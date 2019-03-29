Progressive Care, Inc. (RXMD) CEO Shital Mars on Q4 2018 Annual Report and Business Update Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) Q4 2018 Annual Report and Business Update Results Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2019 4:30 PM ET

All right. Welcome everybody to the Progressive Care Investor Earnings Conference Call. Let me start off by reading the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements for this audio interview/ conference call. Now you can find these disclosures at the bottom of every press release using that ticker symbol RXMD, but statements contained in this conference call that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute a forward-looking statement within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the company's expectations about its future, operating results performance and opportunities that involve substantial risk and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of proceeds from the offering.

When used here in words like anticipate, believe, estimate, upcoming, plan, target intend and expect and similar expressions as they relate to Progressive Care Incorporated, its subsidiaries or its management are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward looking statements are based on the information currently available to the company and are subject to a number of risk uncertainties and other factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance, prospect and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward looking statements.

So we're joined today of course by the CEO of the company Shital Mars. Shital, the floor is yours.

Shital Mars

Hello, everybody. Thank you for joining us. I'm happy that we were able to get our financial statements out and audited not only on time but a little early, so we can have some time to go through everything.

I'm going to go through the financial statements fairly quickly and I usually like to devote a good amount of time to going through the numbers. But we have a lot to talk about today and I don't want to take up too much time. So we'll go through the balance sheet.

The balance sheet is fairly similar to what it was last year. Our cash position is down, but we've used a lot of our cash that we had this year for a number of initiatives that we've developed over the year, which includes development of the acquisition where we had Touchpoint, which by the way as we move forward throughout this year and the rest of the year we will be talking about Touchpoint as PharmCo 1002 or just talking about PharmCo, as a subsidiary for both as a - so that way we can continue to have consisting - consistent branding and naming - naming protocols for the company.

Accounts receivable is about the same. Accounts receivable other and I want to point out accounts receivable other because we don't have it on the 2017 balance sheet. Accounts receivable other right now is $351,000, about $340,000 is what we're expecting to get from Humana.

As you all know we achieved all of the benchmark scores. We are in the top 90 – 90th percentile of all pharmacies in Humana’s network. So that's the top 10% or better. We only needed to be in the top 20% to get full bonus, to get the max bonus back. So that's the $5 DIR fee they collected throughout the year, plus another dollar that they give us for that superior performance.

So we - the total recouping back is $446,000 for 2018 of which we got 120 or so and now we have that remaining balance to collect. They have 120 days from end of period to pay that out to us. So we're expecting that sometime in April to get the remaining balance of our performance bonus.

Inventory is about the same. Prepaid expenses includes a certain amount for rental deposits and things like that. We have now going into goodwill. Goodwill is a result of the acquisition, so PharmCo 1002 that's our Palm Beach location. So you have $290,000 worth of goodwill and that is reflective of the vast majority of the purchase allocation. We paid about $300,000 for the company that included its inventory and we bought the business with the tax I.D. and everything. So that includes these accounts receivable, its payables and everything else.

And so at the end of the day even though the company did not - was not cash flow positive or profitable in May when we bought it we knew that going in, because it takes upwards of a $0.5 million to $750,000, plus six months or more of time just to start the business from scratch.

So we know that we - it was money well spent. We started well ahead of the game putting that money towards that acquisition and now it's starting to yield its dividend.

Accounts payable on accrued liabilities is - you're going to see that was with salaries and because sales have grown significantly, our accounts payable has grown with it. Capital lease obligations that’s the new equipment, that's the script pro that's the TCG.

And unearned revenue you'll notice that’s up a little bit. Unearned revenue and I'll explain to - that to you guys is where we have build the prescription so that that last day of the year where the prescription has built - has been billed, but it has not yet been delivered to the patient. So we record revenues when it has been delivered to the patient.

Notes payable, you're going to have to have the mortgage in notes payable. We paid $1.8 million for the new building. And so that asset is now on the books, under property, plants and equipment. You're going to see an asset allocation there for $1.8 million and then we have the mortgage where we had $1.5 million in the mortgage and $300,000 as a backend convertible note.

That backend convertible note we can pay off at any time. It matures and it is convertible after a year. But we're hoping to work with the note holder and figure out a way to either pay that off or mitigate some of that dilutive factor that comes with the convertible note.

