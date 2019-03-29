PagerDuty: IPO Analysis

PagerDuty have an impressive 85% Gross Margin and good Revenue Growth making it a good prospect for IPO.

PagerDuty has grown from an on-call management system to providing a suite of products enabling real-time monitoring and incident management to customers.

In 2009, PagerDuty (PD) launched as an on-call management system for developers and engineers. In the 10 years since, they’ve taken an Adobe like approach of creating an ecosystem of inter-connected applications, powering DevOPs teams, Customer Support teams, and SecOps teams.

Recently, PagerDuty filed their S-1 report in preparation for their $100m Initial Public Offering (IPO).

In this article, we’ll go beyond their mission statement of “Our mission is to connect teams to real-time opportunity and elevate work to the outcomes that matter.“ to examine them as company, and look at their results published in their S-1 and compare them against similar companies.

Fueling Growth

PagerDuty currently have just over 10k customers, with modest customer growth. Their real value comes from increasing the Annual Contract Value they receive.

In their S-1 report, they identify the following growth strategies:

Land new customers across enterprises of all sizes.

Expand usage within our existing customer base across developers and IT user groups.

Expand use cases across all teams.

Introduce new products and functionality.

Grow our international presence.

There is nothing particularly innovative within these growth strategies, however they are proven strategies and have been used to build many successful SaaS companies such as Zendesk.

However, what is interesting to note is that they’re looking at squeezing more money from existing customers. This approach is typically something you’d see in a later stage start-up where customer numbers become less important, and instead they look at growing value within their existing customer base.

For established businesses, increasing increasing account value by up-selling and cross-selling existing customers is a logical move with a lower cost to achieve when compared to new customer acquisition. With 10k customers and an impressive logo list including, Panasonic, Evernote, Xero, there's no real doubt that PagerDuty isn't established.

So I think that this is a smart move, to continue growth, and more importantly to help fund their international growth goals, which will most certainly be costly due to lower brand recognition against competitors, and the fact that it's new account acquisition.

Adoption of New Products

PagerDuty currently have a relatively complex Pricing structure. It comprises of a Starter, Team, Business and Enterprise offering, all charged monthly and per user. Layered on top, they have several add-ons such as Analytics and Event Intelligence on offer.

The benefit of this pricing structure, is that it covers large amount of customers which increases their Total Addressable Market (TAM), which PagerDuty estimates to be over $25b. At this TAM, PagerDuty is above the median TAM reported for successful IPOs.

PagerDuty offers a 14 day trial, which makes up a large proportion of their Sales strategy. Offering a trial can be successful in all market segments. I like PagerDuty's intent to focus on the medium - large contracts by assisting through the trial period with salespeople. This should hopefully lead to higher Account Values and increased sales of their add-ons.

To date, the nearly all of PagerDuty's revenue has been derived from their core On-call management product. Following IPO, investors will want to see adoption of other products increase as this will prove PagerDuty's ability to cross-sell - given they're planning on spending money in this area.

Management

PagerDuty is spearheaded by Jennifer Tejada, CEO. Tejada joined PagerDuty as CEO in July 2016, and since then has guided PagerDuty through 2 capital raises. Tejada brings with 20 years experience leading software companies through growth and profitability - and perhaps brings a fresh breath of air to Silicon Valley.

Supporting Tejada is Alex Solomon, Co-Founder and current CTO who brings experience in software development and management at Amazon and as a consultant at Intersect Inc.

I believe that this duo have the right mix of Sales and Marketing skills and technical knowledge to continue to guide PagerDuty into new spaces and to keep up with ever-evolving technologies.

How does PagerDuty Stack Up?

For this section, we compare selected financial metrics for PagerDuty against similar companies in the same industry or with a similar business model. We choose:

TEAM - Atlassian Corporation

NEWR - New Relic Inc.

TWLO - Twilio Inc.

ZEN - Zendesk Inc.

New Relic is a company that provides real-time analytics for websites. I've considered them a competitor for this case, as they're their product is similar to PagerDuty's Analytics product. New Relic differs to PagerDuty in the sense that they operate more heavily in the Enterprise market, where as PagerDuty looks to cover more of the market, and grow with their customers.

Atlassian have been identified as a competitor by PagerDuty with their acquisition of OpsGenie for $295m in Sepetember 2018. Despite having no direct information on OpsGenie's performance, we've included Atlassian as a comparison representing a larger business within a similar industry.

Twilio is included as they're a fellow SaaS company who successfully IPO back in 2016. We've included Twilio in this comparison solely on the similar business model - along with Zendesk.

Gross Margin

PagerDuty boasts an impressive 85% Gross Margin which puts them at the top of the comparison table.

Source: Qd Investments Co. and PagerDuty's S-1 Report

This solid Gross Margin is really good news for potential investors as it highlights an efficient Go-to-market strategy and also hints at good economies of scale reached with the current infrastructure on AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Annual Contract Value

A metric often reported metric across a lot of Enterprise SaaS companies the number of customers with customers an Annual Contact Value greater than $100,000.

Source: 10-K and 10Q reports. Twilio data is from Mar 2018, the rest is based Dec 31, 2018.We can see that PagerDuty is middle of the pack here, being significantly lower than New Relic and Twilio, but larger than Zendesk.

This is a pretty good result for PagerDuty, given they don't solely specialize in Enterprise sales. We can expect this percentage to increase as PagerDuty begins to solidify their existing product suite and increase Sales spend to attract larger clients.

Revenue Growth

Revenue Growth is purely used to indicate how fast a company is growing. We can see that PagerDuty is achieving good growth among the group.

Source: Qd Investments Co. and PagerDuty S-1.

Investors need to see this growth continue to have confidence in PagerDuty. We believe with PagerDuty's current market position and growth strategies that this will continue into the foreseeable future.

At this stage in the IPO journey, we think that PagerDuty looks set for a successful IPO both for PagerDuty and Investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.