Variant Perception: Some Of Our Most Confident Contrarian Ideas On The Energy Market Today

As we look at the oil market today, the deja vu feeling of Q2 2018 is getting stronger and stronger.

For starters, our estimate for the incoming US crude storage draw is going to be a massive tailwind for not only fundamentals but also sentiment.

Second, our deeper understanding of Saudi's oil policy gives us the tools we need to avoid another flip-flop moment in 2018.

Third, our focus on the issue of crude quality leads us to believe the market is completely blindsided by the incoming tsunami wave.

Lastly, the market appears to be ignoring not just one of the above, but all three leaving market pricing susceptible to a massive and ferocious revision.

Having a variant perception is key to making money in markets because you need to know something others don't. And because we believe our variant perceptions above will lead to the desired outcome for higher oil prices - lower oil storage, we think the market is blinded by the opportunity sets coming.

But more importantly, the other variant perception that continues to keep us bullish on oil and energy equities is the fact that we are now about to hit the non-OPEC ex-US supply cliff. Brazil will lead the charge lower with Mexico following closely behind. By the second half of 2019, the crude quality shortage will exacerbate the supply shortage in the market leading to a complete sentiment shift for investors.

In today's issue of WCTW, we will be delving into our variant perceptions and why we are confident they will be correct.

The Saudis oversupplied the US crude storage market, not US shale. Q4 oil market surplus came from a surge in exports from the big 5 - Saudi, UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, and Russia. As a result, the reverse will send the market to a deficit. Crude quality matters - when refinery maintenance season is over, heavy sour crude pricing will get more of a premium to light, which would awaken the investment community.

1. The Saudis oversupplied the US crude storage market, not US shale.

There's a big misconception in the market today that appears centered around the growth of US shale rather than the Saudi oil policy. In 2018, US crude saw a build of ~17 mbbls. The interesting part about the changes in US crude storage was the differences between the quarters.

Now if we compare this chart to the changes in Saudi exports to the US, you can see that the build that occurred in Q4 2018 was largely thanks to the export surge from Saudi to the US.

To demonstrate it in another chart, the difference between where US crude storage would have been and where it ended up was ~60 mbbls.

The reason why we know this is the real reason US crude storage saw a build in 2018 was because we know that US shale production growth is offset by an increase in refinery throughput and US crude exports. When domestic supplies increase, imports should decrease. But in the case of 2018, that wasn't the case:

And because US crude imports were essentially flat compared to 2017, the increase in US shale production led to market participants to believe that it was US shale that pushed the US crude storage higher, and not the higher Saudi exports to the US.

This variant perception is starting to come in our favor, however, as we are now seeing the full effects of what happens when Saudi tanks exports to the US.

Base on our preliminary data for Saudi exports to US, we can see the large decrease y-o-y. Saudi exports to the US will likely only average ~400k b/d for the next 6-weeks (to the end of April), which was further confirmed by Saudi Energy Minister, Khalid Al-Falih, comments on Sunday that Saudi oil production will be 9.8 mb/d for March and 9.7 mb/d for April. Both months will see exports below ~7 mb/d, which means US crude exports will take the brunt of the hit.

We are also starting to see the impact of what lower Saudi exports to the US do to overall US crude imports. Combine that with sanctions on Venezuela and we believe there's a high probability that US crude imports will remain below ~7 mb/d versus the ~8+ mb/d average in Q2 2018.

In the meantime, US crude exports continue to surge because the increase in US shale production is exported out rather than consumed domestically. That's because of crude quality issues, but we will save that for the crude quality matters section.

What this means is that US crude exports will displace the increase in US shale production, which is supposed to the mechanism of getting rid of excess supplies. But the decrease in US crude imports will directly result in a reduction in US crude storage.

Given that the policies for Saudi stayed the same in April, that implies that it will directly impact US crude imports for June, which will be when refinery throughput in the US is above ~17.5 mb/d. A simple calculation would demonstrate just how much US crude storage could draw in June:

17.5 mb/d + 2.7 mb/d (exports) = 20.2 mb/d

12.4 mb/d (US oil production) + 6.8 mb/d (imports) = 19.2 mb/d

19.2 - 20.2 = -1 mb/d

-1 mb/d x 30 days = -30 mbbls

In June, we could see US crude storage draw 30 mbbls.

And even if we are extra conservative and assume that exports won't be that high and the draw is only ~15 mbbls, this would put US crude storage at ~388 mbbls by the end of June.

So how quickly will the market realize that it was the Saudi that oversupplied US crude storage in 2018 and it will be the Saudis that drain the same surplus in 2019?

Perhaps the market needs to be convinced of the increasing bullish EIA oil storage reports, which we have no problem with. But with this variant perception coming to fruition, it is only a matter of time before US crude storage is lower and oil prices are higher.

2. Q4 oil market surplus came from a surge in exports from the big 5 - Saudi, UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, and Russia. As a result, the reverse will send the market to a deficit.

Our second variant perception is quite simple to understand. The oil market surplus or deficit can be directly translated via crude exports from producing countries. Production doesn't always translate to actual supplies for the market because the producing country could store the crude or use it for domestic purposes.

So the easiest way to gauge a surplus or deficit market is by tracking exports. Some of the sell-side firms like Morgan Stanley are starting to catch onto this but they are still missing the bigger picture.