So going to revenue. Revenue, let's go to the profit and loss segment and revenue. Revenue was up. We have $20.9 million in revenue compared with 2017 which is $20 million, $20.1. That includes about 600 – 600 [ph] and change of revenue from PharmCo 1002. That also is going to be inclusive of revenue from 340B entities, revenue from 340B was up. It's up about 200% over 2017 and it's growing and we are working with that or 340B covered entities so that the fees that we get and the services we provide are properly valued.

We know that the new contracts have some higher fees to us than the ones that we had even in 2016 and ‘17 and we're pursuing even more contracts. And the reason we're pursuing these 340B contract is servicing the specialty community, comes with margins that are either at cost or below cost.

So our reimbursements from third party payers for certain HIV medications can be below what our wholesale acquisition price is. And so it makes much better sense to work with a 340B covered entity, to service those patients where we're at least getting paid something for those prescriptions as opposed to taking more often.

And we're not one of those companies that turns patients away based on whether the medication is profitable to us or not. We want to make sure that we provide adequate service to everybody who comes through our doors.

Bad debt expense is increased a little bit, that's including bad debt that we've written off from PharmCo 1002 and it also includes a little bit of increase in PharmCo 901 which is our Miami location just because of simply increased script amount.

I want to back up a little bit and I miss it talking about cost of revenue. Cost of revenue is up and the reason cost of revenue is up, it is – cost of revenue for us includes PBM fees. It includes all of our DIR fees, GER fees and things like that.

It also includes a factor for the drug costs and the supplies and things and things of that nature. With cost of goods, you'll notice that the cost of goods as a percentage of revenue has also gone up. That is a two pronged problem. One the cost of drugs as a general rule of thumb goes up every year. So the same drugs we bought last year cost us more to buy this year.

The second thing is reimbursements go down and reimbursements have gone down significantly for medications that are compounded and specialty medications. So compounding has either - has gone through two things, either its reimbursements have gone down, depending upon the medication, depending upon the compound or it is simply not covered by the insurance company.

And we saw that occurring April through June where all of a sudden prescriptions that we have habitually been providing to our patients were no longer being covered by the insurance company and there were no alternatives being covered by the insurance company no.

We could offer a cheaper compounded medication and it would still not be covered by the insurance company and the ones that are covered will either be covered at cost, at drug acquisition cost or below cost. So you'll notice that we're now not realizing a lot of the benefits of compounded medications where we were getting 40% or 50% margins in 2015 and 2016. Now it's normalized to standard medications and standard medications come between 18% and 22% margins and that's what we're seeing here. We have about 22% margin.

You're going to have share based compensation in that - in this and now that's fully amortized over the course of year, fully vested and those shares are now given to each of the employees that have earned them. So that's $600,000. That's a onetime cost for this year. We don't anticipate giving another share like bonuses in 2019. So this share based compensation won't reoccur in 2019.

Other selling and general administrative expenses. We've kept pretty much flat. We have added more staff. We have increased advertising expenses, so that will account for the vast majority of the increase in general, administrative expenses.

We run a fairly lean and tight ship. We don't try to spend on anything extravagant or anything unnecessary, every dollar is watched. So you're not going to see heavy increases in that this year except for we do have an addition of advertising expenses in this year. We've produced our first commercial that is now running on TV and we're looking at other advertising avenues for some of the new products and services that I'll talk about later.

Change in fair value of derivatives. That applies to removing the Chicago Venture note. In 2018 all of that was paid off. So you have interest expense and change in fair value derivative that kind of offset each other here. And now those notes were all paid off. And I'll go into the notes that we took on this year and towards the end of the end of the call.

Provision for income taxes, that's just income taxes that we've already paid to the State of Delaware. We don't anticipate having - paying any income tax on 2019 due to the loss that we have incurred this year and net operating losses that we had from prior years.

So total net income loss is $1.6 million, again $600,000 of that is the share based compensation. We have depreciation and interest expense though not all of that is cash based loss. And I will talk about now where or where the majority of the cash based loss is. And that's about $791,000. I am going to talk about in three pieces.

The first is being one issue that is rather disconcerting for us, in that we had no control over it. We have PBM in 2018 that instituted a policy where they executed contracts in the middle of the year and then that changed their contractual rate that they are required to pay us going back to the beginning of the year. So there are retroactive contractual adjustments.

