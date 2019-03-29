Cronos: Irrational Exuberance

The company trades at over 300x sales, more than 10x as much as peers with much better cannabis sales.

All dollar figures are Canadian dollars and all images are from Cronos, including its investor presentation, unless otherwise noted.

Summary

Cronos (CRON) is a large Canadian cannabis company. After a $2.4 billion investment from Altria (MO), Cronos is the third-most valuable cannabis company by market cap and the fourth-most valuable by enterprise value. Along with its great balance sheet, the company also boasts an intriguing U$100 million partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks, which could potentially develop technology to synthesize individual cannabinoids directly and economically. If successful, that deal may allow Cronos to offer unique, patentable, cannabinoid-based medical products featuring individual cannabinoids or designer combinations of cannabinoids uniquely chosen to treat specific conditions.

On March 26th, Cronos released its fourth-quarter results. In the fourth quarter, it generated $5.6 million of net revenue on the sale of 1,040 kg equivalents of cannabis. This result disappointed analysts who were expecting stronger recreational market results, leading to three downgrades the following day. While Cronos declined to break out recreational versus medical sales, I estimate that it may have under 2% recreational market share in Canada, provided that non-recreational cannabis sales were flat QoQ. These results pale in comparison to not just Cronos' more valuable peers like Canopy and Aurora, but are also significantly worse than less valuable companies like Aphria (APHA), Hexo (HEXO), and Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF).

Thus far, in short, Cronos has failed to live up to its lofty enterprise value. Perhaps the market believes that the company will be able to use its $2.4 billion in cash to return far more than its face value through shrewd investing. Perhaps the market believes that Cronos' U$100 million deal with Gingko Bioworks is worth a huge multiple of that figure, despite being yet to produce results.

For my money, those bets seem extremely speculative. I like what the company is doing operationally, and I find little fault with its spending or expansion plans. But at a $7 billion enterprise value and $10 billion market cap, I will avoid Cronos shares.

Resources

The Business

Cronos is a Canadian-based cannabis company with a global footprint spanning five continents.

The company earns most of its revenue through the sale of cannabis and cannabis products through its Peace Naturals subsidiary. Peace Naturals sells medical cannabis nationally in Canada and sells recreational cannabis in five provinces covering 58% of Canadians. Cronos' recreational cannabis is sold under the Spinach and Cove brands.

Cronos produces cannabis in three existing facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, which collectively have a footprint of 355,500 sq. ft. and a production capacity over 40,000 kg/year. The company is in the process of expanding its production capacity to over 120,000 kg/year with the construction of a large greenhouse in Ontario and smaller cultivation facilities in each of Israel, Australia, and Colombia.

Altria investment: In December 2018, Cronos was the recipient of a $2.4 billion investment from Altria. That deal closed in March 2019, with Cronos receiving $2.43 billion from Altria in exchange for 149.8 million shares of Cronos and 74.0 million stock warrants with a four-year duration and a strike price of C$19/share. This deal gives Altria 45% ownership of Cronos, with the option to increase that stake to 55% ownership at an additional cost of $1.4 billion.

Altria's investment in Cronos is the second-largest outside investment in cannabis industry history, with only Constellation Brands' (STZ) investment in Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) trumping that deal. Cronos and its shareholders have greatly benefited from Altria's investment, with shares up over 70% from their December 6 closing price, more than doubling the 35% gains of the broader cannabis market (OTC:HMLSF) during the same period.

Source: Canadian LP Comparison Chart on The Growth Operation

Partly because of that investment, Cronos sits as the third-most valuable cannabis company, behind Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) but ahead of Tilray (TLRY) (based on market cap) and Aphria.

As I have previously written about Altria's investment in Cronos, it is phenomenal for Cronos. Because of this investment, Cronos is the second-best funded company in cannabis with a great balance sheet. As of December 31, it had a net cash position of only $12 million and even had to secure a $65 million line of credit from two large Canadian banks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and Bank of Montreal (BMO), to tide itself over to the March 8th closing of the Altria investment. After the Altria deal closed, Cronos repaid the $22 million it owed on its line of credit and sits with a net cash position of $2.4 billion. That war chest means that the company can afford to aggressively expand into any markets that it wants, which is very powerful as cannabis markets and niches emerge globally.

Ginkgo Bioworks partnership: While other cannabis companies in Canada actively tout their recreational cannabis sales and describe the strength of their market share, Cronos has downplayed these recreational cannabis results in its earnings release and during its earnings call.

Rather than focusing on recreational cannabis sales, Cronos is focused on building valuable intellectual property, including partnerships with Ginkgo Bioworks and a research agreement with the Development Foundation of the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology.

