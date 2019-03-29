Altice Europe N.V. (ALVVF) CEO Alain Weill on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altice Europe N.V. (OTCPK:ALVVF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2019 1:30 PM ET

Hello everyone and welcome to Altice Europe Q4 and full year 2018 earnings call. This is Vincent Maulay, Head of IR. In a moment, I will hand over to our CEO, Alain Weill, our new CFO, Malo Corbin and Dennis Okhuijsen, who will take you through the presentation. Patrick Drahi, our Founder and President of the Board, will join us for the Q&A session.

Today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Please read the legal disclaimer on page two of this presentation. The slides are available on the company's website and a replay of this call will be available for the next month.

And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to Alain.

Thank you Vincent. Good afternoon everyone. Slide three sets out our key takeaways for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Firstly, the announced separation of Altice USA from Altice N.V. became effective on June 8. In addition, we have completed the reorganization and simplification of Altice Europe's organizational structure with best management in each operation.

Second, our operational turnaround has driven significant improvements in our key geographies with sustained positive subscriber momentum in both France and Portugal. This was confirmed once again by the results of the fourth quarter.

Third, our differentiated strategy focused on investment in infrastructure continues and we are seeing the benefits of our improved network and larger fiber footprint.

Fourth, we have crystallized €8 billion of infrastructure value and received €4 billion of cash proceeds with tower deals in France, Portugal, the Dominican Republic and the FTTH transaction in France, while keeping operational control.

Fifth, we are monetizing our premium content offering through organic subscriber growth, OTT and wholesale deal with Canal+.

Sixth, we have further strengthened our balance sheet including successfully refinancing part of our debt in France in July.

Finally, we have achieved all of our financial guidance for the full year 2018.

I will now hand over to Malo Corbin, our CFO, to take you through the Altice Europe business for you. Malo?

Thank you, Alain and hello everyone. On slide four, we show the B2C fixed and mobile subscriber trends for SFR, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of being the market leader in B2C customer net additions. As you can see, SFR achieved a strong lever of net addition, once again in the fourth quarter. In fixed, as shown on the left hand side of the slide, SFR gained 83,000 net additions in Q4 2018. For the full year of 2018, SFR reported 333,000 net additions compared to 171,000 net losses in 2017.

Altice France has 40% of the fixed customer base now on fiber, the highest proportion of fiber subscribers within the total fixed base in the French market. This very significant improvement in fixed performance has been driven by a substantial improvement in churn following a number of operational changes implemented by the management team. We have also benefited from a positive impact linked to RMC Sports and its premium Champions League content, which started last September.

In mobile, the B2C postpaid base grew by 187,000 net addition in the fourth quarter and by in excess of one million for the full year 2018 and 8% year-over-year growth of the base. The strong performance in mobile was supported by multiple factors including the lower churn and the massive reduction in complaints, the benefits of having a premium content offering with Champions League and an improved mobile network, which has benefited from significant and sustained investment.

On slide five, we set out some of the operational improvements we have achieved since November 2017 with drastic management changes and the positive impact these actions have had. Our financial performance will benefit in 2019 from the operational turnaround which we are implemented in 2018. We have made improvements to our infrastructure through sustained investment.

Dropped calls have decreased by 15% year-over-year and network downtime has decreased by 30% year-over-year. In addition, we have made improvements in technical services operations, incidents are being detected and fixed more quickly now, Call rates have declined by 20% year-over-year and complaints has decreased by 35% year-over-year. In 2018, Altice France benefited for the first time a more premium content offering, in particular the Champions League which became relevant last September.

All of these improvements are directly correlated to our churn, which has decreased by 30% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Our NPS has improved plus 13 points year-over-year. As we look to 2019, the factors that I have outlined now are important drivers in our return to revenue growth and lower cost in the coming quarters.

More fiber. With a larger fiber footprint will mean more fiber net adds driving higher ARPU. Higher levers of contestants within the customer base supports lower churn. The comprehensive content offering through 2019 will also participate in the decrease of churn and will further improve our NPS. Continued investment will also allow us to sustain SFR network quality, which is a competitive advantage. Finally, lower levels of churn will allow for lower levels of gross additions, which would result in significantly reduced costs and longer customer life time.

