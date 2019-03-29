Axfood Should Be One Of Your Dividend Stocks

Axfood is one of the few major Swedish players in the grocery market, holding a record of excellent profitability and dividend growth.

Today I'm taking a look at one of my larger portfolio holdings, in a series where I review the currently overvalued Swedish market to provide you with some insight into our lovely Nordic companies. Swedish food giant Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) (OTCPK:AXFOY) is one of only a few major movers in the grocery market in Sweden, holding a significant amount (20%) of the market share.

I will review why this company is one of my largest portfolio holdings, and why this, to me, represents one of the swankiest SWAN-stocks you could own long term. I'm hoping that through my article, I encourage you to take a look at this company and prepare for a purchase when the stock valuation reaches an appealing entry point. This is somewhat atypical for me, as I usually review stocks after they've fallen or are in the process of falling.

However, I've reached the conclusion that I, apart from this, also want to show some of our local companies and create interest in companies that you otherwise may not know about.

(Source: Wikipedia)

Axfood - One of Three

The Swedish grocery market is essentially an oligopoly. Axfood is one of three major players in this market, as can be seen below in a 2017 snapshot of the competition across the country.

(Source: Axfood Annual Report 2018)

Now, what's important to understand is that you can only own ICA (OTC:ICCGF) and Axfood. Coop is a cooperative, City Gross is privately-owned, Lidl is privately-owned, and Netto isn't available on the stock market either. This makes your options limited. Luckily, both ICA and Axfood are some of the best companies in this segment that there are.

Axfood has been around since 2000 when it was created in a fusion of several smaller companies (the largest of which was Hemköp). Initially, the company contained a number of different brands of stores (almost 12), but this was quickly boiled down to 3, essentially the segments we see below in the graphic.

(Source: Axfood Annual Report 2018)

(Source: Axfood Annual Report 2018)

Axfood consists of 4 business segments.

Willys contains the company's main stores, Willys, Willys Hemma and Eurocash. These are mid-tier grocers in terms of segmentation with locations externally (usually outside of cities) and internally (close to people's homes). This segment is the largest portion of the company's revenue, at 27.06 billion SEK for FY18.

contains the company's main stores, Willys, Willys Hemma and Eurocash. These are mid-tier grocers in terms of segmentation with locations externally (usually outside of cities) and internally (close to people's homes). This segment is the largest portion of the company's revenue, at 27.06 billion SEK for FY18. Hemköp consists of stores that are considered "local services." These are stores usually located within city centers - markets with a low number of products at higher prices, but convenient when you only need to buy a small number of things.

consists of stores that are considered "local services." These are stores usually located within city centers - markets with a low number of products at higher prices, but convenient when you only need to buy a small number of things. Axfood Snabbgross is the company's wholesale operation, catering to restaurants and other corporate clients.

is the company's wholesale operation, catering to restaurants and other corporate clients. Dagab is a logistical arm responsible for delivering all food to all of its operations and stores. This is done through 2 main locations in Gothenburg and Stockholm, with 2 supplementary smaller warehouses around the country.

So in essence, Axfood handles all of its own deliveries, it caters both Swedish private consumers and corporate/wholesale clients. It covers bases both in what is considered discount or low-price offerings, and it also owns stores/markets located directly in living/residential neighborhoods. Price-wise, it has located itself below "standard" Swedish grocery chains like ICA and Coop, while offering similar/same product quality, but above the "hard discount"/hypermarket chains which in Sweden are represented by Lidl and Netto. No Walmart (WMT)-Similar exists in all of Sweden - even the one store that claims it is only comes perhaps 10% of the way to showing the Swedish consumer what a "real" Walmart store actually is in terms of dimensions and offerings.

(Source: Axfood Annual Report 2018)

Segmentation in Sweden in this area is extremely mature, with most people shopping at ICA, Coop, and Willys on a monthly basis. Usually, the consumer will have a favorite, with the older generation favoring Coop and ICA (the chain offers pensioner discounts and value-added services), and the younger generation favoring Willys (cheaper, app-based, membership discounts). This is, however, a generalization, as Swedish surveys show that these sort of structures are falling apart as well, with consumers going to where the range of offers and prices are the best.

Axfood has its own well-developed brands

(Source: Axfood Annual Report 2018)

As any large grocer today, Axfood has developed its own in-store brand offerings, catering to different income demographics/social classes, though it can be argued that all store brands by their nature cater to people who want to save money.

(Source: Axfood)

These products are well-loved and currently represent almost 28% of the sales of Willys/Hemköp (Source). As we can see in the offerings above, Garant is the somewhat higher quality alternative (in terms of in-store brand quality) and is usually considered on the same level as other brands (Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), HP, Santa Maria, etc.)