In Q4 2018, OECD storage was basically flat. Instead of the draw of ~1 mb/d everyone expected, the disappointing flat storage made people believe that we would be in a massive surplus territory come Q1 2019. Technically, it makes sense since demand seasonally declines 1 mb/d in the first quarter of the year versus the highest demand 4th quarter.

But the issue the market didn't realize is that most of the surplus or lack of deficit was because Saudi and UAE ramped up exports massively. To illustrate this even better, this is what happened by the end of Q4 2018.

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

You can see that the market was oversupplied by ~1 mb/d versus October. This ~1 mb/d surplus basically eliminated the ~1 mb/d deficit that everyone expected.

Now how do we know this variant perception is correct? Because the moment the exports dropped from the big 5, but mostly Saudi and UAE in January. OECD storage saw a drop of ~29.8 mbbls in February. You can read about this in our IEA oil market analysis report.

And because we know that Q4's deficit was only temporarily masked from the export surge, we know the complete reversal of this would send the market back into an even larger deficit. Why?

Because the sanctions on Iran did indeed reduce crude exports, but with the Saudis feeling backstabbed from the waivers being issued, it is no longer interested in keeping the market "balanced".

As a result, you can see that the combined deficit today is nearly ~3 mb/d lower than where we were in November.

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

And the collective exports from the 7 countries are at their lowest level in the last 5-years (thanks to sanctions on both Iran and Venezuela).

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

All of this would lead to an incredibly tight Q2 outlook as the reduction in exports hit the global oil market just as refinery throughput increases. Now there are offsetting factors like a reduction in Chinese crude imports, but the overwhelmingly lower exports will more than compensate for the potentially lower imports. A 3 mb/d deficit relative to November is mighty enough to really eliminate anything in the market.

3. Crude quality matters - when refinery maintenance season is over, heavy sour crude pricing will get more of a premium to light, which would awaken the investment community.

Crude quality matters and we've been saying this for close to a year now. Finally, people are starting to pay attention, but the investment community is not. In Barron's latest 2019 energy roundtable, participants were asked this question:

What is one big theme that energy investors should focus on this year?

And the responses were... awful.

The "big theme" that these participants said was: 1) capital discipline, 2) consolidation in MLP, 3) NOPEC.

You have to be kidding.

First of all, none of these are even remotely close to a theme this year. Capital discipline is not a theme especially when capital guidance by producers are tracked by virtually everyone in the community. NOPEC is not a theme since this is subject to political uncertainty and would not affect the Saudi oil policy.

The mention of the issue of crude quality was discussed precisely zero times in this roundtable which goes to demonstrate the utter ignorance on this topic. But the physical oil market is already reflecting the insane tightness in the global heavy sour crude market.

Source: CME, ICE

As you can see, WCS Houston trades at a premium to WTI all the way until October this year, while WCS-WTI spreads are expected to be low teens to mid-teens until the end of the year.

What's shocking about the current differentials is that we are still in the midst of refinery maintenance season.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As refinery throughput starts to increase over the coming months and US crude storage declines as we are projecting, this will worsen the heavy sour crude issue in the US.

We want you to imagine a scenario where US crude storage is almost 60 mbbls lower and IMO 2020 is only 3-4 months away. Low sulfur diesel demand is expected to increase by ~2 mb/d in 2020, and the only supply increase in the market is API 40+ US shale light tight oil.

What happens to heavy sour crude pricing?

People to this day still do not realize that the only crude quality that's growing in the world is US shale light oil which is 40+ API gravity. But the demand for medium/heavy sour crude is increasing. Outside of Canada which is facing pipeline bottleneck issues, medium/heavy production is declining. Yes, declining.

Source: Energy Aspects

So this issue of crude quality doesn't just end by the start of 2020. It persists for the years to come. What's increasingly scary about all of this is that the only place that's growing heavy oil production - Canada - is facing bottleneck issues that will last into the end of 2020. Enbridge's Line 3 expansion was just delayed by a year which will force the Alberta government to push the production curtailment into the second half of 2020. If this happens, then the heavy sour crude shortage worsens further in 2020.

To make matters worse, OPEC is cutting light crude exports, not heavy crude exports. This means that the shortage we see in medium/heavy sour crude will persist even if OPEC decides to increase production again.

Yet, amidst this chaotic crude quality mismatch we see, none of the energy market participants even remotely understands just what kind of crisis the world is heading into.

Our view is that because the crude quality issue will worsen into 2020 and beyond, heavy sour crude will continue to trade at zero discount or a premium to WTI. This means that WCS-WTI spreads will remain in the mid-teens despite using rail economics of $17 to $18/bbl.

For investors that are aware of this issue, it is key to buy oil producers that produce this medium/heavy sour crude. Our positions in the HFI Portfolio directly reflect our confidence in this thesis as we are only positioned in heavy sour crude producers (with the exception of the smaller position in CPG). We are now only down to 4 longs (CRC) (OTCPK:GENGF) (GXE.TO) (CVE) (CVE.TO) (CPG). We have a strong conviction that once the investment community wakes up to the crude quality issue, the capital that floods out of the US shale and into these names will greatly reward us. Keep in mind that this theme is not even mainstream yet, so imagine the ramifications when this does become mainstream.

We calculate that even amongst the specialist (assuming no generalists get involved) if they see the crude quality issue we see currently, the capital that floods in will be sufficient to push our holdings up more than 3x.

Crude quality matters, and when the investment community realizes this is the biggest theme this year, a rude awakening will take place. We are prepared.

