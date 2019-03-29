High Ranking Retailers: Where To Look For The Best Quality Stocks On The High Street

Investors have made a lot of money from this sector and new names continue to join the market.

But it's also true that retail has been the source of some brilliant success stories in recent years.

Take a look at the financial headlines and you'd be forgiven for thinking that UK retail is a sector in peril.

By Ben Hobson

News that Mike Ashley's Sports Direct Group (OTCPK:SDIPF) is weighing a bid for the troubled retailer Debenhams (OTC:DBHSF) doesn't come as much surprise. With a 29 percent stake, Ashley is Debenhams' biggest shareholder, but the group's fate is far from clear. Debenhams is labouring under sizeable debt (among other problems) - and its lenders could eventually end up calling the shots (whether Ashley likes it or not).

Debenhams is an extreme case but it's symptomatic of the problems faced by a number of UK retailers. Traditional bricks and mortar stocks have long complained about the challenges of high rents and margin pressures caused by fierce online competition. Investors in the sector are well versed on how these factors can destroy margins… and even whole businesses.

One of the longest retail deaths in recent years has been HMV, the music and film chain. Back in 2013 the group slipped into administration and the PLC was liquidated a year later. But part of HMV lived on and some of its stores were acquired. But the new outfit went bust again last year, partly because it still couldn't negotiate itself out of expensive store leases.

Meanwhile, news of struggling chains (both private and public) either attempting turnarounds or sinking completely, still make headlines. Among them have been the likes of New Look, Toys "R" Us, House of Fraser, Marks and Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF), Patisserie Valerie (a fraud), Maplin, Carpetright (OTC:CGHXF), Homebase and Mothercare (OTC:MHCRF).

Another recent bust-up has been Julian Dunkerton's effort to get himself back in control at the fashion retailer Superdry. Since stepping back from the business last year, Dunkerton has watched the chain's valuation tumble from around £1.4bn to around £400m. But he and co-founder James Holder still hold a 29 percent stake. Dunkerton is keen to press his own strategy back on the business, but the board is so far saying no.

But aside from these examples, is it all bad news?

Look at the share prices of some of the best-known quoted retailers in the stock market and you'll find a mixed picture. It's clear that in some cases, retailers have performed very well over the past year. In fact, investors in predominantly online firms like Boohoo.com (OTC:BHHOF) and Asos (OTCPK:ASOMF), will vouch for the fact that retail stocks can deliver decent returns.

There are currently 51 stocks quoted in the "Specialty Retail" and "Diversified Retail" industries of the London Stock Exchange. As well as high street names, those groupings include car dealers, which have a slightly different investment profile. As for the rest, I've pulled together some of the highest-ranking stocks based on their exposure to the Quality, Value and Momentum factors that we calculate with the StockRanks. In each case, the higher the ranking position (up to 100) the higher the exposure to the factor.

Name Mkt Cap £m EPS Growth pc StockRank Style Quality Rank Value Rank Momentum Rank RS 1y SCS 95.2 -2.02 Super Stock 92 91 97 +14.5 Shoe Zone 106.1 -4.12 Super Stock 97 73 96 +47.1 Pets at Home 778 -0.81 Super Stock 86 77 78 -6.22 Card Factory 615.4 -0.16 Super Stock 87 71 75 -4.79 Dunelm 1,779 7.59 High Flyer 96 33 98 +69.2 M&S 4,378 -3.88 Super Stock 62 83 76 -0.25 Next 7,539 2.80 High Flyer 91 44 84 +10.9 JD Sports 4,750 12.6 High Flyer 91 21 96 +41.9 WH Smith 2,278 8.22 High Flyer 96 26 84 +9.63 Halfords 463.1 -0.11 Contrarian 97 89 17 -29.3 Debenhams 27.0 - Value Trap 31 90 1 -89.7

Some of the better-performing shares here include the likes of Dunelm (OTCPK:DNLMY), Shoe Zone (OTC:SHEZF) and JD Sports (OTC:JDSPY). Others like SCS, Next and WH Smith (OTC:WHSTY) have also managed to keep ahead of the market during the past year.

Others have had a harder time. The low Momentum Rank at Halfords (OTCPK:HLFDF) points to a pretty dismal share price performance and earnings forecast downgrades over the past year. Its high quality, high value exposure puts it very much in Contrarian territory based on our StockRank Styles - but January's profit warning was a painful blow to its price.

Together, these stocks have the best blends of quality, value and momentum right now. But you can see from the individual ranking scores that most rate pretty well for their quality. As a result of being high quality, they tend to attract higher valuations, which is why the Value Ranks are generally more modest. Striking a balance between quality and value is precisely the kind of "Warren Buffett approach" to investing that can pay off handsomely well into the future.

Incidentally, I tagged on Debenhams to the list. Its low quality, low momentum ranking scores point to something a bit different - the classic signs of a value trap.

The future for retail investing?

Take a look at the financial headlines and you'd be forgiven for thinking that UK retail is a sector in peril. Expensive leases, margin pressure, online competition and even Brexit are reckoned to be serious threats to some of the high street's best-known names.

But it's also true that retail has been the source of some brilliant success stories in recent years. Investors have made a lot of money from this sector and new names continue to join the market.

Businesses that are out of touch with customers or are hanging on to outdated models have faced serious problems. But those that are well positioned, know their customers and adapt to changing buyer trends have been some of the best-performing stocks in the market. It could well be an opportunity for investors prepared to roll up their sleeves and have a closer look.

