Global Payments: From Boring To Boardroom

We believe that recent consolidation among global payments companies is a reaction to a fundamental shift in the industry’s structure as consumption migrates to digital channels.

By Ian McDonald, CFA

Research Analyst Ian McDonald discusses the disruption to the global payments industry caused by the digitization of the economy and the growth of e-commerce.

When seeking more evidence of the disruption caused by the digitization of the global economy, one need look no further than last week's acquisition of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) by FIS (NYSE:FIS). The $35 billion deal - the largest ever for a financial technology (fintech) company - comes just months after another blockbuster fintech transaction, Fiserv's (NASDAQ:FISV) $22 billion takeover of First Data (NYSE:FDC). Worldpay itself was the result of a recent union between its predecessor company and Vantiv.

Driving consolidation is these firms' jockeying for position as consumers migrate to digital channels. This transition is upending the traditional landscape for merchant payments, which are being transformed from a functional afterthought to an integral component of a business's value chain.

Historically, companies providing merchant payments struggled to generate attractive margins as the independent sale organizations that interfaced with smaller merchants auctioned off contracts to payments processors, with the resulting race to the bottom limiting earnings potential. Large enterprises, on the other hand, treated payments as a side utility and pressured payments processors to lower their acceptance costs, thus denting these vendors' profitability.

The Digital Awakening

That paradigm is being supplanted. The retail space is rapidly digitizing, with e-commerce taking an ever larger slice of the consumer wallet. As with other segments of the digital economy, a central value proposition of e-commerce is improved data collection and value-enhancing business analytics. Within this landscape, payments are increasingly bundled within software platforms catering specifically to industries ranging from restaurants and retail to yoga studios and pet salons. The data generated by payments represents a potential treasure trove of business intelligence.

For large enterprises, we characterize the growing stature of payments as going from "boring to the boardroom." Whereas payments historically were the domain of corporate treasuries seeking to pinch pennies, vendors of these software suites now make their pitch to chief marketing officers and CEOs looking to increase demand, conversion and revenues.

Two Approaches

With the recent acquisitions serving as examples, we see merchant payments companies increasingly falling into one of two categories. The first are low-cost providers whose objective is to generate scale by growing distribution or consolidating technology platforms. In addition to the potential cost savings implicit in such streamlining, more robust IT platforms may also improve data analytics, thus allowing payments companies to offer more customized, value-added solutions. Fitting into this category are companies that have historically focused on bank processing. This approach may be part of the rationale behind the Fiserv-First Data tie-up.

The other camp is comprised of software vendors offering merchants a differentiated suite of products, including payments. With their promise of business optimization - from increased conversion to fraud prevention - payments vendors should be able to command higher margins for their value-added services. Consequently, the vertical nature of their offerings is likely to increase switching costs, thus lowering churn, a problem for more commoditized legacy payment services. In this space we see companies like software company Global Payments; Square, which offers both hardware and software; and PayPal, which operates solely in the e-commerce space.

Riding the E-Commerce Wave

A convergence of forces has increased the attractiveness of the merchant payments industry. The tailwinds provided by a rising share of digital and e-commerce transactions as a portion of overall consumer spending is magnified by the data generated by payments becoming a potential revenue source rather than a necessary expense.

