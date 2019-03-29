Noble Midstream: A Strong Prospect Despite A Hiccup

There are a lot of midstream companies out there today, but some of the most interesting players aren't the largest, but the smallest. Even though smaller companies generally lack economies of scale compared to their larger peers, players like Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) have shown time and again that they have the ability to grow at a nice clip while generating significant cash flows. Although the latest move made by Noble is one that I perceive to be suboptimal, the company's overall prospects are attractive, and investors would be wise to give it some consideration.

Noble's financial engineering

Right now, Noble is in the process of collaborating on building two pipelines that bear the EPIC name. The first of these is the EPIC Y-Grade Pipeline, for which the firm just announced a deal to invest between $165 million and $180 million (including a substantial catch-up payment of $109 million), and the second is the EPIC Crude Pipeline, for which the firm will invest between $330 million and $350 million (with a catch-up payment of between $100 million and $110 million). These projects, with Noble owning 15% of the EPIC Y-Grade Pipeline and 30% of the EPIC Crude Pipeline, will help the firm achieve its target of 50% of EBITDA coming from the Permian region by the end of next year.

Taken from Noble Midstream Partners

The EPIC Crude Pipeline, upon completion, will be over 650 miles long and will permit for the transportation of around 590 thousand barrels of oil per day to flow (collectively) from the Permian and Eagle Ford to the Gulf Coast. However, the company has big plans for the pipeline. By adding more pumps and storage capacity, it's believed that volumes will eventually reach 900 thousand barrels per day. Interim service, management said, is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, while full service is anticipated to occur in January of 2020. The EPIC Y-Grade Pipeline interestingly will be longer, at over 700 miles long, but because it will be thinner (24 inches versus the other pipeline's 30 inches), its capacity will be 440 thousand barrels per day. It will also be capable of handling 180 thousand barrels per day for fractionation purposes.

These are great developments for Noble and its shareholders, but funding is always the question. Ideally, using cash on hand is best, or using low-interest debt, while equity is generally the least-attractive way to go. Initially, the management team at Noble decided to utilize its revolving credit facility to make these investments. At the end of last year, total borrowings under its facility came out to just $60 million, but the actual borrowing capacity under the facility today is around $800 million.

The beautiful thing about credit facilities is that they tend to carry interest rates that companies can't get elsewhere, but there are risks, such as lenders being able to change their terms during what are usually semi-annual redeterminations. The interest rate for Noble last year, for instance, was 3.67%, reflecting not just the nature of credit facilities, but the perceived riskiness by lenders of Noble. Since credit facilities can be changed frequently, a general rule in finance is to use them for short-term financing solutions and for long-term projects to use long-term financing solutions as much as possible. In general, I agree with this principle, but in cases where the company in question has significant capacity under its facility and has a low debt/equity ratio like the 0.43 (around 0.83 adjusted for this investment if it were all done with debt instead of some using preferred units) boasted by Noble, I believe this rule can be broken.

Unfortunately, the management team at Noble doesn't view the picture the same way I do, because in its latest announcement, the firm announced the issuance of $200 million in preferred stock to allow it to repay some of the credit facility. The preferred units in question carry a 6.5% annual dividend, meaning that just on that $200 million per year, the firm will be paying an extra $5.66 million per year, all while complicating its capital structure.

This doesn't change the outlook for the business

This move by management, in my view, needlessly throws cash out the window, but it's a move I've seen made by countless management teams across almost every industry I've looked at. Even with this decision, my stance on Noble, that it's a good investment prospect for long-term investors to consider, remains unchanged. You see, due in large part to the company's ability to fund projects like its ownership stakes in the two EPIC pipelines, EBITDA has managed to grow nicely over the years.

Taken from Noble Midstream Partners

As you can see in the image above, adjusted EBITDA last year for the firm came out to $221 million. This year, that figure should climb to between $245 million and $270 million. At the midpoint of $257.5 million, this implies upside for the year of 16.5%, but this growth pales in comparison to what management has forecasted for 2020. At the midpoint, EBITDA for next year should climb to around $360 million, which works out to growth over 2019 of 39.8%. A sizable chunk of that growth, about $60 million, will be attributable to the EPIC pipelines coming online. Stripping out interest expense and preferred dividends, and using the resulting measure as operating cash flow, this should translate to operating cash flow of around $316 million. Given the company's market cap of $1.40 billion as I type this, that translates to a price/operating cash flow multiple on the firm, on a forward basis, of just 4.43, which is incredibly attractive for a firm with the stability seen in the midstream space. Its EV/EBITDA multiple, meanwhile, would be just 6.92, making it cheap even adjusted for debt.

Takeaway

At this moment, there are a lot of really attractive prospects in the midstream space, and from what I can tell, Noble is one of them. Even though management is making, in my opinion, a suboptimal decision by issuing the preferred units to pay down its credit facility when debt is already low today, I like the strong growth in EBITDA forecasted by management and the relatively low trading multiple the company appears to be going for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.