Ligand Pharmaceuticals Partner Seelos Therapeutics Shares Set To Soar As Value Of Its Potential Billion-Dollar Pipeline Is Realized

SEEL shares are extremely undervalued at current trading levels. The company's market cap should adjust upward to a more realistic valuation as the value of this promising pipeline is realized.

SEEL is trading at its approximate cash value despite having several potential blockbuster candidates that could reach estimated peak sales of $1.89 billion if all of these candidates are approved.

In addition to its Ligand license of several late-stage clinical assets, SEEL has successfully acquired several other development and commercial rights or licenses to assets with promising clinical potential.

The Ligand and SEEL Partnership

On September 22, 2016, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND), a $2.6 Billion public company, announced the licensing of rights to four programs to Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), a newly formed company focused on the central nervous system.

According to the release, the license agreement terms say:

Ligand is entitled to receive initial payments in equity or cash of $1.3 million upon Seelos' completing a minimum of $7.5 million financing and up to an additional $3.5 million if Seelos becomes a public company and up to $145 million of additional cash milestones. Also, Ligand is entitled to net sales royalties ranging from 4% to 10% for the various programs licensed. Ligand has also entered into a supply agreement for Captisol. If certain conditions are met, Ligand will provide a three-year convertible loan facility to Seelos in an amount up to $500,000. Seelos is responsible for all development activities under the license."

Within four short months of Seelos Therapeutics' corporate formation in June 2016, the company announced this significant partnership with Ligand. A major milestone payment included in this deal is for SEEL to "go public". SEEL accomplished this goal when it issued its press release on Jan. 24, 2019, announcing the successful completion of its previously disclosed merger with Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

While it's currently unknown how much equity Ligand currently holds, SEEL's press release of January 24, 2019, confirms "Ligand is a shareholder of Seelos pursuant to a cash investment and an equity milestone payment from Seelos." It's highly possible that Ligand elected to have a good portion of its $4.8 million payments due from SEEL paid in stock instead of cash. If so, this makes Ligand a significant shareholder, not simply a partner.

SEEL Goes Public by Merger and Reverse Stock Split

Ligand issued a press release on January 25, 2019, announcing that its partner Seelos Therapeutics becomes a public company. The release stated:

the proceeds from financing completed simultaneously with the reverse merger to be used to fund pipeline which includes programs licensed from Ligand."

The reverse merger with Apricus Biosciences, Inc. was a significant milestone for Seelos that secures a strong partner in Ligand.

About the Merger

Following the reverse stock split and closing of the merger, SEEL's release stated:

there are approximately 6,221,822 shares of the combined company's common stock outstanding, subject to rounding up any fractional shares as a result of the reverse split, with pre-merger Seelos shareholders owning approximately 85% and pre-merger Apricus shareholders owning approximately 15%. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments for the combined company at the closing were approximately $18 million, before payment of transaction costs."

This transaction is essentially a public offering of Seelos. The focus of the newly trading company is squarely on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics with programs offering the potential of unique and proprietary products in areas with high unmet medical needs.

Investors should not evaluate SEEL based on any past failures or problems in Apricus Biosciences, formerly traded under the Nasdaq symbol APRI. The valuation of SEEL should be based on its broad product pipeline, established industry leaders, partners, and strong management.

About Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Seelos is a small publicly-traded clinical-stage company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of novel therapeutics to address large unmet medical markets consisting of patients with central nervous system or CNS disorders. The Company controls a robust portfolio including several late-stage clinical assets. Seelos is based in New York, New York. For more information, please visit the company's website.

Management

SEEL was founded in June 2016 by Dr. Raj Mehra. Dr. Mehra is the Chief Executive Officer, Director, and Founder of Seelos. Prior to the recent reverse merger taking Seelos public, he was the sole shareholder. Dr. Mehra is not a medical doctor. He is a Wall Street and hedge fund veteran who knows how to build equity value in companies. His abilities are showcased by his accomplishments in such a short period of time since forming Seelos.

SEEL's Smart Approach

On March 13, 2019, I attended the Cowen Conference webcast presentation presented by Dr. Mehra. I was impressed by Dr. Mehra and his approach toward acquiring valuable assets and advancing them through the approval process. After listening to the presentation several times, I picked up on some key comments, clues, and differentiators between SEEL's pipeline and other competitors.