In the next slide, we show the B2C subscriber trends for MEO in Portugal. As you can see on the left hand side, MEO achieved plus 44,000 fiber net additions in the fourth quarter with over 50% of our fixed base now on fiber. MEO new grew its total fixed base for the [indiscernible] adding 8,000 customer in Q4 2018. For the full year of 2018, MEO achieved 26,000 net additions compared to 45 net losses for the full year 2017. We are pleased to have best-in-class churn in fiber in the country in the single digits which is a direct result of our continued network investment and operational focus on our customers. Our fiber conversion strategy is working extremely well.

Moving to the right hand side of the page. Mobile trends remain solid in the fourth quarter with plus 32,000 postpaid mobile net additions. For the full year 2018, MEO achieved 141,000 net additions compared to 95,000 net additions for the full year 2017. Improved subscriber trends in 2018 compared to 2017 are the results of higher gross addition and lower churn. As we said before, our strategy is working well in Portugal and our telecom business in this country is now growing.

Moving now to slide seven. On the left, you can see our fixed cable coverage at the end of 2018 in France and in Portugal and how this will grow in the coming years. We will continue to invest and expand our networks. Our very high speed fixed infrastructures in France and Portugal, but also in Israel and Dominican Republic, are the largest fiber footprint in each country and provide us with a competitive advantage following years of sustained investment.

In France, we own the vast majority and grow our infrastructure footprint, which is not the case for any of our competitors. We are committed to support the government's ambition for nationwide very high speed broadband coverage. In 2018 only, our footprint has increased by three million fiber homes, including 1.7 million additional proprietary homes to be built.

We are on track to reach our target of 22 million homes passed by 2022, which would include 14 million proprietary homes which will deliver full network returns. Around five million of these homes will be part of SFR FTTH perimeter. But remember, we have a call option to get back full control of that business and we will see wholesale gross margin after the consideration period.

As you can see, we are expanding our addressable market of very active broadband services significantly in France in the coming years, which will help us to retain and migrate the larger portion of our DSL base as well as increase ARPU and fiber additions. It will also help us to reduce the data and wholesale fees we pay to Orange and allow us to take a significant share of the fast growing fiber wholesale market in France. 2019 would be the year when the extension of our FTTH addressable market would be met.

Now in Portugal, we have increased the number of fiber home passed by approximately 0.5 million compared to end 2017 and will increase this even further. We continue to target nationwide coverage of 5.3 million fiber homes passed after reaching 4.5 million at end of 2018.

On the right hand side of the slide, you can see the large improvement in our 4G population coverage by region. We have increased coverage in all regions and we have reached our coverage target in France and in Portugal. Looking ahead, we are very well placed to embrace the 5G.

Slide eight provides you with a summary of our infrastructure transactions completed in 2018 and 2019. in just 12 months, we have crystallized €8 billion of infrastructure value and received €4 billion of cash proceeds. Through these transactions, we have strengthened our balance sheet, but more importantly we have also optimized our returns by improving our infrastructure economics. First of all, we announced, signed and closed the tower deals in France, Portugal and Dominican Republic. These transactions, in aggregate, represent total sale proceeds of more than €2.5 billion.

As you can see on the slide, Altice will retain a controlling 50% stake in the French tower portfolio, a 25% interest in the Portuguese portfolio and 1% of the towers in the Dominican Republic have been sold. In France and Portugal, these tower deals will allow us and our financial partners the benefit from significant tenancy ratio growth and a subsequent improvement in profitability of these assets.

At the end of November 2018, we announced that Altice France would sell the 49.99% equity stake in the company called SFR FTTH demonstrating the attractiveness of SFR FTTH business model. This transaction closed yesterday. This deal not only contributes to the deleveraging of the group, but also will enable us to accelerate on the fiber rollout in the medium and low dense area with four million homes to be built off balance sheet as we won't consolidate the construction CapEx nor the associated debt.

At the same time, Altice France is a supplier to SFR FTTH for the construction and the maintenance of the FTTH network, thanks to the unique skills we have in-house through Altice Technical Services company. For the construction period, Altice will consolidate construction revenues and margins. Over time, SFR FTTH will generate additional significant revenues in the wholesale market and add a very attractive financial profile.

Remember, we retain a 50% ownership with a path to full control and consolidation after the consideration period. The wholesale revenues should be similar to higher than the construction revenues with a much higher EBITDA margin.

