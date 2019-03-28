Dollarama Inc. (DLMAF) CEO Neil Rossy on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dollarama Inc. (OTC:DLMAF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Company Representatives

Neil Rossy - President, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Ross - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank Financial

Jim Durran - Barclays

Peter Sklar - BMO Capital Markets

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Keith Howlett - Desjardins Securities

Kenric Tyghe - Raymond James

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Dollarama, Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call. Neil Rossy, President and CEO; and Michael Ross, CFO will make a short presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer period, opened exclusively to financial analysts.

The Press Release, Financial Statements and management’s discussion and analysis are available at dollarama.com in the Investor Relations section, as well as on SEDAR.

Before we start, I have been asked by Dollarama to read the following message regarding forward-looking statements. Dollarama’s remarks today may contain forward-looking statements about its current and future plans, expectations, intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made based on factors that management believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

As a result Dollarama cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For additional information on the assumptions and risks, please consult the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information contained in Dollarama’s MD&A dated March 28, 2019, available on SEDAR.

Forward-looking statements represent management’s expectations as at March 28, 2019, and except as maybe required by law, Dollarama has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Neil Rossy.

Neil Rossy

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Let's start with an overview of our fiscal 2019 financial and operational results released this morning. We reported solid financial results with quarterly sales surpassing the $1 billion mark for the first time, a 13% increase over the same quarter last year. Our annual sales surpassed the $3.5 billion mark, an 8.6% increase compared to last year.

We also reported a healthy increase in net earnings and earnings per share, both for the quarter and the full fiscal year. We achieved same store sales growth of 2.6% in Q4 and up 2.7% for the full fiscal year. These results are within the guidance range reiterated in December 2018.

Consistent growth in sales and SSS and a competitive and low inflation environment, coupled with the continued success of new stores reflect the sustained positive consumer response to our offering and our value proposition.

Based on these strong results, our healthy balance sheet and strong free cash flow, the board approved a 10% dividend increase to $4.4 per common share. This is the eighth increase since the first dividend introduced in 2011.

On the operational front we opened a quarterly record, 33 net new stores in Q4 bringing the total net new store account for fiscal 2019 to 65 within the guidance range we maintained throughout fiscal 2019. We have a disciplined approach to site selection and all of these new stores meet our pay back criteria. Our total store count in Canada rose to 1,225. We are confident in our new store pipeline and in our longer term store target.

We are maintaining a target for fiscal 2020 of between 60 to 70 net new stores, as we continue to move towards our target of 1,700 stores in Canada by 2027. In support of that long term growth, our distribution center expansion project is on time and on budget, with the completion of Phase 1 in late 2018.

Phase 2 which consists of construction work within the existing facility, a head of the integration of the new building extension is currently under way. The integration of the new building extension and the installation of all required fixtures and equipment are expected to be completed before the end of the current calendar year. Once completed our distribution center will enable us to comfortably support our long term growth plans.

Turning to e-commerce, we have launched our new corporate website and online store nationally in January 2019. For now we are offering a selection of general merchandise and consumables by the full case only and initial feedback from customers has been positive. We are looking at introducing a selection of seasonal items to provide additional convenience to our customers.

Before turning it over to Michael, I would like to say a few words on Dollar City. The independently owned chain ended 2018 with a total of 169 stores, with 74 in Colombia, 43 El Salvador and 52 in Guatemala. 19 net new stores were opened during the fourth quarter for a total of 62 net new stores for the calendar year.

We continue to monitor Dollar City’s progress and to perform our due diligence before deciding on whether or not exercising our option to acquire a majority interest represents a sustainable avenue for future growth.

Michael, over to you.

Michael Ross

Thank you Neil and good morning everyone. First, looking at the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, our financial performance was once again driven by strong performance across all key metrics. Sales were up 13% to over $1 billion, same store sales at 2.6%, gross margin was very strong at 40.4% of south, SG&A was 14.6% of sales, EBITDA up 7.6% to $273.2 million, representing 25.8% of sales. Net earnings were $172 million, a 5.6% increase over the prior year and diluted earnings per share grew 12.5% to $0.54.

Q4, 2019 CapEx was $56.7 million compared to $51.4 million in Q4 of last year. CapEx over the past two years has trended upwards to support the distribution center expansion project. As Dollarama reports its results based on the retail calendar, fiscal 2019 includes 53 weeks compared to 52 weeks in the prior year. However, for the purpose of calculating same store sales growth for the fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year 2019, sales made in the 53rd week were excluded to maintain comparability with fiscal 2018.

