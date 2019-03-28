TPG Specialty Lending: Do Not Ignore This Near 8% Yielder

Although any declines in NAV have the potential to impact the special dividend in terms of the new dividend policy, the special dividend seems set to continue being paid.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is a BDC, offering a well-covered dividend yield of around 7.76%. In the past, I had been reluctant to initiate a position in this stock in light of its traditionally higher exposure to the oil and gas industry. In recent quarters, its exposure to this sector has, however, declined significantly, and it has no loans on non-accrual.

The Economic and Interest Rate Outlook

Markets are increasingly concerned that the US may be heading towards a recession as consumer confidence dipped unexpectedly. High-yield debt investors have historically performed worse than many other players in the midst of a recession. Investors in BDCs will therefore be well served to monitor these developments closely and be prepared for a more volatile environment over the course of the next few months.

I am not personally concerned that a recession is on the cards in the immediate future, although a slowdown in growth seems almost inevitable. The President of the Chicago Federal Reserve recently noted that,

I think that the yield curve is flatter and it's something to be mindful of but I think that the fundamentals in the U.S. being strong and policy at the moment pausing to take account of where we are is helpful for that…So I think that the risk of a shock hitting the economy and causing something to go down is not unusually high or low at the moment.”

The Fed’s patient stance on future rate hikes is also likely to see the pace at which interest rates have been going up halt to a standstill. Whilst a slight decline in interest rates cannot be ruled out, it seems more likely that interest rates will remain broadly stable in the near term. Any potential decline in interest rates would, however, likely have a negative impact on BDCs that have significant floating rate portfolios.

It is known that many BDCs position their portfolio to benefit significantly from rising rates by having the majority of its portfolio at floating rates and the majority of its debt at fixed rates. This is not, however, entirely the case at TSLX where 100% of the portfolio and debt are at floating rates. Although a potential decline in interest rates would therefore negatively impact the return it receives on its debt investments, it would simultaneously result in a decline in its Cost of Funds. This could offset some of the negative effects in the event that interest rates decline. My baseline assumption is still, however, that interest rates will remain broadly stable in the immediate future.

Asset Quality and Leverage

TSLX’s debt to equity ratio at around 0.57 is amongst the lowest in the BDC sector. This is as its debt to equity ratio declined significantly in light of above-average repayments made during the 4th Quarter. As management has noted the low debt to equity ratio reported at the end of the 4th quarter is therefore below its normal level and has increased since this time. In the earnings call, management thus noted that its current debt to equity ratio is currently in the region of 0.7, which remains amongst the lowest in the BDC sector. Please note that the debt to equity ratios in the chart below are based on the official Q4 figures.

(Source: BDC Universe)

TSLX has also reduced its exposure to the energy sector from 5.5% of its portfolio a year ago to around 2.3% of its portfolio at the end of the 4th Quarter. Its exposure to non-energy cyclical industries also remains relatively low at 4% of its portfolio, while only the financial services and business services industry makes up more than 10% of its total portfolio.

(Source: TSLX investor presentation)

TSLX’s exposure to the financial services industry is also predominantly to “integrated software payments businesses that are diversified by sectors with limited financial leverage and underlying bank regulatory risk”. I am therefore of the view that TSLX’s portfolio is reasonably diversified, which should serve the BDC well in the event of an economic downturn.

In addition, thereto the BDC continues to have no loans on non-accrual status. Management's recent comments on originations are also reassuring and imply that the BDC is willing to hold out on some origination where the numbers do not make sense. This can be seen from comments such as the one below wherein management stated that,

Given the supply-demand imbalance, there have been instances of what we believe to be irrational behavior where market participants were willing to lend at prices inconsistent with underlying deal dynamics. The need for an illiquidity premium compared to the broadly syndicated loan market and associated spread required for today’s late cycle environment. One such example during the quarter, we were refinanced out of our debt investment at 103 call protection by co-lender who despite having the benefit of the call protection was willing to reprice the facility at a spread that was 225 basis points tighter than existing levels with greater transaction leverage. For us, we’re not motivated by this desire to gather assets [in order to] gain market share, but rather by the desire to generate the best risk-adjusted return for our shareholders.”

I am of the view that BDCs should be particularly discerning at this stage of the credit cycle. Although I am not in a position to predict the precise end of the credit cycle, at the very least, it can be said that the current cycle is at a more advanced stage. The above-mentioned approach to debt origination therefore seems to be a prudent approach that will likely serve investors well in the long term.

The Dividend and its Sustainability

TSLX offers an ordinary dividend yield of around 7.76% which, although among the lowest in the BDC sector, is a reasonable yield. The BDC also has a long history of declaring several special dividends. In terms of its dividend policy, the BDC currently has a base dividend per share of $0.39 each quarter, it then considers the excess of NII over the base amount and sets 50% thereof aside for the special dividend.

(Source: BDC Universe)

Its dividend policy, however, further envisages that the NAV may decline by no more than $0.15 per share in any quarter. Where NAV has thus declined by more than this amount the special dividend will be reduced by this difference. It is for this reason that management noted that “the supplemental dividend amount this quarter is reduced to $0.12 per share to ensure the NAV declines constrain to no more than $0.15.” NAV growth will therefore increasingly play an important role in the calculation of the special dividend. TSLX, however, has a history of NAV growth, wherefore this policy will likely not result in a reduced special dividend on a frequent basis.

TSLX’s ordinary dividend also continues to be well-covered by NII (Net Investment Income). Its 1 Year Average NII coverage at more than 140% is the highest of the BDCs in the peer comp charts below. With such high coverage of the ordinary dividend, a cut therein is highly unlikely in the near term. It is also probable that the special dividends will continue in the near future.

(Source: BDC Universe)

Valuation and Conclusion

TSLX is currently trading at around 1.24 times NAV, which is higher than most BDCs. It is, however, broadly in line with its 3-year average price to NAV of around 1.2. In light of its quality metrics, the premium to peers also does not give rise to significant concern.

(Source: BDC Universe)

The current premium to NAV of nearly 25% does not, however, lend itself to the conclusion that the stock is currently undervalued. Nonetheless, in light of the quality of the stock, it seems to be trading around fair value. With solid dividend coverage and a reasonably well-diversified portfolio, there also seems to be no reason for investors to be heading to the exit. Personally, I would ideally enter a position at a premium to NAV of no more than 15% even though this may require some patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.