(Source: Axfood)

Eldorado, meanwhile, represents barebones baseline food quality that reaches Swedish and EU standards, but not much more than that.

As a shopper who frequents Willys and Hemköp on a weekly and bi-daily basis, I can attest that I like some of Garant's products, but avoid almost all of Eldorado products. I am, however, not representative as a consumer because I, in terms of income/socioeconomics, am rated "Upper middle class" or "lower upper class." What I look for when shopping is products without a large amount of chemicals/additives, and Eldorado, naturally, tends to have 3-10 chemicals/additives where you have Garant alternatives with 1-3, and brand/ecological alternatives with no additives/preservatives/ chemicals at all.

I want to stress that Eldorado products or Garant products are in no way bad or poorly made (in fact, my ex-partner who was from America said they're actually a lot better than what's on offer there) - they're just cheaper, and as such, they need to cut costs somewhere.

Axfood has a majority stakeholder

The Axel Johnson group owns 50.1% of Axfood, making it a majority shareholder in the company (Source). Luckily, the firm is a major shareholder in many large, Swedish companies. It owns (apart from Axfood), among other things:

Dustin, one of Sweden's largest retailers of electronics/computer/IT

Martin & Servera, Restaurant wholesaler

Axel Johnson international, an Industrial group

Kicks, one of Sweden's largest beauty/makeup stores

Novax, a venture capitalization company which in turn owns many popular Swedish brands/stores.

Åhlens, one of Sweden's oldest stores in terms of clothing, beauty, home products

It also owns an American company which handles its American operations, a real estate company, 6% of a large investment company, a green initiative and it has cooperation with several Swedish universities and institutions of learning.

In short, this is a powerful family which, together with a small number of other Swedish families (Wallenberg, Kamprad, Persson, Rausing, Stenbeck, Schörling, Lundin, Lundberg, Bennet and others) have dominated the Swedish enterprise market for more than 100 years. Our Swedish snowglobe (those of us who are more widely traveled usually joke about most Swedes living a 'snowglobe') is a very peculiar place in certain ways.

Axfood is profitable

There is no doubting that Axfood as a company is a profitable operation. During 2018, it reached all of its financial goals, including a 5.3% growth (3% was the goal), a 4.2% operating margin (4% was the goal), a 37% solidity (at least 25% was the goal). In terms of its employees, there was only a 6.6% sick leave/absence for the year (believe me, in Sweden, those are amazing numbers considering we have paid sick leave and paid sick childcare for parents) (Source).

(Source: Axfood Annual Report 2018)

Willys has shown exceeding profitability and results over time, and 2018 was once again a record year for the segment. The same is true for Hemköp (though margins were down 0.2%) Snabbgross and Dagab.

(Source: Axfood Investor Presentation)

The same is true for revenue, which keeps rising year by year as Willys enacts strategies to make sure that it both captures market share from ICA and keeps Lidl and Netto from capturing further market share.

(Source: Axfood Investor Presentation)

Axfood also has a progressive dividend policy, with a payout ratio coming to the levels of American REIT companies of over 90%+ of profits. The company has a long history of dividend growth (almost since its inception), and typically yields between 3.9-4.9% depending on where in the range of its share price it is at the time.

Axfood is aware and progressive in terms of new technology

Some of you may wonder about the entry of shopping food online. Well, both of Sweden's major grocery chains have already considered this. In 2017, Axfood bought the maturely developed company "Mat.se" (Food.se) for roughly $ 50M, which has been in the business of online grocery shopping since 2012. The company, now a part of Axfood, is one of the largest online food retailers/shops in all of Sweden at this point, and the company keeps growing even now. The company has also bought apohem.se, a Swedish online pharmacy which delivers medication and beauty products to consumers, and also allows retrieving prescription medication with an online app/tool.

In terms of Axfood's developments for a digital age, we may be looking at one of the strongest players on the market here, as it is characterized by not making a whole lot of mistakes in terms of M&As.

Axfood has problems - or does it?

So, now that we've talked about Axfood as a company, where are its issues? Well, the main issue is that the stock has tendencies of being chronically overvalued. It's one of my most profitable stocks, as I caught my position during a general market slump, and managed to lock in a yield on cost of over 5%, that's currently at a return of almost 45% in only a few years' time. This stock is rarely on sale. Here is a chart of Axfood Stock development/returns next to the SIX return index.

(Source: Axfood Annual Report 2018)

But I can't very well write an article or a thesis with just overvaluation as a problem. Let's dig a bit deeper.

The payout ratio

The payout ratio of this company is as though it has never heard of conservative financial practices.