Looking now at the full year results, sales increased by 8.6% to over $3.5 billion. Same store sale was 2.7%. We were very pleased with our gross margin which came in at 39.3% at the top of our guidance range for fiscal 2019. G&A was impressive 14.4% of sales, beating guidance coming in just below the range and this despite higher labor costs in the number of jurisdictions reflecting strong execution in our operation.

EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 24.9%, also at the top of our fiscal 2019 guidance range. Net earnings were up 5.7% to $548.9 million and EPS increased by nearly 10% to $1.67 per share, reflecting improved earnings and the accretive effect of our share buyback program.

You will note that the cash used for working capital increased by $131.2 million in fiscal 2019. This increase is attributable to one, an increase in accounts receivable with Dollar City, which are secured by letters of credit. Number two, an increase in prepaid expenses related to the timing of rent payments and sales tax and payroll remittance; and three, an increase and merchandise inventory as a percentage – as purchases sorry were moved up as a result of the timing of the Chinese New Year. For the full fiscal year we repurchased 13.8 million shares for a total cash consideration of $533.1 million, at a weighted average share price of $38.66 per share.

Throughout fiscal 2019 we continued the rollout of various initiatives to improve the efficiency of our store operations as well as reduce costs. In store we continue to expand the use of mobile applications for tasks accomplished by store associates with handled scanners thereby improving the efficiency of store processes. We rolled out several initiatives to reduce inventory shrink as part of our asset protection and loss prevention activities. This includes the installation of smart cameras and almost half our stores which will continue into fiscal 2020. We also now have improved data analytics tools, which help us identify and target risk areas even more accurately than before.

We also implemented new cash management process at store level to improve the efficiency of cash handling activities. We continue to install balers in our stores improved efficiency of cardboard and plastic recycling resulting in less waste and lower waste management costs. We have balers in about 200 stores at this stage and will continue this initiative in fiscal 2020.

And we are now systematically using energy efficient LED lights in all our new stores and installing LED lighting when performing major renovation in existing stores. This reduces energy consumption costs.

Looking now at initiatives that can have a direct impact on the top line, we have optimized store layouts in about half of our stores enhancing the customer’s shopping experience. All new stores incorporate the optimize layout. This includes single line queues to stimulate impulse purchases and reduce checkout time.

Shift automation improvements are also resulting in more detail shift planning and based on data analytics. This helps ensure we have the right number of associates on the floor to deal with high traffic and peak periods in stores so that we can serve our customers efficiently.

Now looking ahead, fiscal 2020 guidance is based on a same store sales assumption in the range of 2.5% to 3.5% consistent with fiscal 2019 performance. Our net new store target remains at 60 to 70. We expect gross margin to be in the range of 38% to 39%. SG&A as a percentage of sales to be in the range of 14.25% to 14.75% and EBITDA in the range of 23.25% to 24.75%.

CapEx for fiscal 2020 is expected to be in the range of $130 million to $140 million, which includes the remaining commitments related to the distribution center expansion of approximately $15 million; new store openings, maintenance and renovation, as well as IT projects. If we exclude the remaining cost on the distribution center and store growth CapEx, we are aligned with the historical CapEx intensity ratio of approximately 2% of sales.

Note that our fiscal 2020 guidance does not factor in any impact from the implementation of IFRS 16, the new Lease Accounting Standard that came into effect on February 4, 2019 for Dollarama. The full impact of the new standard will be presented to the market in conjunction with the release of our fiscal 2020, Q1 financial results.

With that I will now turn the call back over to Neil for concluding remarks.

Neil Rossy

Thank you, Michael. Before we close out the call, I would like to say a few words about our priorities for fiscal 2020. There is no question that the retail environment was challenging in fiscal 2019. On one hand our competitors were reluctant to pass on higher costs through price increases and on the other hand we saw signs of a more sluggish consumer spending at the macro level.

We responded with purposeful decisions with the long term in mind, in full knowledge of the potential impact this could have on same store sales. We made the strategic decision to be aggressive in maintaining our strong value proposition. Throughout the year we limited price increases and focused pricing action on the 25% to 30% of our offering that we refresh every year.

We believe this was the right approach, and I am very pleased with our results in this context. Our performance in fiscal 2019 demonstrates the resilience of our business model, which rests on well executed organic growth, our direct sourcing strengths and our multi price point strategy.

