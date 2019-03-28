AbbVie And Spirit Realty: 2 Undervalued, High-Yield Picks For Your Portfolio

Despite the impressive start to the year for the stock market, their remains some quality high-yield stocks at favorable prices to add to your portfolio.

After one of the strongest starts to a year we have seen in decades, stocks took a little breather the first full week of March before reaching new heights for the year last week. We have seen valuations again become inflated for certain stocks, but still come across some undervalued dividend stocks worthy of a second look. Both of the stocks we will discuss below happen to be high-yield dividend stocks as well.

Finding high-yield stocks at undervalued prices combines two of the most powerful income-compounding strategies there is.

Photo Credit

It has been a little while since I have had a chance to write due to some illnesses running wild through my family. However, it has been nice to get back in the office as I have been wanting to get this piece out for my followers ASAP due to the recent chase for yield that has been taking place.

On Monday, the bond market again started flashing recession signals with an inversion taking place in the yield curve, which is when short-term rates are higher than 10-year rates, a long-time recession signal. However, we are still of the mindset that a recession is still a little way away. The Fed completely reversed their forward-looking strategy with no to one rate hike expected in 2019, down from two expected hikes. This could send traders mixed signals and may have caused an overreaction as traders have ran to high-yield and fixed income play. We are not completely ignoring the signals the bond markets are portraying, but we still believe the US consumer is strong and equities still have room to run, but we have been preparing for the future. We are going through our portfolio to ensure we are invested in high-quality dividend stocks, which is where this piece comes into play. As traders have flooded towards high-yield stocks, we have two names that are still trading at reasonable prices.

Undervalued High-Yield Stock #1: AbbVie Inc.

Our first high-yield dividend stock, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), heralds from the pharmaceutical industry with the top-selling drug in the world, Humira, in its arsenal. AbbVie has long been a dividend favorite of ours but does not come without risks. The main argument made by ABBV bears is the company’s “one trick pony” label they have long stood by based on their drug Humira. The AbbVie bears, and rightfully so, do not like the prospects of ABBV going forward due to their reliance on Humira.

Here is a quick snapshot of the company’s 2018 results:

Source: Chart created by author

The company reported solid 2018 results with revenues growing 16.1% from prior year. The company’s top three drug’s: Humira, Imbruvica, and HCV (which we lump together) continued to see growth. Humira grew 8.2% on the year, its lowest full year growth since being launched. International sales were down 15% due to biosimilars being launched during the year, but US Humira sales grew more than 9%. Slowing growth is expected, but a major hot point for ABBV bears.

Imbruvica, which was co-developed with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) grew 40% on the year, which was in-line with prior year, this being the second full year of sales for the drug. Imbruvica sales now make up 11% of total ABBV sales with Humira making up 61%, which is the lowest level Humira has been since full launch of the drug. These numbers are obviously two-fold, slowing growth in Humira sales, while Imbruvica sales have taken off since being released a few years ago.

HCV, which is made up primarily of the drug Mavyret, saw sales growth of 184% year over year, and now accounts for 11% of total sales as well. Thus Humira, Imbruvica, and HCV make up 83% of total sales, with Imbruvica and HCV growing at strong clips.

Humira is obviously the clear leader in the company’s drug portfolio, but there are some up and coming stars as well recently released combined with a loaded pipeline. The company currently possess the second largest potential drug pipeline in the pharmaceutical industry, of $21.2 billion by 2024, according to Evaluate Phama. Two of the leading drugs in the pipeline are Upadacitinib and Skyrizi.

The psoriasis drug Skyrizi picked up its first global approval this week in Japan, which is positive news moving forward. Sales for Skyrizi are projected to reach $1.74 billion in 2023, assuming the drug is granted a timely approval. During clinical trials for patients with moderate to severely affected psoriasis, the drug rendered a 90% improvement in 73% of the patients who were administered the drug.

Upadacitinib is another exciting drug the company and investors are looking to make a splash in years to comes as Humira sales slow. Annual sales for this drug are expected to reach $2.2 billion in 2023.

