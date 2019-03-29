Forty Seven, Inc.'s (FTSV) CEO Mark McCamish on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hannah Deresiewicz - Investor Relations

Mark McCamish - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ann Rhoads - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Takimoto - Chief Medical Officer

Mark Chao - Founder and Vice President of Clinical Development

Jens-Peter Volkmer - Founder and Vice President of Research and Early Development

Conference Call Participants

Martin Auster - Crédit Suisse

Arlinda Lee - Canaccord

Mark Breidenbach - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Forty Seven Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Hannah Deresiewicz with Sternir Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Hannah Deresiewicz

Thank you. This afternoon Forty Seven issued a press release detailing its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results along with anticipated future milestones and recent accomplishments. This release is available on the investor section of Forty Seven's website at www.fortyseveninc.com.

Today's call will begin with prepared remarks by Dr. Mark McCamish, Chief Executive Officer of Forty Seven and Ann Rhoads, Chief Financial Officer of Forty Seven. Then we will open the call up for questions. Dr. Chris Takimoto, Chief Medical Officer; Dr Craig Gibbs, Chief Business Officer; Dr. Mark Chao, Founder and Vice President of Clinical Development; and Dr. Jens-Peter Volkmer, Founder and Vice President of Research and Early Development are also on the call and will be available for questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements we make on this call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent periodic reports we filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today's date and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mark.

Mark McCamish

Thanks Hannah. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today to review our fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and recent business highlights which we announced earlier today.

I'd like to start by reminding you of our mission here at Forty Seven. We are intently focused on helping patients take care of their immune and innate immune system as a powerful therapeutic tool to better defeat their cancer. More specifically our efforts are focused on the CD47 SIRPalpha pathway. Our scientific founders were the first to demonstrate that CD47 is over expressed on cancer cells compared to normal tissues and that this over expression is associated with worse clinical outcomes.

Furthermore they showed that blocking CD47 with antibody results in elimination of tumors in preclinical models. We have since demonstrated proof of concept for this approach in humans and we hope over time that this strategy will allow us to deliver more effective, durable and tolerable treatments for patients.

In 2018 and recent months, we make critical progress towards achieving our mission. We presented proof of principle data for our lead compound 5F9 and a range of difficult to treat cancers at leading medical meetings and the most exciting of these data from our ongoing study in relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

We shared new preclinical data that provided further insights into the mechanism of action for our proprietary priming and maintenance dose regimen which represents a key differentiator separating our anti-CD47 antibody treatment from others in the field. We entered into collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies enabling us to efficiently accelerate our development efforts and broaden our reach beyond what we could advance alone and we expanded our pipeline naming FSI-189 an anti-SIRPα antibody and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody as our next development candidate.

We also laid the groundwork for robust future growth. In addition to raising $116.3 million through the completion of our initial public offering in July we strengthened our corporate position with the appointment of Ann Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer, the additions of Kristine Ball and Ian Clark to our Board of Directors and the formation of our Scientific Advisory Board which includes four leading scientists in the fields of oncology and immunotherapy including a Nobel Laureate.

Finally we fortified our intellectual property portfolio through both license and settlement agreements and favorable decisions from the European Patent Office. Looking forward, 2019 will be an exciting year for Forty Seven. It will be a year marked by regular cadence of data disclosures including updated results from four ongoing clinical trials of 5F9 across multiple indications and treatment modalities and it will be a year of pipeline expansion as we work to leverage our expertise to more fully explore the CD47 SIRPα pathway and advance our newest product candidates through preclinical development.

As this is our first conference call, and some may be relatively new to our story, allow me to spend some time providing additional detail on the CD47 target and our corporate strategy before speaking in greater depth on our upcoming milestones and key areas of focus for the months ahead.

CD47 is a signal of normality or do not eat me signal found on all healthy cells and abnormal or foreign cell express their signals under abnormality or eat me signals that triggers an immune response. This immune response begins with macrophages which digest the cell and then alert components of the adapter branch in the new system such as T cells to specific foreign features of that cell. This mobilizes targeted long term defenses against the abnormal cells in the form of T cells.