I liken what Dr. Mehra is doing in the CNS therapeutics market to what Steve Jobs did with the iPod and iPhone. He is not developing anything from scratch. He is acquiring late-stage proven programs like SLS-002 and already approved products such as the Intranasal Administrative Device. Then, he is packaging them together to offer a better product to meet huge unmet needs. He is doing it with limited capital and smart deal structures. This approach speeds the path to approval because significant data has already been generated and protocols can be established much faster.

SEEL's smart approach is evident in its (SLS-002) intranasal racemic ketamine program for patients with suicidality in post-traumatic stress ("PTSD") disorder and major depressive disorder ("MDD").

SEEL acquired the rights to Javelin/Hospira, Inc. (NYSE:HSP) program and all its historical data. Javelin/Hospira was acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). See the press release published February 5, 2015.

With the acquisition, SEEL immediately gained significant promising research studies showing amazing results. See the Randomized Controlled Trial of Intranasal Ketamine in Major Depressive Disorder here on the U.S. National Library of Medicine website.

SEEL's late-stage program for the suicidality indication looks very promising and was significantly de-risked when Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) secured FDA approval for its treatment-resistant depression drug ("esketamine").

The FDA's March 5, 2019, approval of the JNJ nasal spray is the first new type of anti-depressant in decades. The approval of esketamine marks the first new type of treatment for depression in more than 30 years and has raised hopes for its relatively fast action and ability to treat some otherwise unreachable patients.

Only a day later, Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) announced its investigational depression drug candidate ("Rapastinel") failed to meet the primary or key secondary endpoints in three pivotal studies evaluating it as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. This means no other companies on the planet are pursuing this type of program for suicidality except for JNJ and SEEL.

These developments bode well for SEEL's potential approval of its intranasal racemic ketamine spray solution for the suicidality indication. SEEL's program is far ahead of JNJ's initial planning to study its newly approved Spravato spray for use in the suicidality indication. If approved, SEEL's program could establish a lead and may capture a good share of this massive unserved market. If SEEL takes a good lead in the market, it may become an attractive acquisition target for JNJ.

Based on significant and well-established research in the public domain, one of the primary problems with depression related drug options or medications to treat suicidality is the 4-week timeframe it takes to show an effective response. SEEL's candidate shows a positive response within 24 hours. This will be a major leap forward in treating the more than 1 million suicidal patients who visit emergency rooms each year. A fast-acting suicidality solution like SEEL's SLS-002 could offer a blockbuster product for SEEL.

Potential Sales of SEEL's SLS-002 Spray

According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's Healthcare Cost and Utilization Study's Healthcare Cost and Utilization Study:

nearly 1% of all adult emergency room visits were due to suicidal thoughts in 2013-903,400 out of 108.3 million visits. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US and the 2nd leading cause among people 10 years to 44 years old. The suicide rate reached a 30-year high in 2014, accounting for nearly 43,000 deaths."

With no currently approved fast-acting drug for this massive problem, I believe SEEL's late-stage SLS-002 intranasal product has an excellent chance of approval. If approved, I estimate potential annual peak wholesales of SEEL's SLS-002 solution for suicidality at $150 million on the low side (300,000 treatments @ $500) to $450 million on the high side (600,000 treatments @ $750) based on the size of this enormous unserved market and the recent pricing parameters set by J&J for its treatment-resistant depression spray.

According to the Scrip Pharma Intelligence Article published on February 7, 2018, J&J's esketamine is forecast to see sales of around $2.43bn in 2024 across the US and five major EU markets, with the US as its most prominent market (see slide).

The wholesale acquisition cost of Spravato is between $590 and $885 per treatment session, or $4,720 to $6,785 for the first month of treatment, which includes two sessions a week" - STATNews said, quoting Janssen.

On March 6, 2019, Forbes published an article with comments from Husseini Manji, global head of neuroscience therapeutics for Janssen Research & Development, a division of Johnson & Johnson, in an interview before the FDA approval announcement. The story said:

The drug, which Janssen will sell at a wholesale acquisition cost of $590-$885 per treatment depending on the dose, is aimed at people with depression who have tried two antidepressant drugs and have not improved. Janssen said the wholesale acquisition cost does not include administration and observation charges (or rebates paid to health insurers) and is generally comparable with other specialty mental health drugs. The company is further testing the drug in people at high risk for suicide."

SEEL's SLS-005 Program

Another good example of SEEL's smart approach is SEEL's recently acquired candidate "trehalose" (SLS-005). Trehalose is a protein stabilizer.

