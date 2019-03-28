Monster Faces Headwinds In International Markets; Shares Are Overvalued

Monster shares have declined close to 15% over the last month, as analysts raised their concerns over the company's ability to grow in the future.

Investment thesis

Monster Beverage shares (MNST) have declined 14% in the last 30 days and the negative movement triggered as analysts became bearish on the prospects of Monster.

(Source - Morningstar)

Monster is focusing on the international segment to drive growth in the future, but the company is facing long-lasting headwinds in its international operations. Even though I expect the company to grow at a stellar rate over the next 5 years, which I have incorporated into my financial model as well, I believe shares are overvalued at the current market price and there is no margin of safety for investors at the moment.

Company overview & business strategy

Monster Beverage Corporation is an American-based holding company that develops and markets energy drinks through its subsidiaries. The company has a strong brand portfolio and this is helping the firm build on its competitive advantages as more brand-awareness and recognition drives the company value higher.

Brand portfolio

(Source - Annual Report)

A primary business objective of the company is to drive sales by expanding its geographical footprint, and this was apparent over the last three years as the company partnered with Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to gain advantages from the latter's expansive distribution network. Expanding globally remains a key priority of the firm as energy drink sales volumes are expected to decline in the U.S. over the next several years. At present, the U.S. is clearly the single largest contributor to company revenues, and the company is working to improve the contribution from the international segment. The success of Monster's international growth plans will be a key determinant of how the company performs in the near future.

Monster has by now understood the importance of brand value, and the company is taking various measures to improve its brand value and build on competitive advantages. To this end, the company is allocating a significant amount for advertising and marketing purposes and focuses on improving the distribution network to reach all parts of the world. A higher brand value will naturally provide a certain degree of pricing power and, more importantly, will boost unit sales as consumers are more inclined to purchase energy drinks they are familiar with.

The partnership with Coca-Cola is important to execute many business strategies of Monster as the company depends on Coca-Cola's ability to provide shelf-space to Monster products, and the company benefits greatly from the use of Coca-Cola's distribution network. If Monster fails to continue this partnership in the long run, the company would find it difficult to achieve its business objectives.

Evaluation of financial performance and valuation

Revenue has grown exponentially over the last 5 years and this can be attributed to the stellar growth rates seen in the energy drinks industry on a global scale.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

A worrying sign for investors, however, is the decline in average net sales per case. In fact, average net sales per case have been in a downward trend over the last 5 years and are presenting a case to investigate the revenue mix of the company to better understand what's behind this decline.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

A quick look at the revenue mix of Monster reveals how the international segment has gained traction over the last 5 years and now accounts for over 25% of company revenues. Gross margin in the international segment is lower than the U.S. segment, and this provides an insight into the company's pricing power outside the U.S. Despite the brand value of the company, Monster has reportedly failed to charge better prices from consumers probably due to higher competition and also due to the fact the company still has a long way to go to become the leading player in international markets.

This could become an obstacle for future growth as the company will depend on its growth prospects outside the U.S. to drive company revenues higher. However, if Monster gains traction in these markets, the company will eventually be able to identify ways to improve their pricing power.

The company is focused on achieving economies of scale to drive future growth as well. As international sales pick up and Monster caters to a much larger customer base, the management expects to enjoy economies of scale with the expected production hike. Managing operating costs is identified as a key driver of future growth as this supports margin expansion.

Gross and operating margins have declined over the last few years, and the company will be exposed to further margin compression if the Monster fails to experience lower raw material costs or lower operating costs. I do not see a pricing strategy helping operating margins in the near future as Monster is still trying to fully expand into international markets.

Profit margins (%)

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Monster reports its financial results under three business segments.

Monster Energy Drinks segment Strategic Brands segment Other segment

The Strategic Brands segment represents various brands acquired from Coca-Cola in 2015, and Predator energy drinks, whereas the other segment represents certain products sold by American Fruits and Flavors LLC. Monster Energy Drinks segment accounts for the bulk of company revenue, however, and the prospects of this segment will decide the future outlook of the company.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

During the earnings call, the company management revealed that strategic brand segment products are expected to have better margins in the future, and a possible tilt in the product mix might provide Monster with a much-needed boost to margins.