I've said it before and I will say it again, Dollarama is a price follower not a price setter. The compelling value we offer is what makes us a true destination for Canadian consumers during economic highs and lows and we will continue with the same winning approach in fiscal 2020. We will closely monitor peer activity as we always have and we will seize opportunities as they arise. Our priority is to continue to reinvest in our strong value proposition, always with the consumer in mind.

I mentioned on our last call that through our improved tracking an analytical tools we now have more accurate information and visibility on product performance. We see this is an exciting opportunity going forward. This includes further enhancing our product assortment through our 25% to 30% refresh activity and improving category management.

Without going into the details for competitive reasons, we see opportunities to maximize our capabilities within our existing categories and price points to increase store traffic and to drive sales. And there are further gains to be made from the continued execution and implementation of the numerous operational initiatives mentioned earlier by Michael. Our business model is strong and our growth potential remains compelling in the short term and into the future.

With that, I will now turn it over to the operator to take questions from financial analyst.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Irene Nattel with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Irene Nattel

Thanks and good morning everyone. Neil, just following up on your last commentary, so as you drill down into category and skew sort of sales behavior and velocity with these new tools, are you confident that you have number one, I guess you have the right categories but within the categories do you have the right offering irrespective of price point and do you think that you have the right mix of price point, just sort of drive accelerated traffic in basket?

Neil Rossy

Good morning. How are you Irene? The answer to that question is historically I think our sales have answered you know for me. Going forward, we feel that you know there is still a nice runaway ahead of us with these tools, to be able to increase our traffic generators and push more unit sales.

And so the answer as to whether we have the perfect mix, I hope not. I hope the mix that we've had, that's generated what we have historically continues to be what it was, but I hope that there remains and continues to be a whole realm of improvements to be made to our assortment, so that we have you know that much more to squeeze out of the lemon so to speak.

So I think when we study it, which we have been doing for the last few months and continue to do going forward and put more focus on that piece of our business, we remain very confident that there is some exciting opportunities to improve the mix and all the other finer points of category management and placement.

Irene Nattel

Thanks. That’s very helpful and you know, I know that you've also been doing a lot of work to really try and understand what the impact has been of the rising penetration in electronic payment. So I guess my first question is, can you can quantify for us what that would have been in Q4 and also whether you’ve really been able to pin down whether in fact your customers that are now spending electronically are spending double but coming half as often.

Michael Ross



Right. So Irene hi, it’s Michael. So penetration in debit and credit card is still strong and yes, the basket of credit and debt is double that of cash transaction. And credit typically may be a slight higher than debit, but more or less the same. But that continues to grow and at rates higher than prior years.

Irene Nattel

Okay, and have you been able to triangulate whether in fact that specific customer is coming less often as a result of the higher spend on the individual basket.

Michael Ross

No, we don’t – because we are starting to overlap, we don't have that benefit, that information yet to conclude that. So it would be just speculative right now.

Irene Nattel

Okay, that's good and then finally just one question around SG&A. The sort of big uptick that we saw in Q4, was that really just mostly the extra week or was there some timing in there, because it was a much – your growth rate was much higher than what we usually see from you guys.

Michael Ross

Yes, so there's a bit of timing and a good portion of it is definitely that fourteenth week, because January is the lowest selling month of the year, but yet the fixed expenses or the – if you want the overhead definitely had a greater impact because of that. So that was certainly a factor.

Irene Nattel

That's helpful, thank you.

Neil Rossy

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Mark Petrie with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Mark Petrie

Yeah, good morning. On the last call Neil you highlighted how you wanted to put a greater emphasis on the lower price point items and that it would start with merchandising tactics, but could evolve to sort of you know skewing the assortment to those price points a little bit. Could you just update us in terms of what sort of response you've seen from your efforts so far, your level of satisfaction with that reaction and how you are sort of thinking about it now and for fiscal 2020?

Neil Rossy

So I’ll clarify what I said last time. What I said was, we want to ensure that within every assortment and every category there is always a nice offering at the lowest price points of $1 and $1.25. So that every one of our customers at different budgets and at different points in their lives has the ability to choose and still have a selection fitting their budget.

It wasn’t necessarily – no, it wasn’t – just not necessary, it wasn’t to move the focus of our business back to the $1 price point. It was just to make sure that we had those offerings at those price points in every category and it's something that I think we might have lost a bit of focus on over time and we wanted to just insure that we refocus that all of our buyers were insuring that that was in fact the case. We always have you know the lowest price point as part of the every offering.

And the answer to the progress on that is that it is something that we are focused on, it is something that's happening, but as you know a good percentage of our goods from different parts of the world and so all of these things take time between the generation and buying of new items and so I think you'll see that more and more over the next 12 months.