On Feb. 19, 2019, SEEL issued a press release announcing its acquisition of "trehalose" from Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) whereby Seelos acquired all development and commercial rights to Bioblast's proprietary trehalose 90 mg/mL IV (Trehalose) solution as well as the existing inventory of the drug which should be sufficient to fulfill its current research needs. Trehalose, which is currently an investigational molecule, has been studied in prior phase 2 clinical studies in over 70 patients with two rare diseases and demonstrated a favorable safety profile and promising efficacy signal. Trehalose 90 mg/mL IV solution has demonstrated promising clinical potential in prior phase 2 clinical development.

During his recent presentation at Cowen, Dr. Mehra said:

orally ingested trehalose already available in food supplements is not effective as a therapy because it breaks down into molecules of glucose. In order for it to be effective as a therapeutic agent, it must be delivered through IV and we have the worldwide patent covering the IV administration of Trehalose. So what we have here is an Orphan designation in the U.S. and EU and a protocol for a study approved in Canada that can be used to engage the FDA in the coming months to design a study both in the U.S. and Canada."

Dr. Mehra also stated:

there are approximately 4,500 patients in North America and 12,000 abroad."

Dr. Mehra went on to say:

the same program (SLS-005) trehalose we are developing for the Sanfilippo syndrome. We are collaborating with the Team Sanfilippo Foundation. The foundation is going to fund this program. The FDA has been extremely helpful and cooperative in tweaking our current protocol and we will be providing, in a matter of weeks, the protocol for the study we will be starting in 20 patients."

According to the information provided on SEEL's website, the company said:

Based on the pre-clinical and in-vitro studies, there is a sound scientific rationale for developing trehalose for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome."

Sanfilippo syndrome is a nasty progressive disorder, meaning children appear typical and do not show signs of the disorder at birth. However, as the disease progresses, the children degenerate, losing the ability to speak, walk, eat, and eventually their lives. According to the Team Sanfilippo Foundation:

Sanfilippo syndrome occurrences are 1 in every 70,000 births. It is estimated that thousands of children worldwide suffer from the syndrome."

If ultimately approved, I estimate SEEL's SLS-005 program could see peak wholesales of $240 million based on 8,000 treatments per year at a projected cost of $30,000 per treatment.

SEEL SLS-006 Program

SEEL's SLS-006 program is a dopamine agonist for Parkinson's disease that has successfully completed phase 2 studies. Seelos intends to meet with the FDA and the European Medicines Authority to discuss the plans for pivotal registration studies to commence in 2019. SLS-006 has shown remarkable efficacy in early-stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Potential Sales of SLS-006 for Parkinson's Disease

According to American Parkinson's Disease Association website, the role of Dopamine Agonists in Parkinson's Treatment is clear. The Association says:

These medicines constitute a class of drugs used to treat Parkinson's disease ("PD") symptoms that mimic the action of naturally occurring dopamine. Although this class of medication is less potent than levodopa, they can be very beneficial in treating symptoms for long periods of time."

The Parkinson's Disease Treatment Market is projected to reach $6 billion by 2024, with levodopa and dopamine agonists leading the way.

SEEL's late-stage SLS-006 first-in-class dopamine agonist for Parkinson's disease could become its biggest winner by potentially reaching peak sales of $1.5 billion. If approved, SEEL could easily capture just 50,000 patients or approximately 3.4% of the more than 1.5 million prospects with the right distribution partner. With an estimated treatment cost of $30,000 annually, SEEL is sitting on a $1.5 billion blockbuster candidate, yet SEEL stock is currently trading at its approximate cash value.

Other Acquisitions

On March 7, 2019, SEEL issued a press release announcing the acquisition of an exclusive license to intellectual property from The UC Regents to Potential Disease-Modifying Parkinson's Disease Therapy Created at UCLA. Such technology relates to a family of rationally-designed peptide inhibitors that target the aggregation of alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein).

According to the release:

Seelos plans to study this initial approach in Parkinson's disease and will further evaluate the potential clinical approach in other disorders affecting the central nervous system. The new program will be known as SLS-007. Pre-clinical data provide supportive evidence to slow progression - an early sign of disease-modifying potential in PD."

This acquisition seems to fit well with SEEL's focus as evidenced by its lead candidate SLS-006 (formerly known as aplindore): a first-in-class, small molecule, partial dopamine agonist for Parkinson's disease.

Financials and Valuation Estimate

The Registration Statement related to the Merger and Reverse Split as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 31, 2018, provided the following information:

Apricus Biosciences, Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Seelos") have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which a wholly owned subsidiary of Apricus will merge with and into Seelos, with Seelos surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Apricus (the "merger"). The merger will result in a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system ("CNS") disorders. At the effective time of the merger, each share of common stock of Seelos, $0.00001 par value ("Seelos common stock") will be converted into the right to receive approximately 31.4834 shares of Apricus common stock.

