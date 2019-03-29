Buy DaVita - Not Because Of Berkshire Hathaway, But Because It Makes Sense

DaVita's share repurchases might not be as strong as we are led to believe.

Investment Thesis

A few different aspects brought DaVita (DVA) to my attention. Obviously, the fact that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) owns it was one such reason. However, it is my strong contention that you should buy a stock because it makes sense to you, not because someone else, not even Berkshire Hathaway, owns it.

Next, I was attracted because I'm a deep value investor. And as such, stocks which trade at a 5-year low, while being free cash flow generative raise my interest.

Overall, I believe there are positive returns to be made from DaVita at its present valuation.

The Question Of Cash Flows

There a few really great articles on SA which can feed you with the necessary background to DaVita, from Ethan Watkins' article to Blue Sky Capital article. Both of these articles are highly recommended.

DaVita's ultimate profitability and ability to generate free cash flow is somewhere between opaque and muddy. Firstly, for context, I should highlight that management's free cash flow is grossly inflated as it does not account for development and relocations expenditure. Also, highly meaningful, it does not account for its recurring and persistent acquisition expenditures.

Trying to ascertain a realistic estimate for recurring free cash flow has been an arduous task to put it lightly (and this is what I specialize in).

In 2018, capex come out at $902 million. Although, having said that, this figure does not account for DaVita's frequent and lumpy acquisition expenditures, which in 2018 came to $176 million.

For 2019, management puts its net capex figure lower at approximately $720 million at the midpoint. Seen as how management's cash flow guidance is quite ranging, from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion, we can conservatively work off $1.4 billion. Altogether, this leaves roughly $680 million of free cash flow before any likely tuck-in acquisition.

Looking through DaVita's recent Healthcare Conference materials, there is the acknowledgment of a 'limited' amount of acquisitions. What is a limited amount? I don't know, but assuming it would level with the previous year, at approximately, $180 million, altogether this would imply that 2019 free cash flow might come in around $500 million.

DMG Sale - Share Repurchases?

The market is uncertain of whether the DMG sale will complete. At the time of the last call in February, management noted that it still expected to close soon. The DMG sale is expected to bring $4.34 billion to DaVita.

Post sale, DaVita hopes to use the proceeds to pay down its leverage and get its leverage to a more manageable 3X to 3.5X. At year-end, DaVita's leverage stood at 4.52X with net debt just under $10 billion. Accordingly, for DaVita to get its debt to roughly 3.25X (mid-point), that would imply that DaVita's net debt would have to come down to roughly $6 billion. In other words, once the debt is paid back, there is very little spare cash left over for meaningful repurchases, at first at least.

That is not to say that after 12 months or 2 years down the road, there might not be strong repurchases. In fact, I suspect that there would be 'some' repurchases. But presently, I struggle to see anything an outside investor would consider in any way meaningful.

Valuation - Margin Of Safety?

Overall, although I don't expect much in the way of share repurchases from DaVita, I am sufficiently attracted to its valuation.

Following on my working out above, where I estimated that DaVita's free cash flow for 2019 to reach $500 million, this would imply that DaVita trades for 18X. This is slightly more expensive than I would normally invest in. Having said that, seen as how the proceeds from DMG will be used to pay down its debt, that would imply less interest and less risk which the market might look to positively reward over time.

Takeaway

There are many moving parts to DaVita. I have predominantly attempted to address the question of free cash flow movements and capital allocation from the proceeds of the DMG sale.

Seen as how the shares trade off 5-year highs, it makes for an interesting and compelling investment. As there is clearly not a lot of positive sentiment towards the stock. This lack of positive sentiment often implies strong returns over the coming 2-3 years.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Like unloved names with enormous upside potential? If you're looking for a value investing approach, with stocks like DVA, but with other less risky names too, then sign up for A NO OBLIGATION, two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.