Finally, we continue to review our fixed infrastructure in other regions, in Portugal in particular. As of today, we have not yet taken any final decision --

On slide nine, we show the revenue trends by segment for Altice France. Altice France revenues overall grew plus 6.7% quarter-over-quarter with B2C revenue at 3.8% quarter-over-quarter reflecting the positive net adds, more than offsetting the negative ARPU effects. Fixed B2C revenue declined by 4% year-over-year ex-VAT benefit in Q4 2018, impacted by prior customer losses and the decline in ARPU. Few quarter-over-quarter increase was plus 4.6% in the fourth quarter, benefiting from the level of net addition in the second half of 2018.

Mobile B2C revenues declined by 5.4% year-over-year, excluding VAT benefit. This revenue increased by 4.6% quarter-over-quarter in Q4 2018, benefiting from the strong net addition in the second half of 2018 consistent with the fixed performance.

B2B and wholesale revenue grew by plus 7.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. B2B revenue only grew by plus 0.5% year-over-year in Q4, an improvement in the year-over-year trend versus previous quarters, supported by the change in strategy started in H2 2017 as announced on our previous calls. The positive inflection is also noticeable in sequential terms with plus 4% quarter-over-quarter growth.

The adoption of a new pricing and customer retention strategy leads to this improvement along with a better cross selling between the fixed and the mobile segments in B2B benefiting from a better franchise linked to a better network quality.

Wholesale revenues grew by 20% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. SFR benefited from an increasing contribution from the major and outperformer MVNO operators in France like La Poste of EIT. This performance was underpinned by an improved network quality. Thanks to the turnaround in France in 2018 and based on the Q4 financials and the KPIs, Altice France will return to growth in 2019 for revenues, EBITDA and operating cash flow.

Slide 10 shows the component of Altice Portugal revenue trends. Altice Portugal revenue trends continued to show a steady improvement quarter-after-quarter with plus 0.7% year-over-year growth in Q4 2018 of the residential and the business services revenue combined. Total B2C revenue grew quarter-over-quarter for the third quarter in a row by plus 1.2% with a modest decline of 0.3% year over year. B2B revenue grew year-over-year in the fourth quarter by 3.0% versus minus 0.7% in the previous quarter, underpinning the turnaround strategy and the recall net additions in B2B. Wholesale revenue in Portugal were flat year-over-year in the fourth quarter. As I said earlier in this presentation, we are very well positioned in Portugal for 2019 and we expect to show a return to revenue growth for Portugal for all of 2019.

Slide 11 shows the pro forma consolidated financials for Altice Europe N.V. based on the new parameter post-split for Altice Europe and under the IFRS 15 new accounting standard. As we presented previously, the financials shown include the contribution from Teads from the third quarter of 2017 onwards and exclude the international wholesale voice business, Green in Switzerland and following the closing of the disposal of those activities. In addition, financials are shown pro forma for the closed Portugal and Dominican Republic tower transactions.

In full year 2018, Altice Europe reported €5.1 billion EBITDA, down 8.9% on a constant currency basis or minus 5.9% on a constant currency basis and excluding the VAT benefit. This decline was expected as we are going through the operational turnaround and will harvest the benefit of that in 2019. All our financial guidance for 2018 have been achieved. Our financial performance in 2018 was as we had expected and will pave the way for significantly improved financial performance in 2019.

And I will now hand over to Dennis to take you through the remaining slides of the presentation and notably our 2019 outlook.

Thank you Malo. We are moving to slide 12. As you can see here, the group has achieved all its 2018 guidance.

Altice Europe, excluding Altice TV, reported operating free cash flow of €2.360 billion on a like-for-like basis compared to the guidance between €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion. Altice France reported operating free cash flow of €1.25 billion versus guidance of the low end of €1.51 billion to €1.6 billion. For the year 2019, Altice France is returning to grow and is expecting to deliver revenue growth between 3% and 5% year-over-year and EBITDA is increasing to €4.1 billion.

In 2019, Altice France will benefit from the operational turnaround achieved in 2018, as Malo explained earlier, supporting an improved revenue trends and lower cost underpinned by lower churn and better customer satisfaction. The increase in EBITDA is supported by reduced customer care cost, less retention cost and better marketing efficiency. In addition, Altice France will benefit from significant new streams of revenue and cash flow from construction and maintenance.

Altice Europe, excluding Altice TV, is expected to deliver an operating cash flow growth in the 10% area in 2019. On leverage, we expect to reduce Altice Luxembourg consolidated leverage to 4.25 times within 24 months, so very rapid deleveraging expected. We maintain our target leverage at four times net debt to adjusted EBITDA for Altice Europe in the midterm.