The deal with Ginkgo Bioworks aims to use fermentation to be able to synthesize specific cannabinoids. If this is successful, it could be especially useful for medical purposes. There are over 100 different cannabinoids found in cannabis, each in different quantities varying by plant and strain. If Ginkgo and Cronos are able to synthesize these cannabinoids individually, economically and at scale, it would allow for the creation of medical products with only the most effective cannabinoids for a particular ailment. This could help Cronos become a leader in cannabinoid-based medical treatments.

During its earnings call, Cronos suggested it may take until September 2021 for Ginkgo to reach its equity milestones from the initial deal. Those milestones require Ginkgo to be able to synthesize eight specified cannabinoids at a price of less than U$1,000 per kilogram of pure cannabinoid at a volume of greater than 200 liters. Cronos is funding the R&D costs on this deal, and it is expected to cost U$22 million over the term of the partnership.

MedMen ties: Cronos is not directly involved in the United States but has ties to MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF). Cronos and MedMen have a 50/50 joint venture together called MedMen Canada.

“This strategic partnership with Gotham Green Partners represents another key milestone for MedMen and stems from our long-standing relationship with The Cronos Group and GGP’s brand portfolio,” said Adam Bierman, CEO of MedMen. “The growth capital will be used to operationalize the balance of our footprint and we look forward to creating further alignment with GGP and their global cannabis platform.”



“We continue to be impressed with MedMen’s industry leading retail execution and iconic branding. With MedMen’s fortified balance sheet, the Company’s future has never been brighter,” said Jason Adler, managing member of GGP. “We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to take such a significant stake in MedMen and begin to work actively with the management team and the board to help the Company achieve its goals.”



- MedMen Press Release, March 22nd

Perhaps notably, on March 22nd, MedMen received a U$250 million investment from Gotham Green Partners ("GGP"). In the press release, MedMen CEO Adam Bierman expressed desire to "creat[e] further alignment with GGP and their global cannabis platform."

Bierman did not specify which global cannabis platform he is referring to, but Cronos has very strong ties to GGP. Jason Adler, managing member of GGP quoted above, sits on the Cronos board of directors, while Mike Gorenstein, Cronos chairman, president, and CEO, is a co-founder and a member of GGP. Given the strength of these ties, it is plausible that Cronos and MedMen strengthen their relationship in the future, especially when the U.S. cannabis market opens to companies traded on major exchanges.

Financials

Cronos released its fourth-quarter earnings before market hours on March 26th. This quarter ended on December 31st, making this the company's first quarter of earnings that include revenue from recreational cannabis in Canada, which was legalized nationally on October 17th.

Revenue: Cronos generated $5.6 million of net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from $3.8 million in the previous quarter. This increase is due to the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada on October 17th.

While this is a strong increase, it was notably short of analyst expectations. Prior to Cronos' earnings, analysts were expecting approximately $9.0 million in gross revenue. The company generated only $7.0 million, missing analyst targets by 22% on weak recreational cannabis sales compared to expectations. Partly because of this miss, three analysts downgraded Cronos shares, which have fallen about 10% since earnings were released.

In the first quarter of recreational cannabis sales, the company grew its revenue by 49% sequentially and 248% over the same quarter in the previous year. The former figure is the lowest sequential revenue growth of the "Big Five" cannabis producers in Canada. Notably, however, Tilray is not significantly ahead of Cronos on sequential revenue growth and nor is Aphria, although Aphria's quarterly results included one fewer month of recreational cannabis sales. Cronos' annual revenue growth is in line with peers and ahead of both Tilray and Aphria.

Cronos expects growth to continue in 2019, slowly in the first half of the year and accelerating in the second half.

Source: Canadian LP Comparison Chart on The Growth Operation

Cronos sells recreational cannabis in five provinces: Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Collectively, those five provinces cover 58% of Canadians, which is a low figure when compared to other large Canadian cannabis producers.

Based on Stats Canada data, those five provinces generated only 38% of recreational cannabis sales in the fourth quarter (and only 35% in January 2019). This is primarily due to weak cannabis sales in Ontario and British Columbia, as I have previously covered on Seeking Alpha, the largest two provinces in which Cronos sells recreational cannabis. As more cannabis stores are opened in British Columbia and as Ontario opens its first cannabis stores, cannabis sales are likely to rise in both provinces, which should aid Cronos alongside the company's continued development through Cronos GrowCo.

Gross margins: During the fourth quarter, Cronos earned gross margins of 44%, excluding non-cash fair value adjustments. These margins are slightly below those of Aurora Cannabis and Aphria, but substantially above those of Canopy Growth and Tilray.

Cronos' gross margins fell sequentially in the fourth quarter, as was also the case with most other Canadian cannabis companies in their first post-legalization quarter. These falling gross margins are due to lower selling prices for recreational cannabis compared to medical cannabis and due to the enactment of a cannabis excise tax on October 17th. That tax is payable on both recreational and medical cannabis, which has resulted in falling medical cannabis margins, as cannabis companies have frequently subsidized this tax for their medical patients.