So what we had already dispensed, what we had already given to patients was retroactively recouped based on new contractual rates. One of the things that's interesting about our industry is the number that we see on the computer, the number that we adjudicate a claim for. That we can expect to be paid for our services is not a real number. It can say, if I bill a claim and it says that I'm supposed to be paid $100, very rarely do I actually get $100.

Now with the retroactive contractual adjustment they took that even a step further, meaning we were operating under a contract, the 2017 contract through the middle of ’18 when they executed the new contract they said that execution date even though all the prescriptions had been billed in the sense fall under the new contractual rate. And so that resulted in approximately $120,000 contractual rate adjustments that occurred at the end of the year.

There was nothing we could do about it. There was nothing we could do to stop it. There was no mitigating that circumstance and its the entire industry. That rate - that adjustment is based on a concept called generic effective rate, now generic effective rate is where they take the average wholesale price and reduce that by a certain percentage. Now that percentage when they do that reduction can be below cost of acquiring the drug.

So I'll say - I'll give you an example. If we have a drug that cost $2000 to buy and it has an AWP of $2600, if they say you only get 17% of AWP that's what your reimbursement is. You can talk about spending $1300 to $1800 per script of that drug, meaning you basically subsidize the coverage on that medicine.

And so that's industry wide that every pharmacy got hit with the same. The contract for the same no matter what independent pharmacy you go to. I'm assuming the chain pharmacies have a better deal. But those are things that we can't foresee and we can't anticipate, nobody informed us of the contractual rate adjustment. The money was just gone.

Then we have DIR fees that I've gotten significantly more aggressive and less likely to be returned to us given our performance. Humana is the only PBM that allows you to get all of your DIR fees back if you perform within their metric. And they give you those metrics and they lay it out for you and they let you monitor how well you do throughout the year.

Every month you can see where you're falling behind or where you're doing what you can take corrective action through the rest of the year. All other PBMs allow either take the DIR fees with no chance of getting it back or they allow for a partial return and they don't give you any idea of how they're doing their measurements. So there's no way for us to make any corrective action if a patient had fallen to gap or for us to appeal what they're - what data they're looking at. So those DIR fees are fairly aggressive in 2018. They're even more aggressive in 2019.

Let's talk about the last piece of this puzzle which is what occurred with compounding, as I already said between April and June we saw significant reimbursement contraction and benefits restriction, meaning medications that we would see even at 20% margin fell to 10%, medications that were covered all of sudden are no longer covered just cut off across the board.

So we do - even though we're doing the same compounding for the same number of compounding prescriptions and we're lucky that we're doing it because we have a patient base that relies on these compounds. One keep them off of opioids and two, forget about opioids have better quality of life, either people that can't walk that are now able to walk because of our compound.

They can't move their shoulder now able to use their shoulder. The other patients in pain for a number of reasons, other patients that can't swallow oral medication they rely on our compounds to live their life and they continue to stick by us. We've been able to either switch them to CAS [ph] based formula or to other medications or other options for them so that they stick with us. And that's been a good thing. But you'll see that revenues from compounding are significantly down. And the gross margins on compounding are significantly down.

I want to move on from here to the remainder of the loss which is - which is PharmCo 1002. As I said before, we spent $300,000 to a part business. We spent another $300,000 developing the business. This includes integration. This includes rebranding. This includes advertising. This includes staffing and things like that to support all of the integration and implementation of the PharmCo brand into that model.

Now they were already fairly synergistic. However there were a number of things that had to be implemented for us to get the appropriate data for us that - for them to have audited financial and things like that. The change of ownership process also took a significant amount of time, that included legal expenses to do that change of ownership process. That included working with all the PBMs, all the manufacturers, all the wholesalers to not only change the name but update who owned the company. So that's a little bit longer than expected going into September, October of 2018.

But that all is complete now. And we're - what we were looking at is - as a $50,000 burn or so between July 1st to December 31 2018 is now only 10 to 15,000 and we're thinking in the next few months - by the end of summer that that cash burn in PharmCo 1002 will be pretty much gone and that company will now be adding to our cash flow, we able to recoup some - some of this in 2019.

So we're moving very well in 2019 with PharmCo 1002 and it's growing and we're adding new clinics and new patients and our formula there, our model there is working really well. We've added a lot of great staff and we're continuing to build out that location to do USP 800 for hazardous compounding - hazardous compounding prescriptions, that includes any hormone powders and things like that.

