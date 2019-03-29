Uniti Group: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The fundamental issues this REIT will be facing over the coming years are simply too great for me to recommend this stock, even for deep value investors.

While Uniti had some nice wins in 2018, and expects to keep growing in 2019, that doesn’t mean shareholders will benefit nearly as much.

Uniti Group is a perfect example of why high-risk "spec buys" aren’t for everyone.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Uniti Group (UNIT) is a perfect example of why high-risk spec buys aren't for everyone. The bombshell court decision in the Aurelius/Windstream trial completely flipped the reward/risk ratio and shattered my original investment thesis.

Then the bankruptcy of Windstream, which provides over 80% of Uniti's cash flow, further added drama to the Uniti soap opera by calling into question the very survival of the REIT.

Well, now the REIT's delayed earnings have finally been released, and the results can only be described as "the good, the bad, and the ugly."

So let's take a look at the most important takeaways from Uniti's highly eventful 2018 and more importantly what the future likely holds for this distressed infrastructure REIT.

The Good: Top And Bottom Line Are Still Growing And Management Is Finding Highly Profitable Investing Opportunities

Uniti's results weren't a complete horror show, and in fact, there were a lot of positives management was happy to point out, including in the conference call.

We deployed our 1000th small cell during the fourth quarter. We currently have approximately 1,700 small cells in our backlog and expect to deploy over 1,350 in 2019. - UNIT CEO

Uniti continues to steadily work towards preparing itself to service the coming 5G revolution via its network of fiber, small cell nodes (which will transmit the signals), and telecom towers.

(Source: Earnings presentation)

And thanks to several small bolt-on acquisitions last year, funded with the credit revolver, the REIT was able to post impressive top-line growth and even modest growth in adjusted funds from operation, or AFFO. That's the true bottom line, as it's the REIT equivalent of FCF and what funds the dividend.

(Source: Earnings presentation)

Last year management was able to put together several highly profitable deals with cash yields on investment of 9% or above, including scaling up some dark fiber at a nearly 100% cash yield.

And when it comes to telecom towers, whose low maintenance capex business model I love, the REIT plans to build 1,000 to 1,500 of these over the next five years.

And of course, the REIT also closed on its first opco/propco deal (Bluebird), which is instrumental to achieving fast growth in the future, via partnering with private equity to fund growth with far less growth capital.

But while Uniti had some nice wins in 2018 and expects to keep growing in 2019, that doesn't mean shareholders will benefit nearly as much.

The Bad: Liquidity Trap Has Uniti By The Throat With No End In Sight

While Uniti is expecting to grow this year, that's only on the top line. When it comes to adjusted EBITDA, and more importantly, AFFO/share, the REIT is looking at a 3% increase and a 10% decrease, respectively.

(Source: Earnings presentation)

The reason that revenue is set to rise so much faster than adjusted EBITDA is because initial margins on its non-Windstream investments are very low, taking several years to scale up to impressive levels.

Meanwhile, 86% of the AFFO/share decline is due to higher financing costs (more on this in a moment).

(Source: Earnings presentation)

Uniti's key issue is that it's spending a fortune to prepare for the coming 5G telecom revolution, but that spending doesn't generate high cash yields for several years. What's more, it has to pull back on capex, meaning it's diversifying away from Windstream at a much slower pace (previous 2019 guidance for 50% non-WIN revenue is out the window according to management).

And mind you, as its CFO explained in the conference call:

"Our current outlook assumes Windstream continues to make timely payments on all rent under our master lease."

Management is fairly confident that the master lease won't be rejected (we'll know by June 25th):

"While the outcome is uncertain, we expect Windstream will continue to perform on the Master Lease and believe the probability of Windstream rejecting the lease in bankruptcy to be remote because the Master Lease is central to Windstream's operations."

(Source: Earnings presentation)

And those telecom towers Uniti is planning to build are an even greater cash suck, costing on average $320,000 each, but expected to generate just $5,000 each in operating cash flow this year.

(Source: Earnings presentation)

Only Uniti's leasing segment is an immediate cash cow with 99% adjusted EBITDA margin, but 97% of that operating cash flow is from Windstream. For full-year 2019, management expects 82% of cash flow to come from Windstream, meaning that it will be many years, if ever until Uniti's fate isn't directly linked to its bankrupt tenant.

The REIT plans to spend $208 million on capex in 2019, with 31% of capex going to towers that will generate virtually no cash flow, at least until they are leased up with more than one tenant. For a regular infrastructure REIT, which wasn't in such a precarious financial situation, that wouldn't be a problem.

(Source: American Tower investor presentation)

The nature of telecom tower economics is a long-term game of patience. But one where each additional tenant represents 97% gross margins and eventually towers can become cash flow minting machines.

But Uniti doesn't have years to wait, because its core issue is that the REIT is stuck in a major liquidity trap that makes it impossible to diversify away from Windstream. But what about Windstream emerging from bankruptcy? Won't a debt-free core tenant mean Uniti's troubles will ease significantly in the future?