Cannabis sales: Cronos sold more than twice as much cannabis in the fourth quarter as it sold in the third quarter, selling 1,040 kilogram equivalents, up from 514 kg in the previous quarter. Presumably, most of these additional sales were due to recreational cannabis sales, but the company declined to break out medical cannabis sales and recreational cannabis sales during its fourth-quarter earnings call:

Tamy Chen, BMO analyst: "Thanks. Good morning, everyone. I just had a housekeeping question first. Are you able to disclose the breakdown of your volumes sold between rec, Canada medical and any international export?"



Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos: "Thanks. When we look at how we plan on disclosing, I think there is a few things to keep in mind. I'd say, first, we're still in a situation where we're trying to manage how we allocate between medical patients, provinces, private retail partners and international partners, in a pretty big shortage situation. But, we do look in the future as we think it becomes more material to break out in channels, but I think we're going to keep it as disclosed for now."



- Cronos Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

This is notably less disclosure than most other cannabis companies, with the exception of Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF), which offered even less disclosure in its earnings as I covered on The Growth Operation.

Because of this limited disclosure, it is speculative to estimate Cronos' market share in the Canadian recreational market. However, if we presume that the company's non-recreational cannabis sales (by volume) were flat QoQ, this would suggest that it could have sold ~526 kg equivalents of recreational cannabis in the fourth quarter. This would give Cronos approximately 1.9% market share (by volume) in the Canadian recreational cannabis market, based on Stats Canada data.

I prefer to compare Canadian cannabis companies based on their recreational cannabis market share rather than based on their sales in kilogram equivalents. This metric adjusts for different quarter-ends based on Stats Canada's monthly reports of national cannabis sales, by volume, whereas using kilograms sold (or dollars) fails to adjust for varying quarter end-dates as the Canadian recreational cannabis market evolves.

As shown above, Cronos may have market share of ~1.9%, if we presume that non-recreational cannabis sales were flat in the fourth quarter, while the company trades at an enterprise value of about $7 billion. This is a very low market share given its enterprise value when compared to the cohort above. While Cronos has an EV that is ~3.5x its percentage market share, each of Canopy Growth, Aphria, Hexo, and Organigram have market shares which are significantly higher than their enterprise values, in billions.

Operating costs: Cronos is spending more than it earns, with operating costs more than doubling net revenue this quarter. This is hardly unique - each of Canopy Growth, Aurora, Tilray, and Aphria spent more in operating costs than they earned in revenue last quarter. The cannabis market, in both Canada and globally, remains in a very early stage of development. As with its peers, Cronos is spending to capture a meaningful share of that market as it grows. That market will take years to develop, and investors who are looking for a profitable, dividend-paying company will like very few companies in the cannabis industry on both sides of the border.

During the fourth quarter, the company spent $3.1 million on gross costs (ex-fair value adjustments) and $12.4 million on operating costs. Its operating costs rose from $7.0 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in consulting fees for strategic initiatives like the Altria investment and an increase in R&D expenses to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter. Given Cronos' enormous cash position after Altria's investment, these costs look reasonable.

Profitability: During the fourth quarter, Cronos lost $9.2 million in EBITDA, excluding fair value adjustments. This loss was $4.9 million higher than the loss in the prior quarter and $7.1 million higher than the loss the year prior.

Cronos also began reporting adjusted EBITDA this quarter, reporting a $7.9 million loss compared to $1.5 million last year. For the year, it reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.6 million, up from $4.4 million last year. Note that the company's adjusted EBITDA is simply EBITDA ex-fair value adjustments with share-based payments removed. Because share-based payments dilute shareholders, I believe that EBITDA ex-FV is a better measure of profitability for shareholders to use here, although adjusted EBITDA may be more appropriate for other stakeholders such as potential lenders.

Cronos' operating cash flow for 2018 was a $10 million loss, while the company spent $114 million on capital expenditures, for annual free cash flow of $124 million. These capital expenditures are related to its expansion projects, including the development of growing facilities on four continents. Given Cronos' massive cash balance after Altria's investment, a free cash flow deficit of $124 million in a year is not worrisome in the short term.

(At $24.75 price on 3/27) Shares Value ($000s) Shares, Dec 31st 178,720,022 $4,423,321 Altria shares, Mar 8th 149,831,154 $3,708,321 Options and Warrants 112,351,311 $1,650,993 Market Cap 328,551,176 $9,782,635 Net cash, Dec 31st $11,997 Altria investment, Mar 8th $2,434,800 Enterprise Value $7,335,838

Source: Author's estimates

After Altria's investment in Cronos, the latter has $2.4 billion in cash with virtually no debt. That cash balance will enable Cronos to continue pursuing its strategic initiatives regardless of market conditions - even in the event of a recession, the company would be able to continue expanding, since it is not reliant on capital markets.