Macrophages are only able to initiate this process. However, when eat me signals outweigh the do not eat me signals, just as cancer cells over express PDL1 to avoid attack by T cells they also over express CD47 as a way to avoid destruction by macrophages. As a result, these cancer cells are not recognized as abnormal and macrophages cannot attack them or present their antigens to the adapted immune system.

Our goal at Forty Seven is to block CD47 signaling on cancer cells making them visible to macrophages and enabling macrophages to attack and ingest them. Our lead product candidate 5F9 is a novel macrophage immune checkpoint inhibitor that targets CD47 blocking its ability to bind [indiscernible] which is CD47's receptor on macrophages. Based on preclinical work performed in the laboratory of our cofounder, Irv Weissman, we are exploring four distinct treatment strategies in the clinical development of 5F9 using monotherapy, combination with anticancer antibodies, combination with checkpoint inhibitors and combinations with chemotherapy.

Each strategy is designed to take advantage of 5F9's ability to block CD47 binding and facilitate phagocytosis to more effectively mobilize both the innate immune system and the potent adaptive immune responses against disease. We are currently evaluating 5F9 in multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials in various liquid and solid tumors evaluating all four of these treatment strategies. This includes trials in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other solid tumors.

Today I will focus my comments on our ongoing work in NHL and AML as we expect to readout updated data from these trials in the second quarter of 2019. First, let me address 5F9's product profile. 5F9 has been safe and well-tolerated in clinical studies at high doses, extended exposures, as a single agent and in combination with multiple agents. To date we have studied 5F9 in over 290 patients including some dosed continuously for up to two years and at a dose of up to 45 mg/kg.

Most important, the on target anemia that we expected to see with an anti-47 therapy is effectively mitigated using our proprietary priming and maintenance dose regimens. Patients treated with 5F9 experience an early temporary decline in hemoglobin concentrations corresponding to a mild-to-moderate anemia that triggers reticulocytosis which restores hemoglobin to baseline concentrations during the treatment period.

Importantly, hemoglobin returns to baseline after the priming dose even with continued treatment after 45 mg/kg. At the American Society of Hematology meeting in December 2018, we presented preclinical data elucidating the mechanism of action of our proprietary priming and maintenance dose regimen. In addition to causing the clearance of aged red blood cells the initial priming dose of 5F9 results in a near complete loss of CD47 expression on all surviving and newly produced red blood cells, a phenomenon that we have termed CD47 pruning. As a result, these cells are less susceptible to 5F9 clearing lessening the risk of CD47 antibody induced anemia during subsequent maintenance dosing. These data underscore our confidence that 5F9 will be a safe and tolerable option for patients.

Let me now turn to our ongoing studies in NHL and AML from which we expect to report updated data in the second quarter. Our NHL study is a Phase 1B2 trial evaluating 5F9 in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell NHL. Data from the phase 1B portion of the trial showed signs of meaningful clinical activity coupled with an acceptable safety profile across 20 response evaluable patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL, the data showed an overall response rate of 35% with 30% of patients achieving a complete response.

Across 10 response evaluable patients with follicular lymphoma or FL the data showed an overall response rate of 70% with 40% of patients achieving a complete response. Notably, this activity was observed in a heavily pretreated patient population with more than 90% of the evaluated patients deemed rituximab refractory by standard clinical criteria. Additionally, about 90% of patients who had an initial response maintained their response and a median duration of response had not been reached in either population with over six and eight months of followup in DLBCL and FL respectively at the time of our New England Journal of Medicine publication in the fall.

Though early, we are very encouraged by these data. Despite recent advancements, relapsed refractory NHL remains a disease in need of new, safe and effective therapies especially for patients who cannot tolerate transplantation or salt therapy. Thus we are eager to provide a new therapeutic option. We are focused on rapidly advancing the Phase 2 portion of our trial in patients with relapsed or refractory lymphoma or relapsed/refractory diffuse B-cell lymphoma.