Finally, we will implement IFRS 16 as of the first quarter of 2019. It has no impact on our reporting as you can see on slide 21 of the appendix. We maintain the same definition for adjusted EBITDA. So after operating leases and before financial leases and we maintain the same net debt definition already including financial issues, so both are unchanged.

Slide 13 provides you with the usual overview of the Altice Europe pro forma capital structure including the separate Altice France, Altice International debt silos, the Altice LuxCo silo and Altice Corporate Financing and Altice TV. Pro forma for the SFR FTTH transaction in France, the Altice Europe net debt position was €28.8 billion as of the end of Q4 2018. Altice Luxembourg, the owner of all our telecom assets, had a pro forma leverage of 5.1 times on an LTM basis.

Slide 14 sets out the maturity profile for Altice Europe's pro forma capital structure. Following the successful refinancing of Altice France in 2018, there are no major maturities until 2024 at Altice France. At Altice International, there are no major maturities until 2023 and the Altice Corporate facility matures for €240 million in 2020 and the remainder in 2021. The Altice Luxembourg milestone is the first maturity of significance in 2022.

Our available liquidity remains very strong at €5.8 billion. Our weighted average life is over six years and our average cost of debt is 5.7% and 86% of our debt is fixed. We continue to focus to reach our four times leverage target and as always we are reviewing our refinancing options, especially at the Altice Luxembourg HoldCo level. We will decide on how to apply our remaining disposal proceeds to gross debt reduction in combination with our continued review of infrastructure assets and our improved business performance in 2019.

Slide 15 shows the strategic assets that Altice Europe continues to own. These high-value and liquid stakes include strategic fixed and mobile infrastructure assets in France, Portugal, Israel and the Dominican Republic. They also include all the high-value stakes within Altice Europe such as the very fast growing digital advertising business Teads and our liquid stake in Altice USA. The total value of non-consolidated assets shown alone is over €2 billion. Just imagine the value of the consolidated stakes. These various stakes provide us with significant optionality and flexibility to support and underpin our strategy to have leverage at four times.

And with that, Patrick, Alain, Malo and myself are happy to welcome any questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question comes from the line of Robert Grindle with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Robert Grindle

Yes. Good afternoon. I will kick off with a couple of questions around the FTTH project in France, please. What type of profile of deployment can we expect on the incremental four million lines? Should we assume broadly linear on an annual basis? And what's the thinking on the margin achievable on the FTTH construction business? Thank you.

Malo Corbin

On that business, so indeed we will build around four million homes in the coming years and we even expect to build more at SFR FTTH as the ambition to grow its footprint through new franchise or additional companies. We don't give guidance on how many homes will be built every year. And I think we have strong ambition there. But it will also depend on how many we can build every year.

On your second question, obviously we can not share the margin that Altice France will make on that specific activity and we have guidance to €4 billion to €4.1 billion EBITDA for Altice France in 2019 to be compared with an EBITDA in 2018 of €3.8 billion.

Alain Weill

And I think on your question on the penetration of the FTTH network on the customer side, I think we are in very exclusive areas where we are building out the fiber. So we clearly expect that the network will be penetrated very highly as a result. I am not sure it is going to be linear in terms of modeling because you are having to build the homes and you have to market them, but we clearly think that after a five-year period, you will get very high penetration on this network as it will be the only network around in these areas, more or less.

And as a result, it's a very profitable and high cash flow growth entity. And as Malo said earlier in the presentation, we have the ability after the construction period to continue to consolidate this by taking control. So we think, we are very well positioned to mine the opportunity of constructing this network, but we think it's even going to be much better after the construction period where we can consolidate and control such a high cash flow conversion entity which it will be, in our view.

Patrick Drahi

Hello everybody. This is Patrick Drahi. Just to emphasize one point in terms of linearity, you were talking about linearity of penetration but I think, also the question was linearity of construction. So basically, we pressed on the button to deploy all these homes because as Malo explained last year, we won many new homes, so we doubled our franchise. We pressed on the button probably in the September or October last year and it takes approximately six to eight months to ramp up full speed. So now we are ramping up as we talk with you and we should be full speed by the third quarter and then we expect to have more homes because we are winning new concessions every month, more or less, some of them already won which have not be disclosed yet, which means that our portfolio of five million homes is going to be bigger, as Dennis explained. So you would expect to have a full construction speed next year 2020. And as Dennis said, once construction is finished and once you have full wholesale revenue from fiber, we will switch our construction revenue into wholesale revenue consolidated with higher margin. So that's a very, very good project with the access to capital at a very cheap price because the construction money costs us around [indiscernible].

