Highpower International Inc. (HPJ) CEO George Pan on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yuanmei Ma - IR Director

George Pan - Chairman & CEO

Sunny Pan - CFO

Carlo Corzine - Dawson James Securities

Yuanmei Ma

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and the full year 2018 earnings call. Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statements in our earnings release, which also apply to our conference call today, as we will make forward-looking statements.

With us today are George Pan, Chairman and CEO of Highpower; and Mr. Sunny Pan, CFO of Highpower. Following management's prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. George Pan. Please note, that George will first speak in Mandarin, and I will follow with English translation of his remarks. George, please go ahead.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Good morning, everyone and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings call.

[Foreign Language]

In 2018 we sustained our growth trends from last year. We also achieved our top line guidance, thanks to growing demand in high quality and high-resistant [ph] rechargeable batteries, and total solutions. The advanced growing demand is driven by the growth of high-end customer products, industrial obligations, artificial intelligence and a well grown [ph] products industries in particular. This growth shows that our strategy of focusing on target applications and the customers achieved initial success.

[Foreign Language]

In 2018, we had experienced the fluctuation of raw material prices and exchange rate. In addition, macro uncertainties impact our business. However, we were able to maintain growth by improving our production efficiency and scale. In 2019, we expect continuous challenges and opportunities from changing in macro environment and in the industry supply chain. But we are conservatively optimistic about our growth. Highpower will always statue to our mission to produce high quality and safety battery products and services. We remain committed to our strategy of focusing on applications and the customers where we can best add value through our core strength. We will also continue to manage our operations and the customer's expectations to minimize the impact of external forces.

[Foreign Language]

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Sunny Pan, Highpower CFO, who will go over our financial results in greater details. Sunny, please go ahead.

Sunny Pan

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our call. Let me walk you through our fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results. Please note that unless stated otherwise, all numbers are presented in U.S. dollar terms and all comparisons are made on year-over-year basis.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased to 12% to $88.7 million from $79.2 million. The increase was driven by sales of our lithium business and the nickel-metal hydride battery business. Our lithium business grew $18.4 million or 38.5% to $66.3 million, and our nickel-metal hydride business grew $7.5 million or 50.2% to $22.3 million in this quarter. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, net sales increased 40.7% to $88.7 million from $63 million. For the full year 2018, net sales increased 20.4% to $293.9 million from $244.2 million. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, net sales for the year increased 33.1% to $293.9 million from $215.9 million. The increase in net sales was mainly due to the optimization of our self-structure [ph].

Gross profit for the fourth quarter increased by 73.5% to $20.5 million from $11.8 million. Gross margin for the quarter increased to 23.1% from 14.9%. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, gross profit for the quarter increased 91% to $20.5 million from $10.7 million. And the gross margin increased to 23.1% from 17%. Gross profit for the year increased 20.1% to $56.9 million from $47.4 million. Gross margin was 19.3% and 19.4% for the year 2018 and 2017 respectively. Excluding Ganzhou, gross profit for 2018 increased 29.2% to $56.9 million from $44 million, and the gross margin was 19.3% in 2018 compared to 20.4% in 2017.

Research and development expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $3.8 million compared to $3.1 million. As a percentage of net sales, R&D expenses increased to 4.3% from 3.9%. For full year 2018, R&D expense was $13.5 million or 4.6% of net sales compared to $9.5 million or 3.9% of net sales. We remain committed to R&D excellence and we expect R&D expenses to increase in the future as we continue to hire key positions and new [indiscernible].

Selling and the distribution expenses for the fourth quarter was $3.4 million compared to $2.3 million. As a percentage of net sales, selling and the distribution expenses increased to 3.8% from 2.9%. Selling and the distribution expense was $10.1 million or 3.4% of net sales for the full year compared to $7.5 million or 3.1% of net sales. The increase was mainly driven by the expanded business scale including marketing expenses for more branded customers.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were $5.5 million compared to $5.4 million. As a percentage of net sales, general and administrative expenses decreased to 6.2% from 6.8%. For the full year, G&A expenses were $19.3 million or 6.6% of net sales as compared to $15.4 million of 6.3% of net sales. The increase was mainly due to the increase of payroll related expense and the amortization of share-based compensation.

Net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter increased to $5.4 million from $4.8 million. Excluding Ganzhou, net income increased to $5.4 million from $4.5 million. Net income attributable to the company per diluted share increased to $0.35 from $0.31. Net income attributable to the company for the year decreased to $13.2 million from $16.8 million. Net income attributable to the company per diluted share for the full year 2018 was $0.84 compared to $1.09. Excluding Ganzhou, net income for the year 2018 and 2017 were $13.2 million and $15.7 million respectively.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter decreased by 3.4% to $8.6 million from $9 million. EBITDA for the year was $23.2 million compared to $27.8 million in 2017.

