improving relationship with the players.

So, I think I answered this, so we would be looking in the, let's say, hopefully quarter-to-quarter improvement of the business as we are basically having for the last three quarters in a row I think, yeah, so we probably this will continue. Of course you need to take into account the December seasonality and also you need to basically step it down from the Q4.

Then on the dividends, I didn't exactly get your question about the free cash flow - over the free cash flow distribution, I didn't really get it. But you can comfortably calculate that our guidance on the debt-to-EBITDA, our net debt-to-EBITDA around 2 times is, yes, this is still remaining as guidance. We will distribute dividends as announced now, so we think this is very healthy dividends distributing basically our free cash flow that we generated for the period fully for the shareholders.

The transaction listed here are still subject to anti-trust as Damian mentioned, it's roughly €100 million cash outflow. This will be fully financed by the increase leverage or increased debt whenever this happens.

So, we have the lines ready for this, we just need to finalize the approvals. So, I hope this answers somehow your question or if I get it right. And I think still that was your question.

The next question is from the line of Pease Victoria from Edison. Please go ahead.

Pease Victoria

I had three quick questions. The first actually just on VLT's and you did mention that the Gaming Halls of this full investment agencies, and is it possible to sort of give a quantum of how much better they're performing? Second question just on the CapEx for 2019, I think you said up to €30 million on the call. And, finally, any update on the situation of online regulation and current thoughts on when that might take place?

Damian Cope

I'll start with the last one. So, online regulation, there's been nothing officially announced. But based on the noises we hear, we believe that there'll be some progress in the near future just for the next stage, and so we're optimistic that that will progress, which we're obviously keen to see in terms of clarifying the current situation. And I'll let Michal, handle CapEx.

Michal Houst

So, CapEx, that's correct, we said €30 million, up to €30 million, so that is right from the speech. And then on the Gaming Halls, let's say, it's roughly 2/3, 1/3 contribution of the business let's say channel of Gaming Halls and stores, that's roughly this kind of ratio 2/3 to 1/3.

Damian Cope

And I'll just add to that. Obviously, we do see a lot of play from our customers across both channels. So, we are now - although there are individual business models for both the shops and the Gaming Halls in terms of the machines, we're also looking even more closely at individual players and their playing behavior as they play either in one or in some cases both Gaming Hall and shop location. So that's sort of, looking at the same thing.

Pease Victoria

So just to clarify, the 2/3 1/3, is that in terms of volume or…?

Michal Houst

Yes, GGR.

Damian Cope

GGR, contribution, yes.

Damian Cope

Thanks very much to everyone for joining us today and we look forward to talking to you again soon. Thank you, bye-bye.