Well, assuming that Windstream accepts the master lease (likely but far from certain), then that only means that Uniti's medium-term cash flow outlook becomes safer. But over the long-term, Windstream is still facing the fact that its top and bottom line have been steadily declining for years, something that has more to do with its geographic locations and its declining business model, which bankruptcy won't solve.

(Source: YCharts)

Basically, UNIT needs to not only diversify its revenue away from Windstream, but also more importantly its cash flow. The trouble is that most of those 5G-enabling assets that investors are so excited about (small cells, dark fiber, and telecom towers) take years to scale up.

And while scaling dark fiber is minimally capital intensive, it still takes some money, which Uniti is desperately short of, especially when it comes to the opco/propco deals, which are now on indefinite hold until it can access capital markets again.

But wait a second? Didn't Uniti just slash its dividend a shocking 92%? Shouldn't that painful move, which management says is likely temporary, ease Uniti's dire cash flow situation? Unfortunately not. In fact, the dividend cut doesn't do much of anything to fix Uniti's biggest problem.

The Ugly: 92% Dividend Cut Still Doesn't Fix Uniti's Biggest Problem

Due to the Windstream bankruptcy, Uniti has had to obtain a waiver on its credit agreement to avoid itself falling into Ch 11. While it has obtained this (which is why it was forced to cut its dividend so severely), the cost is high and not just to income investors now looking at a 2% yield.

The Amendment also increases the interest rate on our Term Loan Facility, which will now bear a rate of LIBOR, subject to a 1.0% floor, plus an applicable margin equal to 5.0%, a 200 basis point increase over our previous rate. This increase will be in effect through the remaining term of the facility, which matures on October 24, 2022. - UNIT 10-K

Uniti's term loan will now cost 2% more, even if Windstream exits bankruptcy next year.

And its only source of growth funding will be retained cash flow, or by selling new shares via its ATM. But given that the cost of equity is still 21%, Mark Wallace, UNIT's CFO, is wisely stating that:

"We have no plans to issue equity during the year at these depressed levels. And as I indicated earlier, we do expect to pay a dividend during the year."

In 2018, UNIT issued 5.5 million shares under the ATM at between $19.5 and $21, indicating this is the necessary target price range for funding growth that's at least neutral to AFFO/share.

This means that UNIT's retained cash flow (AFFO minus dividend) will be the only source of growth capital going forward. Fortunately, the dividend cut will allow UNIT to close the Bluebird opco/propco deal, but after that UNIT is back to doing small bolt-on acquisitions like last year, and focused on its organic capex.

OK, so UNIT is stuck in 2018 growth mode, and the diversification will take longer since the REIT needs to wait for the share price to roughly double from current levels. But what's wrong with that? And given that the CFO is hinting that a big dividend hike might be coming, might not that drive the stock higher and potentially to that $20 range?

"Over the next four quarters, such dividends are allowed to be just under $70 million or about $0.37 per common share under our credit agreement. Assuming the full $0.37 is declared by our board for the 2019 tax year that amount would represent an annualized yield over the next four quarters of about 3.8% based on recent trading levels. We expect our board will reconsider our dividend policy as key developments in Windstream's reorganization occur, such as lease acceptance and/or Windstream's emergence for bankruptcy proceedings." - Mark Wallace, CFO

Sure, UNIT might end up going much higher, but let's not forget that there remains a lot of uncertainty that will likely prevent the price from coming close to $20 and allowing the resumption of the ATM.

Here's a big one from the 10-K:

"If Windstream elects to reject the Master Lease, we could experience a material adverse effect on our business and our stockholders may lose some or all of their investment in us." - UNIT 10-K

A rejection of the master lease would represent the biggest bombshell of all for UNIT because this low probability outcome (but so was the initial trial loss) is why PricewaterhouseCoopers, Uniti's auditor, has "substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern."

(Source: Earnings presentation)

Now it should be pointed out that WIN is current on its lease and UNIT is confident it will not reject it. But until Windstream officially accepts the master lease, UNIT's share price is unlikely to rise much higher purely because a rejection would force it into bankruptcy, in which case shareholders get wiped out.

But even if Windstream accepts the master lease (and at the same terms with no rent reductions which Morningstar expects to occur), then Uniti's share price is still likely to face major hurdles that prevent it from coming even close to allowing for the issuance of accretive equity.

That's because there's a good chance we're headed for a recession next year, which means credit markets will tighten and junk bond credit spreads will blow out, as usually happens during recessions and bear markets.

(Source: YCharts)

And keep in mind that this chart is merely to highlight how junk bond yields can soar during recessions. Uniti's credit rating (Moody's) is the equivalent of CCC- (negative outlook), meaning "default imminent with little prospects for recovery."

Uniti's deep junk bond credit rating is likely to mean that its ability to roll over its debt or obtain future financing from debt markets is going to be highly impaired if not impossible for the foreseeable future, and that's in a growing economy.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The REIT has $545 million in debt maturing in 2020, which happens to be the exact year the US is likely to be in a recession and credit markets are likely to tighten.

