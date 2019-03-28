Technically Speaking For March 28

Although there are some potential rally developments in the 5-day time frame, the overall tenor of the markets is still modestly bearish.

According to Reuters, the Chinese are making concessions on key issue in trade talks.

According to Reuters, the Chinese have made "unprecedented offers" in their negotiations with the U.S (emphasis added).

Negotiators have made progress on the details of the written agreements that have been hashed out to address U.S. concerns, he said. “If you looked at the texts a month ago compared to today, we have moved forward in all areas. We aren’t yet where we want to be,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “They’re talking about forced technology transfer in a way that they’ve never wanted to talk about before - both in terms of scope and specifics,” he said, referring to Chinese negotiators. He declined to give further detail.

Chinese negotiators are probably feeling pressure due to a slowing Chinese economy. However, the Chinese government is exerting more control over domestic developments (see here, here, and here), which means they could make concessions at the negotiations table while continuing to receive the benefit of technology transfers through alternate means.

The Brexit mess continues. The EU has given the UK two options:

Approve May's previously negotiated deal and receive an extension on Brexit until May 22, or Don't approve it and crash out of the EU next week.

Parliament didn't like those options, so it took the unprecedented step of taking control of the process from the Prime Minister and holding a series of non-binding votes on eight different plans. None were approved, even though May, who is a political lame duck at this point, offered to resign after the vote. At this point, it's really anybody's guess what will happen.

Fed President Clarida explains how foreign economic shocks are transmitted to the U.S. economy (emphasis added):

First, this shock affects the United States through direct trade links, lowering demand for U.S. exports and, thus, lowering U.S. GDP. Second, the foreign recession leads to lower interest rates abroad and, other things being equal, raises the value of the dollar, which in turn lowers U.S. exports and boosts U.S. imports. Finally, there is contagion to U.S financial markets. The spillover of risk aversion to U.S. markets might well also push down equity prices and widen corporate credit spreads, adding to the contractionary pressures. However, the same safe-haven flows into Treasury securities would cause U.S. long-term yields to fall, mitigating these adverse effects on domestic demand and activity

The entire speech is worth a read.

Turning to today's performance table, we ended up in pretty good shape:

The transports led the markets higher, followed by the small, mid, and micro-caps. This is an alignment you'd expect from a rallying market. Treasuries were at the bottom, but they fluctuated right around 0.

Right now, my general analysis is that we're in a modestly bearish environment with the Treasury market rallying while the smaller-cap indexes underperform. To move higher, we need Treasuries to sell off or at least somewhat halt their rally (which is ultimately contained by yields) and for smaller caps to move higher.

Let's start with today's charts, starting with the SPY:

The SPY wound up having a pretty good day. Prices trended lower in the latter part of the morning but, during lunch, it started a rally that lasted the rest of the day. The rally came in two stages: a modest parabolic arc that lasted until an hour before the close followed by a second move higher. Prices didn't quite get to earlier-in-the-day highs, but they still ended in a pretty good place.

Meanwhile, the IEF traded sideways for the day.

There are some potentially good developments on the 5-day charts.

The IWM has been consolidating between 150-152 for the last three days, while ...

... the transports have staged a modest rally.

However ...

... there's still a fair amount of bearishness on the SPY chart, with prices printing a series of lower highs over the last three sessions.

In addition, the IEF is still rallying.

However, we're not seeing much improvement in the 30-day charts:

The IWM is still in the lower 50% of its 30-day chart.

Meanwhile, the IEF is rallying.

I'll develop this idea more in tomorrow's weekly wrap, but it's looking like we're not going to see much more improvement in the markets in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.