Mark Petrie

Okay thanks, yeah I appreciate the clarification and that's helpful. Regarding the same store sales performance, I know you are not quantifying the impact of the change in the Halloween timing, but presumably that helped a bit in Q4. So I just want to ask about the traffic performance and if you could give a bit more color of sort of how that trended through the quarter, I think typically sort of a mild-December you know clear roads has benefited you. I know whether was mixed in different regions, but could you just talk about that and sort of expand a little bit on the traffic results.

Michael Ross

Okay, so maybe if I start Neil and if you want to jump in. But first of all the Christmas season was very good this year, was very strong and since you are the one who brought up the weather factor and not me, it had an impact, but you know its things that you know are part of the Q4 realities.

But you know, I think that it did have a slight impact. Maybe you know – and certainly had an impact on the traffic figure, but all to say that you know it’s – I think that it was pretty good quarter nonetheless and there's an element I still believe has an impact, but again we can't prove it and its subjective and it’s the penetration of higher credit cards and debit cards too.

Mark Petrie

Okay, and then just – sorry, just to clarify just in terms of your views on the competitive environment and price inflation, effectively you are saying it's consistent with what you saw through the course of 2018 and that's your expectation for fiscal 2020 or did you just sort of...

Michael Ross

Yes.

Mark Petrie

Okay, thanks a lot.

Neil Rossy

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Vishal Shreedhar with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Vishal Shreedhar

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I was wondering – and I missed the top of this call a little bit, so you may have addressed it. But I was wondering if you can comment a little bit on the inventory growth a bit higher than I anticipated, any color there?

Michael Ross

Yes, so it's timing. So the Chinese New Year this year was – it was brought up from last year. Last year was February 16, this year February 5, so right at the close of our fiscal year. That always has an impact for us in terms of ordering quantity. So it’s purely timing.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. And then as you contemplate the Dollar City option and you look at your balance sheet, should investors consider a scenario where Dollarama would have to curtail by back to build capital for that particular option.

Neil Rossy

Well, for sure if we do exercise the call, you know the payment will be within the structure that we have now and we said that we would respect the two point, up to 3 times adjusted debt to EBITDA multiples, so that means that there would be less share buyback.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. And this one is a bit of a tricky one, but are there any metrics that investors can look at or which should point investors to look at to help us better understand where management views its competitiveness versus its peers.

For instance, if traffic rebounds positively, does that mean that Dollarama is now better positioned versus its competitors which was the issue causing this management to curtail the price increases relative to history with the inflation and its mix. I'm not sure if that question was clear, but I’m just kind of looking at what key metrics we can look at to say Dollarama competitive position has improved.

Neil Rossy

Well. I don’t -- Vishal I don’t know you know what to say. I think that you know we're focused on you know, our stuff, our metrics, obviously looking at competition, but if there's any additional ones that besides the – you know we do our surveys every year or so and we give you that information, but otherwise you know I guess it's what you've been used to seeing.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, and the long term same store sales growth aspiration of four to five, is that still intact?

Neil Rossy

Well no, we haven't talked about four to five and I think we go one year at a time and this year's its 2.5 to 3.5 and we’ll see. Obviously we would like it to be as high as possible, but for the time being we are just disclosing one year at a time.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, and for the year ahead and you know I might be trying to sneak one in here, but in terms of the year ahead for the margin cadence, should we think – EBITDA margin cadence, should we think H1 down, H2 kind of stabilized just given the way the trends unfolded in fiscal ‘19.

Neil Rossy

Vishal, I won't comment on that, we’ll see.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, I figured. Hey, thanks for your help.

Neil Rossy

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question is from Jim Durran with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jim Durran

Yes, thank you. My first question you might have already answered, but just directionally. Like you had a lot of time to sort of drill down and see the drivers to what the slowing up your growth might be. Like beyond some of the things you already shared with us, are there any incremental things like category or price relativity that you’ve uncovered through additional analysis that would you know I think contribute to your ability to help you know achieve your new guidance?

Neil Rossy

I think that it’s not so much a changing of the markets categories relative to ours or customer's desires relative to our categories, or the market getting you know more competitive per say. You know the greatest changes as we discussed in the past were the fact that we didn't introduce new price point and the other more obvious factors and so what we’ve had to do is put our focus as mentioned on making sure that within our current basket we are maximizing every potential sale and getting as many customers into our stores as possible and driving unit and that's what our focus is currently.

