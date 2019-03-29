Lyft's $20bn+ valuation seems high when you compare it to the $3.1bn Uber acquired Careem for (albeit a large part of the offer was in notes convertible into Uber shares).

The fact that Uber doesn't want to continue to compete with Careem should tell us a lot, as well as the offer consisting of notes convertible into Uber shares.

Yesterday, after months of media speculation, Uber (UBER) announced the acquisition of Careem for $3.1bn. The offer consisted of:

$1.4bn cash

$1.7bn convertible notes (i.e. convertible to Uber shares)

The transaction unexpectedly provided a pretty interesting, albeit imperfect, last-minute transaction comp for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) ahead of its IPO. Although Lyft only operates in North America and Careem operates in the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Pakistan, user figures appear surprisingly similar. Based on the very limited information available on Careem, it appears Lyft's valuation of $20bn+ is high vs. Careem's valuation or alternatively Careem's valuation is low (to be fair, though, more than half of the offer is in notes convertible into Uber shares, which may have a lot of upside).

Given the lack of financial information on Careem, I will keep this note relatively short with the goal of promoting an intellectual discussion on LYFT's valuation.

Careem vs. Lyft

Since I have not seen any reliable financial figures about Careem, this comparison will be kept to high-level user data, which come from reliable sources.

Riders/Users Active Riders Lyft 30.7m 18.6m Careem 33m n.a.

Source: Lyft S-1, Forbes, Reuters

For reference, Lyft defines 'Active Rider' as:

We define Active Riders as all riders who take at least one ride on our multimodal platform through the Lyft app during a quarter. An Active Rider is identified by a unique phone number. If a rider has two mobile phone numbers or changed their phone number and such rider took rides using both phone numbers during the quarter, that person would count as two Active Riders.

Illustratively, let's create a valuation metric that we define as value per user (the thought is courtesy of SA contributor The Protagonist). If we do this 'user math', the results are as follows:

At a $20bn valuation, the 18.6m active Lyft users would be valued at ~$1,075 per active user (note: not a forward multiple)

(note: not a forward multiple) If we assume a similar active user/total user ratio that Lyft has of ~60% (i.e. active users/total users), Careem would have about the same number of active users as Lyft (33m users * 60% = ~20m active users)

At a $3.1bn valuation, the estimated ~20m active users Careem would have would be valued at ~$157 per active user

While, this may not be surprising to many as it conceptually makes sense the average North America-based Lyft user should be valued more than the average Careem user, who likely has much less purchasing power and is spending much less in absolute terms. Some important points to note.

As you can likely tell from my previous article, I am very focused on insurance as it relates to Lyft's potential path to profitability. It would definitely be interesting to see how that all works in the markets Careem operates in, maybe the rideshare model there has an easier path to profitability. Since we don't have that info, though, I can't really jump to any solid conclusions. However, my gut feeling, after talking to people from markets like Dubai and Pakistan, is the insurance costs/liability risks in the markets Careem operates in are not as bad as they are in North America, but I could be wrong.

Careem also has a food delivery business (Careem NOW), which may have very attractive margins and growth potential. Lyft doesn't have this additional upside in its business.

I would argue Careem's business is probably pretty difficult to compete with/replicate because it, in some cases, is creating/owns the actual infrastructure to make ridesharing possible in the markets it operates in (i.e. mapping, facilitating cash/credit card transactions/driver payments, safety features incorporating local culture). For example, in Pakistan, it appears they have unintentionally created an innovative screening company that could have additional value for other companies, such as financial services firms.

In the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and Pakistan, car penetration is much lower than US and the ratio of young adults high (i.e. this, one could argue, is a much higher growth region than the US and provides a much larger growth runway vs. North America rideshare). I found this excerpt from an article written by Careem Co-founder/CEO Mudassir Sheikha very interesting...

From Morocco to Pakistan (what we refer to as the broader Middle East), the region is home to 700m people. The GDP is almost the size of Latin America, 50% bigger than India, and 40% of the region is connected to the internet with smartphones. By most yardsticks, that's significant and well-connected. Additionally, the region is highly under-penetrated. For example, the number of cars per 1000 people ranges from 336 in Saudi Arabia to 36 in Egypt to 18 in Pakistan; that's in comparison to almost 800 in the US. Such low car penetration means entirely different dynamics for a regional ride-hailing platform like Careem compared to its peers in more developed markets. We are not replacing cars, nor public transport (little of which exists too); rather, we are literally building a transportation system for the first time in our cities. This difference has profound implications on both product design and go-to-market strategies. Similar examples exist in almost every sector where technology is helping the region leap-frog old infrastructure.

Conclusion

Careem provides a very interesting, albeit imperfect, transaction comp to Lyft as it appears to be very similarly-sized (at least by users). Based on what we know about Careem, Lyft's imminent listing of over $20bn should be contextualized vs. Careem's $3.1bn acquisition by Uber. From a markets/trading perspective, when Uber files, its business is going to look increasingly diversified/dominant vs. Lyft, and that could have implications for how Lyft trades in the near term and beyond. Finally, Careem was acquired by a strategic Uber and likely incorporates a premium vs. a Careem publicly listing valuation due to operational synergies Uber can achieve via Careem.

Some food for thought...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.