Robert Grindle

Thank you.

Andrew Lee

Yes. Hi everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Just two for me. Firstly on your target of 4.25 net debt to EBITDA in 24 months. I think that will be taken positively. But as a key question for me on that is, how much, if any, of it will be organic free cash flow generation versus inorganic activity? And then second question was just on any color you give us on the progress and timing or any kind of update on the nature of your Portuguese asset sales? Thank you.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. On the leverage target, we clearly have the deleveraging is at the heart of our strategy today because we want to delever as soon as practical to the four times and I think we have guided now that we are going to go to 4.25 times within 24 months. So we are reiterating that that remains a very key objective for us. As you can see, we are increasing cash flows in France very rapidly. So that clearly helps the organic deleveraging of the group.

But you will also see that we are going to be pragmatic and review stakes that we have in order to support the deleveraging. So we feel there is not one single avenue how we are going to get to the 4.25 times. There are multiple ways how we can get there. So that's why we also feel very comfortable sharing this objective. And it probably will be a mix of organic growth and some strategic dealings but we only do the strategic dealings if we think it makes a strategic and valuation wise sense.

And on the Portuguese process, it's too early to comment. I think you know we are in the middle of our process and I think we will only bring that project to a conclusion towards the end of the second quarter. So we will be able to update people around that project at that point in time.

Andrew Lee

Okay. Thank you. And so you confirm there will be inorganic element to the deleveraging goal.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. For sure, a big, big component, because you see that the EBITDA in France which was €3.785 billion, we are guiding that to €4 billion to €4.1 billion for this year. So that is a big increase in itself. And free cash flow is coming back as well. So we feel that the organic portion is a big components, but if we can speed it up by strategic transactions that make sense, we think that makes a lot of sense to get to the 4.25 times leverage as soon as possible is very good.

Andrew Lee

Thank you.

Emmet Kelly

Yes. Good evening everyone and thank you very much for taking my question. I just have one question please, which is on the revenue and EBITDA trends that you are seeing in your core French business. There is a bit of a divergence between the topline and what you are seeing at EBITDA. So if you look at Q3, revenues were down by 8% and then in Q4, obviously the topline looks a lot better at minus 2%. So that reads very well. Whereas if I look at EBITDA, the message is a little bit different. EBITDA was down 12% in Q3 but it was down by more in Q4 where it's down by 16%. So can you maybe just talk a little bit about the drivers of why revenues growth has improved so much, whether it's in wholesale, I think was an area of strength, maybe B2B as well and maybe you mentioned equipment sales? And then on the EBITDA side, why EBITDA was a just little bit weaker in Q4 than Q3, please? Thank you very much.

Malo Corbin

Yes. Thank you for the question. So I think the 2018 year was very important and we are extremely focused on the turnaround. So as we several time explained during this conference call, the focus of the group was first to go back to just having momentum, which had been the case in the third quarter of 2018. Also, now we are on the right track on the subscriber side.

We have focused on improving the retention to improve the cost base of the company. But of course, you can not turnaround business in one single quarter. So today, we are extremely pleased in the B2B and the wholesale, which are on the positive trend. The B2C trend year-over-year is improving quarter-after-quarter and we now see that the volumes which we gained over the last quarter are partly offsetting the dilution in ARPU.

Also remember that we suffer from a negative comparison with 2017 because of the VAT benefit which we had last year which we don't have anymore and of course this impact is the same as the revenue level and at the EBITDA level. So in terms of percentage year-over-year, you have a bigger weight on the EBITDA. Having said that, I think we are finishing 2018 in line with the guidance, both at Altice France and Altice Europe and we believe that all this turnaround which we have done last year will provide good financial performance in 2019. And so this why we are comfortable to guide both on the revenue trend in France with the growth between 3% and 5% and to an EBITDA increase in France from €3.8 billion in 2018 to €4 billion to €4.1 billion in 2019.

Emmet Kelly

That's very clear. Thank you very much.

Nicolas Cote-Colisson

Thank you. Hi. I will start with B2C. I can see weaker net adds in fiber versus competition. I was wondering why was that, given your footprint is pretty large? Is that you have high FTTH net adds but cable subscribers falling in parallel? And in B2B, I have got a quick question carried as a renewed interest from Bouygues and Iliad of this market and you have a high market share. So I heard what Malo said earlier on the goal about the strategy but should we expect further repricing in B2B to eventually hit revenue in the coming quarters? Thank you.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. I think on the FTTH, can you precise your question for me so that I can give a precise?

