Attractive Dividend And New Share Buyback At B&G Foods

In March of 2018 B&G Foods announced a $50 million share buyback, a buyback that I was very much in favor of and one that was a bit unusual. The reason I was in favor of the buyback was because the dividend at the time was yielding more than 7.1%, while B&G's interest on its debt was less than 5%. I noted that a

dividend has to be paid out of the after tax cash flow. On the other hand, the interest on the debt is funded with pre-tax dollars, meaning the government is picking up a portion of the interest expense.

I also noted that B&G expected

...an effective tax rate of approximately 25% in 2018 and cash taxes of just $15 million to $20 million. We expect approximately $50 million to $55 million in CapEx during 2018. That means that the $1.6 billion of debt ... has an effective rate of ~3.7%, far less than the cost of the dividend

Most corporate share buybacks are simply announced as an authorization to buy up to a certain dollar amount, but are left open-ended. There are also instances where a share buyback doesn't reduce the number shares outstanding because new shares are issued as part of compensation plans or to make acquisitions.

The B&G share buyback was unusual in that it had a fixed time period of one year, ending on March 15, 2019. Was it successful in reducing the shares outstanding? When that buyback was announced, the company had 66,592,001 shares of common stock outstanding. The buyback expired without the company using all $50 million of the authorization, but B&G did purchase

1,397,148 shares of common stock at an average price per share, excluding fees and commissions, of $26.41, or $36.9 million in the aggregate.

The company currently has 65,297,607 shares of common stock outstanding, a decrease of 1,294,394 shares from the number outstanding when the buyback was announced, or just under a 2% reduction. On that basis, I consider it a success and it will result in annual cash savings of ~$2.5 million based on the $1.90 dividend.

Upon the expiration of that buyback authorization, the company announced that the Board

authorized an extension of the Company’s stock repurchase program from March 15, 2019 to March 15, 2020. In extending the repurchase program, the Board also reset the repurchase authority to up to $50 million.

For the same reasons that I was in favor of the previous buyback, I am also in favor of the current buyback. The company still has inexpensive debt and an expensive dividend, a dividend that, as of Thursday's closing price of $24.35, was yielding more than 7.8%. A share buyback under these circumstances should improve the company's cash flow.

Disclosures

Often readers of articles on Seeking alpha want to know more about the author and their investments. I have been investing in B&G for the yield for more than a decade, and have typically reinvested the dividends through a Dividend ReInvestment Program, or DRIP, feature at my broker. I have also sold covered calls against the position to boost the total return, and by choosing specifically out of the money strike prices, my position should not become excessively large. I currently have the following covered calls written against just under half my positions:

$32.50 strike price for January 2021

$35.00 strike price for January 2020

$37.50 strike price for January 2021

$40.00 strike price for January 2020

I will also turn off the DRIP feature when the value exceeds my targeted allocation. With B&G having gone ex-dividend by $0.475 per share earlier this week and having reached my targeted allocation, I will likely be turning off the DRIP feature prior to the payment of that dividend.

I also may sell, at any time, additional calls against a recent share purchase made at $22.02 in February (or sell those shares outright) when the price fell sharply following earnings.

The Dividend

As noted above, I am invested in B&G for the dividend income, knowing fully well that the market considers the dividend at risk. The yield is double that of many other packaged food companies that B&G competes with. B&G's Cream of Wheat, McCann's Irish Oatmeal, New York Style, Old London and Ortega salsa products compete with PepsiCo's (PEP) Quaker, Stacey's and Tostitos brands, and B&G's yield is more than double the 3.2% of PepsiCo. Of course there are good reasons for the difference, such as PepsiCo having increased its dividend each year for more than half a century and its more than 20 brands that each generates more than a billion dollars in revenue. But it's not just PepsiCo. Other cereal giants like Kellogg (K) and General Mills (GIS) have dividend yields under 4%, half that of B&G. And, it's not just cereal competitors. B&G's spices and seasonings products compete with McCormick & Company (MKC), and B&G's yield is four times McCormick's yield.

I also know that while B&G has paid a dividend each year since going public in 2004, its dividend is quite unpredictable. It has been cut once, has gone as long as nine consecutive quarters without an increase and has had increases in consecutive quarters. Very unpredictable.

Will there be a dividend cut in the next year or two? The market thinks it's a possibility or the dividend yield wouldn't be this high. I don't think a cut is inevitable, but I also don't anticipate a dividend increase in the next year. I believe that the market has underestimated the benefit from some of the recently instituted cost savings programs.

And then there is the recently announced $50 million share buyback program. While the program doesn't guarantee that even a single share will be repurchased, I see it as an indication that the board feels there is a sufficient capital cushion and enough anticipated cash flow generation to support the current dividend.

One last point on the dividend. From 2011, the year I wrote my first article on B&G, through 2017, much of the B&G dividend has been classified as return of capital. 2018 was a change, most likely due to the one-time gain on the sale of its Pirate brands to Hershey (HSY). Some investors will find it inconvenient to have to wait for a modified 1099-DIV that could arrive in mid- to late February.

Summary

B&G isn't for everyone. Although it is a stock that has often generated a much higher dividend yield than many of its competitors, the dividend can be unpredictable. It's clearly not the type of dividend income many income seekers will find attractive, but that 7.8% yield is enough to keep me invested.

