Why Apple And Netflix Are Feeling The Streaming TV Sting

Investors are seeing that whether you’re the leader in the field like Netflix or a newcomer like Apple, nobody has the streaming market fully in hand – and it's possible nobody ever fully will.

Apple rival-to-be Netflix also recently found itself on the defensive after it cancelled a popular series which led to the media again casting a spotlight on its internal decision-making strategies.

On top of not showing clips, Apple also failed to share key information, which annoyed shareholders - especially since Google did something similar earlier this week with its gaming service.

While heavy on star power, the presentation was more “tell” then “show,” leading to more questions than answers all while confounding investors and analysts.

Apple (finally) revealed its streaming TV plans this week but the reaction from Wall Street was not as positive as expected.

Image Credit: Apple

Well, that took a turn.

On Monday, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) revealed its streaming TV play to the world in one of their trademark press conferences. There was plenty of pretty pictures, celebrities, slick video packages, celebrities, demos and did I mention the celebrities?

Yes, we get the point you have stars.

However, by focusing more on their talent rather than their product, the executives missed the mark and as investors realized soon after – people noticed. Yet it wasn’t just Apple feeling the sting of the fickle streaming culture, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has also found its model (and lack of transparency) being questioned again and yet again, but for surprisingly different reasons.

I’ll get into that in a minute, but I want to start with Apple and try to explain to investors what happened, how it factors into the bigger picture and what it means for the companies involved.

By tradition, Apple presentations have always followed a certain structure – big reveal, product details, demo, pricing and release information. It’s the type of cadence we’ve come to expect. It’s a shock-and-awe approach that works even when the shock doesn’t leave as many in awe as it had prior.

The twist here is that Apple tried something new that was unfamiliar to investors, analysts and seemingly even their own executive team. The News+ and credit card segments were very by-the-numbers and got the reaction they needed. The stumbling block came with the main event – streaming TV.

Actually, it really came with their Arcade gaming reveal and snowballed, but I’ll get to that shortly.

With TV, the all-in-one app element was strong, but let’s not forget this is just a variation of what they’ve done before – just amplified. The real show was supposed to be their roster of streaming originals. There were a few problems here… of the biggest ones being it took over an hour to get to them and then it dragged on and on.

Investors were likely expecting this event to mimic the traditional TV “upfront” presentations done by the big networks every year for advertisers. Now regardless of if your company is linear, streaming or something else entirely, the model works because at the heart of any version is the content itself.

Well, it’s supposed to be.

Apple thought having celeb after celeb talk about their shows was an adequate substitute for showing anything from them.

That’s a rare miscalculation by Apple.

And that’s part of why shareholders responded as they did – the last part of the presentation was long, rambling and the wow factor wore off FAST. It was your main event and by the time you got to it, many just wanted it to be over.

As someone who has been to multiple upfronts over the years – once you hit the hour mark you begin to lose audiences. In fact, over a decade ago, the upfront were multi-hours affairs with EVERY division of a network telling you how great they were. It wasn’t until a few years ago, the networks streamlined their efforts and kept them to concise presentations where the longest segments were the clips of the new shows themselves.

By having just one bloated sizzle reel that didn’t really give any indication of what the shows would be like, it sent a terrible message to investors. Many came away feeling like Apple didn’t think its programming was good enough or far along enough to stand on its own so they tried a workaround.

Now shareholders need to keep in mind that may not be the case and these shows could be amazing, but when you tell and don’t show you let the seed of doubt grow – and in today’s social media landscape, it grows at an alarming rate.

Gizmodo put it best when they said it was clear later the celebs had “been there to distract from the fact that Apple had nothing to say.”

It also didn’t help Apple went off course and broke traditional by NOT revealing pricing/release dates... which they also did with their Arcade reveal (yes, that should have been a sign). Yet it may not have been as troubling if Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hadn’t JUST pulled the similar play earlier in the week by not revealing pricing or a launch date for its gaming service.

As it did with Google, the tactic was just another thing to tick off the public and investors. Coverage like this from The Verge or Screen Rant is not what you want to see if you have stock in either company. Whether it’s someone questioning why have a news conference when you have no news to share or another calling your executive team “remarkably obtuse about many key elements of the technology” things quickly went off the rails for these giants of industry.

Looking at the above, you can understand why in the case of Apple, the stock price dipped. The whole thing was disjointed and off, but let’s also be honest the price will rebound. It’s Apple – the media is going to cover the shows and the service over and over and even if they are terrible, people will buy the content.

