Recent Stock Purchase March 2019

With the entire month of March almost gone, I realized that it's time for me to make my monthly stock purchase. As the stock market continues to move up and down seemingly on a whim and without reason, I know that I can take comfort in one thing… my continued passive income hitting my account like clockwork in a predictable and consistent basis. This is why I make sure to make my buys and keep stacking those dividends. After all, the more you can stack the better equipped you are to handle those inevitable dividend cuts or eliminations that hit all of us at some time. With that being said, and sticking to my March stock considerations:

I have added to my ROTH account 15 shares at $79.96 for a total investment of $1,199.40 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). With this recent purchase, my ROTH account holdings in ABBV now totals 20.0662 shares with a market value of $1,603.29. I also hold 151.9875 shares of ABBV in my taxable account with a market value of $12,141.52.

As you can see ABBV is a very large portion of my portfolio between my taxable and ROTH accounts, yet I still felt comfortable adding to the stock under $80. Of course, I'm still eyeing Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) even though it has climbed nicely from its recent lows about a month ago. MO in the mid-$50s still looks good to me and overall it's a relatively small portion of my portfolio. Why not pick up some safe and juicy yield while the stock price recovers? Perhaps it will be my April buy.

What do you think about my recent buy? Are you looking at ABBV or other health stocks? There are still quite a few high-quality, high-yielding names out there. What are you buying? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long ABBV, MO.