(Source: Axfood Annual Report 2018)

The red-marked area contains data for, in order from up/down, ordinary dividend, bonus dividends and % payout ratio of profit after taxes/costs. As you may note, the company isn't exactly shy about bumping up its payout ratio, and this despite that the company's financial goals clearly state that it seeks to pay at least 50% of profits to its shareholders. 50% isn't 90%+.

So, the real first risk is the company's generous payout ratio, which doesn't allow for a whole lot of errors, nor a whole lot of investments for the company - at least not without tapping those credit lines.

The market/Business - is it a risk?

When talking about American grocers like Kroger (KR), we often talk about risks of new entrants to the market, such as Aldi and Lidl, or the fierce competition between existing grocery shopping options. Aren't similar tendencies present in Sweden?

Well, to a certain point. The fact is that Lidl, the main competitor to Swedish grocers, has been in Sweden now for over 15 years (2003). In that time, it has managed to capture a mere 5% of the market, which translates roughly to 500 000 consumers, going by our population of roughly 10 million. This includes recent reconsiderations of its strategy before which Lidl was below 2.5-3% of market share, because to people in Sweden, it simply wasn't a very appealing grocer (even with its appealing pricing policy).

It would be wrong to characterize competition from Coop, Ica, Lidl, and Netto of not being a risk for Willys/Axfood. As such - yes, it is inherently a risk. However, in terms of the risk that other grocers worldwide are facing, next to their risk the competition here in Sweden is rather tame, due to a very mature market and a very specific market composition (in terms of geography).

And that's it. I looked for quite a while, but couldn't find any further risk for this company that could threaten its long-term viability in the market.

Positives and valuation

Obviously, the positives of this company are many, several of which I've gone through already. Profit/earnings, revenue, margins future prospects, company investments in future technology/grocery shopping, all of these are looking well. The company is foremost among equals in Sweden here - the "feeling" that is conveyed here is that Willys/Axfood offers the same quality of food/same brands as the higher-priced stores such as ICA and Coop but to a lower price point.

In addition, the company has stores/markets located in residential/living areas that cater to people needing only a few items. Add to this that it owns its own logistics, it owns its own restaurant wholesale company, pharmacy, and other areas, and you're looking at a company that caters to the entirety of the Swedish grocery and food market. Combine this with attractive prices, and appealing and popular customer members program, the fact that most major Swedish cities have one or several Willys and Hemköp stores, and it is no wonder that this company is going as well as it is.

The payout is high - but there are reasons for it

(Source: Axfood Annual Report 2018)

As we discussed earlier, the company's payout ratio (seen on the graph to the right) is in the extreme highs with ~94% of earnings for FY18. This is up from the high 70's/low 80's of 2014-2016. As of the last 5-8 years, the company has made a tradition/strategy of paying this much in dividends, despite guiding towards "more than 50%" in its dividend strategy.

As I understand from earnings calls and strategy discussions from shareholders meetings (several of which I've actually attended in person), the company's dividend policy/payout is relative to the expected investment expenses/capital requirements it sees itself as needing. This is why the ratio was low during 2015-2016 - it was preparing to make acquisitions, such as in 2017 when the ratio shot up significantly due to the acquiring of online food service Mathem. In short, it simply has a very progressive dividend policy and does not expect CapEx to meaningfully increase during the coming years.

The Swedish grocery business is an extremely mature market with barriers the size of the Black Gate

Entry into this market by a foreign entrant is nearly impossible without the requirement of first operating at an extreme loss (like Lidl) for the first years. In fact, it took Lidl 10 years to be profitable in Sweden. (Source)

Sweden was one of the first markets where Lidl, with its domestic products, wasn't able to manage to convince the population to buy its goods. To do this, it first had to "Swedify" every brand it owned, repackage it and source (mostly) Swedish food products (milk, cheeses, vegetables, etc). It took the company years to do this, and even more years to convince Swedish shoppers that yes, the products were just as good.

I, as a German, remember very well when Lidl came to Sweden and how empty it was during the initial years, and how shunned it was by the Swedish population, as though Lidl was the German Wehrmacht come to occupy a mid-1940s Sweden.

We are, all in all, a very homogenous bunch. Swedish people expect certain things when going to a grocery store - if these things aren't there, they're prone to leave. Even today, after everything Lidl has done, it's still somewhat of a niche supermarket where most people don't go. I personally like it, because I can get German products, and I find its own store products competitive and qualitative.

ICA, Willys/Axfood and Coop have, in one way or another, held this market for a long, long time. This is especially true when you go north of the densely populated areas of Sweden (most of our country is actually very rural), where ICA and Coop become the standard and even seeing Willys becomes rarer. Price competition is extremely fierce, as can be seen by the razor-thin margins, and most people (including myself) shop the weekly "sales," visiting one or two out of three stores each week.