And we built out the warehouse space for a more efficient workflow and more staff as they grow. We're seeing pretty steady growth right here in 2019 for PharmCo 1002. So that answers pretty much all of the 2018.

I want to talk about 2019 a little bit just before we get to questions and answers. 1002 book is looking like it's going to grow and start adding to our cash flow. PharmCo 901 in Miami Beach is growing its prescription counts month over month. We're doing very well. We're adding a new clinic. We realize some benefits of some good partnerships with MSOs and other doctors - and doctors organizations who are recognizing our superior performance.

And now we are looking forward to moving into the new building and really capitalizing on this growth. And we're working on new advertising and promotion strategies to build upon all this momentum and PharmCo as a brand is an exceptional pharmacy. We've built recognition for that. We've built word of mouth for that and now we're on the precipice of building that recognition for being much more than just a one store location.

We're looking forward to being a four store location this year. We're looking forward to being recognized as a major brand and a major player in Florida. And then we can look at expanding that brand to the rest of the states as we promote ourselves and promote what we do to all the insurance companies in the PBMs and see if we can work out new strategies with them and new programs with direct with the insurance companies to promote our products and services.

So now I know we have a lot of questions. Let's get to those, so that I can get you guys off this call in a reasonable amount of time.

Q - Stuart Smith

Absolutely and thanks for that Shital and I want to thank all the listeners and your investors and shareholders who sent in their questions. You can continue to do so. Just like last time we will have other interviews with Shital, so we got an overwhelming response this last time and we've grouped them into some categories, so that like Shital said we can get you guys on and off this call and get you all the information you need. So first Shital let's get an update on the acquisition?

Shital Mars

So the FPRX, we did the soft closing and on the call for soft closing of FPRX we signed all material agreements, all those agreements are disclosed. This is one of the proudest thing that we've accomplished in 2019 is executing on this acquisition.

FPRX is about the same size as PharmCo Miami. They do about $18 million in sales. That has maintained over the - over these couple of months. So we are looking at with the soft closing I'm going to explain the process right now.

First we have to file a notification with the state Medicaid agency, so the agency for Healthcare Administration in Florida, letting them know that a change of ownership is taking place. You have to do that 60 days in advance of a hard closing.

So we can not incorporate FPRX's financial performance in our consolidated financial statements until Medicaid recognizes and releases us from that 60 day notification window. That looks like it's going to happen in May. It could be the beginning of May, it could be the end of May, but we're looking at May because the day after we file those papers, we file the notification to Medicaid, several other steps in that process. So once Medicaid is cleared, we're going to do a hard closing.

The hard closing we released $1 million from escrow to the sellers of FPRX’s, at that point the business is ours. The remainder of the funds are paid out over time. And the reason we did that was so that we could ensure retention of this business, that we bought future cash flows of FPRX.

They'd do about $500,000 in annual earnings. And we want to make sure that base, we want to make sure that they're – there are 20,000 prescriptions a month to stay. We want to make sure their relationships with their doctor's offices and clinic and networks in Orlando stack. So we've staggered the remainder of the payments to the post change of ownership and for 24 months post closing.

What that does for us is now we can consolidate it. That brings us to about 50,000 prescriptions a month in 2019 where once they're consolidated we're looking at June, latest July where we're going to start reporting their financial performance in our consolidate financials if PharmCo - the PharmCo brands today do $30,000, 30,000 prescriptions to sales, adding another 20,000 that's 50,000. And then we should be close to the high $30 million range towards the end of the year.

The reason is not - not essentially double is because we're only closing halfway through the year. So they do $20 million in sales this year, we'll take about half of that. And so we'll be in the 30s, in the $30 million revenue or more.

There's a lot of value in FPRX on top of veering [ph] on top of the increase in sales. They have a access to the Orlando market, so now we're extending to the I-4 [ph] corner. We're now extending the ability to provide service to that Daytona to Tampa area bringing us to a lot larger retirement community where our services are very valuable.

And so now we're expanding to not just three counties or four or five counties in south Florida where the vast majority of our patients live. We're adding another five counties that we can - we can service once we have that location established in Orlando.