But I don't think there's a trend here, a market trend or a competition trend that’s you know changed to an extent that I can highlight you know something that that's been diagnosed and you know it's something that can be fixed so to speak. It’s just a continuing improvement and modification of what we've always done and I'm quite excited about our opportunities to drill down you know in places we haven't drilled down before to be quite honest and so that's our take on it.

Michael Ross

And like you mentioned earlier Neil, the pricing action will be through our 25% to 30% of refresh that we’ll do during the year too, which will support the same store sales outlook.

Jim Durran

Right and just to be clear, it sounds like consideration of going to $5 is not on the table in the near to immediate term.

Neil Rossy

Exactly.

Jim Durran

And in addition Mike, from a price comparison standpoint have you done anything to increase your tracking of competitors price points on items that you feel are critical.

Neil Rossy

That's all part of our current project to maximize within you know the scope of what we're currently purchasing, where it sits in the store, how it sits in the store, what the mix is, etcetera. So that is part of our current project.

Jim Durran

And with respect to sourcing, you know predominantly out of Asian obviously, are we still seeing some excess capacity and therefore some favorable costs right before we convert to USD?

Michael Ross

So the last time we spoke, I said that prices were stable and they continue to be stable. I can’t say that there's enough movement to down or up to say that that's changed, so I'm going to stick with stable for the most part.

Jim Durran

Well that’s probably a good situation for now. On the online business that you've just initiated, like how fulsomely is that now deployed and how long do you feel it will take to actually have a meaningful impact on your sales growth.

Neil Rossy

Well I can't answer the second one, but the first one we're very happy with you know how smoothly the rollout went and we're very happy with customer feedback about the usage and efficiency of the site. We’ve sort of offered you know a very limited selection of the more core items and as you know, all by the case which makes it very different from the typical e-commerce market.

The beauty I think is that we're happy with where it's gone so far and you know there's – in the e-commerce world there's hundreds of levers that we can start playing with slowly but surely and playing with you know and testing to see you know what drives more customers to this side and we are starting to see some repeat customers which of course is also an excellent sign. And I think as businesses and consumers start understanding and appreciating the value of what we offer on that website, there will be a greater and greater number of customers coming back to us, to use us as their source for those very basic items because even though, let's say our approach to ecommerce is a little less standard you know than the norm, the final costs for the customer is extraordinarily competitive.

And so I think that over the course of time the traction will grow, small businesses will find it more and more interesting you know to buy their stationary there, what have you and people having parties or conferences or whatever it is will use it because it's a practical way to get the best price without having to travel store-to-store-to-store, which was really the intention in the first place, to address a needs that weren’t addressing with our bricks and mortar.

So we're excited about it, but you know we have a lot of stores. So for an e-commerce lunch to have an impact on our bricks and mortar business is a huge demand and huge request and we will keep you posted if and when that becomes of it.

Jim Durran

And how actively are you going to try and market that.

Neil Rossy

The answer is, slowly but surely we're going to keep we're going to keep pulling on levers and we just want to make sure that as we do it, we do it like we do everything else at Dollarama, which is thoughtfully and you know conscious of the bigger business, and so we will do it at the same pace as we've done everything else to-date, which is as fast as we think that we can do things properly.

And so I can't tell you what that will be, some things will go faster and some you know some testing will go faster and be implemented faster and another pieces of testing will go slower, but it's – we’re new to the business you know. I don't want to lead you to believe that you know we are 10 feet behind Amazon, you know. I mean this is all new to us and it's interesting and it's different and it has its own little niche I think in the market, makes us quite different and I think as people go inspect and go look at it and check it out and do the math most importantly, they will see that it is a very competitive offering for what we are trying to achieve.

And so we’ll keep you posted on these calls as time goes on as to whether we're right around with our philosophy.

Jim Durran

Yeah, last question just on SG&A. Like with the slowing of top line, are there any newer initiatives that you are you know either already deploying or you know see going after as the year progresses to try and contain your SG&A growth even more than you've been successful over the past.

Neil Rossy

Yeah well, hi Jim. I went through that, you know the ones that I mentioned, they were started last year. I'd say you know that we don't have like a big new ones this year. It's the sum of all the prior initiatives that allow us to hopefully offset and even better hopefully improve the ratio.

Jim Durran

Great, thank you. Much appreciated.

Neil Rossy

Alright.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Peter Sklar with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Peter Sklar

Neil, back on transaction count, so it's been negative for four quarters in a row; you don't know whether it's because of increased credit card and debit card penetration. It sounds like you don't believe that's cannibalization, because Michael said earlier in the call that you are beating your pay back targets in all your new store. So Neil, I just like to hear your thoughts on what you think is going on with this persistent negative transaction count?