Why am I so bearish on America's short-term economic outlook? Because according to a report by the San Francisco Federal Reserve, the 10y-3m yield curve is the most accurate recession predictor in history. How accurate? Well, according to the Cleveland Fed, since 1966, its inversion has accurately predicted 8/9 recessions with just one false positive (a severe slowdown in growth but no actual recession).

That's likely because, according to the Dallas Fed's October survey of bank lending officers, banks use an inverted 10y-3m curve as a signal that a recession is coming and so pull back on lending to retail and commercial clients, and thus help cause the very recession they fear it signifies.

OK, so an inverted curve (which we now have) means a recession is more likely, but why 2020?

(Source: Bianco Research, MarketWatch)

Because according to analyst firm Bianco Research, since 1969 any time the curve has been negative (by any amount) for 10 consecutive days, a recession has always begun within 16 months (on average 10 months later).

Now statisticians will take issue with such a table and explain that 7 data points aren't statistically significant (usually they want at least 40 data points). But until we go through 33 more recessions, all we can say for certain is that 10 straight inverted days = high probability of recession coming within 3 to 16 months.

Friday, March 22nd, is when the best recession predictor in history signaled its warning and the 10-day confirmation period began.

March 22nd: -1 basis point

March 25th: -3 bp

March 26th: -5 bp

March 27th: -6 bp

March 28th (as I write this): -5 bp

Thursday, April 4th, is the 10th day, by which point if the "bankers' yield curve" is still negative, a recession in 2020 becomes more likely than not.

Does that mean it's time to panic and sell all your stocks? Heck no! It merely means now, after a 20% market rally from December's lows, is the time to make darn sure your portfolio construction and asset allocation is right for you. In other words, if you want to sleep well at night during what's likely to be a rough year for stocks, make sure your retirement portfolio is recession-proof, as I've just finished doing with my life savings.

This means you want to focus on:

The highest-quality blue-chip dividend stocks (SWANs) - see the latest: Don't Chase Yield; Buy These Blue-Chip REITs Instead

Make sure you have enough cash/bonds to pay expenses when stocks are falling

Avoid very high-risk stocks like UNIT (which will get crushed in a flight to safety "risk-off" environment)

Since 1926 the average bear market sees stocks fall for 13 months and then take 22 months to recover to fresh all-time highs. That's why a good rule of thumb is to have two to four years' worth of cash (if you're retired) to pay the bills (via the 4% rule) so you don't have to sell quality dividend stocks trading at fire-sale prices.

If you run out of cash (T-bills)? Then sell your bonds, which typically appreciate in value.

Always remember that the key to achieving your long-term financial goals is good risk-management (as Buffett said "rule #1 is never lose money, rule #2 never forget rule #1).

Also don't forget that almost no stock, not even blue-chip dividend aristocrats, avoid falling during bear markets. This is why NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A TRUE BOND ALTERNATIVE. The best advice I can give investors today is to use the recent market rally to make sure they have the right asset allocation and portfolio construction for the likely bear market that's coming relatively soon.

For most people that means avoiding very high-risk stocks, whose own auditor says could be bankrupt within a year, or at the very least, whose share price is likely to get slaughtered when panic starts running rampant on Wall Street.

Bottom Line: Uniti's Survival Isn't Guaranteed And It Remains A Highly Speculative Investment That's Best Avoided, Especially Ahead Of A Likely Recession Next Year

The good news is that Uniti's core asset base remains a quality collection of wide-moat, cash-rich, and highly scalable telecom assets. These give it immense long-term growth potential.

The bad news is that potential is unlikely to be realized because pretty much everything else about the REIT's current situation is horrible, including:

Its dependence on a bankrupt telecom provider for almost all of its cash flow.

A brutal liquidity trap that means diversifying away from Windstream will take many more years than expected (if it's even attainable at all).

A dangerous debt cliff of its own that calls into question its own ability to remain solvent (especially with a recession now looking likely to start in 2020).

A business model that's highly capital intensive up front, and whose high cash yields on invested capital won't likely be obtained for several more years (time UNIT might not have).

With the REIT now guiding for negative AFFO/share growth in 2019, and its ultra-low share price making further opco/propco deals impossible for the foreseeable future, the best that UNIT investors can hope for is Windstream to accept the master lease. Then the REIT might be able to struggle along and MAYBE increase its dividend to that $0.37/share level management hinted at in the CC later this year (which is a sub 4% yield).

However, the fundamental issues this REIT will be facing over the coming years, including a likely recession coming next year that could make its precarious financial situation even worse, are simply too great for me to recommend this stock, even for deep value investors who don't care about dividends.

If we are indeed headed for a recession and bear market next year, the last place you want your hard-earned money to be is invested in a deep junk bond-rated distressed REIT whose survival is linked to a bankrupt regional telecom whose business model has been in secular decline for years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.