The addition of that revenue also provides us with the ability to do to leverage our patient base and have better relationships with MSOs, have better relationships with doctors groups, have better relationships most importantly with insurance providers. If we tell them what we're doing with all of these patients and the fact that we have $40 million in sales, we start becoming a brand worth recognizing and contending with and that allows us to have a much better position with all of the players in our industry.

So we're – FPRX well before we close, we're going to talk about doing audited financial. They run and have run historically on a hybrid cash basis. We did do due diligence on those sales. We did monitor all of their collections, all of their accounts payable, all of their fixed assets making sure there was nothing that wasn't auditable.

We have to make some changes to the presentation of their financial statements in order to do audited financials and we know to go to the SEC we're going to need two - a minimum of 2 years of audited financials of FPRX, plus a stub. And as soon as we do the hard closing in May, June we will be able to move forward with doing those audited financials this year, so that's the acquisition.

Stuart Smith

All right. Well let's talk about an update on the SEC and uplisting?

Shital Mars

So to piggyback on the FPRX, we have to do several things now. The next thing we have to do is do a shareholder meeting and we are looking forward to releasing the agenda and timing of that meeting to give everybody advance notice of what we will be discussing during that meeting and get prepared to [indiscernible] audited financials of FPRX, review and consent of an SEC auditor for Progressive Care as a consolidated entity and then take that package and put it in an S-1.

We're looking at by the end of the year having an S-1 prepared to be - prepared to be filed with the SEC. We would like to do it much faster and as we work on this we will provide all of our shareholders with updates as to where we stand in the process. If we can get the books in the proper presentation form for the SEC and we can get that a clean audit done in 45 days instead of 90 that all speeds up the timeline on this.

But I want to give a reasonable estimate of when this can - when shareholders can look for and I want to say the end of the year for looking out for an S-1. And that brings us to the SEC.

Once we're with the SEC, now we'll file - now we're fully reporting company that changes completely where we stand, now we’re at our OTCQX, instead of QB we're no longer alternative filers and a whole new group of investors and institutions can look at us and see what we have to offer and we can look at different capital structures for any future financing, any future acquisition, any future capital needs for our growth through the SEC network instead of the alternative reporting network, which has presented its own challenges.

But we want to make sure we're doing everything right. We want to make sure we're doing everything completely and more - and most importantly transparently for everybody. So as soon as we know more about where we are in the process we will let the shareholders know. But the first thing to look out for now is the shareholder meeting. We'll have a lot of things to discuss during that meeting.

Stuart Smith

All right. Well it seems like every time we do one of these calls another state has come online, so people would like to know your update on the position on medical marijuana, as well as CBD?

Shital Mars

Well, medical marijuana and CBD is, there is very little consistency in the legal interpretation of how to integrate into that market. So I am going talk about Florida and then we'll talk about it more generally.

In Florida, medical marijuana is legal - is now legal to have the long as the delivery method and buy it - what I mean by that is now you can smoke it. So you can go to a dispensary, you can get buds, you can put it in whatever that - means you prefer and smoke it for your medicinal needs. That's great news.

However, pharmacies are not allowed to be legal dispensaries of medical marijuana. The reasons that aren't entirely logical, but that is the way it stands. Florida also has a rule where you have to be vertically licensed and they only gave out 20 or so licenses in the state.

So you - it was essentially a lottery system where you have to own the seed, the plants and the dispensary. So the seed, the growing, the lab or manufacturing and the dispensary, you cannot be a dispensary that forces from multiple growers and multiple manufacturers. You have to be - what they call vertically integrated.

So for us to be in the medical marijuana space we would have to own the land, the seed, the manufacturer and the dispensary which prevent numerous challenges, given that we are a pharmacy and it is not currently legal for the pharmacy to be a dispensary.

With regard to CBD. CBD is legal, except it's not. And the reason there's so little consistency in the language is CBD as it pertains to the farm bill is legal to grow, hemp is legal to grow and CBD as an extract with 0.3$ THC is also legal, however, in the state of Florida. And Florida has come out that CBD can not be stocked on the shelf, cannot be sold in a retail location and is also especially not able to be sold at the pharmacy level. So medical grade CBD, you can not have it in the in the back cases of the pharmacy.

The FDA has come out and said that the CBD cannot be introduced in the food supply. So tinctures, capsules and gummy and edibles are no longer – are not allowed to be sold on the shelves. So that limits us to topical.

