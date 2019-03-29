Ball - High Debt And Ambitious Management

Ball Corporation (BLL) is one of the leading suppliers of metal packaging to the beverage, personal care and household products industry. They also operate in the aerospace segment, where they sell to commercial and governmental customers. More and more companies try to substitute plastic bottles and improve their sustainability. Ball is well-positioned for this trend but does the high stock price justify that?

Overview

In 2018, the packaging segment was responsible for 90% of the revenue and the remaining 10% of the revenue was contributed by the aerospace segment. The largest product line are aluminum beverage containers.

They sell the packaging products mainly to large multinational companies. Their biggest customers are Coca-Cola (KO), Anheuser Busch InBev (BUD), Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and Unilever (UN). Ball has long-term partnerships with them which is evident through the high customer retention and large number of long-term supply contracts.

Figure 1: Major customers

Source: annual report 2018 (10-K)

The company divides their business into four segments. These are

The beverage packaging, North and Central America (44% market share)

The beverage packaging, South America (53% market share)

The beverage packaging, Europe (43% market share)

Aerospace

In the beverage container markets only four to five business are responsible for the production. Ball has a strong market position, but it is apparent that the beverage container market is highly consolidated and faces strong competition from substitute products. Substitute products include PET for soft drinks and glass bottles for beer.

The aerospace business produces spacecraft, instruments and sensors, radio frequency systems and components, data exploitation solutions and a variety of advanced aerospace technologies that enable deep space missions. The sales include national defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, civil and operational space hardware and systems engineering services. Contracts funded by the various agencies of federal government represented 99% of the segment sales in 2018.

Figure 2: Revenue breakdown

Source: annual report 2018 (10-K), own graphic

Strategy

Drive for 10 visions is their strategy which was launched in 2011. It consists of five levers:

Maximizing values in their existing business

Expanding into new products and capabilities

Aligning themselves with the right customers and markets

Broadening their geographic reach

Leveraging their know-how and technological expertise to provide a competitive advantage

The financial strategy is shown in figure 3. In short, they want to increase their diluted earnings growth by 10-15%.

Figure 3: expected growth

Source: Company presentation 2018

To achieve their goals, they offer an EVA-based incentive program, so the employees are tied to the performance of the company. Acquisitions are the other way to achieve their goals.

In my opinion their estimation of their long-term growth looks legitimate. On the other hand, these are ambitious goals and only time will prove if the company is able to achieve them.

Sustainability

Aluminum is an infinitely recyclable material and the scrap value is high. These factors make aluminum an attractive option for sustainability-conscious consumers and brands. The global recycling rate of aluminum was 69% in 2017. In comparison only 43% of PET and 46% of glass bottles were collected for recycling. Brazil had a recycling rate of 97% in 2017.

The recycling process saves resources and uses significantly less energy than the production. One future catalyst for Ball is the potential of around 24.4 billion bottles which could be transferred to aluminum cans seen in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Potential future catalyst

Source: company presentation 2018

Another trend is the use of more special cans made only for certain brands, therefore the company constructed a four-line beverage packaging facility in Goodyear, Arizona. It started production in Q2 2018.

Risks

Aluminum prices are an important risk factor for Ball. They have worked against it as the contracts have provisions included to pass on the aluminum prices changes to their customers. Economic, operational and financial factors as well as governmental action could impact their suppliers and thereby cause supply shortages.

It is interesting to see due to what factors the increase in sales for the North America segment consisted in 2018. Segment sales increased 448$ million and were due to higher metal input prices of 285$ million. About half of the increase was due to the metal price change. Other aspects were higher pricing, favorable sales mix and other pass-through items. Ball is able to pass on the higher prices of aluminum, but this is diluting their real sales growth.

Currency risk is another risk as aluminum is mainly traded in US dollars but the revenue is generated in other currencies too. Ball has sales and purchase contracts with included fixed-prices, floating or pass-through aluminum ingot component pricing arrangements.

The debt is a significant risk for Ball. They had 6.7$ billion of interest-bearing debt at the end of 2018. A further increase in interest rates would harm their bottom-line. The interest expense was 302$ million in 2018. 287$ million in 2017 and 190$ million in 2016. This history of interest expenses is not looking very promising.

Figure 6: Long-term debt

Source: Annual report 2018 (10-K)

Other risks consist of the loss of a key customer or a reduction in their requirements. Their main customers sell their products in multiple geographical markets. Therefore, a loss of a customer would harm probably three of their four segments. Ball has long-term contracts, but these can expire. Ball revenues are tied up to the growth of the product which is filled up in their containers.

Another risk is the competition from alternative products which could result in lower profits and cash flows. These alternative products are PET, single serve beer bottles or other beverage containers made of glass or cardboard.

Due to the high goodwill on their balance sheet an impairment of goodwill would affect net earnings heavily.

Rexam acquisition

In 2016, Ball acquired the UK-based beverage container manufacturer Rexam for 3.8$ billion in cash and 2.3$ billion in treasury shares. Ball had to sell 12 of their facilities and 10 facilities from Rexam. They sold it to Ardagh Group S.A. The proceeds from the sale were partially used to pay down the debt of Rexam of approximately 2.8$ billion.

The management hopes to optimize their global sourcing, reduce general and administrative expenses, share best practices to improve production efficiencies and get lower freight, logistics and warehousing costs with this acquisition.

Historically the management proved that they are able to integrate a new acquisition and also pay down the debt.

Figure 7: History of debt and acquisitions

Source: Company presentation 2018

Valuation

For the valuation I made a small free cashflow (FCF) model. I took a 15% discount rate, as well as 10 for my terminal value. I always use a higher discount rate. It protects me against errors in my estimations and it displays my expected return of the investment. Another aspect is the fast increase of the stock price around 50% from July 2018 till now. The FCF model consists of three scenarios

Worst-case: Ball can only grow as the general industry grows. (3%)

Best-case: Ball can grow like the management is expecting it to grow (10-15%, figure 3)

Normal case: Ball grows more than the general industry but not as from the management expects.

Figure 8: FCF model

Source: Own calculation

These measures are very conservative. The fair value of the model is around $37. We saw this price level in 2018 before the fast increase of the stock price.

I played around a bit with the numbers to get a sense of what the stock market is expecting for Ball. With a discount rate of 15% and the terminal value of 10 it would take Ball to grow FCF at 20% over the next five years and then with 15% for the following five years to be fair valued at $58.

Conclusion

In my opinion Ball is a great company but an overvalued one. Not only the high stock price is worrying me but also the high level of debt. With a further increase in interest rates their debt would be affecting their FCF and earnings heavily. If the stock drops down to previous levels I will take a closer look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.