The already mature market is also in the process of growing even leaner. We're in the process of making all grocery shopping pretty much free of all cash payments (the entire Swedish society is growing very hostile towards cash in general) and of removing checkout personnel (replaced by self-checkout services).

I repeat - entering this market for a foreign player is an extremely tricky prospect. Compare this to, for instance, the UK, where Lidl has managed to grow from 2.8% to 5.5% market share in less than 7 years, despite even more competition from others (Source). Grocery shopping in Sweden and Scandinavia is a very different thing than it is in continental Europe. Someday I will look at Finland in a similar light with the companies active there - look forward to that article too!

Valuation

So, we've established that Sweden is an extremely mature market with very few competent players. Axfood is one of three such competent players in this market, the others being comparatively minor. We also don't really have the local "market culture"/bodegas/small grocery stores that are common ín some parts of the US. It just doesn't exist here, as it is not profitable enough. Smaller, local stores are chained/franchised as well and are usually owned either by ICA or Axfood (such as "Handlar'n"). The first three search results on Google when you search for "starting your own grocery store" are links to company franchise pages of ICA, Axfood and Coop, respectively. I don't think I've seen a locally/privately-owned grocery store that wasn't franchised for almost 15 years now, and I'm pretty widely traveled in Sweden.

Now, in terms of valuation, we're looking at a currently grim picture.

(Source: Börsdata)

The company is as overvalued as the Swedish stock market generally is at this time. Fair value for this company hasn't been a thing since I entered the stock at a P/E of ~15 and a stock price of 135 SEK/share several years ago. Since then, much like Stockholm, the share has grown.

(Source: Börsdata)

Looking at a 5-year period, we can see some cyclical tendencies to this defensive stock, with small periods of drop in share price. My advice to Swedish investors, several of whom I advise (though not in a professional fashion, I'm no CFA), has been to wait for one of these drops back to levels of 145-150 before entering the stock at a P/E of 17-19 or so.

ICA being the competitor here, its stock is equally overvalued at a P/E of 20+ at this time, but with a significantly (1%+) lower yield compared to Axfood.

(Source: Börsdata)

Historical yield shows an equally unappetizing meal of 4.17% in a stock that usually trades at yields of 4.8-5%. Bear in mind that this company has a history of generous bonus dividends, making its yields explode like in 2015. This shouldn't be included, as it is sporadic, and it shouldn't be expected either.

(Source: Börsdata)

However, the EPS tendencies, as previously discussed, together with everything else, point to the positive. The facts speak for themselves, and they speak of a quality company doing even better than it did a year, two years or three years ago. Axfood is "in the now," there's little happening in the world of Swedish groceries that it does not have at least one finger in.

And this, while offering investors a juicy ~4.2% yield for purchasing its share. Compare this to similar American companies which are struggling with far harsher competitive climates. Kroger currently yields ~2.3% and is struggling with increasing competition and compressing margins. Walmart offers yields of even less, while also being what I consider to be overvalued.

And here's this Swedish grocer, with a 20% market share, with what I can virtually guarantee to be a continued partial position in a national oligopoly in a western nation, with its finger in every future development in groceries, offering a 4.2% yield (and historically offering more), with a history of offering you bonus dividends. So...

Why shouldn't you invest?

That's the question I want to end my article in here - and I hope that I'm able to provide you with a simple answer at this time. Why shouldn't you currently invest in Axfood?

Well, it's currently overvalued.

But it's going to drop down to a fairer value eventually. And when it does, I'll be ready to lower my cost basis and add to my already existing 3.38% portfolio position in this company. This is one of the very few companies where I'm comfortable with a position of over 3-4% due to:

Its partially-dominant market position

Its investments and history of successful M&As/market adjustments (as opposed to peers such as ICA, which have struggled more)

Its stellar dividend history, despite a high payout ratio.

A strong, motivated majority shareholder

Its history, since inception, of being a very good and profitable company

I would recommend the following.

My recommendation

Invest in Axfood when valuation/share price drops to a level of 145-150 SEK/share, or a blended P/E-ratio of around 18-19. At that price and current dividend levels, you'll be locking in a yield of ~4.8% - and this on a defensive consumer staple such as a grocer with almost a fifth of the national market share.

I realize it may sometimes be hard to justify investing outside of the US due to tax reasons, but I do believe that Axfood is one of the companies where a justification exists for the value-conscious investor.

Please ask me any questions I didn't address, and I'll try to answer them as best I can.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXFOF, KR, ICCGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.