However, we have significant experience working with topical and we are - we have sourced a two pharmacy grade CBD sources. So these CBD - CBD oils one is an isolate. The other is full spectrum and we are working with that CBD, those two CBD lines that have been - there have been recommended to us by pharmacy wholesalers and we are allowed to carry these brands on our own and we're working on promoting those brands to our patient base for their medicinal benefit.

However we cannot make any specified medicinal claims, but we know and we know that there are a number of studies and there is enough data out there that show the medical benefits and the health benefits of CBD. So we are working to promote these CBD lines that we can currently carry.

The other issue we have is we want to work with a CBD manufacturer and we're still in conversations with a number of large ones and small ones. The goal for us is to have some semblance of control over the manufacturing process. We don't simply want to white label because there will be no differentiation between our products and any other product that you can order online.

And if that's the case there's no reason for someone to turn to us as opposed to what other CBD manufacture they're already using. We want to create a product that we can stand behind. That we can talk about that and help patients use on a regular basis, so we can help them with dosing, that we can help them with - and administration and all of things like that. We want to make sure that our product has something different to offer than all of the product up there.

So that is what we're working on. Could we white label today? Yes. But like I said it wouldn't be any different. So we're looking at how to manufacture something special. And with these - with these lines we have Ananda professional and pharma Cana [ph] that we have on the shelves with these lines we'll be able to work with these manufacturers to create our own formulas and our own herbal based on natural non-GMO blend for CBD that we can maximize the health benefits.

And also we know that CBD has been - has worked well with our alternative to pain management, our opioid alternative - alternative campaign. So we're working on that. And as soon as we have a structure in place we will let the - let everybody know.

Just be mindful that we have a lot to protect here. We have a business, we've spent 11, almost 12 years building. We have a lot of patients that rely on us, a lot of employees that rely on us, and most importantly a lot of investors and shareholders who rely on us.

So this is not something we can do and say Oh never mind the risks associated let's just create something put it on the shelf because if we get shut down tomorrow it's not worth it. So all of the realities have to be in place, all of the I's [ph] have to be done at all. You have to be cross. And once we can do that then we'll come to market, but we cannot come to market any sooner and we e would expect that none of our shareholders would want us to put the company at that kind of risk. But we believe in CBD, we believe in medical marijuana and we're pushing forward on our own - our own products in that area.

Stuart Smith

All right. Well speaking about products, let’s talk about an update on new products and services?

Shital Mars

So we have a number of product reserves is one of the things that we are looking forward to doing this year is trying to - as we've done in all the years the existence of PharmCo has diversified our revenue stream.

Insurance is becoming a very, very difficult market. We cannot control what they pay us. We cannot control what the drugs cost. And it's become difficult to manage and plan for the business relying solely based on insurance reimbursement. So we have a number of products that we are working on, cash based products. We're working on nutrient depletion and promoting nutrient supplements, all natural kosher supplements for a variety of ailments, as patients we take medications for long periods of time those medications while improving their health in one area will cause nutrient depletion and another resulting in the need for increased dosage and increased medication over time.

So we're working on our programs and kits for nutrient depletion. We're working on CBD is being one of them. We're working on - and this is one of the things that we've worked on previously, but in previous years insurance have recognized the benefits of compounding. This year they've decided they don't want to value the product as they should, but that does not mean that compounding and alternative pain therapies are out of reach for patients.

And we are planning to aggressively promote our cash based formula where the patients can still have no- opioid pain relief from the formulas that we have developed and we have a track record for purity and effectiveness and positive health outcomes and bringing that to all of the states we're licensed in and showing that there's still access out there, it doesn't have to cost thousands of dollars a month for a patient to have access to appropriate pain management therapy.

We have formulas that cost as little as 440 for a 30 day supply, depending upon what the patient needs. It can - our cash based formulas go up to as most $300 for 30 day supply depending upon those ingredients.

So they're not out of reach for any patient that is suffering from a sports injury, that is suffering from surgery and surgical complications and suffering generally from low back pain, from sciatica, from neuropathy, from any number of things where we have stiffness in our joints in our necks in our backs and our shoulders. We're – so we're aggressively promoting all of our cash based formula so that we can continue to bring that service to our patient base.

