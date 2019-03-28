Tesla Sales Staff Fight For Survival Amid Quarter-End Push

Shifting sales online may help reduce overhead and preserve cash, but it will likely cost Tesla in the long-run; without its retail channel, the company will struggle to grow sales.

On Feb. 28, Tesla announced that all sales would be moved online; most retail stores would be closed and most salespeople made redundant.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) made waves when it first committed to a direct sales model, eschewing the traditional dealership systems employed by virtually every major automaker. The upstart electric car company has spent years promoting the supposed advantages of this alternative strategy. Thus, it came as a shock to many - including thousands of its own employees - when Tesla announced at the end of February that it would be shuttering virtually all its stores. Instead, Tesla would be shifting all sales online.

A lot has changed in the month since that fateful announcement. Tesla froze the closures soon after announcing them, but this has served principally to add - rather than alleviate - confusion and internal distress. On March 27th, Tesla gave its latest update on the situation. In an email to all staff, CEO Elon Musk declared that store closings would continue, though far more would be kept open than previously announced. According to Musk, it is now up to all stores and salespeople to prove themselves, lest they get the ax.

While this latest announcement offers some clarity to a clouded situation, it does little to alleviate the underlying concerns the initial announcement sparked. Indeed, the chaotic approach to store closures may well prove extremely costly to Tesla in the long-run. Softening demand for its products, increasing competition in every segment of the electric vehicle market, declining federal subsidies, and falling margins are putting Tesla in an increasingly precarious position. Alienating its sales force looks extremely short-sighted - and potentially fatal.

A Radical Strategic Shift (Followed By Another U-Turn)

As recently as January, Tesla was still touting its stores. In its Q4 2018 shareholder letter, the company restated its commitment to the strategy, boasting about the number of new location openings during the year:

"During Q4, we opened 27 new store and service locations, resulting in 378 locations worldwide at the end of the quarter."

Scant weeks later, Tesla's strategy seemed to change radically. In a February 28th blog post, the company announced it would be closing virtually its stores and shifting all sales online. According to Tesla, the closures were meant to allow it to lower prices across all its products, as well as to be able to introduce the long-awaited $35,000 standard-range Model 3 sedan:

"Shifting all sales online, combined with other ongoing cost efficiencies, will enable us to lower all vehicle prices by about 6% on average, allowing us to achieve the $35,000 Model 3 price point earlier than we expected. Over the next few months, we will be winding down many of our stores, with a small number of stores in high-traffic locations remaining as galleries, showcases and Tesla information centers."

Tesla began closing stores in earnest. Dozens were shuttered within the first week, with many more apparently next in line. Few employees were told about the big strategic change in advance of the announcement.

Many sales staff reported being "blindsided" by the whole affair. Business Insider interviewed several such employees, finding widespread anger and confusion. Indeed, many store employees and managers reported experiencing a serious collapse in internal morale. That is hardly surprising, since most were facing the strong possibility of getting the ax in short order.

Alas, the strangeness was far from over for Tesla's put-upon sales force. Indeed, mere days after the closures were announced, Tesla reversed course once again - albeit temporarily. On March 8th, the company announced it was freezing the closure rush, providing employees an "opportunity to prove themselves" and to justify their not being fired when the downsizing begins again.

Tesla's decision to delay closures appears to have been strongly influenced by the aggressive pushback it received from a number of key landlords. According to the company's latest securities filing, it has total lease obligations worth $1.6 billion, $1.1 billion of which is due through 2023. It seems that Tesla had believed it could walk away from many of these leases without significant penalty.

Evidently, Tesla did not expect much pushback from jilted landlords, but it was quickly disabused of the notion when a number of heavy-hitters, including REITs such as the Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), cried foul. Faced with this unexpected challenge, Tesla clearly surmised that the prudent choice would be to put its restructuring on hold.

Pressuring Employees to Leave

Tesla may have halted its wave of store closures, but that has evidently not caused it to reverse its efforts to cut costs. Retail staff experienced steep cuts in pay in the wake of the original closure announcement. Many employees have reported these cuts, which included the elimination of most performance bonuses, to be little more than a stealth layoff:

"Sources told Electrek that many employees are walking away due to the significant pay cut. Some employees told Electrek that they are suspecting Tesla is extending the transition period and cutting their salary in order to push them out so they don't have to pay severance."

Rather than simply fire redundant sales employees, Tesla appears to be pressuring many to quit. This is preferable, from the company's perspective, because it frees it from having to pay unemployment and severance benefits.

Many retail employees are stuck in a state of limbo, facing harsh pay cuts, uncertain employment prospects, and a boss evidently trying to pressure them to leave on their own. Jalopnik has covered the experiences of a number of these struggling employees, many of whom report that the morale situation has only gotten worse:

"The stores, even the ones that are remaining open, are totally dead and without guidance. There was no care given to the employees here."