Over the past six months we've introduced dose optimization cohorts for this phase of the study designed to evaluate 5F9 at doses of 30 or 45 mg/kg. This follows the observation of a potential positive dose-response correlation in the Phase 1B portion of the trial suggesting that a higher dose maybe associated with enhanced efficacy. We've submitted abstracts to both the European Hematology Association Congress and the International Conference of Malignant Lymphoma or Lugano and so expect to present updated data at a medical meeting in June.

We anticipate that this presentation will include data from longer-term follow-up including duration of response for the patients presented in the New England Journal of medicine publication as well as initial safety and efficacy data from the Phase 2 portion of the trial. Additionally, the presentation will include data on around an additional 70 patients treated with either 30 or 45 mg per kilogram of 5F9 which we hope will provide important additional insights into the merits of our combination approach and inform our next steps.

Also in the second quarter we expect to present data from our Phase 1B trial evaluating 5F9 as a monotherapy and in combinations and blast counts and an increase in T-cell bone marrow infiltrates. Additionally, preclinical data including results we presented at ASH in 2018 suggested that the combination of 5F9 and azacitidine increases phagocytosis of AML blast cells by macrophages in vitro enhances the clearance of AML in vivo and prolonged survival compared to single agent treatment with either 5F9 or azacitidine alone.

Like relapsed refractory NHL, AML is a disease that continues to be characterized by significant unmet need despite recent approvals. Many patients with AML are unfit for standard chemotherapy or grueling treatment regimens and look instead for safer and more tolerable options that can improve and extend their quality of life. Our early clinical and preclinical experience of 5F9 provides strong scientific rationale for our ongoing study and we look forward to reporting data on safety, initial efficacy likely at the ASCO or EHA annual meeting in June.

Beyond these studies in NHL and AML, we continue to evaluate 5F9 in additional clinical trials. Our Phase 1B2 trial in combination with cetuximab in patients with colorectal cancer and our Phase 1B trial of 5F9 in combination with avelumab in patients with ovarian cancer, both of which will readout data in the fourth quarter of 2019. Phase 1B trials of 5F9 in combination with atezolizumab in bladder cancer and AML, both of which are being conducted by Roche will readout in 2020.

All-in-all we believe this multifaceted development program for 5F9 offers us the best opportunity to better understand and capitalize on the potential of CD47 inhibition and to determine the treatment modalities in patient populations in which it can be most effective.

As mentioned before, we are also committed to taking advantage of our deep knowledge of the CD47 SIRPalpha pathway more broadly to develop additional compounds that target the CD47 SIRPalpha pathway interaction through distinct approaches. In November last year we advanced FSI-189 as a new product candidate and in January we achieved our first corporate milestone for 2019 naming FSI-174 as our third development candidate.

FSI-189 is an anti-SIRPalpha antibody which we intend to develop for treatment of cancer and non-oncology indications. SIRPalpha is a cognate receptor of CD47 and in preclinical models FSI-189 blocked SIRPalpha binding to CD47 and enhanced macrophage phagocytosis of cancer cells. Because SIRPalpha is only expressed on certain cell types including macrophages, we believe it has a smaller antigen sync and therefore the potential to be efficacious at lower doses. We are currently advancing FSI-189 to preclinical development and IND enabling studies.

FSI-174 is an anti-cKIT anybody which we intend to develop in combination with 5F9 as a less toxic transplant conditioning regimen as well as the treatment for hematologic malignancies. cKIT is expressed on hematologic stem cells and various cancers. And binding to these cells anti-cKIT antibodies could provide an additional eat me signal to macrophages, enabling an even more robust therapeutic response.

As we discussed at our KOL Breakfast in January, there is a significant need for new approaches to overcome the risk, toxicities and limitations of existing transplant conditioning regimens that consist of chemotherapy and radiation and which can lead to severe life threatening infections, secondary malignancies, and infertility, and run the risk of graft versus host disease. FSI-174 we aim to create an all antibody based non-toxic regimen, using selective and short term antibody mediated immune suppression to facilitate faster immune recovery. We expect to announce preclinical data from this study in the second half of 2019.

Overall we're extremely pleased with our accomplishments to date and the tremendous progress we've made in the four years that Forty Seven was founded. Our team comes to work each day driven by dedication to deliver powerful new therapies to patients and by our commitment to restoring patients' immune systems to be able to do what nature intended, to wage a successful war against cancer.