We also are looking at our 340B services and becoming a 340B administrator. Nobody knows those services better than we do. Nobody knows reporting better than we do, nobody having more accurate reporting than we do. So we want to now promote that service to 340B entities and have a service based model and that extends now to Telehealth, tele-pharmacy and DischargeRx. So now those are also not insurance based, service based business to business products that we will promote.

One other thing that we raise the money here. In 2019 we raised a $1 million is to build out the infrastructure and the technology for implementing DischargeRx and tele-pharmacy. We know we need to buy a certain number of kiosks [ph]. We know we need to deploy a certain number of the - of the tablets to hospitals and clinics, so that they can begin using the DischargeRx and tele-pharmacy platforms that we've already developed.

And we're getting into more technological involvement, including delivery tracking, including prescription, monitoring an digital MTM where patients can see all of their medications and we can give them recommendations on how to use those medications and administrate those medications and how to limit their exposure to medications that they may not necessarily need.

And that also plays into our opioid alternative therapy. So when we see patients that are on opioids, you know tramadol for instance which isn't even a controlled class II [ph] substance. They mean a non-opioid alternative may serve them better than those medications. So we can provide - they'll give us opportunities to be more engaged with our patients. And then once we have those technologies we can bring them to other health care - other health care providers.

So those are the some of the major products and services we're working on and none of those products and services rely entirely on insurance being onboard and which is good for us because we know what we do. We know that we do it well and we need to now bring that to patients and to doctors and to hospitals who are looking for these types of solutions.

Stuart Smith

Well, and finally let's get an update on the new building?

Shital Mars

So the new building is super exciting. And you can see me - you can hear me perk up immediately, our administrative staff. So Progressive Care is going to move in next week. We are moving all of our desks and our computers and everything into the mezzanine floor of the building next week.

I have room in that administrative area for an additional six people which is so helpful for me because we don't have even floor space for another person to sit here and focus on some of these growth agendas.

We're looking for a product manager. We're looking for a graphic designer. We're looking for a in-house marketing and social media person. Right now we're looking for some in-house hospitalist and clinicians, so to further our agenda. So it's very exciting that administration is going to be moving next week, so we can begin really going full force on all that, all of our growth agenda, that we've gotten the architect. We're looking at how to build out the main floor.

Now I've always been one to have a open concept for the pharmacy. That way we can have the least amount of loss of time, the most efficient workflow. But we have 11,000 square feet of space in this building. We owe this real estate. It's on our balance sheet, $1.8 million of real estate and ample parking, everything we were looking for and hoping for it in this building.

So now that we're looking at how to do the architectural design, we're going to be pulling permits this year, we're going to be beginning construction this year. Luckily we don't have to do HVAC or too much of the infrastructure. All of the electrical is up today. The roofing is up today. The plumbing is up today. So we don't have to do too much of that.

Its simply removing a lot of wall, building out the aesthetic and installing all of the operating infrastructure desks and tables and counters and equipment. We have room for more automated equipment there which is also great. Once we can have the closing on the acquisition we're going to be looking at how to integrate the entire company into the building, so that we don't have so many leases out there.

Next year our lease is up on PharmCo 901, PharmCo in North Miami Beach. We will be moving the entirety of that operation to the new building, leaving behind a kiosk style pharmacy pickup area and - pharmacy pick up and consultation area, as well as a more expanded retail space. Again, that expanded retail space will further into our agenda of promoting our nutritional – our nutritional expertise and CBD and all of the health care and wound care supplies that we specialize in for a long term care.

Again, going back to the building once we're in there, FPRX will integrate in there at some point once we have PharmCo 901, PharmCo North Miami Beach in that - in that building. We have - we will most likely be running two shifts, so that that building will be closed door, closed to the public. We're no walk-ins would come and then have two shift, so we can increase capacity by another 100%.

And then once we have more automation, we're working with a number of partners. Our primary wholesaler McKesson and a couple of other people to improve our efficiency and reduce the cost of filling and doing and things like that. So we can fill even more prescriptions out of even in smaller space.

But right now we're running very efficiently and I can not wait to move in. I cannot wait to begin expansion. I cannot wait to put the billboard on our roof. This is PharmCo. Here we are. Come and see us. Upgrade your pharmacy. People will be able to pass by us. If you're ever past - going on a 95 down to South Beach you're going to pass by our pharmacy. You're going to see it from - see it from the highway.