Nicolas Cote-Colisson

Yes. Sorry. Yes, I can be more precise. Just looking at your slide, sorry, I am just going back to the slide, fiber you have 67 net adds in Q4 so fiber, cable and mix of cable and FTTH and your competitors have added more than that, right. And I was just wondering, you have a large footprint in fiber. So why don't you have more net adds eventually?

Dennis Okhuijsen

Well, I think you have seen that we have increased our performance on fiber compared to the previous year. So we are clearly increasing our fiber net additions as we move along. So we have a very positive outlook also for 2019 that we will be increasing the number of fiber additions. I think we are also going to have much more footprint available to us to sell fiber into as we will not only be constructing ourselves but we will be renting also more fiber infrastructure in 2019. And as a result our addressable market for fiber sales will increase. So we think this is an area of high growth for us on a go forward basis. I think we were pleased with our fiber net additions performance for the year and we have a very positive outlook on it.

Alain Weill

If I may, Dennis, add because I think I understand the question differently. The question is, why do you have 67 when some other guys have 100? The answer is very simple. This was the question, Dennis, okay. And the answer is very simple.

The other guy that has 100 has 600,000 customers and we have 2.5 million customers. So when you are selling fiber and you have 600,000 customer, let's say you have a churn of 15%, it means you are churning 90,000 which is 20,000, more or less per quarter. So when you get 100 net adds, it means that you have sold 120,000. Now if you have 2.5 million and you have a churn of 15%, it means you are churning 100,000 per quarter and you do 67 net adds, that is 170,00.

So you see, we sell more than the competitors except for Orange because Orange is migrating its DSL base. So if you compare ourselves with the two smaller competitors, we sell much more and it's almost because we much more infrastructure and much more content. And if you compare with Orange, we sell similar but they get more net adds because they have a larger DSL base to migrate.

So to answer your question, it has nothing to do with the decline of the FTTB base, which is by the way not declining but growing, okay. The churn level in FTTB is exactly the same as FTTH both in France and in the U.S. So I am talking to you, I am in the U.S. right now. In the U.S., we are growing our subscriber and we are on FTTB competing against FTTH, okay. So FTTH, FTTB technology makes no difference for consumers. They don't see the difference. The only difference is speed and we have the same speed at the moment. So this is point number one.

Point number two. In 2018, we didn't have access to all the new homes built fiber by our competitors, infrastructure competitor, notably Orange and all the little infrastructural guys like Covage, Altitude, et cetera, et cetera. But this is changing because in 2019 we are going to have access to all of the infrastructure. So we have a wider footprint to sell to. So you will see bigger net add starting in the second part of this year, which will be even more mainly because today we compare ourselves to people that have just started to sell fiber.

So this is the answer to your question. But there will be a ramp up and this is why we continue to invest in fiber. And to be precise, it will be the answer to the previous question, Q4 EBITDA is always lower in companies because we invest more and this year we invested even more in marketing because we launched the Champions League at the end of September of this year, okay. So that is the reason. But as Malo said to you, we see big growth of EBITDA and revenue, of course, this year because have reduction of cost and increase of revenues.

Malo Corbin

And I think you had a second question on the B2B? Yes, of course, I think the B2B market in France is dominated by Orange. So naturally, you have other players who want to enter that market, but remember that in France you have dichotomy in the players. So if you look at the CapEx spend in France or by the SFR or by Altice, if you take together Altice France and SFR FTTH, both of us will each spend more than €3 billion of CapEx in 2019.

Now the two smaller players spend half of that. By the end of the day, we will attack and we will continue to perform in the B2B market, but not only in the ICT with no margin, but in the B2B connectivity market because we have infrastructure and we have good quality infrastructure in which we continue to invest and to grow, which is not the case from our competitor.

Nicolas Cote-Colisson

Thank you. That's great.

Jakob Bluestone

Hi. Good afternoon. I have got three fairly quick questions. First just in terms of understanding the guidance for growing French EBITDA, ex TV, that's sort of €300 million roughly. Can you maybe sort of help us get a little bit of a bridge of how does that break down between the fiber construction revenues, service revenues and cost reductions, just to sort of help us understand where is the growth coming from? And secondly, you have stopped recording ARPUs in France. So if you can maybe just comment on how fixed and mobile B2C ARPUs developed? And then finally just a point of clarification, which is for the French FTTH disposal of asset and where does that exactly sit? Does that sit within in France or in the Luxembourg restricted credit group? Thank you.

