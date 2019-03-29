8x8 Inc. Has Good Long-Term Potential

The potential is there, but it will only materialize gradually. This stock is for investors with a longer time horizon.

However, it had to invest a lot in the platform and botched the mid-market introduction, which is causing delays and bad headline numbers.

The company is shifting its customers to its new X Series platform, which has good potential.

8x8 Inc. (EGHT) offers a state-of-the-art integrated unified customer communications platform that has a bright future given the shift to the cloud. But enormous investments in sales and research and a partly botched introduction is holding the shares back, and we expect this cloud to lift only gradually.

8x8, Inc. provides enterprise cloud communications and customer engagement solutions. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, conferencing, contact center, analytics, and other services to various business customers on a SAAS model. The company provides:

8x8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high-quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service.

8x8 Virtual Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution.

8x8 Virtual Office Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high-definition (HD) video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices.

It also offers 8x8 Sameroom, an interoperability platform, which enables cross-team messaging and collaboration within a large organization and between organizations.

Script8, a communications flow and routing engine that offers a scripting environment for routing communications data for specific workflows, as well as allows end-users to create simple, personalized, and customizable communications experiences, such as communications control, external data source integration, and intelligent routing.

The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end-users through direct sales organization, website, and channel partners.

Here is our usual longer-term (five year) perspective which sees impressive revenue growth but operations turning south the last year, at least in GAAP (which includes acquisition cost from Jitsi), and this is a little concerning.

Data by YCharts

X Series

The market is converging on integrated cloud platform offerings, hence the company has integrated its solutions described above into one new platform, the X Series. From the Q3CC:

The goal is that every existing customer will get more than what they have at a price that is comparable to what they pay today. And then the ability for them to have a lot more self-service automation, et cetera, will be a huge enhancement on top of that, but we don't anticipate any major cost.

This chimes with the evolution in the market towards these kinds of integrated platforms, for instance, CCaaS (contact center as a service) or UCaaS (unified communications as a service), according to Gartner. From the earnings deck:

Management also argued that the introduction of the X Series increased the company's win rate against major competitors from one out of three to two out of three. Why is this, one might wonder? Well (from the Q3CC):

the ability to have state of the art telephony and combined with state of the art contact center combined with state of the art video conferencing with the underlying data and analytics is essentially in four bundles or so is the whole brilliance of X.

Some of the capabilities of the new platform (from the earnings deck):

The advantage of cloud platforms is that they are easy to expand and tend to become veritable Swiss army knives. We think the X Series is no exception, with the company embarking on AI features enabling customers to gain actionable insights from customer data, and also adding new capabilities through acquisitions.

The company acquired Jitsi, an open source video communications technology from Atlassian (TEAM). Jitsi adds to the company’s video collaboration capabilities on its X Series platform.

Mid-market mishap

The company underwhelmed on its service revenue growth, which is well below the promised 25% basically as a result of two issues:

Introducing the X series went well for corporate clients but was underestimated for mid-market, with lack of training for channel partners and a host of other little hiccups.

A rapidly expanding channel team compounded these difficulties.

With respect to the first, management had this to say (from the Q3CC):

from an enterprise perspective look I saw the right win rate when I went into mid-market and to channel it was clear that it needed to be much more of a high velocity less touch sales model and all our materials all our tools et cetera were not designed to be as hands off as they should have been for a much higher velocity sales model... we added channel partners, we didn't do a good job of enabling them on exactly how to sell X and we didn't provide them the tools and the portals to go sell that. And that transition from our regular products to essentially X, which required a lot more automation was not well handled.

With respect to the second, management argued (from the Q3CC):

the biggest impact was on deal velocity, we didn't lose these deals, but just in the process of generating the ability to quote, the ability to do just a very simple basics of getting stuff in the hands of customers and channel partners, we did a less than stellar job. So it's a - it was a completely self-inflected wound, but one that is relatively easy to address it just will take us time... we did a listening tour with all our channel partners. And the great thing about our channel partners, we got some phenomenal channel partners, and they were very honest with us, they said excess fit for purpose they just didn't have all the tools necessary to sell it, they thought our team - our own team was not totally aware of all the capabilities of our product. And that our tools were harder to do business with and the velocity was missing. That's hard to hear, but I'd rather hear it.

Or, more precisely (from the Q3CC):

We monitor deal progression going from different stages and we saw deals fit in like the coding stage and there was a lot of back and forth on coding and questions that we thought would have been self-evident questions about features that should have been obvious that kept going back and forth and necessitated multiple meetings. And that's when we started to - our antenna start to go up and say we have not done a good job of enabling our channel team as well as our various sales executives.