This unyielding effort has enabled us to advance 5F9 rapidly into later stages of development and I'm confident it will continue to fuel our success in the years ahead. We look forward to updating you again soon.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Ann, to review our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.

Ann Rhoads

Thanks Mark. We ended 2018 with cash, cash equivalents and short term investments of $139 million compared to $88.1 million as of December 31, 2017. This increase reflects the net proceeds of $116.3 million from our initial public offering of common stock which closed in July of 2018. That was partially offset by cash used to fund our operating activities. Based on our current plan, we believe that this provides us with sufficient cash to fund our operations through the first half of 2020.

Importantly, we're able to preserve capital through our cost sharing collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and non-dilutive capital from foundation grants and partnerships which enables us greater flexibility as we think about how best to finance the continued development of our pipeline.

Turning to our fourth quarter and full year 2018 income statement. During the fourth quarter, we incurred $13.9 million in research and development expenses compared to $10 million for the same period last year. R&D expenses for the full year were $56.7 million compared to $37.2 million for the full year of 2017. This increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by an increase in third party costs associated with the continued advancement of our clinical development efforts, an increase in personnel related costs, and nonrecurring upfront payments of $8.8 million associated with two licensing and settlement agreements.

This increase was partially offset by $5.3 million in grant funding and cost sharing recognized under our grants from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Merck KGaA. General and administrative expenses were $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year G&A expenses were $15.4 million as compared to $8.1 million in the prior year. This increase in G&A spending was largely due to an increase in personnel related costs and expenses incurred in connection with operating as a public company.

Our net loss for the quarter was $17.2 million or $0.56 per share compared to a net loss of $12.3 million or $1.88 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year of 2018, our net loss was $70.4 million or $3.75 per share compared to a net loss of $44.9 million or $6.94 per share for the full year of 2017.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Matthew Harrison with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is [indiscernible] for Matthew. Thank you for taking our questions. Can you help us frame the cohort expansion data and DLBCL and just talk about any differences in baseline populations or any other factors we should be aware of for when we see data in the second quarter? Thank you.

Mark McCamish

Thanks for your question. I am going to ask Mark Chao to address that answer.

Mark Chao

Thanks Mark. So for the updated data we're planning to present around Q2 for our [indiscernible] program, I can provide a little bit more color in our Phase 2 cohort. So as Mark mentioned in the Phase 1B data we did notice a potential dose response as we went from doses of 10 mg to 30 mg for 5F9. So we will have two dosing cohorts that we have evaluated in Phase 2 that we'll be looking at a dose of 30 mg/kg as well as 45 mg/kg and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma as well as our indolent lymphoma cohort which includes patients with follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma. So that is most of what we'll be presenting in the Phase 2.

I think in terms of patient differences in populations, one of the things that we have initiated in Phase 2 is to look at patients who are CAR-T and eligible and so that will be an additional patient population that will be able to derive additional data for the Q2 timeframe.

Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful, thank you. And if I may have a quick follow up, have you been able to engage with regulators yet and just trying to understand when we should expect any regulatory update on the path forward? Thank you.

Mark McCamish

Thanks for your question. This is Mark McCamish. Yes we have engaged with regulators as we have mentioned last year. We did get Fast Track designation for both, follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma for 5F9 that allows us to have more direct interactions with the agency on an ongoing basis and we continue to have those discussions and we are hoping that along with the midyear disclosure of data from these trials we'll have an update regarding our regulatory interactions.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you.

Mark McCamish

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Martin Auster with Crédit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Martin Auster

Thank you. Hey guys thanks for taking the question. Mark, I guess I was wondering if you could speak a little bit or someone on the team could speak a little bit to the kind of where you see the bar for a successful outcome in the Phase 1B2 update both in terms of response rates as well as duration of response and DLBCL indolent lymphoma? Thanks.

Mark McCamish

I am going to ask also Mark Chao to take that.

