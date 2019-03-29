TD Bank - One Investment To Retire On

Famed criminal Willie Sutton said he robbed banks "because that's where the money is." The same logic, it seems, could apply to dividend investing.

Long-time readers know I love investing in big banks. Firms like Citigroup Inc. (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) serve as the nation’s “financial tollroads.” They earn tidy fees every time someone makes, saves, transfers or invests money. That has turned these businesses into dividend and buyback machines, becoming great income streams for retirees.

Case in point: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). For more than 137 years, the company has paid out dividends to shareholders - and it's still going strong. Last year, TD’s profits hit a record $11.3 billion. The institution has quietly climbed the charts of financial players on the continent, now ranking sixth in North America by total deposits.

That slow, steady growth has paid off for shareholders. Over the past decades, TD stock has generated a total return, including dividends, of 330%. That crushed the 240% gain from the broader S&P 500 over the same period.

But does TD represent a good place for retirees, or those approaching retirement, to stash money? Let’s take a dive into this dividend stock.

The Best Dividend Stock for Income Investors?

Canadian banks have a reputation as being safe investments, and for good reason. During the financial crisis, institutions north of the border didn’t get caught up in subprime mortgage loans and other toxic lending products. Analysts credit this success to the country’s more conservative banking culture. It also doesn’t hurt that running a Canadian bank amounts to a license to print money. Over the past decade, low industry competition has allowed TD Bank to generate double-digit returns on equity every single year on its retail operations. U.S. banks, by comparison, usually only deliver ROEs in the high single digits. When they make so much money already, Canadian bankers don’t need to chase yield in risky or exotic mortgage products.

You see that same conservatism applied to TD’s dividend policy. In 2019, analysts project the bank will earn $4.78 per share. At the moment, management has set the current dividend payout at $2.25 per share. Generally, I like to see companies pay out 80% or less of their profits as distributions. That leaves executives with some wiggle room to keep making payments in the event of a downturn. In the case of TD stock, shareholders can sleep easy at night given the bank’s 47% projected payout ratio.

TD’s balance sheet stands in good shape, too. Last quarter, the bank’s Tier 1 capital ratio topped 12%. Management held $1.33 in high-quality liquid assets for every dollar in total net cash flows. Those numbers suggest TD could sail through another financial crisis with little fear of running out of funds or cutting distributions to shareholders.

Metric TD Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.0% Leverage Ratio 4.1% Liquidity Coverage Ratio 131% S&P Credit Rating A (Stable)

Source: The Toronto-Dominion Bank Investor Presentation

Moreover, TD’s distribution continues to grow. The company has raised its dividend on 17 occasions since 1999, only pausing during the dot-com bust and the Global Financial Crisis. Over that period, the distribution grew at an 11% compounded annual clip. Today, shares pay an annual yield of 4.0%.

TD has three avenues to grow that distribution even further. First, slash costs. Last quarter, the bank spent $0.52 in operating expenses on every dollar generated in revenue. Management plans to lower that figure by investing in automation technologies, closing underperforming branches and trimming the company’s administrative headcount. Second, expand U.S. operations. TD continues to build out its American business, where management still sees a long expansion runway. With the U.S. economy firing on all cylinders, investors can expect this division to continue producing growing profits. Third, make new acquisitions. Over the past few years, TD has beefed up its credit card and asset management portfolio by buying up rivals. Assuming management doesn’t begin overpaying for new businesses, these purchases can effectively pad the company’s bottom line.

For shareholders, these measures should translate into respectable growth. Last quarter, executives announced a 10% boost to the quarterly dividend. Over the next five years, Wall Street projects TD’s earnings per share to increase by 10% annually. Given the company’s modest payout ratio and firm financial foundation, shareholders can expect their dividends to grow more or less in line with profits during this time frame.

Data by YCharts

And right now, investors have a rare chance to scoop up shares at a reasonable price. Over the past 18 months, TD stock has treaded water. Shares have bounced around in a range between $50.00 and $60.00 apiece during this period.

Shareholders might not appreciate the company’s lackluster returns short term, but it has allowed earnings to catch up to TD’s stock price. Today, go for nine times forward earnings. That appears to be in line compared to its Canadian peers. It’s also a respectable multiple to pay given the company’s low-double digit earnings growth rate.

Company Fwd P/E PEG Ratio The Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 11.0 1.6 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 10.5 1.5 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 10.0 1.0 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 9.0 1.3 The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 9.0 1.3

Source: Yahoo Finance

Of course, TD stock is no sure thing. Banks make their money by borrowing short-term debt cheaply and lending it out at higher interest rates through long-term loans. With the Canadian yield curve now inverted, this business will become a lot less profitable. Worse, some analysts believe Canada’s cooling housing market could take the country’s financial system (and TD, by extension) down with it.

I have no doubt a flat yield curve will clip TD’s profits short term. Over the long haul, however, the company’s entrenched market position should allow it to earn outsized returns. Retirees with a long enough time horizon probably don’t care about timing the interest rate cycle exactly quarter by quarter.

TD has also positioned itself well for any type of Canadian housing crisis. The government has ensured most of the company’s mortgages, to begin with. Moreover, TD has built up ample reserves to handle any downturn. And calling the company a “Canadian bank” is now a bit of a misnomer. TD now has more branches in the United States than it does in the Great White North. Any real estate collapse would hurt earnings, much like losses in one stock would hurt a well-balanced portfolio.

The Bottom Line on TD Stock

If you want to make more money as a dividend investor, go where the money is. TD Bank offers an income trifecta for investors: safe distributions, growth potential and a reasonable price tag. That makes it a great dividend stock for retirees and any other income-hungry investor for that matter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.