Now, the risks in the pharmaceutical industry is that the pipeline does not come to fruition, which is currently something ABBV is dealing with regarding Rova-T. Rova-T was acquired in 2016 for $9.2 billion through AbbVie’s acquisition of Stemcentrx. The drug ran into FDA issues in their early testing phase, which caused the company to book at $4 billion write-down related to the acquisition as the drug is projecting to be a failure.

Source: ABBV Investor Presentation

Over the course of the next few years, ABBV should begin to lose the “one-trick pony” label as they become more of a diversified company. The company will have a larger group of industry leading drugs that will lesson the reliance on Humira, which is one reason we are intrigued at the future prospects of the company.

The other reason we are high on the company is based on them being a solid income play for those of you looking for dividend growth. The company currently pays a dividend yielding 5.3% and management has increased that dividend nearly 170% since being spun off from Abbott Labs (ABT). The dividend is well covered as well, as the company currently has a payout ratio of only 54%, which indicates further dividend growth in the future, as long as cash flows remain strong and debt levels do not continue their steep assent.

Undervalued High-Yield Stock #2: Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is a net-lease REIT that invests primarily in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, containing long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2018, the company portfolio was comprised of 1,514 properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of 28.6 million squarer feet. The company leases their properties to 252 tenants across 49 states.

Spirit Realty has gone through a full restructuring to strengthen their portfolio through the spin-off of some less favorable assets, to build a portfolio eerily similar to that of Realty Income (O), but trading at an extreme discount to its competitor. The tenant mix is strong and should withstand an economic downturn just fine. In addition to trading at a steep discount to Realty Income, SRC offers a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Photo Credit

Here is a look at the company’s most recent annual results:

Source: Chart created by author

As much of the transition to a pure play triple net REIT has been completed, the financial results are sure to follow. It was a year and a half ago that the company first announced the SMTA spin-off, and with that behind them I believe they have a bright future. You can see many improvements in the few metrics within the snapshot above. The company maintained an occupancy level of 99.7%, which was the highest in the history of the company. Only five properties were vacant at the conclusion of 2018.

The company has been focused on strengthening their balance sheet in order to attain on-going success. Expense management and debt ratios saw positive steps in the right direction this year. Same-store sales grew 1.6% during the quarter, benefited from the QSR movie theaters. He company continues to make strategic acquisitions to build their portfolio of high-quality tenants, which we will look at next.

Here is a look at the company’s top 20 tenants:

Source: 2018 Investor Presentation

Almost half of the company’s top 20 tenants are shared with industry leader Realty Income. The remaining tenants not shared are either similar or investment grade tenants, which gives shareholders further assurance.

Here is a comparison Spirit breaks out in their investor presentation comparing the overlap of percentage of contractual rent between the company’s two closest rivals, Realty Income and National Retail Properties (NNN).

Source: Investor Presentation

You can see the similarities between the three rivals, but once you look closer from a valuation perspective, you will see the opportunity. When similar portfolios then are priced at very different market rates, it gives public investors the chance to buy similar assets at very different prices.

Spirit Realty has been through a lot of change the past 24 months or so, but with the spin-off of their Shopko and a few other poorly performing assets, we now believe the portfolio is poised for success. The company does carry more risk than that of a Realty Income, as O has proven themselves over the years and Spirit is essentially getting a second chance, a chance we believe they will not take for granted. The company is focused on strengthening their portfolio, similar to that of Realty Income, and also building up their balance sheet. Building up the portfolio while maintaining low leverage positions is key for them right now, as one of Realty Income’s biggest advantages amongst other net lease REIT’s is their low cost of capital.

SRC is another great dividend play for income investors, as the stock currently sports a dividend yield north of 6.5%. The dividend is well-covered, as the payout ratio is only 82%, which is the lowest it has been in the last decade. Remember, REITs are required to payout 90% of taxable income, so payout ratios tend to be much higher than non-REIT stocks, so do not compare this to ABBV above. The dividend actually “decreased” in terms of the amount being paid out, but this was merely due to the spin-off and the Trust getting their portion of the current dividend, so do not look at this as a dividend cut. Overall, we are high on the prospects of the company going forward and like the dividend metrics as well.

In a time when investors have started to fret about the coming recession in what has equated to a dash for yield, both of the stocks above are quality high-yield plays trading at an undervalued price tag.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.