Seelos results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and 2017

The following table sets forth Seelos' selected statements of operations data for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and 2017:

For the Six Months Ended June 30 Change (in thousands) 2018 2017 $ Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 807 49 758 Research and development expenses 250 - 250 Total operating expenses 1,057 49 1,008 Other expenses: Interest expense 46 2 44 Change in fair value of convertible notes payable 55 0 55 Total other expenses 101 2 99 Net loss 1,158 51 1,107

Apricus' Financials

Apricus recorded a net loss of approximately $7.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and had an accumulated deficit of approximately $323.4 million as of September 30, 2018. Their cash balance was approximately $5.3 million as of September 30, 2018.

After failing to get any of its pipeline candidates in the medicines of urology and rheumatology through the FDA approval process, the company was forced to seek strategic alternatives which led to the merger with Seelos.

In conjunction with the reverse split and merger, SEEL arranged for its public offering investment of approximately $15.0 million immediately prior to or concurrently with the consummation of the merger. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments for the combined company at the closing were approximately $18 million, before payment of transaction costs.

As with most companies developing clinical therapeutics, Seelos has had no revenues, incurred operating losses since inception, and expects to continue to incur significant operating losses for the foreseeable future. Therefore, SEEL is not a play on expected near-term earnings power. Its equity value should be based on the potential of its impressive pipeline.

Current Valuation Estimate

Based on my research of SEEL's product pipeline as outlined herein, I estimate SEEL shares should be trading at a current market cap value of between $189 million (10% of the estimated $1.89 billion total peak sales for its primary pipeline programs if all are approved and commercialized) to $283.5 million (15% of the estimated $1.89 billion total peak sales for its primary pipeline programs if all are approved and commercialized). These percentage estimates give proper credit to the promising data in hand and the late-stage development phase of each candidate.

Instead of basing my valuation model strictly on cash flows based on market data that can be more readily measured, such as revenues expected from SEEL's products that are nearer to FDA approval and thus market launch. I've modeled my current valuation using an effectuation model and hypotheses. This analysis takes into account potential future dilution, the timeline to approval and commercialization of each candidate, potential partnerships or buyout, means, affordable loss, and expect the unexpected.

Effectuation elements include evaluating the company, its product pipeline, and management to determine (1) Means: "What I know," "who I am," and "who I know"; (2) Affordable Loss: Risk-taking propensity and the ability to thrive through a setback; (3) Partnerships or Collaborations with stakeholders and organizations willing to make a significant commitment to product and market development; and (4) Expect the Unexpected: Embrace surprises that arise from uncertain situations, remaining flexible rather than tethered to existing goals or willingness to change products and customize when needed.

SEEL's management and approach to pipeline development score well in all of these elements. As a result, I conclude SEEL's market cap is significantly undervalued at present. SEEL's equity value must adjust upward as the SEEL story gains more awareness and coverage.

Hold Period

Given SEEL's current low float and market cap, I expect the stock could see a dramatic increase in market cap at any time. However, to reach its full potential I expect a hold period of 6-12 months in anticipation of news on its late-stage candidates and commercialization plans.

Probable OverHang on Shares

Most seasoned investors know the company will need to raise more capital to advance its pipeline. Therefore, if the company elected to adjust its deal with prior investors to encourage the exercise of warrants to raise capital, that's smart. It's much quicker and cheaper than conducting another public offering. I'm okay with the company rewarding early investors. I don't mind such dilution as long as the capital is put to work to advance these promising programs.

On March 8, 2019, the company filed its 8-k or current report. The report announced significant changes to prior financings. The most important news is the reset of exercise prices and timing on warrants.

A summary of the report read as follows:

