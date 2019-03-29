Hornbeck Offshore: Thoughts On Recent Developments

One and a half months ago, I wrote that shares of Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) presented an interesting speculative opportunity. Up until now, the stock failed to gain momentum and slowly drifts lower. In this article, I'll look at what happened on the fundamental front since my February article was published and share my thoughts on the future.

The most important news of this month came on March 6 when Hornbeck Offshore announced that it borrowed $50 million of first-lien term loans comprised of $30.1 million in cash and $19.9 million of exchanged loans, and was able to exchange $21 million of 2019 notes for $19.9 million of the above-mentioned loans. Also, the company was able to exchange $11 million of 2020 notes for an additional $9.35 million of second-lien term loans. The latter move is especially interesting since certain holders of 2020 and 2021 notes objected exchange transactions (I discussed this in my above-mentioned article, and this matter was also discussed in the earnings call).

The prospects of bondholders having a legal battle with Hornbeck were widely discussed among those who follow the company, most recently in the comments section of the article of fellow contributor Henrik Alex. My opinion is that the absence of the lawsuit is a positive sign.

While Hornbeck Offshore did not name the opposing bondholders, it is obvious that they are comprised of funds that scooped bonds at a discount and want to participate in equity when it trades at very low levels right at the time when the industry is showing first signs of life after the historic market downturn.

Since legal battles take a significant amount of time, such bondholders should theoretically be trying to get into the court fight as soon as possible. That said, the prospect of problems with certain creditors remains a material risk in the Hornbeck story. Perhaps, the management will share more information on the issue when it reports first-quarter results in a month or so.

In my opinion, the bigger problem for the share price is the lack of new fixtures for floaters in Hornbeck's core region, U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as in Mexico, where it also has several vessels, and Brazil (one MPSV (multi-purpose support vessel), one OSV (offshore support vessel) as per the annual report). Let's look at the new fixtures in the region that were announced this year:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Hornbeck Offshore's chances to succeed are directly tied to the number of rigs working in the regions where it has a presence, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Without an increasing number of new fixtures, the number of working rigs will remain stagnant, and Hornbeck's revenues will remain stagnant as well. Without the underlying improvement in business fundamentals, all refinancing exercises will not lead to a happy outcome for shareholders. Therefore, new fixtures are the key thing to watch.

This year, offshore drillers (and Hornbeck) sound more optimistic about the potential for recovery. However, tangible evidence of such a recovery is required for the market to buy into the sector's stocks. This is especially true for Hornbeck which has a challenging debt situation. At this point, oil prices look solid enough to support an increase in floater utilization in H2 2019-H1 2020. If this does not happen, the company will have no chance but to restructure its debt.

Up to this point, the management has done all the right moves to kick the can down the road, deal with nearer-term maturities, and gain time to wait for recovery. From a practical point of view, Hornbeck Offshore remains a risky bet on timely offshore drilling and offshore support vessel recovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (primarily), as well as in Mexico and Brazil.

Those willing to take a long-term bet should keep in mind that it comes with a real risk of losing the whole investment (and also with high potential if things go the right way). For investors and traders who are not willing to make all-in bets, waiting for momentum both in the stock and in new fixtures/market mood will be necessary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.