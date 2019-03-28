Has Tata Motors Bottomed?

Note: All dollar figures referenced below have been converted to U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Background

Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) is an Indian automotive manufacturer and was founded in 1945. Its most recognizable brands are Jaguar and Land Rover. They have a large distribution network spans over five continents and over 100 countries. In addition to their automotive business, Tata Motors has over business segments such as information technology services, machine tools, and factory automation. Over the past few years, the share price has been negatively impacted by many factors including weakening sales and political instability in India.

TTM has been able to regain some stability through their new Chairman N. Chandkkwe. "Investors have reposed faith in the ability of Tata Sons Ltd chairman N. Chandrasekaran to steer India's biggest conglomerate to a healthier future in the aftermath of the controversy over the ouster of its former boss Cyrus Mistry. The overall market capitalization of Tata companies has risen by about 21% in the two years since Chandrasekaran took charge as chairman on 21 February 2017." (Source: Tata Motors Pressroom Website)

Despite the increase in market capitalization, the share price has not performed very well over the preceding 5 years as show below.

Data by YCharts

Based on the promising performance in the electric vehicle industry, specifically the I-Pace product and the depressed share prices, it is warranted to review the fundamentals of TATA to see if an opportunity exists based on value.

The Electronic Vehicle Industry and The Jaguar I-Pace

The electric vehicle industry has become one most highly covered spaces for financial media due to the excitement surrounding the Tesla (TSLA). A smaller player in the electric vehicle space is Tata Motors, who through their ownership of Jaguar have made strong impression on the young industry. A significant component of the operational and financial success of the company is their ownership of the Jaguar Land Rover brand. As of late, there had been rumors that Tata has Jaguar Land Rover on the sale block or was considering an IPO of the business. It appears though for now, TATA will concentrating on the strengths of Jaguar Land Rover to complement the rest of their core business.

Tata Motors' brought some excitement to the company when they announced that Jaguar was going to produce the I-Pace, an all electric vehicle. This was outside of the traditional Jaguar type models that most would associate with their brand. The vehicle would directly compete with other EV manufacturers, most notably Tesla.

The I-Pace has certainly been met with positive reviews and has been performing well with respect to sales and meeting forecasts. CEO Felix Brautigam had this to say with respect to the I-Pace: "Demand for the sporty compact E-PACE and the all-electric I-PACE powered growth for the Jaguar brand in key regions. After many awards and media accolades from around the world seeing the I-PACE named European Car of the Year makes us very proud. This recognition highlights an appreciation for Jaguar's innovation by automotive experts and customers alike - as it was in its founding years. We also expect a further boost with the refreshed XE coming to market now, which turned out almost like a new car and definitely worth a close look." (Source: February Sales Press Release). We believe the I-Pace is one of the single biggest positive factors for the company on both the short and long term horizons.

Impact of EV Production in China

Tata Motors has a large customer and manufacturing presence in China however "Retail sales were up significantly in North America (25.4%), UK (11.3%) and modestly higher in Europe (1.1%) but weaker market conditions continued to weigh on sales in China (down 47.6%). (Source: February Sales Press Release). As well there was some concerning news released today regarding the electric vehicle industry in China as a whole. This report noted that subsidies would be cut by as much as in half. " Beijing on Tuesday (March 26) sharply scaled back the subsidies it began showering on its nascent electric vehicle industry about a decade ago, saying the move is intended to "advance the industry by selecting the superior and eliminating the inferior." Source: Quartz article

This will be a hurdle for the not just Tata Motors, but for the entire industry. In July 2017, Tata Motors opened a Jaguar Land Rover engine plant in Changsu, China. The company has long standing roots of doing business in China as well " Jaguar Land Rover first established a presence in China over a decade ago. It has over 4,000 employees as well as more than 200 operational retailers. Additional activities include four regional offices, three training academies and a Land Rover Experience Centre." (Source Tata Motors press release). In addition, "During the first six months of the year, Jaguar Land Rover sales have increased by 26 per cent in China. The new engine plant demonstrates Jaguar Land Rover's long-term commitment to the Chinese market, providing customers with an exciting range of vehicles and powertrain options, as well as to its joint venture." (Source Tata Motors press release). It will certainly be interesting to see how this news impact both Tata Motors and the industry long-term.

Jaguar Land Rover Impairment

As part of their most recent quarterly results, Tata announced a $3.9 billion impairment of one of their flagship brands, Jaguar Land Rover. This impairment charge contributed to a $3.78 billion loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This loss was the worst quarterly loss in the company's history. The slowing sales growth internationally, specific China was cited as one of the main reasons for the impairment. Although this is a one time charge, it would be concerning as a shareholder to that one of their most valuable assets had to undergo such a significant impairment charge.

Overall Takeaway

Tata Motors share price have been punished by the market steadily over the last several years. The specific challenges and performance of Tata in China and impairment of the Jaguar Land Rover brand highlight some of the risks in the company. Although we really want to like the company for the promising I-Pace electric vehicle, there are too many unknowns and recent negative announcements to feel confident about buying into the company at this price level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.