Mark Chao

Yes, thanks Marty for the question. You know I think we're obviously interested in seeing where the data lands with a lot more patients treated. I think when we think about the landscape, obviously there's still a very high unmet medical need in patients. We know that the recent approval of CAR-T cell therapies has been a really wonderful option for patients, but we also know that there are a lot of patients that can't qualify for these therapies either due to age or comorbidity or even due to rapidly proliferating disease without the ability to get the CAR-T cell therapies in time. So with that I think we're looking at that lens of being able to provide a potential efficacy signal in those populations.

I think that for us similarly to the Phase 1B we're obviously keen on looking at response rates, but also durability of responses. So, for us that will be an important signal following four through, for us it's just not only CRs but also durability of partial responses which again will be important. So we're kind of looking at that in terms of our updated data and obviously as you know the landscape does change, but we think that if we're able to share durable responses similar to what we've seen in Phase 1B that would be of significant benefit to patients.

Martin Auster

Okay. And just a quick followup, just want to confirm there's going to be about 10 to 15 incremental patients per cohort in the 30 mg per kg cohort as well as new patients in the 45, is that correct?

Mark Chao

Yes, that's correct.

Martin Auster

And then based on the trajectory of response rate obviously in very small numbers in the initial presentation, I'm curious are you expecting there to be any incremental dose response at 45 or is this something you consider more kind of exploratory?

Mark Chao

Yes, I think we're obviously interested in exploring it just based on what we saw in the Phase 1B. As we mentioned, the numbers are still pretty small. So we are actively exploring that and we look forward to updating midyear. But again, I think that was just based on the early signals we saw on Phase 1B.

Martin Auster

Got it, okay. We're looking forward to the data too. Thanks.

Mark McCamish

Thanks Martin.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Arlinda Lee with Canaccord. Your line is now open. Arlinda, if your line is muted please unmute.

Arlinda Lee

I'm sorry. Yes I was on mute. Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I had a couple maybe on the AML data readout. Could you maybe provide additional information on maybe the scope of what we might expect to see midyear? And then secondly, can you talk about a little bit more about the SIRPalpha agent that might be coming to the clinic next year and how you envision developing that alongside the CD47 in your portfolio? Thank you.

Mark McCamish

All right. This is Mark McCamish. Thanks Arlinda for the questions. Let me address the SIRPalpha first, to give Mark Chao a break and then we'll go back and have him discussed the AML situation. So SIRPalpha as you know is targeted for the cognate receptor for CD47 and we are using large doses of this and we do see dose response relationships that are there. So there is a potential for SIRPalpha to have efficacy in combination without such a large dose that is there, so we're exploring that.

Simultaneously, as you know we have a lot of IP in the oncology space and in the non-oncology space and we think SIRPalpha or an anti-SIRPalpha would be helpful to differentiate between the oncology and non-oncology applications from both commercial modeling and other scenarios. An example of that would be the combination of cKIT with an anti-CD47 or anti-SIRPalpha, so SIRPalpha could be used in combination there as well. So we look at it as a wonderful molecule to explore and to expand our understanding of the CD47 SIRPalpha pathway. Mark, do you want to address the AML?

Mark Chao

Sure. So Arlinda, regarding the AML study I think as Mark mentions we have two cohorts that we'll be presenting data on. First is just 5F9 monotherapy experience and relapse refractory AML and MDS. This will be a small cohort similar to the same population represented in our Phase 1 data in the United Kingdom last year at EHA. Our second cohort probably of notable interest will be a combination of 5F9 and azacitidine in the first line untreated AML patients that are ineligible for induction chemotherapy as well as untreated MDS patients that are intermediate to high risk by IPSS score. We anticipate for that cohorts have initial safety data and some efficacy data for patients to provide ability to assess the combination clinically.

Arlinda Lee

Thank you.

Mark McCamish

Thanks Arlinda.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Mark Breidenbach with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Mark Breidenbach

Hey guys thanks. Thanks for taking the questions. Also a couple on the AML program and maybe a follow up on the last question. I'm just wondering with regard to that second cohort in combination with azacitidine what you guys are seeing as the efficacy bar that you'd want to clear to justify continued development and especially with the recent approval of drugs like Venetoclax still which is working nicely with hypomethylating agents?

