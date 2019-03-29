What Does The New Services Mean For Apple?

From an earnings perspective, Apple (AAPL) is the most undervalued FAANG stock. At the current market valuation of $880 billion, investors are paying a 14x multiple for this year’s estimated earnings. This is much lower than the other FAANG companies, which have an average forward PE ratio of 35. The reason for this is that investors are worried about its revenue growth, and the weakness of the iPhone sales. After generating annual revenues of more than $265 billion in 2018, investors expect the revenues to drop to $255 billion and $267 billion in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The worrying trend in iPhones, which account for 60% of its total revenue are worrying. After more than ten years of impressive growth, the iPhone is not selling as it used to. This trend of low growth will continue this year because I don’t believe people will rush to upgrade to the next version of the phone. This is because the features I expect are not all that revolutionary. The iPhones will probably have more rear cameras, reverse charging mechanisms, new waterproof display technology, and a new taptic engine. These are not revolutionary features like the bigger size iPhone 8 or the near-bezel-less iPhone X. In addition, the company faces a major problem of increased competition, slowdown in China, and the continuing litigations with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). As such, I anticipate the number of units sold to be much lower than the 217 millions units sold in 2018.

To pivot from the iPhone, Apple announced a number of products this week. The Apple news app has been updated, there will be a new Apple Card, a revamped TV app, and a new games subscription service. Apple expects these services to provide support to the service segment, which has seen significant growth in the past few years. In 2018, the segment generated close to 40 billion and Tim Cook expects the revenue to reach $100 billion by 2023.

As I have written before, the company faces an uphill task especially in its App Store service. Many of the leading companies in the store are not happy with the so-called Apple Tax, which is basically a cut that Apple receives from purchases made in the store. Already, Spotify (SPOT) has asked the European competition authority to intervene while Netflix (NFLX) has stopped accepting payments here. The two problems with this is that other app developers could do this and that Apple has a limited room to increase prices.

Therefore, the new products announced this week must work. Apple News is a $9.99 subscription service that allows people to read a number of newspapers and more than 300 magazines. The two papers Apple promoted were Wall Street Journal and LA Times. Rumors have suggested that WSJ will offer only a limited content to the platform as it tries to save his $37 a month subscription. The leading papers like New York Times (NYT) and Washington Post will not participate.

Apple News+ has a number of problems. First, the magazines that will participate will make virtually nothing from the service because Apple will take 50% of the revenues from the subscriptions. They will then share the rest, which doesn’t make sense to me. Second, while the $9.99 price is a great deal for the readers, do they really need another subscription service? In fact, most young people prefer reading online content for free. Third, the app will have a lot of competition from the free options like Google News, Flipboard, and Smart News, and Feedly that are available in iOS and Android. Fourth, it is unclear whether this app is needed in the first place especially since global magazine sales have declined. Do young people want to read National Geographic and Good Housekeeping that have ads all over? In fact, while the number of Texture users is not known, it had an estimated 140K users four years ago, which is really tiny.

It is difficult to predict the number of people who will use the Apple News+ service. However, we can give it a generous estimation of 45 million. This is half the number of US iPhone users, and ten million below the subscribers of Apple Music. Apple will then generate more than $450 million a month and $5.4 billion a year. If it returns half of this to the publishers, it will earn more than $2 billion a year, which is very tiny for a company of Apple’s size. Still, it is a good number because of the high margins of the service.

The other service that was highly anticipated was the streaming service, which has been touted as a Netflix (NFLX). To promote the service, the company introduced some of the best names in the industry like Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, and Oprah. From what I saw, I don’t believe that this service will move a needle in the streaming industry for a few reasons. First, having the best producers does not mean that the content will be good. For example, it is unclear whether people will pay to watch Oprah’s documentaries on workplace harassment and mental health issues. Second, Apple’s library of content will be very small, compared to that of Netflix, which will spend almost $20 billion on content in 2020. Third, it is unclear whether the service will be provided in Android devices. If it won’t, then it means that Apple will be alienating a critical mass of potential users. Finally, unlike Netflix and Disney (DIS), Apple does not have experience in producing original content. Remember the Planet of the apps disaster?

Therefore, assuming that Apple will have a subscription of $10 a month and have the same subscribers as Apple Music, it means that it will generate $560 million a month, and more than $6.7 billion a year.In 2015, when Netflix had a similar revenue, its total net profit came in at just $122 million. Hulu, which has been in the business for more than ten years has continued to lose money, which is a red flag for this service. In addition, more companies like Disney, AT&T (T), and Comcast (CMCSA), which have a huge library of popular content will soon launch their streaming products, which will increase competition in the industry.

Apple also announced Arcade, a mobile gaming subscription service. The idea here is to create a hub of ad-free games from the leading studios in the world such as Disney, Konami, and Lego and then charging a monthly price. Obviously, the success of this platform will depend on the quality of the games that will be released. The challenge will be that these games will be only available in the iOS platform alone, which means that many Android users will not participate. In addition, with the games having offline capabilities, it means that they will not have multiplayer capabilities, which is becoming very popular these days. Therefore, I believe that this will be a low revenue niche product that will have the benefit of big margins because Apple will just share revenue with the developers.

Finally, the surprise of them all was the Apple Card product. This will be a digital credit card that Apple will offer with collaboration with Mastercard (MA) and Goldman Sachs (GS). For Apple, the goal of this product will be to complement Apple Pay, which was launched in 2016. The key features of the card are its no fees, ease of applying, a dashboard for viewing transactions, no late fees, and a lower APR than the average. Analysts have pointed to the fact that the features are not different from those offered by other banks. They are right. However, I believe that the young people will rush to own the card, simply because it’s cool. I mean, removing the titanium Apple Card at the checkout line will have some prestige compared to that of Discover (DFS) and Chase. Therefore, if Apple can grow the revenues of the card to reach $10 billion - similar to that of DFS - it can generate a net income of more than $2 billion.

The image below shows the terms of the Apple Card.

Source: Apple

Conclusion

Apple is an iconic company that has continuously reinvented itself. Investors are right to worry about the declining sales of the iPhone. I believe that the current valuation makes Apple relatively cheap compared to many technology companies. A cheap valuation does not always make a company a good investment. It must have a catalyst. In Apple’s case, the services announced this week could be that catalyst. Therefore, because of its relatively low valuation, stable dividend yield, and the potential of the services, I believe that Apple is a good investment. However, because of the risky nature of these services, the company should form a small part of your holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.