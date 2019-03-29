PGZ: Idiosyncratic, Defensive And Cheap

Investors should be aware of a relatively high ROC in the fund's distributions, as well as exposure to commercial real estate.

We find that PGZ has done a good job performing mostly in line with the REIT sector, despite a more defensive allocation and lower volatility.

Most of the funds in our screen are fairly expensive, with only PGZ showing an attractive discount and Z-Score.

We screen for funds that did well in 2018 to see if we can uncover assets that provide a mix of decent total returns and defensive positioning.

Recently reflecting on the tough 2018 and the damage it did to investor portfolios, we thought we would try to find funds that could potentially withstand another squall without sacrificing too much upside.

One of these funds is the Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ), which we find to be relatively defensive, having a relatively low NAV volatility and being attractive on a valuation basis. The fund has also had a good 2018, owing to a barbell allocation structure which provides a good mix of income and total return, but also to an underlying asset class - commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) - which has low correlations to the rest of the CEF market.

We were motivated to find well-performing defensive funds for a number of reasons. First, there is the residual shell-shock from the past year which is still keenly felt. Secondly, there is an increasing number of macro indicators which are pointing to a potential recession in 2020. Thirdly, we are struck by the contrast between these weakening indicators and the recently buoyant stock market. While we do not think it's time to take the chips off the table, the evidence does suggest a portfolio rotation that strikes the right balance between total return, income and defense.

(Source: Fed)

To find funds that could potentially offer some diversification, we run a screen that breaks down funds in our coverage by two dimensions: 2018 total return and pairwise NAV return correlation. We think both of these metrics could be indicative of potential stability and outperformance during the next sell-off. Our goal is to find funds with positive 2018 returns and low correlation to other funds.

No surprise that funds fitting both criteria were few. In fact, most of these were either term funds which capped their volatility, defensive funds such as government bond funds and funds with idiosyncratic assets such as mortgage funds.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Expanding the screen to all funds with a positive total 2018 return, we get the following table:

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The first striking thing about this table is the prevalence of tight discounts - 7 of the 23 funds have premiums exceeding 10%, which we find a steep price to pay for stability!

On a 5-Year Z-Score basis, only 3 of the 23 funds have negative figures, among them one muni term fund yielding 2% and one high-yield term fund yielding about 4%, which is not something that's going to get anyone excited.

That leaves PGZ as the remaining fund with a positive 2018 total return and a reasonably wide discount and low Z-Score.

What Is PGZ?

Ultimately, PGZ rolls up into the Principal Financial Group, which runs around $700 billion of assets. Within that umbrella, the fund falls under the Principal Real Estate Investors, which manages around $84 billion of real estate assets. The fund is sub-advised by ALPS and has about $200 million of assets at a 7.2% distribution rate as of this writing. The fund covers about 76% of the distribution.

Principal are not a big name in CEFs - in fact, they don't try very hard to have a presence. Below is a screenshot of the Education part of the fund's site, which tells you all you need to know about its priorities.

(Source: Principal Real Estate Investors)

In terms of allocation, the fund is a hybrid - about 2/3rd of the portfolio is in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the rest in US REITs. This barbelled approach is not unique across closed-end funds. We think this particular structure does two things - it provides a good combination of income and total returns, plus it allows a good manager to allocate across these two buckets as market and macro conditions dictate.

On a total return basis, the fund has performed surprisingly well relative to other REIT CEFs - around the middle of sector, despite a much smaller allocation to higher-beta REIT assets.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

We can see this lower risk-taking approach by checking in on the fund volatility, which has been about half of the REIT sector volatility.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Along similar lines, PGZ has shown an impressive ability to outperform the REIT sector in the last two years, despite a larger allocation to a more defensive CMBS asset in a period of fairly strong returns.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

What Is CMBS?

CMBS is not a common asset in the CEF space - in fact, we only have 3 funds in that sector: PGZ plus two term Invesco funds that have higher allocations to CMBS.

CMBS are securitized assets composed of commercial mortgages on commercial properties and split up into tranches. They are an analogue of residential MBS assets which household funds like PDI invest in.

One attraction of CMBS and, more broadly, mortgage sectors is their low correlations to the other sectors, as we show in the chart below.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

On a fundamental side, we find it difficult to pound the table about commercial real estate during what looks like a late-cycle environment with relatively elevated real estate prices. On the plus side, the CMBS asset class has seen declining issuance, which should support prices. There is a low number of upcoming maturities, which reduces refinancing risk, and relatively low interest rates should provide another tailwind.

Conclusion

In order to find funds that could potentially outperform during another market squall, we take a look at funds that did well in 2018. A striking feature across these funds is that they are relatively expensive, except for one fund - PGZ. Perhaps part of the reason is that neither its fund manager, Principal, nor its underlying asset class, CMBS, are particularly well-known. We find that PGZ has done a great job outperforming the REIT sector over the last few years, despite a much more defensive posture amid a relatively strong market. The idiosyncratic nature of the CMBS market and the barbell nature of the fund, we think, sets PGZ up for decent performance, particularly if the markets prove uncooperative in the medium term.