Mark McCamish

Sure yes. So Mark, thanks for the question. This is Mark here. So as you're aware and I think it's been an incredible time in the AML field with recent approvals that have really brought a lot of benefit for patients. Certainly I think we're looking at how our treatment regimen may fit into that as we look at the combination clinically. I think will be other reports, again our data in midyear. One of the things I think globally that we have been encouraged that our program is our toxicity profile which has been really well tolerated. So we also think in addition to efficacy that that will be an important differentiator for therapies that are even recently approved that still have toxicity.

I think on the MDS side as you know there has not been a recent approval in the first line space apart from azacitidine over several years or a decade ago. So we also think that is a high unmet need population in need for therapies in combination with azacitidine to prolong remission. So we are also interested in that space and we'll be again updating patients, MDS patients as well as AML patients midyear.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay, go ahead.

Mark McCamish

Yes. The other thing I think we'd just add is that when you look at azacitidine monotherapy data either in AML or MDS you can see in our literature anywhere between 15% to 25% complete remission rates. So we are also looking back that far to make sure that there is an ability to demonstrate efficacy in combination above the monotherapy azacitidine.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. I'm also wondering if there's anything unique about azacitidine or hypomethylating agents that triggered this increased [indiscernible] display by the AML blast or is this something that would potentially be also up regulated by reduced intensity chemotherapy? Is it something that's unique to HMAs that would make it compatible with 5F9?

Mark McCamish

Thanks for your question Mark. We’ll have Jens Volkmer address that.

Jens-Peter Volkmer

Thank you, Mark. So the answer is the short answer is we have seen it with other chemotherapeutic agents as well. We have seen it in bladder cancer with Gemcitabine and cisplatin. We have just tried different platin therapies and ovarian cancer as well [indiscernible] published in 2016 already. So it's not specific, there is a wide range of chemotherapies that can enhance protracted [indiscernible] such as [indiscernible] and therefore likely synergize this 5F9.

Mark McCamish

I think just to add, this is our, this is one of our first studies coming out with this we'll have others along the way. But we're looking at this as a potential mechanism. As you know, it just balances and do not eat me and we're trying to enhance the pro phagocytosis signals and through multiple mechanisms, this being one.

Mark Breidenbach

All right and one last maybe very science one if I may. I think of Calreticulin as a soluble protein normally hangs out in the ER, what is keeping Calreticulin stuck to the surface of cancer cells?

Mark Chao

Yes Mark. This is Mark here. So with regards to the mechanism of how Calreticulin comes to the soft surface, so as we mentioned Calreticulin is mainly a protein that resides in the endoplasmic reticulum or ER. We know that its mechanism to get to the cell surface is actually due to cleavage of what's called the TVEL sequence which keeps the Calreticulin in the endoplasmic reticulum.

So certain agents and stressors for example, azacitidine can clear that out cause the Calreticulin to come to the cell surface. Once Calreticulin is on the cell surface then it's susceptible to being eliminated and enhanced by 5F9. So that is kind of the known pathway mechanism for how Calreticulin attaches to the cell surface within cancer cells.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. All right, well thanks for taking the questions.

Mark McCamish

Thanks Mark.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Robert Hazlett with BTIG. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys. This is actually Jay Colby on the line for Bert. Thanks for the question. I guess this is a follow up on 189 and just wondering how do you expect to differentiate this program from other SIRPalpha programs that looked like they're entering the clinic here shortly?

Mark McCamish

Thanks Jay. We'll have Jen address that question.

Jens-Peter Volkmer

I think when it comes to SIRPalpha there's a couple of questions that are important. One is which kind of molecule did you select with respect to strip off a subclass or SIRPalpha update on Gamma. And I think we have selected it the way that is specific to SIRPalpha and doesn't have that sort of Gamma which might be important or has been speculated at least to be important, but [indiscernible] cross activation. So that's one of the important ones. And then I think the FC subclass of that molecule will also come into play and we haven't been completely disclose it but we give it a lot of thought to make sure that you get the desired effect of blocking the CD47 SIRPalpha signaling, but not cross engagement of that with other anti receptors that might be a disadvantage.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And then I guess just when might we see some additional preclinical data for that program?

