The drama over Brexit - the United Kingdom's June 2016 decision to leave the European Union - continues to dominate headlines. But from key elections to transatlantic trade threats, it's one of many issues keeping Europe alert. Across the continent, what's happening now, and what comes next?
On this episode of The BID, Chief Multi-Asset Strategist Isabelle Mateos y Lago helps us make sense of what we should be watching for from Brexit - and beyond.