The concern among investors though is that Apple didn’t do itself any favors in trying to position itself as a Netflix-killer or even just as a power player - and that won’t go unnoticed. So while there will be constant coverage and continued awareness – the messaging will be impacted which is dangerous in the long run, especially for a company that hasn’t been in the “catch-up” role for at least a decade.

And speaking of Netflix, as mentioned, earlier they also have gotten taken to task a little more recently which reminds investors even more just how perilous and wild this space can be for investors. Coming off the Roma and Spielberg messes– which I’ll write more on later and you can catch up a little on here – the platform again found itself having to go on the defensive.

The cancellation of One Day at a Time was a case study in how Netflix operates because it spurred a discussion about what is perceived as valuable and what is not in this ever-growing marketplace. That was key with Apple - the hope was Apple would show what it saw as valuable and poured time and money into - instead we got something else.

Back to Netflix though because Time was a unique case –the ethnic-themed reboot of a beloved sitcom from an even more beloved Hollywood talent was met with praise when it first debuted. The problem that soon became crystal clear is it didn’t get enough praise that translated into awards contention.

If One Day at a Time secured an Emmy nomination in a key category – you can bet we would not be having this conversation right now. And because it didn't the next factor was the viewing data.

Even though Netflix relies on subscribers versus ratings, both aspects have a common theme – viewership. If you don’t have enough viewers, then you likely won’t be renewed and since Netflix doesn’t release numbers it had to find a way to justify why they cancelled the series.

The thing Netflix overlooked – or possibly discounted was what this show meant to its viewers. Usually, when a show is cancelled there’s an outcry of some sorts but it goes away, here it hung around a little longer and was very pointed plus the media looked into it more in depth.

This was a show that played to a very specific and under-represented demo – Latin Americans. It is also a show that possibly would have survived longer on a broadcast network (which is ironic on a number of levels). Imagine the show in ABC’s family-centric universe alongside Blackish and The Goldbergs. Regardless, it is unlikely ABC could even take it if it wanted to because of a clause in the show’s contract that imposes a moratorium on when it can air on a rival (which is commonplace for Netflix).

While unlike with Apple, Netflix's stock was not really impacted, but it was another shot at the prestige of the Netflix brand which plays into the company's long-term success.

Even though investors didn't respond, it resonated across the industry and that in many ways hurts worse. Netflix prides itself on being the go-to place for top showrunners and stars - it needs that positive word-of-mouth to make those deals and what transpired was a fascinating behind the scenes (and an unofficial of course) look at what may have gone on in Netflix’s hallowed halls when making these calls by sites like Deadline.com.

For example, does a show lose value after two or three seasons? How many episodes should be in a season? When do costs become too much of a factor?

One conclusion made by the reporter is that by the time you reach that time frame and costs escalate, Netflix has a good idea of the show’s popularity and they can evaluate off two things – viewership and award reception.

Again, make no mistake award reception is weighed heavier than viewership because awards can drive viewership whereas it’s harder the other way around. Remember a lot of Netflix’s early hits like House of Cards and Orange Is The New Black were award drivers but also pop culture success stories.

It was a rare perfect storm of elements.

Now with an over-abundance of new content dropping daily, it takes more and more to break through. It also looks like you need less to get your break-even mark. Usually, for a mainstream TV show to sell in syndication it needs around 100 episodes or about four seasons (of around 22-24 episodes), but now because of streaming if a streamer-based series hits even half or a third of that number it’s done its job.

All of this begs a few questions – if the industry falls out of favor with Netflix, is Apple a more viable option? That said, if Apple is having this much trouble with their own announcement, how are they going to manage its own programming universe and the challenges that come with it? And how are investors going to react?

It's going to be a slippery slope as is everything in streaming - that's why it's so important to get everything off the ground in the right way. The bottom line is Apple will likely find a way to navigate the rough patches (again, it’s Apple)... same thing with Netflix

They will regroup and likely not make the same mistake twice. Just as Netflix had to navigate its early beginnings in the TV realm, so will Apple, but the difference is when Netflix did it investors were much more forgiving because they were trailblazers (and in many ways still are).

The point though was the last two weeks was a wake-up call for both shareholders and the market overall that its golden children still had some vulnerabilities they were not expecting. With Disney (NYSE:DIS) and WarnerMedia set to provide similar details in the coming months, Wall Street simply got rattled.

Investors and the industry HAVE to realize this field is still working itself out and it will take time. It just goes show that whether you’re the leader like Netflix or a newcomer like Apple, nobody has this streaming market fully in hand – and it's possible nobody ever fully will.

