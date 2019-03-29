Dividend Champion Spotlight: Ross Stores

The company has grown steadily over the years, operates a lean business model, and carries no debt on its balance sheet. This has made it a dividend growth machine.

Retail is often a treacherous investing environment. The competitive current can change quickly, and pricing is usually cut-throat. Yet even in such difficult industries, niche players can find a way to generate value. Ross Stores (ROST) is the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States. The company entered the "Dividend Champions" club this month by raising its dividend for the 25th consecutive year. Despite a long record of success, there is still plenty of long-term upside in Ross Stores. The company has built a business model that successfully navigates threats from traditional retail players and e-commerce to deliver strong cash flows to shareholders.

Ross Stores operates a network of 1,720 stores (between Ross and dd's DISCOUNTS) throughout the US (38 states), as well as Guam. Its largest concentrations of stores are in California, Texas, and Florida. The company acquires off-price apparel at a steep discount through a vast network of supply chain vendors and buyers. These items are then resold at a profit in stores. The great aspect of this is that it's a fluid retail environment. Merchandise is always changing which helps deter traditional competitors, as well as keeps customers guessing - and frequently visiting to find new bargains. The company generates more than $14 billion in annual sales.

Performance Overview

Source: YCharts

The company has rapidly grown over the past decade, and its niche in the industry as a discount retailer will drive traffic during economic downturns. Over the past decade, sales have grown at a CAGR of 8.99% and EPS at a CAGR of 22.28%.

The growth at Ross Stores has been fantastic, but we want to look at the operational metrics of the business to see how well that has translated to the company's financials. To do this, we will look at three metrics. We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

We can see that the company is consistently profitable (no large dips in margin), and that Ross Stores has improved its cash flow generation over the past 4-5 years. The current rate of 11% is solid, and is helped further by the strong revenue growth that Ross Stores is seeing. Where the company really shines is the CROCI rate, where at 46%, it is well above our benchmark. This reflects both strong management and a business that is extremely capital efficient.

The last area to review before moving on is the balance sheet. Despite today's low interest rate environment, it's important for companies to avoid taking on too much debt. Over-levering a business can ruin its liquidity and restrict cash flows from going towards dividends or investments for growth.

Source: YCharts

Ross Stores is carrying a cash balance of $1.35 billion and zero debt on its balance sheet. This gives the company a ton of financial flexibility, and its continued growth curve will only further grow its cash pile.

Dividend & Buybacks

Ross Stores is a new dividend champion after increasing its dividend earlier this month for the 25th straight year. The dividend now totals an annual sum to shareholders of $1.02 and yields 1.11% on the current stock price. This yield may not appeal to income-focused investors, considering 10-year US Treasuries are offering 2.38%.

Source: YCharts

Long-term investors however can benefit from what should be a rapidly rising yield on cost due to a strong dividend growth rate. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 25.2%. While the most recent increase of 13.3% points to a slowdown, the company's strong cash position and low payout (20% of cash flows) mean that plenty of room for strong dividend growth remains in the years ahead.

Source: YCharts

With plenty of cash left over after paying its dividend, Ross Stores continues to retire stock with buybacks. The share count has continued to shrink over time and now sits at 370 million. This will continue (buybacks have grown in size over time), which will help push the EPS higher.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Ross Stores has a sizable growth runway ahead of it despite growing the way that it has for years. Store expansion will continue to remain a strong growth engine over the coming years. Management has outlined potential for 3,000 stores throughout the US market over time (100 new stores opening in 2019 alone). In addition to this, comparable store sales have consistently grown at a low- to mid-single-digit rate annually. We expect total revenues to continue to grow safely at mid-single-digit rates over the long term because of this.

Source: Ross Stores

We see men's and children's fashion as another potential growth area for the company. According to management, approximately 75% of the stores' customers are women. Women with children likely shop for them as well. But with just 21% of merchandise geared towards men and children, we see room for expansion here. You obviously don't want to deter your primary customer base, and the company would have to manage to effectively market to draw male shoppers to stores.

While we feel that this "off-price" retail niche is somewhat insulated from traditional retail competition, there are some inherent risks to the business model. The procurement group has limited control over merchandise, as they are looking for "deals" - large volumes of apparel that can be obtained cost effectively. It's important that what the company acquires, lines up with consumer preferences, as well as the seasonality of the current market. The company must consistently execute this process at a high level - although the high CROCI rate indicates that this is the case.

Valuation

At $92 per share, Ross Stores is off of its 52-week high, but still towards the upper end of this range. The stock has done well over the past year, outperforming the market substantially.

Source: YCharts

Analysts are estimating that Ross Stores will earn approximately $4.52 for the current fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 20.35X. This is an 11% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio.

Although the company is trading slightly above its historical median PE the valuation from a cash flow standpoint is actually more attractive. At 4.83% the free cash flow yield is in the higher end of its 10-year range (aside from the recession a decade ago).

Source: YCharts

Perhaps the market applies a discount to Ross Stores because of its retail roots, but we feel comfortable paying 20X earnings for a company with growth, no debt, strong dividend growth, and a long-term path to continued growth. We view the company as attractively priced for those with long-term holding intentions. We wouldn't want to pay much more than 20X, but a long-term holding period should reap the organic growth that is likely to still come.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.