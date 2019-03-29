Jagged Peak Expects Solid Production Growth As It Attempts To Scale Up

The stock isn't particularly cheap compared to peers, as it appears to be pricing in the production growth potential.

The company has strong well level performance, but also high well costs that it is trying to reduce.

Cash burn is expected to be around $190 million during 2019 at current strip, but it should be able to maintain plenty of liquidity and leverage under 1.5x.

Jagged Peak is planning on delivering solid production growth of around 15% to 20% per year as it attempts to scale up and reach positive cash flow.

Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) is planning on continuing to grow its production at a reasonably fast rate over the next couple years and may incur a substantial amount of cash burn until it can reach positive cash flow. The company does have plenty of liquidity and relatively low leverage though, and it appears to have a viable path to get to positive cash flow with $50 to $60 oil.

It is focusing on reducing well costs during 2019, which could result in pretty strong capital efficiency given its good well level results.

2019 Outlook

Jagged Peak expects to average around 39,800 BOEPD during 2019 (with approximately 76% of its production being oil) with a five-rig drilling program. At current strip prices (of around $58 WTI oil), it may deliver around $656 million in oil and gas revenue. Oil makes up around 93% of the company's projected revenue due to the low prices for Permian natural gas at the moment.

Source: Jagged Peak

The hedges have an estimated negative $31 million in value due to its basis hedges, as the Midland-Cushing differential strip has essentially gone down to near zero for the remainder of the year.

This results in Jagged Peak's estimated revenues for 2019 ending up at around $625 million after hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 11,023,000 $55.50 $612 NGLs 2,172,480 $15.50 $34 Gas 7,989,120 $1.20 $10 Hedge Value -$31 Total $625

With a $635 million capital expenditure budget, the company would end up with $815 million in cash expenditures. This results in a projection of $190 million in cash burn during 2019.

Expense $ Million Lease Operating $57 Production Taxes $43 Cash G&A $48 Cash Interest $32 Capex $635 Total $815

Due to its hedges that cover around 70% of its estimated 2019 oil production, Jagged Peak is not going to approach neutral cash flow in 2019. Its budget is designed to focus more on growing the company so that it can become a producer with a decent amount of scale. It expects that it may take 18 months to 30 months to reach positive cash flow.

Liquidity And Leverage

Despite the cash burn in 2019, Jagged Peak should still have a decent amount of liquidity and be able to keep its leverage reasonable. It had $35 million in cash at the end of 2018, so it would end up with $155 million borrowed under its credit facility at the end of 2019 with the $190 million in projected cash burn. This leaves it with plenty of liquidity given its $900 million borrowing base with $540 million in elected commitments.

Net debt at the end of 2019 is projected to be around 1.4x EBITDAX based on its projected 2019 EBITDAX at current strip prices and including hedges. Excluding hedges, its net debt would equal around 1.3x EBITDAX.

Attempting To Reduce High Well Costs

Jagged Peak will benefit significantly if it can meet its expectations for reducing its well costs. Its drilling, completing and equipping costs averaged $1,450 per lateral foot in 2018. This is fairly expensive, as Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) reported DC&E costs of around $1,121 per lateral foot in the Delaware Basin in Q2 2018.

Source: Jagged Peak

If the company can achieve its targeted reduction to $1,250 per lateral foot, its cost per net well will fall to around $12 million in 2019 compared to around $14.4 million in 2018. This would also be lower than 2017's average of $12.4 million per net well. This calculation is based on capital expenditures (excluding infrastructure and acquisitions) divided by net wells turned online.

Source: Jagged Peak

Strong Well Level Results

Jagged Peak has managed to do fairly well despite its significant well costs since its wells have been quite productive. Jagged Peak has delivered consistent results from its Whiskey River and Cochise Wolfcamp A wells and also noted that its 660' spaced pair wells performed similarly to nearby parent wells.

Source: Jagged Peak

Jagged Peak is limiting its activity in the more speculative Big Tex play to a high-graded fairway area of that play. It did take an impairment charge as it intends to let several thousand acres of its Big Tex leases roll off. In the current environment where capital efficiency is quite important, it is hard to devote resources to the less derisked areas of Big Tex. While Big Tex accounts for 38% of Jagged Peak's total acreage, it only contains 22% of its drilling inventory.

Notes On Valuation

Jagged Peak is projected to have an enterprise value that is approximately 5.8x its projected 2019 EBITDAX at current strip prices. While this isn't high compared to historical levels, it is fairly high compared to many other upstream companies, which are often in the 4x to 5x range now (and sometimes less). Jagged Peak's higher valuation multiple (compared to some of its peers) is likely due to its growth potential and the strength of its Whiskey River and Cochise assets. The company expects strong 19% oil production growth from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019 (despite spending a decent bit of 2019 capex on a 9-well Cochise pilot that won't start producing until 2020). It also talked about 15% to 20% growth going forward as well.

Conclusion

Jagged Peak appears to be in good shape to continuing growing production at a solid rate (15% to 20%) while retaining plenty of liquidity and keeping its leverage relatively low. Its well level results are pretty good, so if it can deliver on its goal to reduce DC&E costs by 15% per lateral foot, its capital efficiency will be strong.

I would consider Jagged Peak to be a solid company with good assets, but also one that isn't particularly undervalued at this point. Jagged Peak is a more of a longer-term play with the belief that it can continue to grow production and get to positive cash flow in around two years or so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.