Neil Rossy

So I think the answer is that the market is a little soft generally. I mean you hear other retailers all saying it, bricks and mortar retailers. I think we have to put more focus as we said on making sure that within our mix which has been very successful, we don't lose sight of the need for those traffic drivers in our stores and I think you know quite honestly that we did lose sight of it on making sure that we had all the, you know the traffic drivers needed to balance you know or higher price points etcetera.

And you know when you take a business from pure one dollar store and then you know you evolve over the years to multi price point, while being very successful in doing so you'll learn things and I think one of our learning is that you know even though overall sales are strong and we're happy with the mix and our customers, continue to be very happy with our differentiated offerings and the relativity of our value, we have to refocus on traffic generating in unit sales, because at the end of the day in bricks and mortar that's the bread and butter.

And so I won’t tell you that it’s any specific thing, but certainly our focus has gone back to that as mentioned on our last call and I think part of that also was insuring you know how important it is to our customer and how important it is to us to make sure that our offering includes the full range of retail price points, so that our customers are addressed properly, and that’s part of it.

Peter Sklar

Okay. So as you look forward, like you’ve provided the guidance for the current fiscal year of 2.5% to 3.5%, I assume you and Michael put some considerable thought into that guidance. You know I understand you don't want to give specific numbers, but could you provide some flavor on the components in it, what your underlying assumptions were for like to like pricing, penetration of higher price point items, transaction count growth, etcetera, any kind of flavor you could provide would be helpful.

Michael Ross

Yes we know that. But you know again I think Neil mentioned it, we are looking obviously to – we are addressing traffic, we are addressing unit sales, because we don't have the benefit this year of the recent introduction of a higher price point. However we do through the refresh 25% to 30% expect you know through that process to influence the penetration of higher price points and to deliver within the targets we gave you. And so that’s our clear focus and I think as we get to Q1, Q2 and the rest of the year, you will appreciate this more and more.

Peter Sklar

So that was helpful, thanks Michael. And then lastly Michael I just wanted to ask is there any way you could provide guidance on the impact of IFRS 16 before the next quarter, because it's going to be very difficult for investors to forecast your first quarter without some guidance on the P&L effects.

Michael Ross

You know what we will do is, you know IFRS 16 first of all, we view as the retrospective approach, which means that you will have both years Q1 F’19 and Q1 F’20 on an IFRS basis one. Two, we will continue to disclose for next year the guidance update in all of the gross margin G&A and EBITDA. In fact G&A shouldn’t have too much of an impact, but you know gross margin and EBITDA on the current basis of accounting and on IFRS.

So you will be able to appreciate both methods and that will – and we will give you a summary in Q1 of the impacts of IFRS, so you will be able to understand what's going on and it's basically your operating lease expense that are capitalized, so you’ll be increasing, and that information and you have disclosed in the financial statements, but basically you'll be adding that to your EBITDA, then capitalizing your assets and amortizing it, those assets over the term of the lease and then you will have also some interest expense and depreciation that we will highlight to you that so that you reconcile both methods. But we will continue the guidance on the same basis you see it today and that we've disclosed to you today. So we’ll have both methods.

Peter Sklar

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from that Derek Dley with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Derek Dley

Yeah, hi Michael. Just quickly following up on that last comment. You know from my understanding, the IFRS, it won’t have an impact on your net income or your EPS guidance. It will just essentially you know increase your EBITDA, but you'll have a resulting increase in depreciation and interest expenses, is that the right way to look at it.

A - Michael Ross



Well yeah, first we don't give guidance on EPS, but it will have an impact on EPS because when you capitalize your asset, the amortization will be straight lined like it was for the operating lease, but the interest, implied interest expense will be done more on a declining balance bases, a bit like a mortgage. So you are at the beginning and the expense is bigger and after 15 years its small. So that will have an impact on EPS, but as I said will disclose for you or allow you to understand what that impact is and obviously it's not a financial economic impact in that, you know the cash flow and everything else is the same. It's purely an accounting situation here.

Derek Dley

Yeah, okay understood. Just sort of following up on your comments about sort of the lack of pricing in the competitive channels, have you seen – is it a combination of some of your retail competitors and obviously you know it's a loose definition of who we include in competitors focusing more on some of their value offerings or is it just a pure lack of inflation in the channel overall. I know you mentioned prices in Asia are stable. Can you just give us some more color on that?

