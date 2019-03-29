Mobile TeleSystems Q4 And Full-Year Results: New Dividend Policy, New Troubles

MTS is still a good dividend stock, but its attractiveness for American investors will depend on the company's new listing strategy.

At the same time, the bad news are new lawsuits and possible delisting from the NYSE.

Company Overview

Mobile TeleSystems' (or MTS) (NYSE:MBT) net profit under IFRS in the fourth quarter of 2018 grew by 31.8% Y-o-Y, amounting to 14.23 billion rubles ($221 mln). The company's revenue in 4Q18 reached 130.1 billion rubles ($2 bn), an increase of 11.4% compared to 4Q17. Adjusted OIBDA increased by 23% Y-o-Y, reaching 55.6 billion rubles ($868 mln).

Source: MTS

The company also reports that in the fourth quarter it has reserved $850 million to pay the Uzbekistan case fine. In my previous article, I mentioned that the company had reserved this sum, so there's no surprise. Taking into account this reserve, MTS's net profit for 2018 amounted to 6.8 billion rubles ($93 mln). Excluding this one-off thing, net profit amounted to 65.9 billion rubles ($1 bn). At the end of 2018, total debt amounted to 368.7 billion rubles ($5.7 bn). Net debt to OIBDA ratio was 1.2x, which is a relatively good level.

Source: MTS

Capital expenditures increased by 13.2% to 86.5 billion rubles ($1.3 bn) compared to 2017. In addition, MTS has reduced the capex required for the Data Storage Law (also known as the Yarovaya Law) over five years from 60 bn to 50 bn rubles. Nonetheless, the forecast of total capex for 2019 remained at the same level of around 90 bn ($1.4 bn) rubles. I think that MTS will just redistribute these 10 bn rubles in more profitable projects.

Source: MTS

The company's forecast for 2019 is pretty conservative, which isn't surprising considering a moderate 3% growth of the Russian telecom market.

This March, the company's board of directors approved a new dividend policy. MTS will continue to pay dividends on a semi-annual basis, as part of an obligation to increase value for shareholders. The size of the dividends will still depend on a number of factors, including cash flows from operating activities, capital expenditures, and the company's debt position. During 2019-2021, MTS will seek to pay at least 28.0 rubles per share with two semi-annual payments. The Board of Directors will consider proposals for annual dividends in April 2019 and for interim dividends in July 2019.

The Lawsuits And Possible Delisting

At least three global investor rights firms, the Rosen Law Firm, the Schall Law Firm, and Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, filed class action lawsuits against MTS due to the notorious Uzbekistan case. The lawsuits seek to recover damages for investors who acquired MTS securities from March 19, 2014, to March 7, 2019. The law firms accuse MTS of concealing information from investors about the Uzbekistan corruption case that began in 2014 and its possible consequences.

For now, it's difficult to predict a possible scale of claims from investors. Recognition of MTS of having committed corruption acts is served as the actual basis for the lawsuit, and MTS is unlikely to challenge previously recognized circumstances. Therefore, a peaceful settlement of the dispute is quite likely.

The recent fine and the lawsuits exacerbate one problem: American stock exchanges are becoming toxic for non-American companies. There are high risks of getting claims for violating US law, even if the company does business outside the United States and violated the law outside the US. As the MTS's case shows, there are high risks of receiving devastating collective claims from a whole group of investors. I don't justify any illegal activity, but multi-million-dollar fines and lawsuits clearly won't contribute to the company's willingness to stay in the NYSE.

Even before filing a class action lawsuit on the part of Rosen Law, MTS hinted that it could leave the New York Stock Exchange. On the recent announcement of its financial results, MTS President Alexey Kornya said that the company plans to determine its listing strategy by the end of the summer.

One of the reasons that made MTS think about revising its listing structure is the high price for the NYSE listing service, according to the company. At the same time, MTS plans are influenced by the political and economic context: Russian companies are returning home, and their owners concentrate on business activity in Russia. If we add the Uzbekistan case fine to this and the following lawsuits, we can conclude that there are no clear advantages from the US listing for the company.

According to Bloomberg, MTS may offer investors to exchange their ADRs into MTS shares traded in the Moscow stock exchange. Thus, American investors have a few options to get rid of their shares: to sell ADR before the delisting, hope for an offer from MTS, or sell after delisting in the over-the-counter market. If the shares are sufficiently liquid in the OTC market, American investors will still be able to invest in the company.

Risks

I see three key risks for MTS in the mid-term:

5G technology is very expensive, but vital for further competition in the telecom market. The investment in developing 5G networks in Russia could total 360-480 bn rubles in five years for the largest Russian telecom operators (MTS, Megafon, VEON (NASDAQ:VEON), Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY)). In the face of limited market growth, MTS and other Russian telecom companies will be limited in their abilities to increase the capital expenditures without reducing dividends. Rostelecom, the Russian national telecom company, has reached an agreement on raising its stake in mobile operator Tele2 Russia to 100 percent. After gaining full control over Tele2, Rostelecom will be able to more effectively integrate mobile services with its other services and solutions. That means that competition in the Russian telecom market will continue to grow. It's hard to estimate how much MTS will pay as compensation to investors for the Uzbekistan corruption case. I don't think that the sum will be large, but at the same time, the risk of a significant payment couldn't be excluded.

Consensus Estimates

Analysts stay positive about MTS, with 8 BUY recommendations (+3 BUY recommendations since last November), an average price target of RUB 322.30 in the Moscow Stock Exchange, and an upside potential of +25.92%.

Source: Investing.com

Final Thoughts

Mobile TeleSystems is still a good dividend cash cow. Increasing the dividend payout threshold should have a positive effect on the stock in the mid-term. However, this spring and summer will be interesting for the company in light of the lawsuits and the new listing strategy. I'll continue to bring you more on this story as new information becomes available, so stay tuned for updates.