Cronos has about 329 million shares outstanding and also has 112 million options and warrants outstanding, including Altria's 74 million warrants. Estimating the value of those warrants using the Black Scholes method, the company has a partially diluted market cap of about $9.8 billion and an enterprise value of about $7.3 billion. This puts Cronos as the third-most valuable cannabis company by market cap and fourth most valuable by enterprise value.

Thoughts

The market has reacted negatively to Cronos' earnings results, with three analyst downgrades causing the company to lead the broader cannabis market lower on March 27th. I largely concur with those views.

Operationally, Cronos is a strong business with several positive virtues. Its deal with Altria is unmatched in the cannabis sector aside from Canopy Growth, and gives Cronos a balance sheet that is second to just one. And notably, Canopy is worth ~2.5x as much as Cronos (by enterprise value), potentially suggesting that Cronos offers cheaper exposure to such a rich balance sheet in the cannabis industry.

Cronos also benefits from an intriguing deal with Ginkgo Bioworks. If Ginkgo can successfully synthesize individual cannabinoids, including rare cannabinoids that can't be economically refined from cannabis, this could allow Cronos to develop market-leading, cannabinoid-based medical products or even recreational products. Those products could contain single cannabinoids or designer blends of unique cannabinoids in a manner that other companies may be unable to match.

Further, while I am somewhat skeptical about MedMen's cash flow as expressed in my coverage of MedMen's earnings, Cronos also benefits from potentially close ties with MedMen, including a 50/50 joint venture between the two companies and a shared relationship with Gotham Green Partners. These ties could potentially allow Cronos to partner or merge with MedMen, should U.S. cannabis laws change allowing such deals. Such a deal may benefit both companies, given Cronos' large cultivation capacity and MedMen's retail footprint and strong branding.

While Cronos is doing well, its results have not yet justified the company's massive valuation, in my view. For example, on the same day as the company announced its earnings, Newstrike Brands (OTCPK:NWKRF) also announced its earnings. Newstrike generated net revenue that was only $950,000 (17%) below Cronos' revenue during the same quarter and in the same medical and recreational cannabis markets. And yet, Newstrike is being purchased by Hexo for $263 million, while Cronos is valued at over 25x as much.

Many cannabis bears would suggest that all (or nearly all) cannabis companies are overvalued. I am not one of those skeptics. However, Cronos' valuation looks difficult to justify. It trades at an extremely high EV/Sales ratio, even compared to the very lofty levels of each of its Canadian cannabis peers above.

This is not to say Cronos is without virtues. Its cash from Altria - which is already excluded from this enterprise value-based metric - may be worth a large premium if company management can deploy that capital to earn a high return on investment. Cronos' relationship with Gingko also has value - but that deal was announced at an aggregate value of U$100 million in September 2018 and has yet to yield results, so suggesting that relationship is worth multiples of that figure appears highly speculative. Even Cronos' ties to GGP and MedMen may have value, although most cannabis producers have some ties to large corporations or private equity, such as Tilray, which is largely owned by a private equity firm and has relationships with Novartis (NVS) and AB InBev (BUD).

To me, Cronos is a well-run, mid-sized cannabis company that is speculatively valued as if it's about to compete with Canopy Growth and Aurora. However, those two companies earned $83 million and $54 million, respectively, while Cronos barely hit one-tenth of that revenue. Similarly, Canopy Growth has 30% market share in the Canadian recreational market, while Cronos has perhaps 2% market share.

Cannabis itself is a high-volatility growth sector, which means that short-selling cannabis stocks carries a significant degree of risk. For example, last September I suggested that investors avoid Tilray and buy literally anything else instead - but again, I did not recommend short-selling shares. At the time, shares traded for approximately U$120. Shortly after that article, Tilray shares peaked at $300 intra-day on September 19th, likely leading to margin calls for investors bold enough to short-sell the shares' rise. I do not expect Cronos to match Tilray's run-up, but Cronos is showing a few too many shades of the Tilray of September for my taste.

I do not recommend short-selling Cronos shares. That said, I own a very small number of Cronos puts. I do not plan to maintain that position for long, and may sell this week.

Overall, I see little reason to invest in Cronos at this price. The company is well-run and has a great balance sheet, but it simply costs far more than I'd be willing to pay. I will avoid owning Cronos shares, just as I avoided Tilray last fall. I will revisit Cronos next quarter, and would like to see better financial result and, frankly, a lower price tag.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC, HEXO, OGRMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Cronos via puts. This position is very small and I may close it this week (or before this article is published).