Malo Corbin

On your first question on the France EBITDA guidance. So again, we won't be specific, both for the revenues or for the EBITDA in France on how this will be split between the construction margin and the rest of the business. I think what you have seen in the fourth quarter that now B2B and the wholesale are already on the positive trend.

In B2C, the trend is improving quarter-after-quarter and volumes are now partly offsetting the decline in ARPU. Of course, we also have the NextRadio business based on TV, which continues to grow. So all this will contribute to the growth of the French business. And of course at the end, we have the benefit from the construction and the maintenance that SFR FTTH outsourced to Altice France, but also this contribution will also depend on how many homes we are going to build in 2019.

Regarding your question on ARPU, I think we continue to disclose the base, both for the fixed and for the mobile as well as the B2C revenue in mobile and fixed. I think that the ARPU component becomes less and less relevant as we have more and more convergent packages, not only between fixed and mobile, but also between telecom and content. So we don't think this a relevant indicator to look at anymore. But at the end of the day, we do split of the revenues and the split of the base, you can have a strong view on the ARPU in France.

Regarding your question on SFR FTTH. So as you remember, we have sold 49.99% of that business and the 50.01% stake is owned by Altice France.

Dennis Okhuijsen

And as a result, because it is a known consolidated entity, it's also a non-restricted entity.

Jakob Bluestone

Very clear. Thank you very much.

Frederic Boulan

Hi. Good evening. Fred with Bank of America. Thanks for taking the question. Three, if I may. First of all, in France, if you can comment a bit on your pricing strategy? You have done much better in terms of net additions. Do you think it's time to slightly tilt the approach towards value instead of volumes? You still sell one gigabit fiber for €22 a month. You sell 40 gigabyte of data for €10 a month. Do you think those are the right price points for a number two player in the French market? Second question on your pay-TV business. If you can give us a bit of insight in terms of free cash flow for Altice TV in 2019 or 2020, where do you expect to grow? Your EBITDA is still less than €300 million, negative €300 million, a bit more than that. Where could this evolve and what the total cash out post content cost? I think we were in the region of probably €600 million negative. So what's the dynamic here? And then lastly on free cash flow for the group, if you could just comment, I don't think I have seen the full accounts yet but what was the 2018 free cash flow after interest, tax, restructuring, et cetera? So this number and also what's the outlook for 2019? Are we still going to be free cash flow negative or you think you will be closer to equilibrium? Thank you.

Malo Corbin

Thank you for the questions. On the first question on the pricing strategy in France, so again, as we said in previous calls, we are not leading the promotional activity in France. It has not been the case in the second and the third quarter. It was not the case again in the Q4 2018. And as long as all peers become more disciplined, we continue to be able to be less active on promotion. But again, we are followers on that front and not leaders.

It's also important to note that here, we are guiding for 2019 on both the revenues and EBITDA to highlight also the fact that we are not focused on volumes but we are focused on value which you will see in the growth of EBITDA from €3.8 billion to €4 billion to €4.1 billion in 2019.

Regarding your question on the Altice TV. So Altice TV is a startup company. It's a pay-TV startup company which already started a couple of months ago with the launch of the Premier League. As you know, the commitment we have in that entity are public. And those commitments were disclosed by the group in January 2018. And it's still available on our website. So those commitments have not changed. We have not added any additional commitment to that entity.

The source of revenue of that entity are multiple. Of course, SFR has a wholesale deal with Altice TV for its telecom customer. Altice TV is also benefiting from revenue from OTT customer. And finally, as you remember, we have signed a wholesale deal with Canal+ to all Canal+ satellite customer can now have access to Altice TV.

But again this remain a startup company which won't be cash flow positive in 2019. And beyond that, we don't guide on when we will return to positive cash flow. But we are extremely happy with all the benefit we have with the Champions League, both at SFR level but also at the OTT level and Canal+. And we believe that we will make a profit on that investment.

And I think your latest question was on the cash flow.

Patrick Drahi

On the cash flow, I think cash flow for the year was clearly negative in 2018. We have a lot of still restructuring cash-outs and that hit the cash flow statement. Also we have still license payments that we have to do. We also have a few still M&A transactions that we are completing. So 2018 was clearly cash flow negative year for us. I think 2019, any exceptional items, that's pretty clean. So if you take our free cash flow guidance that we have given which is up 10% vis-à-vis last year and use the direct cash interest, which is probably more or less the same for 2019, cash taxes are going to be modest given the fact that we are still amortizing a lot of losses within the group. You can calculate, I guess, free cash flow number for 2019, which is way better than 2018.