Jens-Peter Volkmer

So we're conducting the not even primate studies right now and probably likely will action not even primates studies with the other non-clinical studies together and will approach the publication or it will at least spread out sometime this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you.

Mark McCamish

Thanks Jay.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Swayampakula Ramakanth with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Thank you. This is RK from H.C. Wainwright. A couple of quick questions, the first one is regarding this preclinical programs FSI-189 and FSI-174, when should we expect these programs to get to the clinic? I know you're talking about preclinical data being present and during this year, but I was just trying to figure out what else you need to do before you get to clinic?

Mark McCamish

Hi RK. This is Mark. Thanks for your question. What we're looking at is the preclinical package to file for an IND we're targeting filing for an IND sometime at the end of this year, beginning next year. So clinical data of our clinical trials would likely start beginning next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect and then most of my questions on the clinical programs have been answered but in general on the high level strategy they thinking you'll have multiple programs both in the solid tumors and in the liquid tumors, obviously some of them in the Phase 1B level. But as you think about this on the long term, is there any preference for which programs you would proceed to get into the like late stage development and what sort of programs would you kind of have wait for somebody to come and collaborate along with you, so that you can take them to the next level of development?

Mark McCamish

So let me split that up. I'm going to have Chris Takimoto address the clinical parts of that strategies, priorities. I am going to have Craig Gibbs come on and talk a little about potential collaborations with partners in the future?

Chris Takimoto

So RK, thank you for your question. I think we are very much data driven and it really is the readouts of the ongoing studies that will determine how we prioritize the next steps. We spent a lot of time describing the data that are coming out in our NHL and AML programs that should be presented around midyear in June and then our solid tumor program, the ovarian cancer study with avelumab and a colorectal cancer combination with cetuximab we're targeting the presentation of those data in the fourth quarter of this year. And I think really in terms of the prioritization it will really depend on the results of these initial trials that will really determine how we prioritize our focus moving forward in the next steps beyond these studies.

Mark McCamish

I think if we step back we have to look at how we can really best impact patients in this situation and therefore as Chris mentioned, we're basically results oriented in that, but we understand that we can't pursue everything simultaneously. So there is a focus in and midyear we'll be presenting information as Chris has mentioned in the area of NHL as well as AML, MNDS, and that will be key in terms of setting traction to move forward and then we'll see how the data looks for other programs including the following programs as well as the solid tumor but it's really patient driven where we have the best impact. Craig, do you want to address some of the potential for future partnerships?

Craig Gibbs

Sure. Sure I can. I think I can ask you a question about collaborations at two levels. So as you know we've already entered into multiple clinical trial collaborations including the existing studies we're doing in collaboration with Lilly, with Genentech and also with Merck KGaA. We really see this as a great way to access additional combination studies and also studies of indications that we couldn't do on our own.

So this is something that we would like to do more of and hopefully we can move ahead with that. Secondly, when it comes to registration and commercialization particularly outside the U.S., we would definitely need help with that. I think it's probably a little bit early for us to think about any kind of global commercial partner, but there are some territories in the world where quite specialized regulatory and commercial expertise is needed. So we're also thinking about the possibility of some regional partnerships in certain territories of the world.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Thank you folks for taking my questions.

Mark McCamish

Thanks RK.

Operator

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark McCamish for any closing remarks.

Mark McCamish

Thank you, operator. 2018 was really a transformational year for Forty Seven and I want to thank you all for your continued support and interest. I also want to take this opportunity to thank the terrific group of investigators, doctors and nurses who are conducting our studies and the patients and their families who have joined our clinical trials. Your support and trust in Forty Seven has enabled our progress to date and we hope will enable us to eventually provide our medicines to a wide patient population.

We're excited for all that's to come in 2019 as we continue to execute on our ongoing clinical trials, expand our portfolio, and work hard to bring new therapies forward to help patients to defeat their cancer. We look forward to updating you on our progress again soon and thank you, and talk soon. Goodbye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.