So it's an amazing location. It's so close. Deliveries from there will be so much quicker, so much more efficient. I just cannot talk about how happy I am about the move and what this means for the next phase of our future. How much development I can put there, how much MTM, how much help tele- pharmacy. How much long-term care growth I can put in this and how well I can make it because it's ours.

And I don't have to patch anymore leases, I don't have to keep moving offices and have musical cubicles like I do now. It's going to be amazing for this company and I just can't wait.

Stuart Smith

Well, then any closing thoughts or comments for the listeners?

Shital Mars

So I want to talk about in my closing statement the future. We are a fantastic pharmacy. We are an amazing pharmacy and I don't use these words lightly. I don't like to do pufferies. I don't like to make a scene better than we are.

But as a pharmacy what we do is second to none. What we offer to patients is second to none. What we offer to doctors is second to none. What we offer covered entities is second to none. And what we need to do now is get the insurance industry to begin to recognize the difference of good pharmacy make and how valuable a good pharmacy is as a partner.

And so today we are two stores. Today we are Palm Beach and North Miami Beach. We cover four or five counties. Tomorrow, we're going to be four locations, tomorrow we're going to be - if we look at 2020 sales, we're going to be $40 million or $45 million in sales a year. And that's not even including any acquisitions we may do as we move forward.

We are now a health services company. We are now a technology company. We are now leading the way the pharmacy industry should meet, every other company you're seeing now is looking at delivery. Well, we've been doing it since 2007. Every other company is looking at MTM. Well we've been doing that since 2014.

Every other company is looking at MedThink [ph] every other company is looking at unit dose packaging. all of those things are things we do. All of those things are things we have done. We are going to be one of the few companies that offers delivery and track the integrity of that prescription from the pharmacy door to the patient's hand.

So we will be making sure so all of your cold chain, cold chain products, your vaccines, your insulin, your antibiotics, anything that needs to be kept cold, well, that temperature is about to be monitored from the time it leaves the pharmacy door to the time the patient gets it.

Very few pharmacies are doing that and we'll be one of the first that’s doing it on a scale as large as ours. That was one of the benefits of going to the Cold Chain conference this year as being able to work with some of these manufacturers and showing them that this is the delivery model. This is where the future of pharmacy is going. They need to come and work with us and I've had nothing but all since then from packaging manufacturers and cold chain manufacturers and even pharmaceutical manufacturers who have wanted to speak with us about how to manage the integrity of that product all the way to the floors of the supply chain, all the way to the patient. So we're starting to get that recognition.

You know, me speaking and me writing articles and all that is starting to pay off, starting to have its benefits. We're starting to have legitimacy for things that we developed, things like Telefonica [ph]

We're talking about a lot of insurance companies are now recognizing the value of a telemedicine has for rural patients. The value of telemedicine has for patients that cannot get to their doctors. They need more assistance. So now even insurance is recognizing that and we have a platform that will allow us to do medication reconciliation and medication therapy management without having to have the patient come in. We have that platform, and its a hip a secured platform.

Once we promote all of that and install of that in the doctor's offices, you're going to start seeing more and more pharmacies looking to us and looking to see how they can align more with how we are trending and how we are growing.

And I have not been in my entire time here I've been working with PharmCo since 2009 back before they were even part of Progressive Care. I have not been prouder of this company than I am today and tomorrow I'll be prouder still. Tomorrow I will be neck deep in conversations with insurance companies, with wholesalers, with the acquisition target, with auditors to get all of these things moving forward because it's time that PharmCo is recognized for what it is which is a conglomerate, is no longer the mom and pop store that it was in 2012 or 2007.

We're past all that. We're a business. We're not playing business. We're a real business and we want all of our shareholders to feel the same pride that we do. When you say you're a Progressive Care owner, when you say you're a Progressive Care shareholder you should know that you're buying something real, you should know that you're buying something that makes a difference. You should know that you're part of something that is going to be big and going to matter in this health care industry.

So I hope that you'd called and you listen to me that you feel that same sense of excitement and that same exuberance and that same pride that we all feel here. And I hope to continue to deliver the level of transparency and performance that you come to expect from us. Thank you.

Stuart Smith

All right everybody with Shital Mars, this is Stuart Smith saying thanks so much for listening and of course keep those questions coming in. Have a wonderful evening.