Michael Ross

I think it's more the second than the first, much more the second than the first. I don't think the retail market per say in Canada has changed very much. I mean there's always you know small Dollar Store chains popping up and disappearing and the coming and goings of all these things. And then the big players have always been there and they've always been focused on their core businesses. I don't think they've changed their focus, like we haven't really changed our focus. And so we lean towards the second as the reason, but there is probably a little bit of everything.

Derek Dley

Okay that's helpful and then just finally in terms of your new store target of 1700, when should we expect an update to that total store target and in terms of the pay back that you are looking for on the 1700 stores. Is it safe to say that hasn't changed?

Neil Rossy

Okay, so yeah the economics on the pay back are still very strong and in fact the more recent cohorts have been better. Better the first year of opening up stores, not only did the revenues increased, but they were more efficient at opening them up so the cash comes in sooner. So that's been the case and when we look at our 1700 stores or the 33 net new stores that we opened up this quarter, this past quarter, it's all top quality real-estate. So that's – you know that's still how we look at it and for the store update we’ll let you know in the future where that takes us.

Derek Dley

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Brian Morrison with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Brian Morrison

Yes, good morning, just a couple of follow up questions. If I can go back to bulk sales Michael you referred to it as obviously a good opportunity and the transition was very quick from regional to national. Can you just give us any high level magnitude of the range of expectations? Like are we talking less than 1% of forecast sales and then can you confirm that this is excluded from your same store sales guidance and you expect it to have an impact on same store sales?

Michael Ross

Yes, so okay bulk sale will be excluded from the same stores sales and you should not expect for F’20 any significant number there. Yes, it will be a small number.

Brian Morrison

So like less than 1% makes sense.

Michael Ross

Yeah.

Brian Morrison

Okay and then just the other question I had is, in your same store sales growth it sounds like you get your guides at 2.5% to 3.5% on refresh loans. Can you just conform that and then remind us of the implementation of actively limiting the price increases in fiscal ’19? Was this a Q2 event or just a color on how it was implemented during the year?

Neil Rossy

Okay, so for the first question it's a mix of – the 2.5% to 3.5% will be yes, refresh, and also unit and traffic, that's what we are aiming for. And your second question Brian, sorry I missed a part of it.

Brian Morrison

Yeah, I just want to understand the implementation of actively limiting price increases in fiscal ’19. You know your gross margin degradation really took place in Q3. I want to know, was this a Q2 where you put in in the limitations and how was that implemented through the year?

Neil Rossy

Yes, so it was in Q2. In fact we’re starting even at the end of Q1 and Q2, Q3 and Q4 as we told you was limited in terms of doing markups. Compared to other years, we did some markups, but much less than we did in prior years.

Brian Morrison

Understood, thank you.

Neil Rossy

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Keith Howlett with Desjardins Securities. Please go ahead.

Keith Howlett

Yes, I just wanted to follow up that question on the markups. Is the markups a weekly event or a monthly event when you analyze what to do on that or is it sort of in very discreet and limited times of year that you look at markups.

Michael Ross

Markup looks at or a down or any change is looked at every time an item is looked at and an item is looked at least every three weeks. So every three weeks an item is looked at because that is part of our replenishment cycle. So because our replenishment cycle is at the longest three weeks on any given item, internally it's put in the buyer space ever three weeks and when it's put in the buyers space the buyer will have the opportunity to do whatever changing to the item that they wish, whether it's you know add some book to the pack, take some books from the pack or its market down, market up, change the eraser or anything else, and so it's a constant daily multiple times a day for us.

Keith Howlett

And I just wanted to ask about – and you didn’t reference early inflation in China, which was an offsetting positive factory I think you mentioned in Q3 to help the gross margin go up because inflation in China was less than your going in expectations. On that, what is your expectation going forward and how frequently do you assess that expectation?

Michael Ross

Yes, so Keith, just when we look at margins overall, its not just the impact of you know one factor. Like you mentioned inflation in the third quarter, so we’ve never said that one factor influences for that quarter. It's the last sound, the whole, all the factors and this is like we said, the buyers review each item and order in advance and come shop and compare and all that stuff.

So it wasn't like in Q3. Inflation was just impacted that way that it has an immediate impact in Q3. And I think Neil you mentioned that right now you are not seeing any major inflation at the time being a bit the same as we mentioned in last December. So the buyers you know look at that obviously, but they look at all the other factors also in the mix to establish the price point and therefore the margin.

A - Neil Rossy



Yeah, generally right now domestic and import prices are stable.

