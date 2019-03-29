RH: Disappointing Results And Guidance With $350 Million In Debt Due In Less Than 3 Months

Given the renewed disappointment, the financial community might start to lose patience with management.

Requirement to repay upcoming debt maturities in cash will substantially limit the company's ability to support the stock price by ongoing, massive share repurchases.

Major shortfall in free cash flow is particularly worrisome in light of a $350 million convertible note maturity on June 15. FY2019 free cash flow guidance looks overly aggressive again.

RH (RH), clearly, remains a battlefield stock with the company's CEO, Gary Friedman having been its biggest promoter for quite some time now, particularly since being awarded an outrageous, up to $75 million incentive to push up RH's stock price to three-figure levels almost two years ago (with the shares trading in the $50s at that time).

Despite the company's rather mediocre operational performance over the past two years, Friedman successfully managed to move the share price above the required threshold(s) by repurchasing $1 billion of the company's common shares on the open market in 2017, reducing outstanding shares by more than 50% and igniting a major short squeeze this way. RH's stock price peaked at almost $164.50 in August 2018. After being hit hard by the general market dislocation during Q4/2018 which also caused a planned $300 million convertible note sale to fall through in December, the shares reached a new recovery high of $157.70 on March 1 but have weakened substantially in recent weeks, most likely due to another surprise change at the CFO post announced in early March after having already replaced the previous CFO in August 2018.

Given the surprise CFO change amidst the company's annual report preparations, the writing was pretty much on the wall already and indeed RH reported disappointing Q4/2018 results (after just having raised guidance last quarter) and lowered its FY2019 expectations substantially after the end of the regular session on Thursday.

In particular, RH reported an eye-catching, almost $100 million free cash flow shortfall relative to guidance of "in excess of $260 million for the year" just given in early December 2018:

Fiscal 2018 free cash flow of $163 million fell short of our expectations largely as a result of the lower revenues and higher inventories due to softer sales and receipt timing, plus the $50-$60 million in assets sales we anticipated closing during the quarter the timing of which were also impacted by the market volatility.

That said, the company's adjusted operating margin performance continued to improve in Q4, reaching a new multi-year high of 15.9%.

As usual, management was quick to point to the recent stock market volatility as the main reason behind the shortfall but I don't think market participants will buy this long-standing excuse much longer, particularly not in light of the substantial guidance reduction for FY2019:

Due to the continued weakness in our core business post the fourth quarter market volatility, the negative trends in the high end housing market, and our continued efforts to edit unprofitable and non-strategic businesses, we are moderating our fiscal 2019 net revenue outlook to $2.585 billion to $2.635 billion, representing growth of 3% to 5%. The 6 point reduction at the midpoint from our prior preliminary guidance is the result of a 3 point reduction due to the market volatility and negative trends in high end housing, plus a 3 point reduction as a result of editing unprofitable and non-strategic businesses, namely the elimination of the remaining holiday business (1 point), the elimination of fringe promotions (1 point), and the transition of our rug business from a single source importer to a direct sourcing model (1 point).

RH also took a further $32 million impairment on its ill-fated $117 million Waterworks acquisition in April 2016.

Given the disappointing financial performance and equally poor outlook, I was particularly surprised to learn about the company having repurchased another 886,700 shares at an average price of $118.20 under its most recent $700 million share repurchase authorization over the course of the fourth quarter, reducing the share count further to 20.3 million.

Remember, RH faces a $350 million convertible note maturity on June 15 which, after the failed refinancing attempt in December, the company now intends to repay using borrowings under its revolving credit facility and "internally-generated cash".

While I do anticipate this approach to be successful, given an estimated $400 million availability under its revolving credit facility at the end of Q4 and expectations for additional free cash flow generation during H1/FY2019, the large cash repayment will leave the company with considerable less financial wiggle room going forward.

Despite the CEO relentlessly pumping the stock on the conference call by advertising more upcoming share buybacks as well as potential own purchases, in reality RH will be largely unable to continue its aggressive share buyback program for the time being without the core business recovering substantially.

Moreover, the company will have to repay another $250 million in convertible debt in June 2020 which looks like a real stretch given the current state of the business. While management has guided for free cash flow generation of $250-275 million in FY2019, investors should take these projections with a huge grain of salt after the company missed FY2018 free cash flow expectations by almost $100 million despite explicitly reaffirming guidance in early December.

Bottom Line:

Management's ill-timed guidance raise in early December and an exceptionally poor free cash flow performance in FY2018 will provide new ammunition for market participants betting against the company's stock and, frankly speaking, I tend to agree with them.

In light of the upcoming $350 million debt maturity in June and in contrast to previous quarters, RH will be largely unable to support the stock price with further, aggressive share buybacks. In combination with the highly disappointing FY2019 guidance and seemingly overly optimistic free cash flow projections again, I would expect some analysts and investors starting to lose patience with management here.

In my view, Thursday's report and outlook have increased the company's risk profile substantially with upcoming, large debt maturities reducing the CEO's ability to continue its long-standing financial engineering efforts.

Without massive share buyback support, I firmly expect the shares to fall below the $100 threshold over the next couple of weeks as a quick turnaround looks highly unlikely at this point.

While Gary Friedman has managed to absolutely crush shortsellers over the past two years, there's a great possibility now that his winning streak will soon be over.

Investors should listen to the conference call replay or read the transcript once it becomes available to get a better impression of the CEO's heavy focus on pumping the stock price relative to improving the company's weak operational performance.