Musk has not acknowledged these blows to morale. Indeed, he has doubled down on his stance. On March 27th, Musk sent out another company-wide email in which he once again admonished sales staff to prove their worth to the organization:

"Stores with a high visitation rate and that lead to significant sales will absolutely not be closed down. It would not make any sense to do so, except in rare cases where the rent is absurdly high. Moreover, Tesla will continue to open stores throughout the world that meet the above criteria...The above principles also apply to the sales team. No one who is a major contributor to demand generation will be let go."

Obviously, performance-based compensation can be a great way to align the incentives of sales staff with those of the company they serve. Similarly, non-performing workers ought to be let go. While this is what Musk's latest email implies is being done, the reality is more complicated. Commissions had already been cut, which would seem to dampen the economic incentives of top salespeople to perform to the best of their ability. Fresh changes to the compensation system appear set to make matters even worse for Tesla sales staff:

Such a steep cut will undoubtedly cause many salespeople to head for the exit. However, rather than pressure low-performing staff, the move to pool commissions and disproportionately reduce the compensation of the highest earners will likely drive out the best and brightest first. That can hardly be in Tesla's strategic interest as it attempts to sell as many vehicles as possible.

A Highly Questionable Bet

Tesla appears to be betting big on its online sales channel, willing to largely abandon its extensive sales team. Unsurprisingly, this has worried many investors and commentators. Musk has attempted to assuage these fears, claiming that the online-only strategy will not result in lost sales:

"Last year, 78% of all Model 3 orders were placed online, rather than in a store, and 82% of customers bought their Model 3 without ever having a test drive."

While certainly impressive, 78% is far from 100%. As Professor Erik Gordon of the University of Michigan points out, eliminating the retail sales channel will not accelerate the pace of sales:

"They are not going to grow faster by being online only than by online plus stores. It's a logical impossibility."

This incredulity has been echoed by numerous Tesla sales employees, including the six interviewed by Jalopnik in early March:

"When asked about the 78 percent statistic specifically, the first word out of four of the six employees' mouths were "bullshit." Regardless of whether they used that exact word, all of them dismissed the figure as misleading at best and outright fabricated at worst. "For months, they had been directed to have customers buy cars themselves through the Tesla website, even if they're sitting right next to them in the store. But many buyers place an order on their phones after talking with a salesperson for hours or even making multiple visits. Others come into the store, think about it, and then buy online later. In retrospect, multiple employees now suspect this directive as a scheme to orchestrate their own obsolescence."

Musk's 78% figure was likely inflated further still by the fact that a not insignificant portion of buyers last year were early adopters - people especially excited by Tesla and willing to buy with considerably less coaxing than the general public as a whole is likely to be.

As Tesla attempts to transition into a mass-market car company, it will have to engage a less technologically plugged-in - and less wealthy - audience. Eliminating stores now on the basis of the behavior of a small, idiosyncratic subset of consumers appears to be rather half-baked.

Investor's Eye View

Tesla's efforts to justify its sudden strategic pivot have largely failed to encourage investors. Shares have slipped in recent weeks, while a number of analysts have lined up to criticize the apparent chaos running through the organization.

For investors, there are excellent reasons to worry about Tesla's move to close stores, reasons that are only exacerbated by the company's bizarre U-turns since. Most obviously, closing stores will serve to reduce Tesla's visible footprint, as well as hollow out a sales organization it has spent more than a decade training and building. That is talent that, once lost, is not easily replaced.

More importantly, eliminating the retail channel will limit Tesla's addressable market. Sure, many Tesla owners bought their cars online and without test drives, but these were significantly wealthier, more tech-savvy individuals than the average new car buyer. Even under the best possible conditions, Tesla still sold 22% of its vehicles through brick-and-mortar channels.

There is little logical reason for a company fighting to defend an aggressive growth narrative to close an important sales channel, except as an effort to preserve cash. This appears to be what is happening at Tesla right now. Indeed, even some of the company's most ardent boosters see the growing signs of cash trouble. Electrek's Fred Lambert, for example, had this to say:

"After several weird moves this quarter, I believe Tesla is under a pretty severe cash crunch - likely due in part to higher than expected costs of bringing Model 3 to Europe and China."

Tesla is clearly under increasingly severe operational pressures. It has undertaken several rounds of layoffs, as well as repeatedly cut prices across all its products in an attempt to move metal. Closing stores may help in this effort during the short term, but it is likely to come at a long-term cost. With no dealership network, Tesla's stores represented virtually the only way consumers could physically interact with the product before making a purchase decision.

To save costs today, Tesla is running the risk of closing off a significant swathe of the potential market - and undermining its own long-term growth narrative.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.