Moving on to the balance sheet; as of December 31, 2018, our cash balance was $24.9 million compared to $14.5 million as of December 31, 2017. Our total assets were $288.1 million, and our total equity was $77.1 million. For the first quarter of 2019, we expect net revenue to grow around 20% year-over-year. Gross margin is expected to be around 20%. We will continue to closely monitor all potential risk and uncertainty impact related to the trade conflict between the U.S. and China, raw material prices and exchanging rates.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now move into the Q&A session. Please be reminded that we will take a moment to translate questions into Mandarin. We will then respond in English.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Alan [ph] with AAC Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I have a question on research and development, and also the CapEx; and it seems like it increased quite a lot year-over-year. I would like to have some comments on that. And also, what would you expect for the coming year, for the CapEx and also the R&D? Thank you.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

As we studied before, Highpower focused on our Chinese customers, the Fortune 500 and the Top 10 in each segment. So this international brands has higher requirement for battery safety and the technology progress. So we need to keep the R&D investment continuously to further improve our safety and battery quality, of course, those R&D expenses need to be proved by our delivery to customers, that's what will add value to our customers and we will get more and more orders from our international brands which will require us to expand our production capacities. We have investment planned to expand our production capacity and also it will update according to our customers' orders and our capital stature [ph]. But we believe in 2019, our investment on the [indiscernible] will be more than last year. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a follow-up question on the sales by regions. I'm talking to the statement that the sales by regions have increased quite a lot in the Asia and other countries but in China has been flat year-on-year. If any customer, like different [ph] -- driving that change year-on-year?

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

For Highpower, our market is global and the international markets -- it seems that our [indiscernible], many in Asia but as you know, a lot of international brands, they have their OEMs and CMs in China. So our battery is designed and designated by the international customers, so we ship or deliver our battery to the Chinese CMs. The battery -- the end market is overseas.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Carlo Corzine with Dawson James Securities.

Carlo Corzine

Hi, I don't know if you will make comment but this proposed -- offering proposal has been -- from Mr. Pan its went to special committee back in June of last year, that's been almost a year and now that we get the year-end numbers out. Is that still warrant [ph] valuable proposal or is it off the table?

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

For the proposal, it had been announced March 14 this year that Mr. Pan and Essence International formed a consortium group and entered an agreement. And for any further progress, we will disclose in time according to the [indiscernible], as just -- internationally it's an investment institution. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brad Lankford [ph] with Independent Investments.

Unidentified Analyst

My question was about the new factory. How is the progress coming along and can we see some pictures -- progress pictures or when it's finished, we can see some pictures? Thank you.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Thank you for your question. We continue to progress our production capacity and in fact, Phase 2 building is now on-track. Before we have completed a new production line in our Ganzhou factory which target daily production volume of 100,000 pieces, and we are also on-track with our Ganzhou [ph] gate factor Phase 2 expansion project too which will add additional 30,000 square meters of production space. Thank you.

[Foreign Language]

The Phase 2 building will be completed by the third quarter of this year.

Unidentified Analyst

And do you have any contracts with electric car manufacturers?

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Highpower will mainly focus on the development to BMS, battery management system of electrical vehicles and in the market of EV.

[Foreign Language]

The EV market is very big but it also requires a very big investment. Considering our car range capital status, we remain to invest on our research side of the technologies.

We do have a question from the line of Alan [ph] with Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm sorry, I have a follow-up question on the -- just in general, on the raw materials price and I saw that it dropped after -- in the last quarter and also in the quarter of this year. Does it going to help you guys on the gross margin or how you're going to manage the raw material price in the future?

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

In the first quarter of this year the raw material and the trend has decreased but the macro environment is not optimistic. So for Highpower, our budget for this year is also conservatively optimistic. Highpower's target is to serve Fortune 500 and Top 10 in each segment. For our international customer brand, they pursue in the long-term cooperation, so we have lofted some materials for them before at high level material price. For the future, material trend is very hard to anticipate now, we need to monitor for this three to four months but Highpower will follow our customer's intention to pre-pay some materials with our limited resources and if you meant the raw materials to a stable level for our customers.

Thank you. Our next question comes from John [ph] with J&J Group.

Unidentified Analyst

I see that you guys are doing an excellent job of growing the business, have you put any thought into stock buyback since your cash flow is going up quarter-by-quarter? Thank you.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Can you repeat your question? I'm sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So, you've been growing your cash quarter-over-quarter and growing the business year-over-year which is excellent. And your reserve of cash right now is wondered if you're looking to buy -- have a cash stock buyback at this level considering where your business is going?

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Your -- when you mention stock buy, do you mean our privatization project?

Unidentified Analyst

No, just general because it's the level right here with your cash reserves versus what your market value is right now? The percentage of your cash versus market cap, is -- your cash reserves are pretty high versus your market cap.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Sunny Pan

Okay, then maybe let me answer. This is Sunny. You look at the financial reserve [ph] for the year, our sales growth were fast at the year and over the last year; so the cash level is quite high. But just also as mentioned by George, answering other questions, he mentioned also that we are continuing to need to invest in the R&D because we need to meet the customer demand, increasing demand yet technology-wise and also the safety or these kind of things, and also needed to expand our production capacity to meet their different demand. So we need to reserve all this cash and for further expansion of our business. So stock buy, I think it gets more money but still not applicable otherwise albeit we cannot be growth further yet.

Sunny Pan

Okay, thank you. Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. As always, on behalf of the entire Highpower team, we welcome your feedback and visit to our facilities in China. Thank you.

George Pan

Thank you.

[Foreign Language]