Keith Howlett

And then just on the rent costs, are you finding that there's any diminution in the rents that you are needing to pay on new store openings.

Neil Rossy

Not yet. The rent for the new stores for the past four or five years has been more or less stable. So that continues to be the case.

Keith Howlett

And just a question on SG&A leverage. I guess you did 14.4% SG&A margin or SG&A expense in fiscal ‘19 and your range is 14.25% to 14.75%. I'm just wondering what factors could cause deleverage in the operating expense rate?

Neil Rossy

What factors, well...

Keith Howlett

Well I guess you have a history of lowering SG&A rate as you leverage the existing fixed cost based on – the go ahead guidance is sort of skewed to that SG&A rate could go up.

Neil Rossy

Right, so again we always keep ourselves, there is the unknown. There are timing costs, but essentially what we are also mentioning by lowering it year-over-year is that there is opportunity given. The initiatives that we have under way, we know for instance that in Ontario there is no increase like we had last year. We are aware of the Quebec minimum wage increase and right there you've got 70% of your chain. So with that already you know in the model, that gives us comfort to give you the range we have there.

Keith Howlett

And then just finally on the new store openings, how do they look geographically in fiscal ’20?

Neil Rossy

Again. It’s across the country. You've got some – it follows more or less the population in each province and you know leading up to 1700, you know comfortable to say that we see it the same way. So you’ve got more stores in Ontario, then it's Quebec, then its Southwest, then it’s the Maritimes.

Keith Howlett

And so in terms of Quebec and the Maritimes where you have the highest penetration, you are still finding lots of significant numbers of opportunities in those markets.

Neil Rossy

Yes, absolutely.

Keith Howlett

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Kenric Tyghe with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Kenric Tyghe

Thank you and good morning. Neil, I wonder if you could just walk us through. You commented on you know increased consumer caution that you saw in the quarter. I wonder if you can help us understand the tradeoffs between the increased consumer caution in store on the back of the macro and the expectation one would have of Dollarama seeing increased share of wallet in a slowdown.

It would appear from your comments that the increased caution in store is more than offsetting any potential accelerated trade down or increased share of wallet. How should we just think about that and if things really did go sideways or further sideways in the Canadian economy, would you expect the increased share of wallet to more than offset the trade down in store.

Neil Rossy

Well, we’ve lived through economic highs and lows over our history since 1992 as Dollarama and you know they come with positives and negatives. You know when times are good, people have more money to spend, so you can make the argument that there's more spending. When times are tough, people have less money to spend, so more people come to the dollar stores so to speak, because they have a tighter wallet.

In the end, I think our business model has proven to be able to live through both scenarios, quite successfully. I don't think you know just generally that I wish difficult times on my country, so as a business we have to live through both. So we need to be able to go through both successfully. I think instability is never a good thing and the transition between any given period is the hardest part for the retailer, because we have to figure out how to react with you know being not competitive with the other retailers or you know not forcing things on customers before they are ready for them.

So like every other thing that we do, we always try to just make sure that what we are focused on is being the best of relative value in our markets and that is the sole job of the buyers, that is the bread and butter of the business, that is the special sauce. So as long as you're walking into a Dollarama and our product is of you know very good to a quality that the customer is satisfied with and the most compelling place in the country, then we've done our job in our niche in the market. And so you know at any given time we’ll be a little better at that and a little you know less perfect, but as a core concept it's what we do and so Michael you have something to follow up.

Michael Ross

Yeah, I think as a matter of fact when we went through the energy crises in Alberta that was a great demonstration of comparing how our stores in Alberta performed compared to the rest of the chain and as we then communicated to you and disclosed to you that the stores even though they were in an economic downturn in Alberta performed exactly the same way they did historically. So we weren't impacted either negatively or positively during that period.

Kenric Tyghe

That’s great color, thanks very much. And Michael just a quick follow up. If we then look to your gross margin guidance for fiscal ’20, how much of that sort of revision is the investment, the value proposition versus the negative mix impact so to speak of consumers trading down or increased consumer collection. How should we think about that or can you help or adjust between last year and the guidance for this year?

Michael Ross

No, I can’t give you more information on that unfortunately Kenric, but you know stay tuned. Q1, Q2 and Q3 I think that will be the best fact right there.

Kenric Tyghe

Fair enough, I’ll leave it there. Thanks Michael.

Michael Ross

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This will conclude the question-and-answer session, as well as the conference call. We ask that you please disconnect your lines at this time and we thank you all for your participation.