The big growth push is supposed to come from this new integrated platform X Series which is out since July, but the company botched some parts of the introduction, perhaps introducing it a bit too hastily. How serious are these problems? (from the Q3CC):

I mean we had a 50% bookings for mid-market enterprise Q2 and obviously 13% this quarter is a major disappointment. Despite that you're seeing a sequential increase continuing of approximately 50 to 75 basis points. That is because of the faster pace of deployment and the ease of X.

According to management, it takes 4-6 months to fix. The problem was exclusive for the mid-market segment; for enterprise and small companies there were no problems, and that compensated for some of the downdraft from mid-market. What did the company do to fix the mid-market problem (from the Q3CC):

basically combining the direct sales team and the channel team with essentially common quotas, common goals, common and a very tight leadership rhythm at the top.

On a more positive note, the company did acquire many new channel partners for the mid-market segment, so when these tooting problems get ironed out completely we see perhaps the pent-up demand materialize.

Ultimately (when the snags are ironed out), the X Series should be a boon to booking, as it actually eases implementation and offers more value.

The X Series was designed to make migration for existing customers easily. This hasn't really started, but it will happen over the next 4-6 quarters. This is also a non-trivial up-sell opportunity, as it adds more features for customers.

On the other hand, management also argued that the migration "gives customers additional features for comparable prices," which seems to limit the opportunity for up-selling.

International sales are just over 10% of revenues, but with the move to the X Series, management argues that they are double that in new bookings, so this seems to help their international expansion.

Q3 Results

From the earnings deck:

And from the earnings PR:

Service revenue increased 20% year over year to $85.9 million. Adjusting for constant currency and excluding DXI revenue, service revenue increased 22% year over year.

Service revenue from mid-market and enterprise customers billing greater than $1,000 in monthly recurring revenue (MRR), adjusting for constant currency and excluding DXI revenue, increased approximately 30% year over year and represents 62% of MRR.

Service revenue from mid-market and enterprise customers billing greater than $10,000 in MRR, adjusting for constant currency and excluding DXI revenue, increased approximately 61% year over year and represents 29% of MRR.

Total revenue increased 19% year over year to $89.9 million. Adjusting for constant currency and excluding DXI revenue, total revenue increased 21% year over year.

GAAP net loss was $23.8 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, including a $1.5 million charge associated with U.S. sales and use taxes.

Non-GAAP net loss was $5.5 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share.

Guidance

The guidance including DXI and taking out the constant currency is 18-19%, which disappointed investors, as it is well short of the 25% target the company set itself.

Margins

In principle, the shift towards X Series should boost gross margin and service margin, but this isn't yet visible in the figures. Perhaps it will come with greater adoption. What is rising nicely is ARPU:

If you go back to the first figure in this article, with the five-year overview you saw a considerable operational deterioration in the five quarters, indeed:

Data by YCharts

Basically, the company has been pulling out all the stops in terms of spending on R&D and sales on the X Series. Since we have no 2020 guidance yet, we'll have to make do with the Q4 2019 guidance, which seems to announce a slight improvement with non-GAAP S&M rising at a slightly lower rate (19%) than revenue.

R&D seems to still move up, and there is a little leverage from G&A, which was only up 4% y/y in Q3, but that's small, as it's only 9% of revenue. So, the best we can see is stabilization for Q4.

We surmise some improvement is in the cards when the mid-market problems have been sorted out and revenue growth accelerates towards its intermediate 25% target, but the extent of this remains very much to be seen.

Cash

8X8 Inc. doesn't really have any debt, so it's not likely to run out of cash anytime soon, which made it somewhat surprising that the company recently embarked on issuing $250 million of senior notes. From the PR:

8x8 intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to pay the cost of certain capped call transactions (described below). 8x8 intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes, including financing potential acquisitions and other strategic transactions. However, 8x8 currently has no commitments with respect to any such acquisitions or other strategic transactions.

Share-based compensation has grown considerably, but has not yet had much effect on the share count:

Data by YCharts

The company has a $25 million buyback program, and the CEO himself bought on the open market last year.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts don't expect profits anytime soon, seeing EPS of -$0.21 this year and -$0.15 the next. With the shares trading at over 5x sales, we are inclined to argue that there isn't much upside from a valuation multiple perspective.

The stock has largely moved sideways for a while:

Conclusion

We're fairly sure that 8X8 Inc. has a market-leading product in the form of its X Series platform. However, it botched part of the introduction, which threw the company back two quarters in terms of where it wants to be with bookings and growth.

Then, there are the really sizable investments it made in research and sales to get the X Series off the ground.

We're fairly sure there is a considerable payback on these investments, but it will take time to get the operational leverage going again. The company didn't actually produce much guidance on this, so we're a little in the dark here.

Assuming the company gets its mid-market problems sorted and growth indeed accelerates a little, there will be upside for the shares, but it very much depends on how quick and how strongly operational leverage will kick in.

So, we'll expect a gradual improvement of the share price, but nothing dramatic.