Monster has zero long-term debt, and the company has been able to grow its free cash flow consistently over the last 3 years.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

From a valuation perspective, I believe it's better to account for higher competition in international markets and lower margins. Even though the top line has grown consistently at double-digit rates in the recent past, I believe the revenue growth rate will decelerate and settle to mid-single digital levels within the next 5 years.

China and India will provide robust growth opportunities for the company in the next 5 years as the energy drinks market is expected to grow at a healthy rate in these two countries. In fact, the Asia-Pacific energy drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2023. Despite the expected growth in the energy drinks segment, I am more concerned about the pricing power of Monster as heightened competition could end up in price wars among rivalry companies and lead to margin compression.

In order to value Monster shares, I used a two-stage discounted free cash flow model as I believe the company will eventually reach a stable growth period at the end of the next 5 years. Major assumptions used in the model are listed below.

Revenue growth of 11% in the next 5 years and 2% in perpetuity Operating profit margin of 32% in the next 5 years and 35% in perpetuity Return on capital invested of 24% in perpetuity Beta of 1.45 in the next 5 years and 1.05 in perpetuity Cost of capital of 10.78% at present, which decelerates to 7.45% by the end of the forecast period

With these assumptions, I arrived at a fair value estimate of $41.90 for MNST, which represents a downside of 23% from the current market price.

(Source - Author's assumptions and calculations)

My fair value estimate comes below the lower end of the consensus analyst estimate.

(Source - Tip Ranks)

My fair value estimate is based on somewhat conservative assumptions, but I believe investors need to have a wide margin of safety based on a few reasons. First, Monster will face immense competition in international markets and the company will continue to lose its pricing power in these markets for some time to come. As confirmed by the management, margins are comparatively low in the international segment, which might result in overall margin compression as the international segment contributes more to the top line.

Next, the growing demand for healthy products might shift the demand curve permanently to the left and this will result in industry-wide revenue losses. I believe health-conscious meals will gain traction significantly in the next couple of years.

In addition to these, investors need to take into account the risk of Monster losing its partnership with Coca-Cola. If this happens within the forecast time period, the company will find it difficult to roll out their international expansion plans as smoothly as planned.

Risks & challenges

The fortunes of Monster are dependent on the popularity of energy drinks, and as things stand today, people are increasingly becoming cautious about consuming more calories. The tendency to consume healthy drinks is a significant headwind faced by the energy drinks industry and the situation can only get worse from here. Monster needs to act fast to diversify into other areas to offset any negative impact from this secular trend, but it seems a distant reality for Monster to build a non-energy focused beverage portfolio anytime soon. Energy drinks have gained traction for many years, but things are finally looking a bit bleak for the industry.

The relationship with Coca-Cola has boosted the ability of Monster to market their products on an international basis, but if energy drinks go out of favor, Coca-Cola might decide to divest its Monster stake and this will put the company in a serious trouble as it would be a near-impossible task for Monster to find an equally attractive partner as Coca-Cola to fuel their distribution expansion plans.

On the other hand, the success of international operations is reliant on the company's ability to cater to different demands in different regions. There might be cultural and traditional viewpoints the company might have to address as well, and preferences of taste could be drastically different in Asian countries when compared to Western countries. As such, I believe Monster will have to invest a significant amount to develop new products that suit an international customer base, which might take a long while to provide meaningful returns if the demand for energy drinks declines on a global basis.

Conclusion

There is a lot to like about Monster, from their drinks to the financials, and the future expectations are high for the company. However, good companies do not turn out to be good investments all the time, and Monster falls into this category, in my opinion. Despite modeling in stellar growth rates, I believe investors should be patient to seek for a better entry point to invest in Monster.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.