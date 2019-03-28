IHS Markit: First Quarter Reaffirms The Bullish Arguments

It seems that IHS Markit is trading slightly at a discount from the perspective of the EV to EBITDA and EV to FCF ratios.

The expansion in margins, recent acquisitions, reduction of leverage, and the return of a share buyback program are some of the bullish arguments for 2019.

The price of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) fell from its historic high after the company reported results for its first quarter of 2019. The shares, which have not been able to pass the $55 barrier, fell on Tuesday the 26th as a result of revenue that came below expectations, despite an EPS that was better than projected.

Revenues continued with their growth of 13%, reaching $1.05 billion during this period, supported mainly by the most significant segment of the company, the financial services segment. The company has seen the analyst consensus improve over the past year as more buy recommendations add up. However, the market seems to disagree with these prospects as the stock price has performed below similar companies.

Although the executive guidance suggests revenues between $4.43 billion and $4.5 billion for 2019 or an 11% increase in the mid-point, it seems that investors don't like the recent slowdown of the company. In our opinion, IHS Markit keeps a solid investment thesis based on the strength of its financial services and transportation segments, its recent acquisitions, its reduction in leverage, and the resumption of its stock repurchase program. The first quarter seems to reinforce each of these points, which we expose below.

Revenue By Segment And Competitive Advantages

IHS Markit is known for providing data, insight, and software to a wide range of companies and governments around the world. Revenues derive mainly from subscription services through annual contracts, which represent approximately 80% of total revenues. These contracts are renewed automatically, allowing the company to maintain a retention rate of over 90%.

IHS Markit's offering serves a wide range of end markets, providing a healthy revenue mix. The company operates in industries as diverse as energy, chemical, transportation, and financial. The most important competitive advantage of the business model comes from its intangible assets and switching costs, which we believe persuades its clients to stay with the company.

Source: Data extracted from the SEC.

These competitive advantages have resulted in accelerated growth in the top line of the income statement. Looking closely at the company's segments for the first quarter of 2019, the financial services business saw growth of 28% compared to the previous year, delivering about $409 million in revenue. The executives explained that these results were driven by a higher deal flow after the acquisition of Ipreo, in addition to organic growth of 6% from its software, analysis, and EDM businesses.

IHS Markit solutions begin to see the results of the new data analysis products for alternative investments. The acquisition of Ipreo generated double-digit growth as the company reports more contracts from this line of business. We expect that this trend will not only continue in the medium term but also generate a margin expansion in the next five years.

The transportation segment reported about $288 million in revenue for this period, saw organic growth of 8% thanks to the diversification of its products that cover the entire value chain of the automotive sector. This segment has performed well thanks to the strength of its auto forecasting software Carfax and automotiveMastermind. IHS Markit's approach to building new products around its Carfax offering reinforces the company's competitive position, allowing its customers to take advantage of industry dynamics by grouping historical vehicle data with marketing and sales tools.

Source: Data provided by YCharts.

Summing up the above, the increases in financial regulation and the compliance needs of the sector seen in recent years have favored the financial services segment of IHS Markit. Its analysis, insight, and software products are integrated into the systems of financial institutions, increasing the switching cost. These qualities make the company's offer particularly relevant to the operations of its customers. In the same way, the transportation segment reinforces the company's competitive position. Its Carfax product is considered a reliable brand in the automotive industry. The customer's systems usually integrate this data since it is available at a relatively small cost, providing a price advantage.

With this in mind, we believe that the organic growth of these segments is sustainable in the long term, as the results of this quarter indicate. In addition to this, the acquisition of Ipreo that has begun to boost revenues gives confidence in the company's growth prospects for the long term.

Financial Highlights And Valuations

On the side of profitability, IHS Markit has shown metrics very similar to that of its peers. The company's executives have managed to identify business lines that generate a consistent profit. Its most lucrative segment continues to be the financial services, which produced an adjusted EBITDA of $183 million with a margin of 45%, a figure that contracted slightly after the acquisition of Ipreo. Likewise, the transportation business that has also been characterized by its profitability reported an adjusted EBITDA of $114 million with a margin of 40%.

The business model and the cost structure of IHS Markit have resulted in wide margins that are transferred to all lines of the income statement. Similarly, although the free cash flow for the first quarter was seasonally low, the company made around $125 million in this period, which represented a conversion rate of 65%. Comparatively speaking, we see that both FCF growth and FCF yield of IHS Markit are well above those of similar companies.

Source: Data provided by YCharts.

This profitability has allowed the company to maintain an acquisition strategy as part of its innovation and improvement of its offer. Although the acquisition of Ipreo for $1.9 billion offers the opportunity for cross-selling, we believe that this purchase significantly increased the company's leverage. The debt at the end of the quarter amounted to $5.6 billion, representing leverage of approximately 4.2 times the EBITDA. As a result of this increase in debt levels, executives chose to temporarily suspend the stock repurchase program to allocate more resources to reduce leverage.

We expect the company to turn to its stock repurchase program at the end of the year. This return of capital to investors can be added to the bullish arguments making the company more attractive in the middle term. We think that the IHS Markit strategy of capital allocations is sustainable in the long run as both EBITDA and FCF continue to grow.

Regarding the valuation of the shares, we think that IHS Markit is trading slightly at a discount from the perspective of the EV to EBITDA and EV to FCF ratios since these metrics are below their average levels of three years. Looking to the future, it seems that the expansion of margins will quickly compress these ratios, making valuations more attractive.

Source: Data provided by YCharts.

Despite this, we note that the stock price has had problems to get over the barrier of $55, which makes us believe that the market still does not discount this expansion in margins. We expect that as fundamentals improve during 2019, this differential between future valuations and historical ones will make the company even more attractive compared to its competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.