Frederic Boulan

And then still about, so I think you had €500 million, €600 million negative working cap for the content. So this also should be pretty stable.

Patrick Drahi

Yes. And I think the content is predominantly that we pay €350 million per season for the Champions League, which is clearly a very bulky payment. But I think half of those payments are already behind us, as we are prepaying. But there is a cash out of €350 million a year. And I think like Malo said, we have posted the commitment schedule with respect to all the content that we have. So you can be very precise in the next three years how our content commitments will be paid out.

Frederic Boulan

Okay. Thank you very much.

Nick Lyall

Yes. Good afternoon everybody. It's Nick Lyall with SocGen. Could I ask a couple of ARPU please and one on debt? I know you are not giving the ARPU numbers but it looks like French postpaid ARPU is pretty weak in the fourth quarter. Could you just detail for us how much is the pull-through the full quarter of those aggressive offers in the third quarter into the fourth quarter and how much if new competition please? If you could give us a bit of an idea, that would be useful. You said I think in a previous answer as well that you weren't going to give an answer on the ATS construction contribution. So could you flip it around and maybe talk a little bit about service revenues for mobile and fixed for 2019? What's your expectation in that 3% to 5% growth? How much of that is service revenue contribution and how much is new stuff from construction? And then just finally, a bit like Fred's question, why not strike the debt target on the group? Why strike it at the Lux level? Because that just maybe raise the suspicion that the pay-TV debt is going to be rising sharply. Could you just maybe discuss that a bit? Thank you.

Patrick Drahi

Okay. Maybe start with the last question. I think there is nothing sinister, I think, for us being more precise, I think on the Luxembourg level. I don't think Altice TV has no impact on debt. It's clearly that we are focusing on the shorter dated maturities that we have which is clearly the LuxCo debt in 2022 that we are looking at to see whether we are refinancing that proactively or not. So we thought it was helpful for people to understand one, that the deleveraging strategy is very much in focus for us and that there is strong deleveraging coming at the Luxembourg level as if we were to do a refinancing there, clearly people would like to understand what the trends of that business is.

Now I think the only debt we have outside Luxembourg is the corporate facility which is a modest amount, I think, of €1.5 billion. So it's not that we are trying to bifurcate things. I think we also remain pretty solid on our four times target in terms of leverage for the group, but we thought that there is so much deleveraging coming in the short term, we wanted to put a 24 months ticker on it that we would get at least to 4.25 times at the Luxembourg level to underpin I think the credit and the credit story of that unit.

Malo Corbin

So you had a question, but again I think this is a bit similar to the previous question on what will be the contribution of the construction to the EBITDA guidance in France. Again, we won't disclose and we won't be specific on what will be to the component on that including the EBITDA. Plus in B2C, as you have seen over the last quarter, again the year-over-year trend is improving and so we are better year-over-year, but we are not guiding on when the B2C will go back to positive territory in terms of year-over-year revenue growth. But we will get there.

Dennis Okhuijsen

And then maybe on ARPU, I think it relates a little bit back to what Malo just said. I think the ARPU declines, I guess, that we see on the fixed and mobile, more and more are offset I think with the increases in volume. And we think you the ARPU in itself, given the fact that there is much convergence between fixed and mobile and that we have more and more content offers as well, it's not necessarily the right metrics. We think it's better to look at the revenue growth that you have. And like we said, every quarter, we get a better mix between ARPU decline and volume increase. So we feel very comfortable that in our B2B and the wholesale segments are already showing stability and growth that we feel also confident that at some point the mix between ARPU decline and volume increases will be offset in B2C fixed and mobile.

Malo Corbin

And I think as a conclusion, that will be for the last question, I think you will appreciate the fact that 2018 was the year of the turnaround and the new management team which was put in place a little more than 12 months ago has done a strong job in turning around that company. And you can see that in 2019, with the guidance we are giving, we are going back to positive territory almost everywhere. We have a guidance in Altice France with revenue growth of 3% to 5%, EBITDA going from €3.8 billion to €4 billion to €4.1 billion, but also Altice Europe, ex TV, will grow its operating cash flow in the area of 10% in 2019. And all that will contribute to the better operating of the group as we are extremely focused on that.

And with that, thank you very much for your time.