On March 7, 2019, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") and Seelos Corporation entered into Amendment Agreements (collectively, the "Fourth Amendment") with each Investor (as defined below) amending: (I) that certain Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement" and the transactions contemplated thereby, the "Financing"), made and entered into as of October 16, 2018, by and among the Company, Seelos Corporation and the buyers listed on the signature pages attached thereto (the "Investors"), and amended by those certain Amendment Agreements, made and entered into as of November 16, 2018, by those certain Second Amendment Agreements, made and entered into as of January 4, 2019 and by those certain Third Amendment Agreements, made and entered into as of January 16, 2019, (II) the Series A Warrants to Purchase Common Stock issued in the Financing (the "Series A Warrants") and (III) the Series B Warrants to Purchase Common Stock issued in the Financing (the "Series B Warrants")." The Fourth Amendment, among other things, (I) fixed the aggregate number of shares of common stock of the Company ("Common Stock") issued and issuable pursuant to the Series B Warrants at 11,614,483 (which number includes shares of Common Stock issued pursuant to exercises of Series B Warrants on or prior to March 7, 2019), (II) fixed the aggregate number of shares of Common Stock issued and issuable pursuant to the Series A Warrants at 3,629,023 (none of which were exercised as of March 7, 2019), (III) reduced the duration of the period during which the Investors are limited in the number of shares of Common Stock subject to Series B Warrants that Investors can exercise on a daily basis, such that such period will terminate March 21, 2019, (IV) reduced the duration of the period during which the number of shares of Common Stock underlying the Series B Warrants will adjust based on the volume-weighted average price of the Common Stock, such that the adjustment period terminated on March 7, 2019, (V) fixed the "Reset Price" based on which the Series B Warrants adjusted on March 7, 2019 at $1.3389, (VI) amended the Purchase Agreement such that the date until which the Company is restricted from effecting certain variable rate transactions will be March 20, 2019, (VII) amended the Series A Warrants so that any references therein to the Series B Warrants refer to the Series B Warrants, as amended or restated from time to time, and (viii) made certain other technical, conforming and clarifying changes."

In total, the company placed a warrant cap of 15,963,034 on the underlying common shares and reset the exercise price to the weighted average of approximately $2.71 per share and $1.3389 per share for the Series A Warrants and the Series B Warrant.

The company has yet to report exactly how many warrants have been exercised and shares issued. The press release indicates that at least some of the 11,614,483 Series B Warrants were exercised on or prior to March 7, 2019. According to the report, none of the 3,629,023 Series A Warrants were exercised as of March 7, 2019.

At this point, we don't have any further information about the warrants exercised. However, if all of the 11,614,483 Series B Warrants have been exercised, then the company could have raised an additional $15.55 million and increased its cash position to $33.55 million. We won't know until the company reports news on this front.

With the extremely low float of approximately 1.8 million shares and approximately 6,221,822 total shares currently outstanding, the company's valuation is approximately $19 million. The company is trading near its cash on hand value. Investors are not giving the company proper value for its pipeline.

Despite any dilution caused by warrant exercises, the shares can be easily absorbed by the market in my opinion. Any possible increase in SEEL's outstanding shares or the trading float will not change the fact that SEELOS is significantly undervalued.

Downside Risk

As with any nano or microcap public company, the potential downside risk is much greater. The company has good late-stage candidates in their pipeline but a long path to final approval. With their current balance sheet and the pathway to approvals, the downside risk could be a total loss of any equity value if everything goes wrong. If the company is unable to raise additional capital when needed along the pathway to approval or all of its programs fail the gain approval, the downside risk is substantial. However, I see incredible promise in this pipeline and management team that offsets downside risk.

SEEL's approach has created potentially first-in-class medicines, meaning they represent a possible new pharmacological class for treating medical conditions. SEEL's management has the background, wall street connections, and capabilities to attract investment and to make the proper "go/no-go" decisions on stage-gated product development phases. The option to abandon any candidate in any of the multiple stages of their development helps to limit downside risk.

Institutions and Hedge Funds

A 13-G was filed showing that 9.9% of SEEL's stock, as of February 27, 2019, was owned by CVI Investments, Inc. and its manager Heights Capital Management, Inc. Heights Capital Management, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital arm of Susquehanna International Group, LLP or ("SIG") specializing in private investments in public equity in emerging growth companies. The firm typically invests in all the sectors with a particular focus on healthcare and technology companies. SIG is a global quantitative trading firm.

These are smart hedge fund type investors. With Dr. Mehra leading the company, it's no surprise SEEL has attracted such investors. Most hedge funds are very private and stay dark. This smart dark money is invested to make money. Hedge funds may actively trade both sides of the same stock using highly advanced quantitative trading. Make sure to confirm the stock's direction and keep your trailing stop limits tight.

Conclusion

Based on my research of SEEL, I believe the stock is set to soar in the coming days, weeks, and months. At present, the stock is undervalued and should see an upward adjustment to a more realistic valuation as investors realize the value of SEEL's pipeline. The trade will attract momentum traders potentially bringing massive volume and volatility to the stock. Large price swings will ensue. However, significant money can be made with careful execution and disciplined trading. Keep tight trailing stops in place to protect your capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.