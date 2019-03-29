IMO 2020: An Overview Of The Its Effects In Shipping, Oil And Other Industries

The oil industry and refiners more specifically are facing changes on multiple factors and the outcome doesn't seem significant from an investing perspective.

Container leasing companies benefit from shippers that want to avoid additional capex beyond scrubbers and lease more containers instead of buying them.

The International Maritime Organization {IMO} for short is rolling out a new regulation regarding the acceptable levels of sulfur oxides {SOx} emissions from 3.5%m/m to 0.5% m/m with the goal of reducing ship-produced air pollution. This new rule comes in effect on January 1st, 2020. This new rule is causing many changes across the shipping sector creating a lot of investment opportunities in a wide variety of companies.

The first and most obvious affected industry is shipping. All ship-owners are faced with a crucial dilemma on how to respond to this new regulation. Apart from moving away from petroleum-based fuel (which applies to new builds mostly) ship-owners can either switch to low-sulfur fuel or install an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (usually called a "scrubber").

The first option does not require any investment but leaves them exposed to a fuel option that will be significantly more expensive than the current high-sulfur fuel (bunker fuel). Currently, low-sulfur fuel goes about $600 to $700 per metric tonne while the traditional bunker fuel goes about $400 to $450 per metric tonne. The reason behind the price difference is because bunker fuel's main component is residual fuel oil, while low-sulfur fuel is more expensive to make.

This price relationship could change though for a variety of reasons and there is a wide variety of views on whether this spread will increase, decrease or stay the same going forward. Some trading companies have begun to stockpile low-sulfur fuel ahead of the official deadline expecting rising prices.

Higher fuel costs are expected to be passed through to shipping customers but if the spread is significant it will leave non-scrubber-using ships at a cost disadvantage. Scrubbers require a $2-$5 million investment per ship but allow the vessel to continue using the much cheaper bunker fuel that is currently in use. At current prices, a scrubber will be earning its money in less than 3 years and if low-sulfur prices spike up after January 1st, 2020 it may achieve this even faster.

But beside these direct effects, there is an indirect one that is perhaps the most important. Shipping availability is going down which means shipping rates will go up. This is because of three reasons:

As ship-owners rush to outfit their fleets a lot of ships (in some estimation several hundred) will be out of the market at any time. Those ships that will burn the more expensive low-sulfur fuel will travel at lower speeds so that to burn less fuel. This means that they will be able to make fewer voyages and thus decrease supply in the shipping industry. The scrapping of older ships will increase. Ships that don't have enough remaining useful years to justify outfitting them with a scrubber, or are non-economical at higher fuel prices will be retired. And shipping supply will decline even more.

The next category that is affected by the new regulation is scrubber manufacturers. Since scrubbers are demonstrably the only economically viable way for existing ships to avoid using low-sulfur fuel the companies that make them are seeing increased orders and are ramping up their production capabilities. Even Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBY) a well-known scrubber-skeptic has reversed its position on this matter. Currently, it seems that about 1,600 ships had scrubbers installed as of February and they are expected to increase up to 3,500 by the end of the year.

Scrubbers are not expected to become the new norm as they make sense mostly in large bulk carriers or tankers. Nevertheless, the International Energy Agency sees the number of scrubber-fitted ships rising up to 5,200 vessels within the first couple of years from the application of the new fuel rule.

Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBF), Yara Marine, Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) are the biggest scrubber manufacturers in the market. They have taken a lot of orders already with Alfa Laval having perhaps already hit maximum capacity as per a recent article by Stephen Simpson, CFA. If analyst estimates about scrubber adoption prove to be even roughly true, these companies will benefit massively along with smaller part suppliers like Liqtech (LIQT) which makes water treatment systems and filters for closed-loop and hybrid scrubbers (check out my write-up on Liqtech here). Or CIRCOR International (CIR) that makes scrubber and refiner pumps.

A second order effect of the IMO 2020 rule is that scrubber investment is displacing other types of capital deployment from shipping companies. The CEO's of the biggest publicly traded container leasing companies, Triton (TRTN) and Textainer (TGH), have commented in earnings calls (here and here) that the new rule creates both risk and opportunity for their business. Risk because the new rule's compliance costs may worsen their customer's financial health. Opportunity because shipping companies deploy less capital to buy new containers and thus cover their expanding needs by leasing them.

As is probably obvious, one of the industries that are affected by the new rule is the oil industry. Refineries, pipeline companies, and chemical companies are affected in a multitude of ways from the new changes. The most obvious effects are the investments refineries need to make to adjust their production to the new requirements and the revenue bump they are going to experience in 2020. This will come from selling roughly the same amount of fuel to the maritime sector but at a higher price point since the low-sulfur fuel is more expensive to make.

Beyond these first-order effects, the impact is limited in its significance apart perhaps from some companies of the refiner ecosystem. Businesses that provide refiners with a de-sulfurization technology or a chemical catalyst like KBR, Inc (KBR) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCPK:AMVMF) may see more significant effects through a boost in sales volume as the demand for their products increases.

Overall, in the oil industry, some operational hurdles will be created and supply chains will be changed but the effects will be either of small economic impact or too short-lived in nature to matter from an investing standpoint. And depending on the choices refineries make there may be an increase on truck and auto diesel and gasoline pricing as some refineries may use distillate fuels to address the coming demand. There is also likely to be an impact of unknown magnitude in WTI and Brent oil prices as these light-sweet oils are easier to refine and will probably become more popular with refineries that make marine fuel.

On the other hand, the waste management sector that collects used motor oil and re-refines it into marine fuel is already prepared to produce low-sulfur fuel without significant new investment. As a result, high prices on low-sulfur fuel may provide a substantial benefit to the profit margins of companies like Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.(HCCI), Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR), and Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH).

The new fuel regulation by the International Maritime Organisation has created a lot of confusion but despite its far-reaching effects, there are only a couple of areas that it makes sense to take it into account for investing purposes.

